Bitcoin loses 1,000 millionaires a day since start of the week

The post Bitcoin loses 1,000 millionaires a day since start of the week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s (BTC) latest slide has not only rattled traders but also reshaped its wealth distribution at a breathtaking pace.  Finbold research, drawing on data acquired from BitInfoCharts and verified via the Wayback Machine web archive tool, shows that between September 22 and September 26, the network shed 7,699 millionaire addresses, 1,116 wallets Bitcoin millionaires wiped out every day on average. On September 22, the count of millionaire wallets stood at 167,278. Four days later, that number had collapsed to 162,879. Even at the higher tiers, erosion was visible: multi-millionaire wallets (worth over $10 million) fell from 21,952 to 21,887, suggesting that even whales were not fully insulated from the downturn. Bitcoin millionaire rich list. Source: BitInfoCharts Bitcoin price correction The wipeout ties directly to Bitcoin’s sharp correction this week. After starting September 22 near $116,000, BTC has since slipped to just above $109,000, erasing roughly $150 billion from its market capitalization. Every leg lower brought a wave of addresses beneath the $1 million mark, underscoring how closely the millionaire count is tethered to price thresholds. Interestingly, this latest drop also comes against a broader backdrop of altcoin underperformance and a $150 billion wipeout across the entire crypto market. Bitcoin’s dominance has firmed slightly as smaller assets bled more heavily, but that has done little to cushion the blow for high-value holders. For context, millionaire Bitcoin wallets were around 170,578 in late July, meaning the September collapse is part of a longer downtrend. That context matters: Bitcoin millionaire counts are not simply a function of price; they are also shaped by distribution trends. Consolidation among whales, ETF inflows and outflows, and exchange custody shifts all play a role in whether addresses appear or disappear from the $1 million club. Finally, while wallet-based counts are not a perfect proxy for individual holders,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:43
5 Red Flags and 5 Green Signals You Can Spot Instantly on DEXTools

The post 5 Red Flags and 5 Green Signals You Can Spot Instantly on DEXTools appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* In crypto, speed matters, but so does context. With token launches, price swings, and market narratives moving faster than ever, it’s not enough to see the chart. You need to understand what’s behind the movement. This is where DEXTools shines. It shows traders wallet moves, liquidity depth, trade history, and behavior patterns that can either confirm interest or signal something’s off. Whether you’re chasing a meme coin, eyeing a new low-cap, or tracking a major pair, here are five warning signs and five positive signals you can read quickly right from the DEXTools interface. 5 Red Flags That Should Slow You Down Thin Liquidity PoolsIf the token’s liquidity pool is shallow, especially on a DEX like Uniswap or PancakeSwap, it takes very little capital to move the price. That can lead to sharp reversals or easier rugs. Wallets Selling Into Every PumpWhen you see the same wallets buying early and selling into every minor spike, it’s often a sign of a planned exit cycle, not organic growth. Repeated Contract Names or BrandingCopy-paste tokens with recycled names or graphics are often bait for unsuspecting traders looking for trending tokens. Use DEXTools’ Pair Explorer to check the contract’s history and verify it’s not a clone. No Holder DistributionIf the top 3–5 wallets hold most of the supply and there’s no sign of new wallets entering, the project may be too centralized or heavily controlled by insiders. One-Way Trade PatternsA pair with a high volume of buys and almost no sells or the reverse can indicate bot manipulation or a honeypot-style trap. DEXTools’ trade history log makes this easy to spot. 5 Green Signals Worth Watching Consistent Wallet GrowthSteady increases in the number of unique wallets interacting with a pair usually signals growing organic interest, not just one-time pumps. Whale Wallet…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:33
Hyperliquid’s HyperVault Project Rugged for $3.6M, Devs Disappear

HyperVault developers have executed a rug pull on their Hyperliquid-based DeFi platform, draining approximately $3.6 million in user funds before disappearing and deleting all social media accounts. PeckShieldAlert first detected abnormal withdrawals from the yield protocol, with funds being bridged from Hyperliquid to Ethereum and converted to ETH. Tornado Cash Conceals $3.6M Trail as Social Accounts Vanish The stolen funds followed a familiar pattern, with 752 ETH deposited into Tornado Cash to obscure transaction trails. HyperVault’s official Twitter account now displays “this account doesn’t exist,” while their Discord server has also vanished.Source: X Unfortunately, early alerts were raised on September 4 when community member HypingBull shared on X concerns about the project’s claimed security audits, but were ignored. When HyperVault developers stated that audits were “pending via Spearbit, Pashov, and Code4rena,” an investigation revealed that none of these firms had been involved in the project. The scam adds pressure to Hyperliquid’s ecosystem as HYPE token faces intense competition from ASTER DEX, which recently processed over $13 billion in daily perpetual futures volume. Arthur Hayes previously exited his entire HYPE position for $823,000 profit, citing upcoming token unlocks worth $11.9 billion starting November 29. He is now considering getting back in. Red Flags Ignored Despite Community Warnings HypingBull’s September 4 alert warned users about HyperVault’s suspicious audit claims, urging immediate withdrawals of funds from the protocol, which had a total value of $700,000 locked at the time. The investigator contacted Pashov directly via Telegram, receiving confirmation that they had “never heard of the project with this name.” Code4rena’s website also showed no pending audits for HyperVault, contradicting the developers’ public statements about comprehensive security reviews. Despite these revelations, many users continued to deposit funds, attracted by the platform’s advertised 90% APR yields on HYPE tokens. HYPE Maxis, such as HYPEconomist, actively promoted the protocol until the final days, posting “cooking! use the money and put it into a hypervault” on September 23. The endorsement came just three days before the rug pull execution. Now that they’ve successfully executed the scam, the forensic aftermath has discovered early warning signs, including the project’s lack of transparency about team identities and the suspicious absence of any legitimate audit documentation. The high-yield promises should have also raised additional concerns given the DeFi market standards. HyperVault’s disappearance follows a pattern of DeFi projects using attractive returns to lure victims before executing exit scams. Just last month, CrediX Finance also executed a $4.5 million exit scam on August 8 after promising to recover stolen funds within two days. The protocol’s team vanished after attackers, suspected to be them, gained administrative control of their multisig wallet, with all official accounts deleted and the website remaining offline since the exploit occurred. Ecosystem Faces Growing Security and Competition Challenges The HyperVault rug pull compounds existing pressure on Hyperliquid as ASTER DEX gained significant ground in perpetual trading volume. ASTER’s Trust Wallet integration provides 100 million users with direct access to perpetual contracts, challenging Hyperliquid’s market dominance. Previous exploits have tested Hyperliquid’s infrastructure, including the March JELLY token manipulation that cost the platform’s vault $13.5 million. A trader used leveraged positions and artificial price pumping to exploit the automated market maker system. Similar incidents involved traders earning profits while causing vault losses, including “ETH 50x Big Guy,” who netted $1.8 million profit while the vault lost $4 million. These exploits led to reduced maximum leverage limits from 40x to 25x for major cryptocurrencies. Technical issues have also plagued the platform, including a 37-minute trading outage in July due to an API server overload caused by a surge in traffic. The downtime caused price divergences as traders were unable to close positions during the halt. For now, it is uncertain how HYPE’s price will react to this; however, with Arthur Hayes now polling followers about re-entering HYPE after the token dropped 23% weekly to $35.50. He has restored optimism after being one of the factors that contributed to its downtrend when he sold all his position, citing massive upcoming token unlocks that could create $500 million monthly sell pressure
CryptoNews2025/09/26 18:33
‘Cryptoization’ of Emerging Markets Poses Risks to Financial Resilience: Moody’s

The post ‘Cryptoization’ of Emerging Markets Poses Risks to Financial Resilience: Moody’s appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency adoption in emerging markets poses risks to monetary sovereignty and financial resilience, credit ratings giant Moody’s Ratings said in a report on Thursday. The risks are most acute in areas where crypto’s use extends beyond investment into savings and remittances, according to the report. Moody’s suggests that higher penetration of stablecoins pegged to the U.S. dollar weaken monetary transmission when it leads to pricing and settlement increasingly occurring outside a market’s domestic currency. Stablecoins are crypto tokens pegged to the value of a traditional financial asset, such as a fiat currency, with the U.S. dollar comfortably the most prevalent. “This creates ‘cryptoization’ pressures analogous to unofficial dollarization, but withgreater opacity and less regulatory visibility,” Moody’s said. Cryptocurrency can also provide new ways of for capital flight, through pseudonymous wallets and offshore exchange, allowing individuals to move wealth abroad discreetly, undermining exchange rate stability, according to the report. Moody’s also highlighted how increased ownership of cryptocurrency has been concentrated in emerging markets, particularly in Southeast Asia, Africa and parts of Latin America. Here, adoption is often driven by inflationary pressure, currency pressured and limited access to banking services. In contrast, adoption in more advanced economies, adoption is driven by institutional integration and regulatory clarity. Crypto ownership expanded to an estimated 562 million people by 2024, an increase of 33% from 2023, the report said. Read More: Stablecoin Adoption Set to Surge After GENIUS Act, Hit $4T in Cross-Border Volume: EY Survey Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/26/crypto-adoption-in-emerging-markets-poses-risks-to-financial-resilience-moody-s
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:23
Curve Finance Innovates with New Protocol

The post Curve Finance Innovates with New Protocol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is navigating a landscape of inherent risks, particularly related to impermanent loss, a pervasive issue for Bitcoin holders seeking lucrative returns. Michael Egorov, the creator behind Curve Finance, addresses these challenges with the introduction of Yield Basis, a new protocol designed to mitigate these longstanding concerns in DeFi, aiming to create a […] Continue Reading:Curve Finance Innovates with New Protocol Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/curve-finance-innovates-with-new-protocol
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:17
US chip, pharma tariff rates won’t exceed those to any other country

The post US chip, pharma tariff rates won’t exceed those to any other country appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said on Friday that US chip and pharma tariff rates won’t exceed those to any other country. Akazawa added that he will continue to analyze impact of US tariff measures once they become clear. Key quotes No direct comment on Trump’s new tariff announcements.We’ve agreed that US chip, Pharma tariff rates on Japan won’t be greater than these to any other country.Will continue to analyse impact of US tariff measures once they become clear, including how they relate to existing US-Japan agreement. Market reaction At the time of press, the USD/JPY pair was down 0.06% on the day at 149.70. Japanese Yen FAQs The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors. One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen. Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:16
Bitwise ETF Filing Puts Spotlight on HYPE Price Outlook

The post Bitwise ETF Filing Puts Spotlight on HYPE Price Outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 26 September 2025 | 13:03 Hyperliquid’s HYPE token is drawing fresh attention after asset manager Bitwise submitted an S-1 filing for a dedicated Hyperliquid ETF. The move marks a major step toward bringing DeFi derivatives into regulated investment channels and could become a key driver of HYPE’s next price leg. Institutional Access Gains Traction An ETF approval would allow traditional investors direct exposure to HYPE through familiar market infrastructure, expanding liquidity and reinforcing the project’s profile within mainstream finance. Analysts argue that even the filing itself signals growing confidence in Hyperliquid’s positioning as a leader in decentralized derivatives. Alongside the ETF push, Hyperion DeFi has expanded its treasury by $10 million, bringing its total holdings above 1.7 million tokens. This combination of institutional activity is strengthening sentiment that HYPE is building a durable foundation for growth. Price Projections Point Higher Market watchers are closely linking the ETF narrative to technical outlooks. Analyst Ali Charts recently highlighted a “golden zone” of support, with HYPE consolidating near $42. If this base holds, he projects a climb toward $55. Other forecasts, including one from CoinGape, suggest the possibility of a move as high as $72 over the medium term. Setting the Stage The interplay between regulatory filings, treasury expansion, and technical structure suggests that HYPE’s trajectory is increasingly tied to institutional adoption. For traders and investors, the Bitwise ETF effort may prove to be the catalyst that turns consolidation into a breakout. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:04
Hackers breach US federal firewalls

The post Hackers breach US federal firewalls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to a senior federal official, hackers have slipped past defenses by compromising firewall devices inside the federal government. On Thursday, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) sent an urgent directive, telling agencies to secure Cisco firewall devices and look for any signs of compromise. Chris Butera, acting deputy executive assistant director for CISA’s cybersecurity division, has even asked other government bodies and private companies to take similar precautions, noting that the threat is widespread. According to a US official, about 10 organizations worldwide have been breached, although that number could increase. The official said there were still “a lot of unknowns” about the campaign. Another US official called the campaign “very sophisticated” and noted the hackers’ malware as highly intricate. “CISA is deeply concerned about this activity,” the second official said. “If agencies don’t get on this right away, it could be bad for them.” Cisco calls the attackers’ methods complex and sophisticated The group, which Cisco calls ArcaneDoor, has reportedly been conducting spying operations since last year. According to CISA, their attacks could hurt critical infrastructure in the US. Nonetheless, Washington is bracing for a busy few days as teams work to detect the hackers and secure vulnerable devices before more damage occurs. Agencies must update and submit reports by Friday. Cisco told reporters it collaborated with multiple agencies in May to investigate the hacks and later uncovered three additional vulnerabilities exploited by the attackers. It said the hackers used these flaws to install malware, run commands, and potentially steal data. The company has also advised customers to patch their systems immediately. The UK government had also issued its own warning Thursday, describing the hackers’ malware as a “major step forward” from their earlier tools. Per Cisco’s analysis, the hackers exploited several zero-day flaws and used…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 17:46
OpenAPI or Bust: How I Made Lovable Play Nice with a Real Backend

Lovable is great for frontends, but what about the backend? Here's how I connected my existing backend service to my Lovable frontend.
Hackernoon2025/09/26 13:34
Money and Crypto: How Much Actually Exists in 2025

When people claim “Bitcoin will replace the dollar,” they rarely consider how much money actually exists. Economists measure money in layers (M0–M4), most of it digital rather than cash. The dollar remains the world’s reference currency: it dominates reserves, global trade, and even crypto markets. By mid-2025, Bitcoin’s market cap is about $2.1T, while the top 10 cryptos together reach $3.3T — just ~2% of global broad money (M3 ~$140–150T). Small in share, but huge in impact: crypto introduces a new, decentralized model of money that works 24/7 without banks or central control. It doesn’t need to replace the dollar to matter. Even at 1–2%, crypto already changes the rules of the game.
Hackernoon2025/09/26 12:51
