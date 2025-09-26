2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

MoonBull leads the best upcoming crypto race with its presale, while Mog Coin and Official TRUMP ride momentum. Don’t miss MoonBull’s whitelist.
GET
GET$0.004575+4.35%
READY
READY$0.01747-5.77%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012467-1.17%
Udostępnij
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 18:45
Udostępnij
Why Are Bitcoin and Ethereum Suddenly Dropping Today? Experts Reveal Shocking Reasons

Why Are Bitcoin and Ethereum Suddenly Dropping Today? Experts Reveal Shocking Reasons

The people closely associated with the crypto sector know that the total crypto market is experiencing a significant downturn, leading to the price drop of prominent cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, etc. The market experts opine that the latest trend is due to the combination of multiple factors, like the recent Federal Reserve rate cut, ... Read more The post Why Are Bitcoin and Ethereum Suddenly Dropping Today? Experts Reveal Shocking Reasons appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0166-0.30%
Wink
LIKE$0.007917+3.87%
Udostępnij
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 18:23
Udostępnij
Jim Cramer Says American Bitcoin (ABTC)  Investors Risk Losing It All – Here’s Why

Jim Cramer Says American Bitcoin (ABTC)  Investors Risk Losing It All – Here’s Why

The post Jim Cramer Says American Bitcoin (ABTC)  Investors Risk Losing It All – Here’s Why appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News American Bitcoin (ABTC), the mining firm tied to Eric Trump and backed by Hut 8, is drawing headlines again – this time for all the wrong reasons.  CNBC’s Jim Cramer has put the stock under the spotlight, warning retail investors not to expect smooth sailing. What’s the reason for worry now? Let’s dive in.  Cramer …
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-0.45%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.571+0.30%
Udostępnij
CoinPedia2025/09/26 18:03
Udostępnij
Even with a 60% fee reduction, it still can't compete with Solana? The compliance and ecosystem game behind Tron's fee dilemma

Even with a 60% fee reduction, it still can't compete with Solana? The compliance and ecosystem game behind Tron's fee dilemma

By Chloe, ChainCatcher On the 26th of last month, Tron implemented its largest-ever fee cuts. Justin Sun stated, "This proposal is a real benefit for users, with a 60% fee reduction. Ordinary networks don't have the courage to do that." He also mentioned that this will have an impact on the short-term profitability of the Tron network, as network fees have been directly reduced by 60%, but long-term profitability will be enhanced because more users and more transactions will occur on Tron. The latest gasfeesnow data shows that even after the fee was halved, Tron's USDT transfer cost is still as high as $2.02-4.22, far exceeding other major blockchain networks. The contrast is clear from the fee comparison: even at the TronCastle-optimized price of $1.09-2.21, it is still 15 times higher than Arbitrum ($0.10), 302 times higher than Solana ($0.0036), and even 3,633 times higher than Polygon ($0.0003) at the time of writing. Aptos has a minimum price of $0.0001 USD. Why were costs so high before the cuts? Tron doesn't use ETH's gas model; instead, it utilizes a unique bandwidth + energy model. Bandwidth provides users with a daily free quota, enabling simple transfers. Energy is used for contract execution, and transferring USDT (TRC-20) requires energy. Assuming that a USDT transfer consumes approximately 130,000 units of energy, if the user has no resources in their wallet, the system can only burn TRX directly, resulting in high transaction fees. In contrast, Ethereum's Layer 2 solutions, such as Arbitrum and Optimism, use a simpler gas model and offer a more user-friendly experience. Solana, through its unique Proof of History (PoH) and parallel execution architecture, achieves a processing capacity of 2,600 transactions per second while maintaining ultra-low fees. After reducing fees, Tron intends to successfully counter the "price reduction" with "incremental" Tron's 60% fee cut represents a significant market adjustment and a proactive move by the project to boost user growth. According to CryptoQuant, Tron's daily fee revenue fell to $5 million on September 7th, its lowest level in a year. Prior to the August 28th reduction, daily revenue was $13.9 million. According to DeFi Llama on-chain data, Tron's average revenue in September did experience a cliff-like drop compared to the previous month, with a decrease of nearly 50%. Despite the decrease in revenue, on-chain activity has actually increased. Daily transaction volume and the number of active wallets have surged, and the number of newly added smart contracts each day also indicates a continued influx of users and dApp developers. According to Token Terminal data, Tron still accounted for 92.9% of the total revenue of L1 public chains over the past seven days. And over the past 90 days, Tron's total fee revenue was still far higher than that of Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, and Avalanche during the same period. Tron and Justin Sun originally expected that as long as users and transaction volume continued to grow, revenue would eventually recover and become more sustainable, which was equivalent to using "incremental growth" to counter "declining unit prices." Although Tron currently appears to maintain an advantage in terms of revenue, with the passage of the GENIUS Act in July this year, the competitive landscape of the future on-chain market is undergoing fundamental restructuring. When facing stricter registration, audit and reserve requirements, stablecoin issuers may re-evaluate the cost-effectiveness of deploying assets on Tron, thereby indirectly affecting the network's stablecoin trading volume and ecological activity. This change poses a major hurdle for Tron. Wall Street giants are entering the market, and CBDC is maturing. The passage of the GENIUS Act has received mixed reviews, with both advantages and disadvantages for the crypto market. Supporters believe this milestone brings greater credibility to stablecoins and increases the willingness of financial institutions and consumers to use them. Opponents argue that the bill allows the president and related individuals and institutions to profit, creating a conflict of interest with the crypto market. Wall Street giants like BlackRock and JPMorgan have also begun building their own blockchain empires. BlackRock's BUIDL tokenized money market fund has reached $2.2 billion, deployed on multiple networks including Ethereum, Avalanche, Aptos, and Polygon. JPMorgan's Kinexys platform focuses on institutional-grade DeFi and programmable digital cash, providing on-chain lending and digital asset collateral services to corporate clients. The advantages of these traditional financial institutions are: 1. Regulatory compliance: they have deep cooperative relationships with financial regulatory agencies in various countries; 2. Financial strength: BlackRock manages more than trillions of US dollars in assets; 3. A large corporate client base: they already have a mature institutional client network and trust relationships, as well as the technical integration capabilities to seamlessly integrate blockchain into existing financial infrastructure. Tron's compliance gaps are definitely not comparable to the regulatory relationships with BlackRock and JPMorgan. Furthermore, its adoption rate among Fortune 500 companies is extremely low, not to mention the ongoing SEC lawsuit, which is impacting institutional trust. Last week, two US Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to the SEC, demanding an explanation for its decision to suspend Sun's enforcement case, suggesting the decision may be related to Sun's "substantial investment" in crypto projects linked to President Trump. The lawmakers also questioned Tron's recent listing on the Nasdaq, arguing it could pose financial and national security risks and urging the SEC to ensure the company meets stringent listing standards. Furthermore, 98% of global GDP is already covered by central bank digital currency (CBDC) projects, with 19 G20 countries currently developing or piloting CBDCs. CBDC projects in major economies, such as China's digital renminbi (e-CNY), the EU's digital euro, and India's digital rupee, will directly compete with Tron in cross-border payments and large-value settlements. McKinsey research shows that 2025 will be a turning point in the development of stablecoins. The stablecoin market is expected to grow from the current US$150 billion to US$3 trillion in 2030, but this huge increase will mainly be divided up by compliant institutional stablecoins and CBDCs. The market believes that Tron must complete this transformation within this critical timeframe or face marginalization. The crypto market is clearly transitioning from experimental technology to core infrastructure, and only a few platforms will survive this transition.
Threshold
T$0.01526-0.90%
SQUID MEME
GAME$36.2724-1.79%
Everscale
EVER$0.01698-0.93%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 18:00
Udostępnij
Japanese listed company Mac House increased its holdings by 18.17 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 106.65.

Japanese listed company Mac House increased its holdings by 18.17 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 106.65.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET, Japanese clothing chain brand Mac House (7603.T) increased its holdings by 18.17 bitcoins, and currently holds a total of 106.65 bitcoins.
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.007911-4.08%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007318-0.05%
Threshold
T$0.01526-0.90%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 17:59
Udostępnij
Fear and Greed Index Hits 5-Month Low as BTC Drops to $109K – Warning or Buying Opportunity?

Fear and Greed Index Hits 5-Month Low as BTC Drops to $109K – Warning or Buying Opportunity?

Could this be a signal that more pain is on the way or that the market is just in a corrective phase preceding a massive rally?
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.047-2.78%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,419.04+0.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07641+2.12%
Udostępnij
CryptoPotato2025/09/26 17:53
Udostępnij
Bitcoin en crypto crash: Oorzaken van de marktcorrectie

Bitcoin en crypto crash: Oorzaken van de marktcorrectie

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De cryptomarkt maakte een harde val. Bitcoin dook onder een belangrijk weerstandsniveau en dat zette een kettingreactie in gang. Massale liquidaties en zorgen over de wereldeconomie versterkten de druk. Dit zet beleggers aan het denken over de mogelijke gevolgen. Bitcoin crash en technische niveaus doorbroken De val van Bitcoin begon bij een cruciaal technisch punt. Toen dat niveau brak, schoot de verkoopdruk omhoog. Handelaren zagen het als bevestiging dat er een neerwaartse trend gaande was. Daardoor ontstond een verkoopgolf en zakte de koers sneller weg. Massale liquidaties op BTC en Ethereum De crash bracht enorme liquidaties met zich mee, goed voor meer dan een miljard dollar. Vooral Bitcoin en Ethereum werden zwaar geraakt. Ethereum kreeg de grootste klap, waarbij honderden miljoenen aan longposities in korte tijd verdwenen. De liquidatiegolf versterkte de daling en trok de rest van de markt mee. Options Expiry Alert At 08:00 UTC tomorrow, over $22.3B in crypto options expire on Deribit; one of the biggest quarter-end expiries. $BTC: Notional: $17.06B | Put/Call: 0.76 | Max Pain: $110K$ETH: Notional: $5.20B | Put/Call: 0.80 | Max Pain: $3,800 Q3’s largest… pic.twitter.com/FDT1tWomYH — Deribit (@DeribitOfficial) September 25, 2025 Macro-economische druk en renteonzekerheid Technische signalen zijn niet de enige factor. Ook de economische omgeving weegt zwaar. Onzekerheid over het rentebeleid van de Federal Reserve maakt beleggers terughoudend. Het idee dat rentes langer hoog blijven drukt de waarde van risicovolle beleggingen zoals crypto verder omlaag. Dit vergrootte de neerwaartse druk. Sentiment: van optimisme naar angstfase Waar investeerders een paar weken geleden nog positief waren en nieuwe instroom de markt droeg, overheerst nu de angst. Beleggers trekken zich terug, nemen winst en durven minder risico te nemen. Die omslag in stemming weegt zwaar op de markt en zorgt voor meer volatiliteit. ⚡ Volatility is the name of the game. Meme coins can moon or crash ⬇️ in hours. Rule #1: never invest more than you’re ready to lose.#Crypto #RiskManagement #MemeCoin — metarogu3 (@metarogu3) September 26, 2025 Crypto’s toekomst na de recente crash De Bitcoin crash laat zien hoe kwetsbaar de cryptomarkt blijft voor scherpe wendingen. Liquidaties, technische breuken en economische signalen versterken elkaar. Of er op korte termijn herstel komt, hangt af van steun op nieuwe niveaus en economische signalen. Op langere termijn kan zo’n correctie de markt gezonder maken door speculatie weg te nemen en ruimte te scheppen voor herstel. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin en crypto crash: Oorzaken van de marktcorrectie is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2275-0.39%
Wink
LIKE$0.007917+3.87%
OP
OP$0.67+1.08%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 17:46
Udostępnij
Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Large Altcoin Acquisition Makes Its First Purchase! Becomes One of Its Largest Investors!

Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Large Altcoin Acquisition Makes Its First Purchase! Becomes One of Its Largest Investors!

AlphaTON announced the first $30 million purchase of Toncoin (TON) as part of its altcoin treasury strategy. Continue Reading: Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Large Altcoin Acquisition Makes Its First Purchase! Becomes One of Its Largest Investors!
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003767-3.21%
TONCOIN
TON$2.704-1.49%
Particl
PART$0.2025-4.57%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 17:37
Udostępnij
Building LetterLens: An OCR-Powered Android App With Kotlin + ML Kit, and Ktor

Building LetterLens: An OCR-Powered Android App With Kotlin + ML Kit, and Ktor

Problem: UK NHS & council letters are dense, full of dates and instructions, and often cause confusion. Solution: I built LetterLens, an Android app (Kotlin + OCR + ML Kit) that scans letters and summarizes them into What/When/Next steps. Why it matters: Runs fully on-device for privacy, works offline, and helps people understand critical info in second
RWAX
APP$0.001906-8.89%
Mintlayer
ML$0.01676-8.31%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
Udostępnij
Hackernoon2025/09/26 16:49
Udostępnij
If They Can Teach You, They Can Replace You

If They Can Teach You, They Can Replace You

Here's the brutal truth the education system will never tell you.
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-0.45%
Udostępnij
Hackernoon2025/09/26 12:47
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands