2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
India tells Trump: Let us buy from Iran, Venezuela if Russian oil must go

India tells Trump: Let us buy from Iran, Venezuela if Russian oil must go

The post India tells Trump: Let us buy from Iran, Venezuela if Russian oil must go appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India has sent a message to the Trump administration: if Russian oil has to go, then barrels from Iran and Venezuela must come in. That was said by a group of Indian officials who landed in Washington this week for meetings with top U.S. figures, according to Bloomberg. They told the Americans that stripping away all three sources (Russia, Iran, and Venezuela) at the same time would blow a hole through India’s energy supply chain and drag up global oil prices. The meetings were held just days after the White House slammed India with heavy tariffs in retaliation for its continued purchases of Russian oil, but as Cryptopolitan reported, those penalties didn’t stop the trade, only made it more expensive. The Indian delegation warned U.S. officials that unless the Biden-era sanctions on Iran and Venezuela are eased, there’s no realistic way to make up for the lost barrels without inflating the country’s already massive import bill. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who was also in New York this week, told reporters that “our energy security goals will have a very high element of U.S. involvement.” Trump pushes allies while India holds its ground Donald Trump, now back in the Oval Office, isn’t just targeting India. He also told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop importing from Russia. “I’d like to have him stop buying any oil from Russia while Russia continues this rampage against Ukraine,” Trump said during a joint appearance at the White House. Trump claimed Ukraine could still win the war if partners cut off Kremlin revenues. While Erdogan didn’t publicly commit to anything, he was reportedly offered access to F-35 fighter jets as part of the conversation. Trump’s energy crackdown is part of a broader campaign to isolate Moscow economically. But India, which imports nearly 90% of…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.571+0.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011509-31.02%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:25
Udostępnij
Crypto analyst reveals shocking Bitcoin ‘bottom price’ target

Crypto analyst reveals shocking Bitcoin ‘bottom price’ target

The post Crypto analyst reveals shocking Bitcoin ‘bottom price’ target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) extended its losses on Friday, September 26, trading as low as $108,631 as U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth revision dampened hopes for more aggressive Fed rate cuts. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) also took a blow, recording over $253 million in outflows on Thursday, September 25, bringing the total number for the week to roughly $480 million, a figure expected to rise further if prices slide below key support levels.  As things stand, resistance lower than $112,000 ‘isn’t great’ for the cryptocurrency, warned leading crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe in a social media post on Friday morning. Looking at the data from the past quarter, van de Poppe predicted that a failure to break out could see the world’s largest crypto sink toward the $107,000 level, a zone he thinks is ‘the first area for a potential bottom on BTC.’ “Basically, beneath the resistance at $112K isn’t great for Bitcoin. That’s why I think we’ll sweep the lows at $107K and see what we’re going to get from there. That’s the first area for a potential bottom on BTC,” wrote the analyst on X. BTC analysis. Source: @CryptoMichNL A pivotal moment for Bitcoin? Data from the Crypto Fear & Greed Index showed a reading of as low as 28/100 on Friday, its lowest level since April 11, according to CoinMarketCap. The ratio fell 16 points in a single day, showing how quickly sentiment can shift in periods of heightened volatility. This was due to the broader cryptocurrency market having shed more than $150 billion in value in just 24 hours, with total capitalization plunging from $3.90 trillion to $3.75 trillion at press time. BTC bore the heaviest losses, erasing more than $20 billion.  However, observing the signs of a potential bull trap, analyst Michael Pizzino…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011509-31.02%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,419.03+0.25%
Union
U$0.010398--%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:07
Udostępnij
30,000 Bitcoin Bought by Whales in 7 Days: What’s Next for BTC’s Price?

30,000 Bitcoin Bought by Whales in 7 Days: What’s Next for BTC’s Price?

The post 30,000 Bitcoin Bought by Whales in 7 Days: What’s Next for BTC’s Price? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TL;DR Whales added 30,000 BTC during a price drop, pushing holdings to their highest in months. Exchange outflows and rising on-chain activity signal strategic accumulation by large BTC holders. Short-term holders near loss; key support levels tested as traders watch for a reversal. Whales Accumulate as Bitcoin Price Falls Over the past seven days, wallets holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC have added around 30,000 bitcoins, according to data shared by analyst Ali Martinez. Holdings by this group increased from roughly 4.97 million BTC to more than 5.04 million BTC, now sitting at their highest level in recent months. 30,000 Bitcoin $BTC bought by whales in the past week! pic.twitter.com/pdJsr5IOvX — Ali (@ali_charts) September 25, 2025 Meanwhile, this activity came during a week when Bitcoin’s price dropped from around $117,000 to $109,000. While retail sentiment showed uncertainty, larger holders continued buying. The move suggests that these mid-sized wallets are building positions while prices remain under pressure. On-Chain and Exchange Data Support Accumulation Blockchain data between September 19 and 26 shows that total Bitcoin transferred on-chain rose from about 440,000 to over 770,000 BTC. This increase in transfer volume took place as the asset declined. Movement at this scale often reflects repositioning by larger participants, especially when the price and transfer activity move in opposite directions. Source: CryptoQuant At the same time, exchange netflows were mostly negative from August 26 through September 26. Multiple days saw withdrawals exceeding 10,000 BTC, including August 28, September 1, 15, 21, and 23. When Bitcoin is withdrawn from exchanges in large amounts, it often suggests holders are choosing to store assets in wallets rather than preparing to sell. This trend aligns with the accumulation seen in mid-sized wallets. Source: CryptoQuant Short-Term Holders Near Loss Territory Data from Checkonchain shows short-term holders are now close to…
Bitcoin
BTC$109,419.03+0.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011509-31.02%
NEAR
NEAR$2.714-0.65%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:02
Udostępnij
Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Sina Finance, Zhong Zhihong, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, stated at the 2025 China International Information and Communication Exhibition that it is necessary to accelerate the development of 6G technology, proactively plan and cultivate an application industry ecosystem for 6G, aim at the commanding heights of future science and technology and industrial development, accelerate scientific and technological innovation in fields such as the new generation of information technology and blockchain, and cultivate and develop emerging industries and future industries.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13135+8.00%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 17:44
Udostępnij
Bitcoin onder druk: nieuwe steunzone in zicht volgens analist

Bitcoin onder druk: nieuwe steunzone in zicht volgens analist

Bitcoin beweegt op dit moment onder een cruciaal niveau, en dat baart sommige analisten zorgen. Michaël van de Poppe, een bekende Nederlandse crypto analist, ziet het liever anders. Volgens hem is de zone onder $112.000 geen ideaal terrein voor de bulls, en dat maakt de kans groot dat BTC eerst... Het bericht Bitcoin onder druk: nieuwe steunzone in zicht volgens analist verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OP
OP$0.67+1.08%
BULLS
BULLS$791.4+0.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,419.03+0.25%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 17:33
Udostępnij
Bitcoin mining firm Cipher Mining increases its convertible senior notes offering to $1.1 billion

Bitcoin mining firm Cipher Mining increases its convertible senior notes offering to $1.1 billion

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Globenewswire, Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) announced that it has priced $1.1 billion of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2031, to be offered through a private placement. The offering size has been increased from the previously announced $800 million note offering. The issuance and sale of the notes is expected to close on September 30, 2025. Cipher has granted the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $200 million in aggregate principal amount of the notes. Cipher expects to generate approximately $1.08 billion in net proceeds from the offering. Cipher plans to use approximately $70 million of the net proceeds to cover call option transaction costs and the remainder to fund the construction of its Barber Lake facility, accelerate the deployment of its 2.4 GW high-performance computing (HPC) strategy, continue to expand its development project pipeline, and for general corporate purposes.
1
1$0.008375-7.56%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007318-0.05%
FUND
FUND$0.0191+1.59%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 17:03
Udostępnij
BlackRock houdt XRP officieel in de gaten

BlackRock houdt XRP officieel in de gaten

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   BlackRock, de grootste vermogensbeheerder ter wereld, blijkt XRP volgen. Er zijn duidelijke signalen dat de asset manager naast Bitcoin en Ethereum ook op zoek is naar andere netwerken die schaalbaar zijn en lage transactiekosten. Een van die opties is XRP, en er is bewijs dat BlackRock de XRP Ledger in de gaten houdt. Institutionele interesse groeit Dat BlackRock zijn blik verbreedt, past binnen een bredere trend. Institutionele spelers beperken hun due diligence niet langer tot de twee marktleiders. Ook infrastructuur die geschikt is voor grootschalige tokenization en grensoverschrijdende betalingen komt in beeld. Volgens analisten is de discussie ook voorbij het niveau van “speculatief gerucht.” Het gaat steeds vaker om serieuze interne evaluaties. Dat maakt het signaal rond XRP des te relevanter, omdat institutionele betrokkenheid vaak de volgende fase van groei inluidt voor een digital asset. XRPL als fundament voor tokenization BlackRock heeft al concrete stappen gezet in blockchain tokenization met het miljardenfonds BUIDL. Dit fonds verkent de on-chain representatie van traditionele assets zoals obligaties en vastgoed. In dat kader wordt XRPL gezien als een aantrekkelijke optie. Het netwerk is snel, goedkoop en ontwikkeld met oog op regelgeving. Daar komt bij dat Ripple dit jaar de door de VS ondersteunde stablecoin RLUSD lanceerde, terwijl partners zoals Securitize compliant on-ramps aanbieden. De technische voorwaarden voor institutionele pilots op XRPL worden daarmee steeds duidelijker ingevuld. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: een nieuwe crypto met groot groeipotentieel. De inflatie blijft in Nederland hoger dan in de rest van Europa, maar tegelijkertijd zijn de rentes voor het eerst sinds 2024 omlaag. Dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins als… Continue reading BlackRock houdt XRP officieel in de gaten document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Regelgevend klimaat werkt mee Ook het regulatie klimaat in de VS ontwikkelt zich. De SEC versoepelde recent de procedures voor het goedkeuren van exchange-traded products, waardoor de weg naar multi-asset of cross-ledger fondsen korter lijkt te worden. Dat betekent niet dat BlackRock al XRP producten voorbereidt. Er is vooralsnog geen enkele formele indiening gedaan. Maar het geeft wel een reden om alternatieven zoals XRP te evalueren, zeker gezien de sterke positie van het netwerk in internationale betalingen. What’s next? Voorlopig blijft het bij monitoren. Analisten wijzen op een paar signalen die kunnen duiden op een volgende stap: Officiële product filings waarin XRP expliciet wordt genoemd Publieke bevestigingen vanuit de projectteams van BlackRock Interoperabiliteit tussen het BUIDL fonds en XRPL stablecoins zoals RLUSD Wanneer een van deze punten werkelijkheid wordt, kan dat leiden tot een forse verschuiving in liquiditeit, custodian vraag en marktperceptie van XRP. Een sterk signaal Hoewel er nog geen sprake is van directe allocatie, geldt de aandacht van BlackRock op zichzelf al als een krachtig signaal. Institutionele deelname wordt vaak gezien als de motor achter de volgende groeifase van een asset. Dat de grootste vermogensbeheerder ter wereld XRP niet langer negeert maar actief in de gaten houdt, bevestigt dat de discussie over de rol van XRPL is verschoven van speculatieve fora naar de bestuurskamers van Wall Street. Of BlackRock daadwerkelijk in XRP stapt, moet nog blijken. Maar dat het netwerk überhaupt op de radar staat, wordt door veel waarnemers gezien als een impliciete erkenning van zijn lange termijn potentie. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht BlackRock houdt XRP officieel in de gaten is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
XRP
XRP$2.7902--%
MetYa
MET$0.2275-0.39%
Wink
LIKE$0.007917+3.87%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:46
Udostępnij
XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

XRP’s price structure signals possible upcoming capitulation, warns Blockchain Backer. Key support levels at risk for XRP, major decline expected. Historical patterns show XRP’s consolidation phase may lead to capitulation. XRP traders are on high alert following a warning from a respected crypto analyst, Blockchain Backer, who highlights a concerning pattern in the cryptocurrency’s price action. According to Blockchain Backer, XRP has formed a market structure that is frequently seen before significant price drops or capitulation. Blockchain Backer’s recent post compares XRP’s current price movement to similar events observed in past market cycles. He shared charts comparing XRP’s price action in 2025, XRP between 2021 and 2022, and Bitcoin in 2018, all of which display similar patterns that typically precede significant market corrections. This has led many to speculate that XRP could be heading toward a significant decline in the near future. Key Patterns Suggest Market Correction Is Imminent Blockchain Backer’s analysis points out that XRP has created a typical structure of price action that often leads to capitulation. The 2025 chart shows XRP surging upward before experiencing a sharp pullback, while the 2021-2022 chart reveals a similar surge followed by a consolidation phase. The most concerning part of these patterns is the yellow support lines that mark critical price levels. If XRP fails to maintain these support zones, it could signal a breakdown and a sharp price drop. Also Read: XRP Liquidity Is Stacking Up Below $3 XRP has created a structure that commonly leads to a capitulation. pic.twitter.com/12MM4dTL2w — Blockchain Backer (@BCBacker) September 26, 2025 Bitcoin’s 2018 price action shows a remarkably similar scenario. After a lengthy consolidation period, Bitcoin experienced a dramatic decline, and Blockchain Backer warns that XRP may follow the same path unless it can sustain its support. This parallel is further concerning, as the capitulation that occurred in Bitcoin’s case wiped out significant value from the market. The Risk of Capitulation Looms for XRP Blockchain Backer’s analysis serves as a cautionary tale for investors, warning them that XRP could soon experience a severe downturn similar to what was witnessed with Bitcoin in 2018. Capitulation often follows long periods of consolidation, and XRP’s current market structure is indicative of a potential price collapse if support levels fail to hold. The next few weeks could be crucial in determining whether XRP can avoid a major price correction or if it will follow the trajectory of past cryptocurrencies that saw sharp declines. As the situation unfolds, XRP holders and traders are bracing for a potentially volatile market ahead. With the current support zones at risk, the cryptocurrency’s price action will likely determine if XRP enters a new phase of severe market correction or continues to hold its ground. Also Read: SEC Chair Paul Atkins Addresses Trump Family’s Crypto Deals Amid Growing Controversy The post XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2.7902--%
Major
MAJOR$0.12258+0.46%
MAY
MAY$0.03807-0.73%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:42
Udostępnij
925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

XRP market seeing some nice inflows that push it toward potential weekend rally
XRP
XRP$2.7902--%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.010193+1.66%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02816-0.10%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:32
Udostępnij
Lyno AI Is Turning Heads in Crypto Circles — Is This the Next Big Thing?

Lyno AI Is Turning Heads in Crypto Circles — Is This the Next Big Thing?

Lyno AI is gaining immense buzz in the crypto scene in September 2025. The Early Bird presale is active, and it is priced at 0.050 tokens and has sold 778,843 tokens and raised 38,942 to date. The next stage will be worth tokens at a price of $0.055 and the last target price will be
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1225-1.84%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005448+1.35%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000432-10.00%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:30
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands