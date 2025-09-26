2025-09-28 Sunday

What Should HyperVault Users Do After $3.6 Million Rug Pull?

The post What Should HyperVault Users Do After $3.6 Million Rug Pull? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Hyperliquid ecosystem is in the spotlight after one of its projects, HyperVault, was accused of rug-pulling users for approximately $3.6 million. Blockchain security firm PeckShield flagged unusual transactions on Friday, sparking alarm on social media. HyperVault Social Channels Wiped Amid Rug Pull Suspicions Sponsored According to PeckShield, the suspicious activity began with a large withdrawal from HyperVault, a yield optimization protocol built on Hyperliquid. The assets were bridged out of the network to Ethereum, converted into ETH, and eventually funneled into Tornado Cash, a popular coin mixer often used to obscure fund flows. In total, 752 ETHwere deposited into Tornado Cash, raising strong suspicion of a deliberate exit scam. The fallout escalated quickly when HyperVault’s social media accounts were deactivated, including its X (Twitter) profile and Discord server. Sponsored HyperVault X Account Deactivated. Source: Twitter HypingBull, a Hyperliquid community member, views this as confirmation after warning about the protocol weeks earlier. On September 4, they highlighted irregularities in the project’s audit claims, noting that while developers said audits were underway, at least two firms denied any involvement. MAX REPOST 🚨: HYPERVAULT PROJECT IS DOING SHADY STUFF Friends, withdraw your funds from the protocol ASAP until further updates! When I asked Hypervault developers about audits, they answered that: “Audits are pending via Spearbit, Pashov, and Code4rena; expected turnaround for… https://t.co/SMKLP9S1tR pic.twitter.com/NBwrsbwRT6 — HypingBull (@hypingbull) September 4, 2025 Despite these warnings, HyperVault continued to attract users, leveraging its branding as a password manager and digital vault for businesses. Sponsored The platform also promoted itself as a multichain yield optimization hub. With roughly $5.8 million in total value locked (TVL), the project had positioned itself as a key DeFi player within Hyperliquid’s ecosystem. HyperVault TVL. Source: DefiLlama Sentiment is that HyperVault TVL (total value locked) may have been inflated. If this is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:24
DeFi protocol Hypervault vanishes after $3.6 million suspected rugpull

Security experts noted $3.6 million in abnormal withdrawals from Hypervault on HyperEVM, with funds bridged to Ethereum as the project deleted its X page.
Coinstats2025/09/26 17:42
$8M in Crypto Stolen in Armed Kidnapping; Suspects Arrested in Texas

Two brothers have been federally charged after allegedly kidnapping a Washington County family and stealing $8 million in cryptocurrency during a nine-hour ordeal. Crypto Kidnapping Charges The U.S. has charged two brothers accused of orchestrating a violent nine-hour home invasion in Washington County, during which they allegedly stole $8 million in cryptocurrency. According to the […]
Coinstats2025/09/26 17:30
From Sci-Fi to Reality: How Close Are We to Calling the Moon Home?

After six Apollo landings, we stopped going. NASA aims to have astronauts living there by the end of this decade. China and Russia are drafting plans for a permanent base. Even private companies are pitching hotels and mining outposts.
Hackernoon2025/09/26 16:25
The Role of Context Memory in AI Chatbots: Why Yesterday’s Messages Matter

Discover the importance of memory in chatbots, how developers think about context & memory, and why the memory of yesterday's messages is especially important.
Hackernoon2025/09/26 13:21
Ethereum’s Node Problem: Who Really Hosts Web3?

Ethereum may be the world’s most decentralized smart contract platform, but look beneath the surface and a different story emerges. The physical machines that keep the platform alive are overwhelmingly hosted on centralized cloud providers. A new wave of projects is rethinking how and where blockchains live.
Hackernoon2025/09/26 12:50
Developers Gain Direct Insight Into Data Flows With CocoIndex Update

CocoIndex and CocoInsight have added a Query mode. The result is directly linked and can be traced back step by step to how data is generated on the indexing path.
Hackernoon2025/09/26 12:50
Fumbled Demo Aside, Meta’s AI Glasses Signal a Cool Future

The new Ray-Ban Meta Display glasses are a newer and slightly sleeker version of the original Meta smart glasses, now with a full-color heads-up display embedded in the lens. Among the coolest features is the live conversation captioning onscreen which captures the audio of a conversation the user is having.
Hackernoon2025/09/26 12:45
The Cost of Broken Code: How Claude.ai Wastes Your Time and Credits

Claude.ai is like paying for an app that gives you broken tools and then charging you again for each fix attempt
Hackernoon2025/09/26 12:43
Cardano Price Prediction Analysts Freeze in Tracks as XRP Tundra Unveils Twin-Token Model

Cardano forecasts look to 2025 and beyond, but XRP Tundra’s dual-token presale offers fixed launch prices, staking, and 25x upside today.
Cryptodaily2025/09/26 00:32
Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands