What Do Pi Network Founders Have to Say?
Pi Network founders stepped onto a stage in Seoul to remind the community of their long-game vision. Their debut came even as the Pi Coin price slid by more than 50% in late September. Pi Network Founders Highlight Achievements Amid Ecosystem Expansion Nicolas Kokkalis (NK) and Chengdiao Fan (Cfan), co-founders of Pi Network, addressed Korean pioneers at a local meetup. They reaffirmed Pi's mission to prioritize utility, community growth, and ecosystem development over short-term market volatility. Fan outlined Pi's multi-layered identity at the event, presenting it as more than crypto. According to the Pi Network executive, it is a developer platform, social network, and utility-driven ecosystem. He emphasized the scale Pi has already achieved, citing 60 million engaged mobile users, 350,000 testnet nodes ready for mainnet, and over 14 million users who have completed KYC verification. "Pi is a lot of things…We are a cryptocurrency, a social network, a developer platform, and a utility-focused ecosystem… Our next stage is continuing to expand the community and ecosystem, emphasizing utility and going beyond," Fan said. One of Pi's newest initiatives is App Studio, an AI-powered tool that enables non-technical users to build and deploy apps within the Pi ecosystem. Thousands of apps have reportedly already been created in its first three months, and the founders see this as a cornerstone of future growth. Complementing grassroots creativity, Pi also unveiled Pi Ventures, a $100 million fund designed to back high-potential, disruptive teams aligned with its vision. Long-Term Vision Over Market Cycles The founders also urged the community to look past short-term fluctuations. This remark came as they addressed Pi coin's turbulent token price and widespread speculation about unofficial exchange listings. In this regard, Kokkalis reflected on Pi's humble beginnings, when he and Fan struggled to recruit even 54 early…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:54