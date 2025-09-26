What Should HyperVault Users Do After $3.6 Million Rug Pull?

The Hyperliquid ecosystem is in the spotlight after one of its projects, HyperVault, was accused of rug-pulling users for approximately $3.6 million. Blockchain security firm PeckShield flagged unusual transactions on Friday, sparking alarm on social media. HyperVault Social Channels Wiped Amid Rug Pull Suspicions According to PeckShield, the suspicious activity began with a large withdrawal from HyperVault, a yield optimization protocol built on Hyperliquid. The assets were bridged out of the network to Ethereum, converted into ETH, and eventually funneled into Tornado Cash, a popular coin mixer often used to obscure fund flows. In total, 752 ETHwere deposited into Tornado Cash, raising strong suspicion of a deliberate exit scam. The fallout escalated quickly when HyperVault's social media accounts were deactivated, including its X (Twitter) profile and Discord server. HyperVault X Account Deactivated. Source: Twitter HypingBull, a Hyperliquid community member, views this as confirmation after warning about the protocol weeks earlier. On September 4, they highlighted irregularities in the project's audit claims, noting that while developers said audits were underway, at least two firms denied any involvement. MAX REPOST 🚨: HYPERVAULT PROJECT IS DOING SHADY STUFF Friends, withdraw your funds from the protocol ASAP until further updates! When I asked Hypervault developers about audits, they answered that: "Audits are pending via Spearbit, Pashov, and Code4rena; expected turnaround for… https://t.co/SMKLP9S1tR pic.twitter.com/NBwrsbwRT6 — HypingBull (@hypingbull) September 4, 2025 Despite these warnings, HyperVault continued to attract users, leveraging its branding as a password manager and digital vault for businesses. The platform also promoted itself as a multichain yield optimization hub. With roughly $5.8 million in total value locked (TVL), the project had positioned itself as a key DeFi player within Hyperliquid's ecosystem. HyperVault TVL. Source: DefiLlama Sentiment is that HyperVault TVL (total value locked) may have been inflated. If this is…