2025-09-28 Sunday

Sui price tests support near $3.10 as traders eye recovery amid rising institutional demand

Sui price is testing support at $3.10 as rising trading volume and new partnerships hint at long-term strength. Sui is trading at $3.13 at press time, down 3.5% in the past 24 hours, as the token approaches key support levels.…
Crypto.news2025/09/26 16:40
Bitcoin Cycle Inflows Hit $678 Billion: How Do Past Cycles Compare?

On-chain data shows Bitcoin inflows this cycle have totaled to $678 billion. Here’s how this figure compares with that of the previous cycles. Bitcoin Realized Cap Growth Has Been 1.8x Larger Than Last Cycle In its latest weekly report, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has discussed about the growth in the Realized Cap of Bitcoin. This capitalization […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/26 16:30
Best Crypto Presales to Watch and the Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025

There are opportunities for crypto investors every single year, and 2025 has already made a difference. Markets are pickier, communities are wiser and hype is not enough to ensure success anymore. Investors desire projects that have longevity — tokens that can survive after the initial launch. That is why presales have been so intensively followed: it is the initial test of the vision and credibility of a project. In this article, we look at the best crypto presales in 2025, while also considering which projects could qualify as the best crypto to buy&nbsp;now. Presales: Early Access, Higher&nbsp;Rewards Presales has always been a two sided sword. On one side, they provide the tokens at their lowest possible prices. On the other, they demand careful research, since not every idea matures into a long-term project. The best presales in 2025 share some common traits: realistic tokenomics, visible utility, and a transparent team. These qualities separate sustainable projects from the&nbsp;noise. Hexydog (HEXY): Utility Meets&nbsp;Momentum Hexydog is more than a presale — it is a project designed for everyday use. Through its HexyPay system, HEXY aims to bring crypto into the global pet care industry, covering expenses like vet visits, grooming, and supplies. This is a market worth billions, and few tokens have attempted to connect with it&nbsp;before. HEXY’s presale is already delivering results. The price has increased from 0.0021 to 0.0046, with analysts predicting further increases as adoption grows. This momentum is supported by tokenomics, which will have staking rewards accessible to the holders and a token burnout to ensure scarcity. Importantly, the team behind Hexydog is KYC verified, adding credibility in a market where trust can make or break a project. As an international marketplace and further collaborations are around the corner, several investors are convinced that Hexydog is one of the few presales in 2025 that will have a 1000x potential. Other Notable Presales in&nbsp;2025 Jetbolt: Speed&nbsp;First Jetbolt is building its brand around transaction speed and scalability. With blockchain congestion still a challenge, a system optimized for fast, low-cost payments could earn adoption. While early, Jetbolt shows promise in serving the growing micro-payment space. Blockchain FX: Simplifying DeFi Blockchain FX is turning its attention to decentralized finance. By offering user-friendly staking and trading tools, it hopes to bring DeFi beyond experienced traders and into the hands of everyday users. Its presale highlights yield opportunities as its main&nbsp;appeal. Remittix: Global Transfers Reimagined Remittix enters the presale scene with a focus on remittances — a market where millions depend on fast, affordable cross-border payments. By leveraging blockchain to lower costs and cut transaction times, it aims to compete with traditional money transfer networks. If it succeeds, Remittix could become a strong player in financial inclusion. The Best Crypto to Buy&nbsp;Now Presales can be thrilling, but plenty of investors look for tokens that promise immediate growth. The best crypto to invest in during 2025 needs to combine real-world use with market momentum. Big names such as Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to hold their ground, but fresh projects are beginning to make waves. Hexydog is one of them and it is already winning attention even before its official release. It has an open and transparent team, increase in presale value, and a realistic industry.focus suggest it could thrive well past the presale&nbsp;phase. Trends Investors Should&nbsp;Watch The market indicates three distinct changes at&nbsp;present: Utility is king — tokens tied to real industries inspire greater confidence. KYC matters — verified teams are now expected, not optional. Deflationary models dominate — token burns and supply control are key investor&nbsp;signals. Conclusion Presales continue to be one of the hottest methods of identifying early opportunities but 2025 demonstrates that not every presale is the same. Jetbolt, Blockchain FX, and Remittix each bring something new to the table, yet Hexydog’s mix of utility, verified leadership, and presale momentum makes it the most compelling choice. It is not only one of the best crypto presales in 2025, but also a serious candidate for the best crypto to buy now. Hexydog cannot be ignored by investors who want to invest in projects that have maximum potential. Best Crypto Presales to Watch and the Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/26 16:19
Why Hesitation Could Destroy Your Chance in Crypto’s Next Surge

Investors in cryptocurrencies might be on the verge of one of the most significant turning points in recent market history.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/26 16:19
Wall Street Wants In, Washington Can’t Decide — and the Crypto Market Hangs in the Balance

The cryptocurrency market is undergoing a sea change.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/26 16:19
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 25th September 2025 — Autonomous A.I. agents

tl;drContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/26 16:11
Morning Update - 25.09.2025

📈 Asia-Pacific markets opened with modest gains: 🇨🇳 China +0.50–0.70% 🇦🇺 AU200.cash +0.45% 🇯🇵 JP225 +0.17% 🇸🇬 SG20cash&nbsp;+0.15% 🏦 Fed’s Mary Daly backed more rate cuts but avoided giving a timeline, stressing a data-dependent approach. She noted slower growth and hiring, with inflation mainly linked to tariffs. Last week’s cut was described as “insurance,” while recession risks remain&nbsp;low. 🇯🇵 From the BoJ side, July minutes showed members leaning toward further hikes if economic activity and prices meet forecasts. Some urged faster tightening and a move toward more neutral assets. Former BoJ board member Makoto Sakurai even suggested rates could rise as early as October, with up to 100 bps of hikes over the next 2.5 years, peaking near 1.5% by&nbsp;2028. 📊 Japan’s August services PPI slowed to +2.7% y/y (vs. 2.9% expected). 🗣️ Up to seven Fed officials will speak today (Williams, Goolsbee, Bowman, Barr, Logan, Daly, Schmid), and traders will closely watch their remarks ahead of the October and December meetings. 🇨🇳 Meanwhile, China’s central bank underlined plans to expand yuan bond internationalisation. Measures include broader collateral use in HK/global markets, higher Swap Connect limits, repo access, and futures on Chinese government bonds. The onshore market is already worth 192 trillion CNY but foreign ownership remains just&nbsp;2%. 💡 Stay tuned with NordFX — your edge in the global&nbsp;markets! 🌅 Morning Update - 25.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/26 16:11
NordFX — Meet Us in Dubai

NordFX — Meet Us in&nbsp;Dubai NordFX — Meet Us in Dubai was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/26 16:11
Ethereum Struggles Amid Significant Market Shifts

The post Ethereum Struggles Amid Significant Market Shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market has faced a turbulent period, marked by the second substantial wave of liquidations within a week. Leveraged positions worth over $1.1 billion were liquidated in just 24 hours, with Ethereum taking the brunt of the impact as its value fell sharply below $3,850, prompting massive investor exits. Continue Reading:Ethereum Struggles Amid Significant Market Shifts Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-struggles-amid-significant-market-shifts
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:02
0G drops 21%, tests KEY support – Is a bull trap ahead?

0G declines, yet bulls don't lose hope.
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:00
