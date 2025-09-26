Disruption From Trump Tariff War Easy To See In These 5 Data Visualizations

The impact of President Trump's trade war with the world is easy to illustrate — and might even put a smile on his face. Getty Images President Trump might not be offended to be called "a bull in a china shop" when it comes to international trade. In fact, it might even bring a smile to his face. Merchandise trade can be complicated under the best of circumstances. Throw in a variety of tariffs – against the world, against specific countries, against specific products, threaten them, impose them, pause them, grant exemptions, increase them, reduce them – and trade gets more complicated. Here are five data visualizations that make the impact a little easier to understand. U.S. trade with China is accounting for 9.42% of all U.S. trade this year, on track to finish below 10% of all U.S. trade for the first time in 22 years. ustradenumbers.com 1. China trade in steepest decline in two decades China stands a chance of finishing the year below 10% of all U.S. trade for the first time in 22 years, a direct result of President Trump's efforts that began in his first term, continued through President Joe Biden's term, and shows no signs of slowing in Trump's second term. Through July, the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data available, China is accounting for 9.42% of U.S. trade. In 2017, a year before Trump initiated the trade war with China, it accounted for a record 16.34% of all U.S. trade. The U.S. trade deficit topped $1 billion for the fourth month this year in July, with the percentage of U.S. trade that is an export dropping to 37%. ustradenumbers.com 2. Deficit tops $100 billion for fourth month For the fourth month this year, the U.S. trade deficit topped $100 billion. It had never…