Why the Traditional Four-Year Crypto Cycle May Be Over

Why the Traditional Four-Year Crypto Cycle May Be Over

The arrival of ETFs, tokenized treasuries, and stablecoin infrastructure has started to shift crypto from a cyclical asset into part […] The post Why the Traditional Four-Year Crypto Cycle May Be Over appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/26 17:30
XRP $3 Fakeout Can Send Price to $2 Now: Details

XRP $3 Fakeout Can Send Price to $2 Now: Details

The post XRP $3 Fakeout Can Send Price to $2 Now: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s momentum could not build up Unsustainable movement Following what now seems to be a fakeout breakout attempt, XRP’s recent price action is displaying serious warning indicators. The token has retreated into weakness rather than continuing on its upward trajectory, and the structure suggests that if things continue to go against the bulls, it may drop to the $2 mark. XRP’s momentum could not build up The chart indicates that XRP is having difficulty maintaining momentum above $3 as it struggles beneath descending resistance lines. The rejection swiftly became a bearish reversal, despite traders’ momentary hope that the move higher would lead to a breakout. The inability to recover the 50 EMA and 26 EMA indicates that sellers continue to have momentum, and moving averages are now starting to slope lower. This indicates that it will be difficult for bulls to regain control. XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView The fact that XRP has tested the 100 EMA but has not produced a compelling reaction adds to the pressure. Comparing the volume to previous surges, it has also stayed relatively low, suggesting that bulls are not strong enough to hold higher levels. Unsustainable movement The next significant support if the price does not settle here is in the $2.60 region. Losing this level could hasten the decline even more in the direction of $2, a zone that corresponds with areas of prior accumulation and psychological support. With Bitcoin’s inability to sustain recent gains and wider altcoin weakness feeding the negative outlook, market sentiment also seems brittle. The likelihood of a further decline is still high unless XRP can recover $3 with significant buying volume. The $2.80-$2.90 range is the battleground for traders to keep an eye on. A clear failure in this area validates the fakeout and makes the way lower. Bulls…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 17:29
XRP Faces Critical Resistance Challenge

XRP Faces Critical Resistance Challenge

The post XRP Faces Critical Resistance Challenge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s recent price surge has hit a roadblock, falling back after failing to sustain a rally above the $3 mark. The decreased momentum has prompted concerns about a further downturn, with market attention shifting towards key support levels that could determine the cryptocurrency’s short-term fate. Continue Reading:XRP Faces Critical Resistance Challenge Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/xrp-faces-critical-resistance-challenge
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 17:26
SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Answers Frequently Asked Questions About Cryptocurrencies! “TRUMP Question Also Arrived!”

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Answers Frequently Asked Questions About Cryptocurrencies! “TRUMP Question Also Arrived!”

The post SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Answers Frequently Asked Questions About Cryptocurrencies! “TRUMP Question Also Arrived!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins made important statements about cryptocurrencies. Speaking at a conference hosted by Georgetown University’s Psaros Center for Financial Markets Policy, the SEC Chairman answered questions about conflicts of interest as President Donald Trump and his family’s interest in the cryptocurrency sector continues to raise concerns. During his talk, Atkins was asked by a student about his thoughts on conflicts of interest in cryptocurrencies. Atkins said they will set clear rules regarding cryptocurrency conflicts of interest when asked about the issue. “That is, if there are conflicts of interest or any situation involving a conflict of interest arises, we will try to eliminate them and set clear rules and standards.” While the crypto projects Trump has launched so far have attracted both attention and reaction, the most notable of these have been the WLFI and TRUMP projects. At this point, SEC Chairman Atkins was asked whether the agency would be overseeing WLFI. In response, Atkins said, “The SEC is a law enforcement agency and has a job to do. I cannot comment on or discuss specific companies or products. However, we will initiate investigations if necessary.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/sec-chairman-paul-atkins-answers-frequently-asked-questions-about-cryptocurrencies-trump-question-also-arrived/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 17:23
Ripple (XRP) at a Crossroads: Big Moonshot or Massive Drop?

Ripple (XRP) at a Crossroads: Big Moonshot or Massive Drop?

The post Ripple (XRP) at a Crossroads: Big Moonshot or Massive Drop? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TL;DR XRP sits at resistance near $2.70, with traders eyeing either $3.20 breakout or $2.20 support. Analysts track triangle compression and wave corrections, showing pressure building for XRP’s next major move. Liquidity pools below $3 raise the risk of a shakeout, even as ETF approval boosts attention. XRP Price Under Pressure Ripple’s XRP is trading at around $2.76 with a daily trading volume of $8.66 billion. The token has fallen 3% in the last 24 hours and 9% over the past week. Traders are closely watching the current setup as XRP hovers near levels that could decide its next direction. Crypto analyst EGRAG CRYPTO framed the situation as two outcomes. “Are we going to pump down to $3.20 or a crash up to $2.20?” they asked. Their chart shows XRP consolidating inside a triangle, where resistance and support are compressing before a breakout. The asset is testing resistance in the $2.65 – $2.70 range. A close above this band could clear the path toward the $3.20 level. If buyers fail to push higher, the price could face renewed pressure from sellers around this zone. Source: EGRAG CRYPTO/X On the downside, support remains at the ascending trendline that has held since earlier this year. A breakdown could send XRP toward $2.20, a level where demand previously appeared. The broader chart shows ongoing consolidation, with momentum building toward a decisive move. Analyst Views on Market Structure Analyst CoinsKid described the move as part of a wave cycle. “I think XRP is in a complex wave 4 correction after an explosive 5-wave move up from the June low,” they said. They noted that wave 2 was a zig-zag, while wave 4 is showing a more complex shape. The analyst pointed to a descending triangle pattern forming on the chart, with three lower highs…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 17:11
Solana Could Become Crypto’s ‘Wall Street,’ Says Bitwise CIO

Solana Could Become Crypto’s ‘Wall Street,’ Says Bitwise CIO

Written off in 2022 after the implosion of FTX, the network has since rebuilt its reputation through relentless developer activity […] The post Solana Could Become Crypto’s ‘Wall Street,’ Says Bitwise CIO appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/26 17:00
Stock Surges Before Crypto Plans Spark SEC and FINRA Investigations

Stock Surges Before Crypto Plans Spark SEC and FINRA Investigations

TLDR Regulators probe leaks in crypto-treasury announcements fueling stock surges. SEC, FINRA eye suspicious trades before firms’ crypto purchase disclosures. Stock spikes before crypto plans spark SEC and FINRA investigations. Over 200 firms face scrutiny for leaks tied to crypto-treasury strategies. Unusual trading before crypto moves triggers major regulatory inquiries. Regulators have started examining unusual [...] The post Stock Surges Before Crypto Plans Spark SEC and FINRA Investigations appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 16:58
What Do Pi Network Founders Have to Say?

What Do Pi Network Founders Have to Say?

The post What Do Pi Network Founders Have to Say? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Network founders stepped onto a stage in Seoul to remind the community of their long-game vision. Their debut came even as the Pi Coin price slid by more than 50% in late September. Pi Network Founders Highlight Achievements Amid Ecosystem Expansion Sponsored Sponsored Nicolas Kokkalis (NK) and Chengdiao Fan (Cfan), co-founders of Pi Network, addressed Korean pioneers at a local meetup. They reaffirmed Pi’s mission to prioritize utility, community growth, and ecosystem development over short-term market volatility. Fan outlined Pi’s multi-layered identity at the event, presenting it as more than crypto. According to the Pi Network executive, it is a developer platform, social network, and utility-driven ecosystem. He emphasized the scale Pi has already achieved, citing 60 million engaged mobile users, 350,000 testnet nodes ready for mainnet, and over 14 million users who have completed KYC verification. “Pi is a lot of things…We are a cryptocurrency, a social network, a developer platform, and a utility-focused ecosystem… Our next stage is continuing to expand the community and ecosystem, emphasizing utility and going beyond,” Fan said. One of Pi’s newest initiatives is App Studio, an AI-powered tool that enables non-technical users to build and deploy apps within the Pi ecosystem. Thousands of apps have reportedly already been created in its first three months, and the founders see this as a cornerstone of future growth. Sponsored Sponsored Complementing grassroots creativity, Pi also unveiled Pi Ventures, a $100 million fund designed to back high-potential, disruptive teams aligned with its vision. Long-Term Vision Over Market Cycles The founders also urged the community to look past short-term fluctuations. This remark came as they addressed Pi coin’s turbulent token price and widespread speculation about unofficial exchange listings. In this regard, Kokkalis reflected on Pi’s humble beginnings, when he and Fan struggled to recruit even 54 early…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:54
Bitcoin sees most fear since $83K as analysis eyes ‘turning point’

Bitcoin sees most fear since $83K as analysis eyes ‘turning point’

Crypto sentiment gauge, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, collapsed below 30/100 for the first time since mid-April, with Bitcoin trading $25,000 higher. Key points:The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is back at levels not seen since Bitcoin traded at $83,000.Analysis wonders whether the BTC price “turning point” is already here.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:26
