Sui price eyes rebound from $3.10 support zone
The post Sui price eyes rebound from $3.10 support zone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sui price is testing support at $3.10 as rising trading volume and new partnerships hint at long-term strength. Summary SUI trades at $3.13, down 18% weekly, with $1.66B spot volume up 46% in 24h. Futures volume rises 23% to $7.48B while open interest falls 4.4%, showing cautious positioning. New deals with t’order, CUDIS Wellness, and Google AI highlight institutional and real-world adoption. Sui is trading at $3.13 at press time, down 3.5% in the past 24 hours, as the token approaches key support levels. Over the past week, it has dropped 18%, while in the past 30 days, it is still down 10%. Daily trading activity shows a surge in market interest, with $1.66 billion in spot volume recorded in the last 24 hours, a 45.9% jump compared to the previous day. On the derivatives side, CoinGlass data shows that Sui’s (SUI) open interest fell 4.4% to $1.69 billion, while futures volume rose 23% to $7.48 billion. This combination implies that although traders are engaging more actively, many are closing out positions rather than opening new ones. New partnerships drive long-term use cases Despite the near-term pullback, Sui continues to expand its ecosystem with major partnerships that strengthen its institutional and real-world presence. On Sept. 24, Sui announced a partnership with t’order, the leading table-ordering platform in South Korea, T’order processes $4.3 billion annually and serves 35 million users. Using Sui’s sub-0.5-second transaction speeds and Walrus storage for safe loyalty data, the partnership integrates a KRW-pegged stablecoin across 300,000 point-of-sale devices. A day later, Sui partnered with CUDIS Wellness to bring AI-powered smart rings and health data management onchain. Through Walrus and SEAL, users will own and monetize encrypted biometric data, aligning Sui with the growing wellness sector. Sui and Google AI also partnered to introduce the Agentic Payments Protocol…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:48