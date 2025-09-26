2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Crypto should be talked about like the internet

Crypto should be talked about like the internet

The post Crypto should be talked about like the internet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. If I woke up tomorrow and the internet no longer existed, could I rebuild it from scratch? Absolutely not. My odds would be better with homing pigeons than with TCP/IP. And I’d wager that most of you reading this are in the same boat. Summary Mass adoption of crypto, like the internet, doesn’t require technical understanding — it requires simplicity, normalization, and trust. Universities and business schools are contributing, but their reach is limited; high tuition and elitist programs mean they educate builders and managers, not the masses. Lawyers and policymakers are the real catalysts: legal clarity, protections, and frameworks will normalize crypto and make it feel safe and ordinary. The discourse must shift from exoticism and speculation to treating crypto as infrastructure — a utility woven into everyday life. That’s the point: almost no one actually understands how the internet works, yet more than 5.4 billion people use it daily. Fewer than 29 million developers worldwide can build or repair the digital infrastructure behind our lives — that’s less than 0.5% of internet users. Mass adoption never required the majority to understand the plumbing. It required the experience to be simple, normalized, and taken for granted. Crypto is on a similar path, but its public image has been trapped in an unnecessary cycle of exoticism. Instead of being treated like the next evolution of digital infrastructure, it’s too often painted as something technical, speculative, or even suspicious. The truth is, over 500 million people worldwide now own or use crypto — a figure that’s steadily rising. But for crypto to move beyond early adopters and into everyday life, the conversation around it needs to change. Mass…
Wink
LIKE$0.007911+3.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011503-31.01%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022--%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 17:36
Udostępnij
Hackers exploit Cisco firewalls in US federal systems

Hackers exploit Cisco firewalls in US federal systems

Hackers have slipped past defenses by compromising firewall devices inside the federal government.
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 17:30
Udostępnij
Quant Reveals It Has Been Selected to Provide Infrastructure for UK Tokenized Sterling Deposits Project

Quant Reveals It Has Been Selected to Provide Infrastructure for UK Tokenized Sterling Deposits Project

PANews reported on September 26 that Quant CEO Gilbert Verdian stated on the X platform: "Quant has been selected to build a new payment infrastructure and banking technology for the UK Tokenized Sterling Deposit (GBTD) project. The project is a pioneering financial market infrastructure initiative led by UK Finance and in partnership with major commercial banks including Lloyds, Barclays, HSBC, NatWest, Santander, and Nationwide." Earlier news reported that several British institutions launched a tokenized deposit pilot project .
Major
MAJOR$0.12261+0.49%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 17:19
Udostępnij
Litecoin Oversold Setup Sparks Explosive Rebound Above $108

Litecoin Oversold Setup Sparks Explosive Rebound Above $108

Litecoin is currently priced at $103.17, which shows a decline of 1.48% over the past day. The token has a market value of $7.88 billion with a 24-hour volume of $1.73 billion that accounts for 0.21% of the overall crypto market share. Critical Litecoin Support Emerges at $103 A crypto analyst noted that Litecoin had […]
1
1$0.008375-7.42%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01178+0.17%
Udostępnij
Tronweekly2025/09/26 17:00
Udostępnij
Could Solana Rally to $700 and Flip XRP as Third-Largest Crypto in 2025?

Could Solana Rally to $700 and Flip XRP as Third-Largest Crypto in 2025?

The post Could Solana Rally to $700 and Flip XRP as Third-Largest Crypto in 2025? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana (SOL) has been making headlines recently after a 35% rise since May. The broader crypto market rally, which began in July following the passage of the Genius Act, has supported this move. The legislation was seen as a positive shift for stablecoin-focused blockchains, with Solana among the main beneficiaries. Price Action and Resistance SOL …
XRP
XRP$2.79-0.15%
Solana
SOL$202.31+0.85%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012563-0.41%
Udostępnij
CoinPedia2025/09/26 16:59
Udostępnij
UK-listed company B HODL's total Bitcoin holdings increase to 112

UK-listed company B HODL's total Bitcoin holdings increase to 112

PANews reported on September 26 that according to data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET, British listed company B HODL purchased an additional 12 bitcoins, bringing the company's total bitcoin holdings to 112.
B
B$0.31098-0.42%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007318-0.05%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 16:58
Udostępnij
5 Reasons Why the Crypto Market Is Crashing This Week

5 Reasons Why the Crypto Market Is Crashing This Week

The post 5 Reasons Why the Crypto Market Is Crashing This Week appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market has dropped sharply, losing about $162 billion in the past 24 hours, driven by leveraged trades, profit-taking, and uncertainty in the economy. Bitcoin slipped below the $110K mark, while Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin each fell by nearly 5%, reflecting growing pressure across the market. Here are the five main reasons behind …
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
XRP
XRP$2.79-0.15%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022--%
Udostępnij
CoinPedia2025/09/26 16:49
Udostępnij
US Regulators Probe Suspicious Stock Trades Ahead of Crypto Treasury Announcements: WSJ

US Regulators Probe Suspicious Stock Trades Ahead of Crypto Treasury Announcements: WSJ

Highlights: Regulators contacted companies after unusual trading activity before crypto treasury announcements appeared. Experts warn that poor timing in treasury plans may cause instability and financial risks. Over 60 companies joined the 2025 Bitcoin rush, raising billions through fundraising. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) have contacted some companies after finding unusual trading activity before their announcements about digital asset treasuries. This action came from a review of more than 200 firms that shared crypto treasury strategies this year. Regulators flagged only some of those companies after noticing sharp price moves and heavy trading, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. According to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. regulators have flagged unusual trading activity ahead of crypto-treasury announcements by some companies. The SEC and Finra suspect potential violations of Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD) and have issued inquiry letters, which… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 25, 2025 Strategy Model and Market Reactions Many firms followed the model set by Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy. This model raises money through debt or equity and then buys digital assets to keep as reserves on the balance sheet. The assets include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and others. These companies also privately discussed plans to raise money for buying cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Some even held investor meetings under nondisclosure agreements. But in some cases, secrecy broke down. Details of these plans leaked before official announcements, raising concerns about selective disclosure or insider trading. Stock prices often jumped in the days before announcements, sometimes doubling or tripling. These unusual moves increased suspicion that insiders may have shared information or tipped investors, which pushed regulators to take action. The regulator’s outreach shows rising concern about how important information is shared before official market announcements. Experts believe a carefully designed crypto treasury strategy can highlight a company’s financial strength. However, if firms move at the wrong time or pursue quick profits, the approach may appear like a gimmick and could expose them to liquidations or broader financial risks. Regulators are now investigating whether sensitive information was leaked or if trading took place using non-public details. At the center of this scrutiny is Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD), an SEC rule that prohibits companies from selectively sharing material information with a few investors before making it public. Any violation of this rule can result in enforcement actions, financial penalties, and serious reputational damage. Corporate Bitcoin Rush Gains Momentum in 2025 The trend picked up speed in early 2025 after the Trump administration issued an executive order to create a national strategic Bitcoin reserve. Since then, more than 60 companies across software, gaming, biotech, and energy have announced plans to put part of their balance sheets into crypto.  Together, these companies have aimed to raise over $20 billion through stock sales, convertible debt, and private placements. Their goals include protecting against inflation, attracting younger investors, and following the big gains earned by early adopters. Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy, is still the largest public corporate holder of Bitcoin, according to Bitcointreasuries data. On Monday, the company said it bought another 850 BTC for about $99.7 million, bringing its total holdings to 639,835 BTC. Strategy has acquired 850 BTC for ~$99.7 million at ~$117,344 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 26.0% YTD 2025. As of 9/21/2025, we hodl 639,835 $BTC acquired for ~$47.33 billion at ~$73,971 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/rG5pvryeYL — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 22, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
MAY
MAY$0.03807-0.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07643+2.12%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01662-0.18%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:31
Udostępnij
Lisa Cook told the Supreme Court that firing her would crash markets

Lisa Cook told the Supreme Court that firing her would crash markets

Lisa Cook has told the U.S. Supreme Court that if they let President Trump fire her, financial markets will collapse and the Fed’s independence could be gone for good. The warning came in a filing on Thursday, where Lisa’s lawyers pushed back hard against the White House’s effort to kick her out over alleged mortgage fraud. They said removing her right now could trigger “chaos and disruption,” and even open the door for a legal mess where two different people fight for the same Fed seat. The filing came in response to the Justice Department’s emergency request on September 18, asking the Court to immediately lift a lower judge’s ruling that had blocked Lisa’s removal. Trump claimed she lied on her home mortgage applications and that was enough reason to fire her. But Lisa, who’s still actively participating in monetary policy decisions, argued that the accusations don’t meet the legal bar set by the Federal Reserve Act. In the court filing, Lisa’s team said the president’s request to remove her immediately “would sound the death knell for the central-bank independence that has helped make the United States’ economy the strongest in the world.” Without limits, they argued, any governor could be removed over any weak accusation, turning the Fed into a political tool. Fed veterans and economists push Supreme Court to stop Trump On Thursday, former Federal Reserve chairs Ben Bernanke, Alan Greenspan, and Janet Yellen sent their own message to the Court: stop this before it does long-term damage. In a joint letter, they said: “Allowing the government to remove a member of the Board of Governors for the first time in the Nation’s history, while under the cloud of legal challenge, will erode public confidence in the Fed’s independence and threaten the long-term stability of our economy.” As Cryptopolitan previously reported, that same letter was also signed by former Treasury secretaries Larry Summers, Robert Rubin, Jacob Lew, and Henry Paulson, along with Kenneth Rogoff, the former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, and ex-Fed governor Daniel Tarullo. They made it clear that letting Trump fire Lisa now, while the court battle is still underway, would crush the Fed’s ability to act without political pressure. The issue has already passed through two lower courts. On September 9, Judge Jia Cobb stopped Trump from firing Lisa, saying the White House’s accusations didn’t meet the legal requirement of “for cause” under the law. Then on September 15, the D.C. Court of Appeals backed Cobb’s decision in a 2–1 vote, rejecting the White House’s attempt to overturn the block. But instead of waiting, Trump pushed the fight straight to the highest court. His lawyers want the block lifted now, and Lisa removed before the rest of the case even plays out. Her legal team has warned that if the Court sides with Trump, it could create a situation where someone else is nominated to her seat, while her case is still active, putting two people in the same role at once. Despite the court drama, Lisa is still doing her job. She joined the Federal Reserve Board’s latest policy meeting just last week, and voted to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. The vote happened while Trump’s team was still trying to push her out. Lisa hasn’t backed down publicly and has made it clear that she won’t resign. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.012599+4.73%
Union
U$0.010398+0.04%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.571+0.21%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:26
Udostępnij
Intel eyes TSMC deal to revive foundry business

Intel eyes TSMC deal to revive foundry business

Intel contacted TSMC about a possible manufacturing deal or investment, as it struggles to revive its foundry business.
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 16:03
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands