$24B in Crypto Holdings Vanish in 6 Months in Korea — What’s Going On?

$24B in Crypto Holdings Vanish in 6 Months in Korea — What’s Going On?

The post $24B in Crypto Holdings Vanish in 6 Months in Korea — What’s Going On? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of Korea (BOK) reports that South Korean investors’ total crypto holdings have fallen by 27% in just six months. Trading volume and deposits also shrank during the same period, confirming a significant slowdown in the domestic market. South Korea is classified as a market with a very high capacity for spot cryptocurrency purchases on a global scale. Steep Drop in Trading Volume The central bank also noted that the price volatility of major crypto assets, including Bitcoin, has recently decreased. Sponsored Sponsored In its Financial Stability Report published on Friday, the BOK stated, “despite the recent rise in Bitcoin’s price, the total value of domestic investors’ virtual asset holdings has significantly decreased from its peak at the beginning of the year.” According to the report, holdings dropped from a high of ₩121.8 trillion ($89.2 billion) in January 2025 to ₩89.2 trillion ($65.4 billion) in June. Deposits also saw a sharp decline of about 42%, from ₩10.7 trillion to ₩6.2 trillion. Global Stablecoin Cap Rises, So Why Is It Falling in Korea? The average daily trading volume in June was just ₩3.2 trillion, a steep drop from ₩17.1 trillion in December 2024—a decrease of nearly 80%. The BOK attributes the domestic crypto slowdown to a booming local stock market. As Bitcoin’s price hit a new all-time high, South Korean stock prices also surged, causing capital to flow away from crypto and into the local equities market. This trend is a troubling sign, especially in South Korea, a country with a high rate of spot crypto holdings and purchases globally. In addition, stablecoin trading volume, which had been consistently outpacing Bitcoin’s for the past year, has shown a noticeable growth slowdown since March. This trend stands in stark contrast to the global market. The BOK report explains that while the…
2025/09/26
Lyno AI Is What Happens When ChatGPT Meets DeFi

Lyno AI Is What Happens When ChatGPT Meets DeFi

Lyno AI is an example of advanced artificial intelligence and decentralized finance combined that produces an autonomous decision engine to execute cross-chain arbitrage. It is a platform that is solving the liquidity inefficiency problem in DeFi by enabling real-time risk evaluation and trade execution across 15 blockchains. With Ethereum projected to reach $5,000 by 2025, […] The post Lyno AI Is What Happens When ChatGPT Meets DeFi appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/26
K-drama star Hwang Jung-eum sentenced in $3M crypto embezzlement case

K-drama star Hwang Jung-eum sentenced in $3M crypto embezzlement case

The post K-drama star Hwang Jung-eum sentenced in $3M crypto embezzlement case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hwang Jung-eum, a South Korean actress and K-drama star, was handed a suspended prison sentence for embezzling $3 million from her agency to invest in cryptocurrency. Summary South Korean TV star Hwang Jung-eum received a two-year prison sentence, suspended for four years, for embezzling $3 million to invest in crypto. The Funds in question were sourced from her own agency. She has repaid the full 4.34 billion won after admitting to the charges. According to a report from local media outlet Korea JoongAng Daily, Hwang has been sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for four years, for violating South Korea’s Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes. This means Hwang was sentenced to two years in prison, but the sentence was suspended for four years, meaning she will not go to jail unless she commits another crime during the probation period. Hwang has been accused of embezzling roughly 4.34 billion won (approximately $3.1 million) from her own entertainment agency back in 2022, according to the indictment. Most of those funds, approximately 4.2 billion won, were invested in cryptocurrency, while the remainder was used to pay off property-related and local taxes via credit card. Notably, the agency in question was a one-person operation solely owned and operated by Hwang herself, with no other actors under management.  During her trial, Hwang’s legal team said that the funds in question stemmed from her personal entertainment income and were temporarily held in the agency’s account because corporate entities in Korea face restrictions on holding crypto assets directly. “Since the agency’s profits ultimately stem from the defendant’s own work, they can be seen as rightfully belonging to her,” Hwang’s attorney had argued in court. Nevertheless, during her first court appearance, Hwang admitted to all charges and asked the court for additional time…
2025/09/26
$3.6M Crypto Disappears In Shocking Breach

$3.6M Crypto Disappears In Shocking Breach

The post $3.6M Crypto Disappears In Shocking Breach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hypervault Exploit: $3.6M Crypto Disappears In Shocking Breach Skip to content Home Crypto News Hypervault Exploit: $3.6M Crypto Disappears in Shocking Breach Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/hypervault-exploit-crypto-loss/
2025/09/26
Crypto treasury hype triggers SEC and FINRA investigations into stock spikes

Crypto treasury hype triggers SEC and FINRA investigations into stock spikes

More than 200 companies that claimed they were switching to a crypto-treasury strategy are now on the radar of U.S. regulators. Both the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority have contacted these companies after spotting sudden spikes in stock prices and trading activity just days before their public crypto announcements. According to the Wall Street Journal, regulators saw a pattern: big trades, wild price jumps, and then—surprise—a company would come out and say they’re going all in on crypto. The SEC and FINRA are now digging to find out who knew what, and when. In those contacts, the SEC reportedly warned companies about breaking Regulation Fair Disclosure, or Reg FD, which bans companies from leaking important, non-public news to people who might try to trade on it. Regulators flag price jumps and leaked crypto deals The Finra letters didn’t just say hello. According to legal experts, these types of letters usually kick off serious investigations. “When those go out, it really stirs the pot,” said David Chase, a former SEC enforcement lawyer who now defends clients in these cases. “It’s typically the first step in an investigation. Whether it goes full, full length, it’s anybody’s guess.” Right now, it’s unclear if any actual enforcement actions are coming, or if any specific company or investor is already being targeted. But these letters alone are enough to make executives nervous. The situation comes at a time when the SEC is trying to shift its tone with the crypto industry. In a recent speech, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins called out the old tactics, accusing the agency of having “weaponized” its enforcement division in the past to crack down on the industry. He promised the SEC will now focus on setting “clear, predictable rules.” While that speech may have sounded like a peace offering, these new probes suggest the SEC isn’t putting its badge down anytime soon. Companies rushed into crypto with $102B and shaky NDAs The crypto-treasury trend exploded this year. According to Architect Partners, a firm that tracks the industry, 212 companies have announced plans to raise around $102 billion to buy bitcoin and other tokens. The model they’re copying? Strategy, the company formerly known as MicroStrategy. They raise funds by selling stock or taking on debt, then use the cash to load up on crypto. Before going public with their strategy, these companies usually talk to a few handpicked investors to see who’s interested in joining the deal. But there’s a catch. Those investors are expected to keep quiet by signing nondisclosure agreements. Problem is, those NDAs aren’t always airtight. Several of the companies saw their stock prices shoot up before they made any announcements. That’s what triggered the SEC and FINRA attention. If someone leaked, and people traded on that info, it smells like insider trading. And that leak doesn’t just break rules, it can wreck the deal. Justin Platt, a partner at law firm Goodwin, said, “If the stock price is highly volatile in the days leading up to pricing a transaction, that could actually make it very difficult to agree on a price for the transaction and put it at risk of execution.” So now, what started as a rush into crypto could end up as a lesson in how not to fumble your treasury strategy while everyone’s watching. KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast
2025/09/26
Bitwise Files for HYPE ETF as SEC Deliberates

Bitwise Files for HYPE ETF as SEC Deliberates

Bitwise Investment Advisers has made headlines by submitting a groundbreaking proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a new ETF.Continue Reading:Bitwise Files for HYPE ETF as SEC Deliberates
2025/09/26
Sam Altman’s Favorite ChatGPT Feature Yet: Pulse Rolls Out for Pro Users

Sam Altman’s Favorite ChatGPT Feature Yet: Pulse Rolls Out for Pro Users

TLDR: Sam Altman says Pulse turns ChatGPT from a reactive tool into a proactive assistant that works overnight. Pro users get curated research each morning, built from chats, feedback, and connected data like calendars. Pulse can draft agendas, suggest restaurants, or provide next steps on user goals based on connected context. Feedback and curation tools [...] The post Sam Altman’s Favorite ChatGPT Feature Yet: Pulse Rolls Out for Pro Users appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/26
NEAR Intents Secures Spot as 6th Largest Interoperability Protocol

NEAR Intents Secures Spot as 6th Largest Interoperability Protocol

NEAR Intents has emerged as the 6th largest interoperability protocol, boosting adoption through seamless cross-chain integration.]]>
2025/09/26
Elon Musk's xAI Sues OpenAI Again, This Time Over Alleged Trade Secret Theft

Elon Musk's xAI Sues OpenAI Again, This Time Over Alleged Trade Secret Theft

The lawsuit alleges OpenAI orchestrated a "coordinated campaign" to steal xAI's source code and data center secrets.
2025/09/26
xAI sues OpenAI in California, accusing it of poaching employees

xAI sues OpenAI in California, accusing it of poaching employees

xAI has filed a fresh lawsuit against OpenAI in a California federal court, accusing the company of systematically poaching its employees and stealing confidential business information. The complaint was submitted on Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.  The Elon Musk-led artificial intelligence company alleges that OpenAI unlawfully targeted […]
2025/09/26
