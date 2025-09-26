2025-09-28 Sunday

Crypto should be talked about like the internet | Opinion

Mass adoption isn’t about everyone becoming a blockchain engineer. It’s about ordinary people using crypto the same way they use the internet.
Crypto.news2025/09/26 17:33
What is a Crypto Presale? Beginners Guide

A crypto presale is an event where a crypto project offers a limited number of tokens at a discounted price. This is one of the recent methods used to announce the project market entry and raise funds. A presale involves investors, crypto project founders, and immediate communities, rather than the general public. What is a ... Read more The post What is a Crypto Presale? Beginners Guide appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 17:33
Ethereum Price Prediction Takes Backseat to XRP Tundra’s ‘Two Tokens, One Price’ Revolution

Ethereum remains a dominant force in crypto, powering DeFi, NFTs, and institutional products. Analysts still publish long-term forecasts, with some projecting ETH to rise further after its 2025 ETF approvals fueled institutional inflows. With Wall Street funds now holding Ethereum directly, the asset has secured its position alongside Bitcoin as one of the industry’s benchmarks. […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 17:00
Crypto market bleeds $150 billion in a day as fear grips investors

The post Crypto market bleeds $150 billion in a day as fear grips investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market erased more than $150 billion in value in a single day, plunging from $3.9 trillion to $3.75 trillion by the early hours of Friday, September 26.  Losses were broad-based, with the top five assets by market capitalization sliding deep into the red heading into the weekend. Sentiment soured sharply as the Fear and Greed Index fell to 32, signaling “fear”. Crypto market cap. Source: CoinMarketCap Bitcoin, which bore the brunt of the move, slipped below $110,000 to trade at $109,508, down 2.23% in 24 hours and wiping out more than $20 billion in market value. Bitcoin 1-day price chart. Source: Finbold Ethereum sank under $4,000 to $3,932, with its market cap tumbling 13.5% in seven days to $474.6 billion. XRP broke below $2.80 support, while BNB fell to $949, losing nearly 5% in a day, and Solana plunged almost 20% over the week to $196. Macro forces are impacting crypto market Macro forces magnified the decline. The Federal Reserve’s first rate cut of 2025 initially sparked optimism on September 17, but Chair Jerome Powell’s September 24 warning about a fragile labor market and persistent inflation reignited stagflation fears. Crypto, highly sensitive to liquidity swings, underperformed equities as traders pivoted back to traditional assets. Liquidation pressure added fuel. More than $1.7 billion in leveraged crypto positions were wiped out on September 24–25, the largest liquidation cascade since December 2024. Most of those positions were long bets, amplifying downward momentum and forcing Bitcoin to break its $111,000 pivot point, a level that had held for much of September. Technically, the market now sits at a precarious juncture. Bitcoin is testing $107,000 support, and a break could open the door to the psychologically critical $100,000 threshold. Ethereum, having lost $4,000, faces its next support at $3,750. XRP traders are watching…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:52
Tokenized TradFi Assets Will ‘Redefine’ Industry: Chainlink Co-founder

The post Tokenized TradFi Assets Will ‘Redefine’ Industry: Chainlink Co-founder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With Paul Atkins as US Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, the path “towards the tokenization of the financial system” is now clear, according to Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink Labs. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Nazarov said it won’t be easy because it comes with a slew of separate challenges with regard to tokenizing data, cross-chain connectivity, compliance and many other areas. But if and when it happens, the consequences could be huge. Consider only that the market capitalization of all the cryptocurrencies in the world is now about $4 trillion. If traditional financial assets were tokenized and brought onchain, that could boost market cap tenfold or more, he said. “What people don’t fully appreciate about TradFi [traditional finance] is its sheer scale,” said Nazarov. Trump ushered in tokenization change The global asset management industry soared to a record-breaking $128 trillion in assets under management (AUM) in 2024, up 12% from the previous year, according to a recent report from Boston Consulting Group. A good portion of those assets is controlled by institutional investors, including insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and family offices. Now look at the crypto sector. Its $4-trillion market cap is powered mostly by retail investors, noted Nazarov. “How much more retail demand is there? Maybe [we reach] $8 trillion, maybe $10 trillion, but not $50 trillion. To get to $50 trillion, you need TradFi.” Before US President Donald Trump took office at the start of 2025, US regulators warned institutional investors to stay clear of crypto. “Don’t touch this stuff; it’s illegal,” they said, Nazarov recounted. “But now regulators are saying, ‘Not only is it not illegal, we want you to do it.’” So, the movement of significant amounts of TradFi assets onchain seems inevitable — “as long as the macroeconomy doesn’t crater.” A “cratering”…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:50
Cloudflare Introduces Net Dollar, an AI-Agent–Focused Stablecoin

Cloudflare stated that Net Dollar is being built from the ground up to power AI agents on the internet, enabling a range of use cases centered on those agents. Cloudflare expects demand for these tools to increase as people increasingly delegate tasks to agents. Cloudflare Launched Net Dollar, a Stablecoin for AI Agents Cloudflare, one […]
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:30
ETH Price Outlook: A Break Above $4,841 Targets $5,864, Below Risks $2,750

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/eth-price-outlook-a-break-above-4841/
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:26
Bitcoin Rallies Spark Investor Optimism

As the cryptocurrency sphere continues to oscillate, market participants are gearing up for the anticipated seasonal variations of the year’s final quarter. Investors are also closely monitoring changing technical cues.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Rallies Spark Investor Optimism
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:25
Time’s Running Out: MoonBull’s Best Crypto Whitelist Nears End, While Popcat and Snek Rising Strong

Ever wondered if you missed your chance at that golden ticket to crypto wealth? The kind of ticket that makes regular folks into legends in the crypto world? For every Bitcoin or Dogecoin moonshot, there are countless stories of people left out in the cold. Now, as fresh meme coins gain traction, three names stand […]
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:15
Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin in 2026

Nine of Europe's biggest banks announced today they are joining forces to create a new digital currency backed by the euro. The group plans to launch their stablecoin in the second half of 2026, marking a major shift in how European financial institutions approach digital payments.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/26 06:45
