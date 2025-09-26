2025-09-28 Sunday

SEC to probe suspected market manipulation in crypto deals

SEC to probe suspected market manipulation in crypto deals

The post SEC to probe suspected market manipulation in crypto deals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US market watchdogs are investigating several Digital Asset Treasury Companies following a pattern of unusual trading activity tied to their cryptocurrency acquisition plans, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) are reportedly examining whether these firms, or individuals connected to them, benefited from suspicious trades made before official announcements. Venture capitalist Mike Dudas described the situation as “a brewing bloodbath,” arguing that this type of enforcement is exactly what the SEC should prioritize to rebuild trust and transparency in digital markets. Insider trading According to the report, the investigators believe some investors may have used nonpublic information to buy shares ahead of major crypto-related disclosures, capturing quick gains once the news broke. Although the specific companies under review remain unnamed, regulators are said to be focusing on abnormally high trading volumes and sudden price jumps that occurred shortly before public statements about corporate crypto purchases. Such patterns often suggest that insiders, or people with indirect access to sensitive information, could be front-running the market. In light of these findings, the SEC and FINRA have reminded companies of their duty to disclose market-moving decisions uniformly. The officials warned that selective communication, or delaying information to investors and analysts, could amount to market manipulation. Firms must therefore ensure that every stakeholder receives equal access to critical details at the same time. Crypto DATs rises This increased scrutiny reflects broader efforts to safeguard investors as corporate adoption of digital assets accelerates. Over the past year, a growing number of firms have added cryptocurrencies to their balance sheets, seeking diversification and exposure to blockchain-linked returns. Available data reflects the scale of this movement. Figures from Bitcoin Treasuries show that 194 public companies now hold more than 1 million BTC, valued at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 17:33
OneKey Partners with WINkLink to Enhance Web3 Security

OneKey Partners with WINkLink to Enhance Web3 Security

The main purpose of this exclusive collaboration between WINkLink and OneKey wallet is to bolster Web3 security to build trust among consumers.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 17:30
Aster Inu (ASTERINU) Surge 200%+: Is It a Good Buy?

Aster Inu (ASTERINU) Surge 200%+: Is It a Good Buy?

Launched on September 22, Aster Inu (ASTERINU) Price has quickly gained traction as a community-driven memecoin that offers seamless cross-chain connectivity. Built on the Solana blockchain, this meme-inspired token made a successful debut on Dexscreen, experiencing a dramatic rise in its price and trading volume. The sudden surge has highlighted the token’s rapid growth and ... Read more The post Aster Inu (ASTERINU) Surge 200%+: Is It a Good Buy? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 17:20
Several UK institutions launch tokenized deposit pilot project

Several UK institutions launch tokenized deposit pilot project

PANews reported on September 26th that the UK's largest lenders are moving forward with plans to launch tokenized versions of customer deposits next year, according to Global Markets. This move by the banks responds to Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey's call for tokenization technology to be prioritized over stablecoins. The UK Finance Association revealed on Friday that HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds Bank, and others have launched pilot projects using tokenized deposits for payments through online marketplaces. The UK tokenized deposit pilot, which also involves Barclays, Nationwide Building Society, and Santander, will run until mid-2026. The pilot will also test the use of tokenized deposits in mortgage refinancing and digital asset settlements. Although the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) isn't expected to finalize stablecoin regulations until the end of 2026, the Bank of England has made it clear that banks can experiment with tokenized deposits within the existing regulatory framework. Currently, several major banks are simultaneously researching tokenized deposits and stablecoins. Citigroup's CEO stated in July that tokenized deposits could potentially surpass stablecoins in importance.
PANews2025/09/26 17:15
Signal vs Telegram vs extrasafe.chat: Which Messaging App is best for Web3 Users?

Signal vs Telegram vs extrasafe.chat: Which Messaging App is best for Web3 Users?

Looking for a Signal or Telegram alternative? Read about a new Web3 chat app that doesn’t require a phone number and is completely private
Brave Newcoin2025/09/26 17:11
$1.15B FTX Lawsuit Exposes Broken Trust While MAGAX Presale Offers a Transparent Alternative

$1.15B FTX Lawsuit Exposes Broken Trust While MAGAX Presale Offers a Transparent Alternative

The post $1.15B FTX Lawsuit Exposes Broken Trust While MAGAX Presale Offers a Transparent Alternative appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News $1.15B Lawsuit Exposes the Cost of Broken Trust The collapse of FTX still shakes the crypto market. The latest chapter comes with a $1.15 billion lawsuit filed by the FTX Recovery Trust against Genesis Digital Assets, a Bitcoin mining company. The claim argues that billions in customer funds were redirected through Alameda Research into Genesis …
CoinPedia2025/09/26 17:10
The Rise of “NFT Strategy”: How PunkStrategy Uses CryptoPunks Flywheel to Drive $43 Million in Market Value?

The Rise of "NFT Strategy": How PunkStrategy Uses CryptoPunks Flywheel to Drive $43 Million in Market Value?

Author: Cookie On the Ethereum mainnet, a coin called $PNKSTR has seen a roughly 160% increase in value over the past two days, briefly exceeding $50 million in market capitalization, creating a bright spot in an otherwise dry on-chain market. Currently, the token has retreated slightly, with a market capitalization of approximately $43 million. $PNKSTR, short for "PunkStrategy," completes the NFT and token cycle by trading CryptoPunks NFTs. Each $PNKSTR transaction incurs a 10% fee, with 8% deposited into the protocol. Once the protocol's funding pool accumulates enough funds to purchase CryptoPunks, the contract automatically purchases one CryptoPunk at the floor price and automatically lists it for sale at 1.2 times the purchase price. After the sale is successful, the proceeds of the ETH used to purchase and burn $PNKSTR. Currently, $PNKSTR’s fee income is close to 700 ETH, and it has completed the complete buy and sell transaction process for 12 CryptoPunks, with a total of approximately 2.8% of the total supply of tokens being destroyed. This has been the hottest topic in the NFT world lately, with active NFT influencers and various Twitter users using the CryptoPunks handle heavily discussing it. Interestingly, @waleswoosh, a prominent NFT influencer, tweeted on September 15th, when $PNKSTR's market cap fell below $10 million, that $PNKSTR would soon disappear. However, a week later, $PNKSTR's price skyrocketed. The developers who deployed $PNKSTR weren't unknown individuals. They were members of TokenWorks, a group of long-time developers actively involved in various on-chain projects. The TokenWorks official Twitter account follows five individuals, all of whom are familiar veterans of the blockchain industry, such as @surfcoderepeat, who previously worked on Lotus on Arbitrum and FrenPet on Base. Before $PNKSTR, TokenWorks' most famous and successful project was the "black hole coin" $O on the Shape network. Beeple even tweeted to promote $O. Before the launch of $PNKSTR, TokenWorks had launched 10 on-chain projects, each of which adopted a unique on-chain gameplay. Following the success of $PNKSTR, TokenWorks further launched NFTStrategy on September 20th, releasing tokens for five NFT projects: BAYC, Pudgy Penguins, Moonbirds, Meebits, and CryptoDickbutts. The mechanism is identical to $PNKSTR, except that 1% of the 10% transaction fee is paid as royalties to the NFT series owner, and 1% is used to purchase and burn $PNKSTR. These five new tokens are currently performing similarly, with none exceeding a market capitalization of $3 million. However, over the past 24 hours, the token corresponding to Meebits has the highest trading volume, approximately $1.6 million, and currently holds a slight lead in market capitalization. When NFTStrategy first launched, to prevent snipers, the purchase fee would start at 95%, decreasing by 1% every minute until it stabilized at 10%. Due to the initial surge in purchases, the protocol quickly accumulated fees exceeding the floor price of the corresponding NFT series, creating an opportunity for arbitrageurs. 0xa3d297423b17a3894dddd582dc41ff20e237ab75 netted 181.706 ETH, or approximately $813,400 USD, by buying and selling 10 BAYCs, 7 Moonbirds, 5 Pudgy Penguins, and 4 Meebits within three hours. The reason isn't a contract vulnerability, but rather a lack of corresponding implementation by the project. CryptoPunks has an on-chain market, which results in a slightly different NFT buying and selling process between the new token and $PNKSTR. Without an on-chain market, the new token can only guarantee guaranteed access to purchased NFTs through the contract, while anyone can call the contract to trigger a specific purchase. Possibly due to team overload, TokenWorks didn't deploy a bot to ensure immediate purchases once the minimum purchase amount was reached. However, this issue doesn't appear to have impacted the new token's performance, and Yuga Labs' VP of Blockchain, @0xQuit, stated that he has personally deployed a bot to address the issue. Today, TokenWorks announced again that it will launch a new NFTStrategy token every day starting this Friday for a week. NFTStrategy tokens of seven projects, including Chromie Squiggles, CrypToadz, Goblintown, Checks, Max Pain by Xcopy, Good Vibes Club and Milady, will be launched soon. In the future, TokenWorks will also allow any NFT series owner to deploy their own series of NFTStrategy tokens. Discussions about NFTStrategy are still going strong. Yesterday, a tweet suggesting that OpenSea spend $2 million to buy NFTStrategy-related tokens sparked a lot of discussion. In summary, we can make a summary of the success of $PNKSTR: A well-known development team Gaining widespread recognition from the NFT player community Compared to fast-paced meme players, NFT players are more willing to accept NFT-related memes and on-chain experimental gameplay. Although NFT has been in a long-term downturn, the price of the top NFT series has stabilized in a relatively low range. Although it is no longer glorious, it has accumulated enough stability and audience. However, this is ultimately a kind of "left foot stepping on right foot" stimulation, and it will take time to test how long it can last.
PANews2025/09/26 17:00
JUST IN: Bitwise Files S-1 for First Spot ETF Tracking Hyperliquid’s HYPE

JUST IN: Bitwise Files S-1 for First Spot ETF Tracking Hyperliquid's HYPE

The post JUST IN: Bitwise Files S-1 for First Spot ETF Tracking Hyperliquid’s HYPE appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, has been gaining momentum across the DeFi ecosystem. With the rising support from institutions and the growing strength of its ecosystem, HYPE is opening up new opportunities for investors and could see wider use and trading in the market, especially through new regulated channels. Here’s the latest update.  Bitwise …
CoinPedia2025/09/26 16:57
Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price: Could ETF Filing Push Token to $55 Target?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price: Could ETF Filing Push Token to $55 Target?

TLDR Bitwise filed an S-1 form to launch a spot Hyperliquid ETF that would directly hold HYPE tokens HYPE price trades at $42 with analyst forecasting potential climb to $55 based on technical analysis Hyperion DeFi expanded treasury with $10M HYPE purchase, totaling 1.7 million tokens Competition intensifies as Aster DEX surpassed Hyperliquid in trading [...] The post Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price: Could ETF Filing Push Token to $55 Target? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 16:51
‘Shocked!’ – SEC probes unusual $100B crypto treasury activity

'Shocked!' – SEC probes unusual $100B crypto treasury activity

Will the investigation affect crypto treasury trend?
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:30
