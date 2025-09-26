2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
7 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 – Don’t Miss the Next Big Meme Coin as Presale Goes Live Tomorrow

7 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 – Don’t Miss the Next Big Meme Coin as Presale Goes Live Tomorrow

What if selecting the right meme coin today could be the decision that defines financial freedom tomorrow? With crypto markets evolving faster than most can track, the difference between hesitation and action often decides who rides the next wave and who watches from the sidelines. Meme coins, once dismissed as jokes, are now driving some [...] The post 7 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 – Don’t Miss the Next Big Meme Coin as Presale Goes Live Tomorrow appeared first on Blockonomi.
Salamanca
DON$0.000677+1.49%
Threshold
T$0.01527-0.84%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002345+0.81%
Udostępnij
Blockonomi2025/09/26 18:45
Udostępnij
Matrixport receives financial services license from Glep City of Mindfulness in Bhutan

Matrixport receives financial services license from Glep City of Mindfulness in Bhutan

PANews reported on September 26 that according to official news, Matrixport, the world's leading one-stop crypto financial services platform, announced that it has obtained a financial services license (FSL) issued by the Glep City of Mindfulness Administration (GMCA) in Bhutan. The approved FSL license authorizes Matrixport to provide a range of regulated and comprehensive financial services globally within and through GMC, including structured products tailored for global investors, real-world asset (RWA) solutions that connect traditional markets and crypto finance, prime brokerage services for institutional clients, and virtual asset custody services with institutional-grade security. Matrixport CEO John Ge said that this move is an important milestone for the company to expand into the international market, and it will work with GMCA to promote GMC to become an innovative financial hub in the region and even the world.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9574+0.56%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08838+5.71%
RealLink
REAL$0.06739+5.00%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 18:31
Udostępnij
Moody's: Cryptocurrency adoption in emerging markets could pose risks to financial resilience

Moody's: Cryptocurrency adoption in emerging markets could pose risks to financial resilience

PANews reported on September 26th, according to CoinDesk, that credit ratings giant Moody's reported Thursday that the adoption of cryptocurrencies in emerging markets threatens monetary sovereignty and financial resilience. This risk is particularly acute as cryptocurrency use expands beyond investment into savings and remittances. Moody's noted that the increasing penetration of dollar-denominated stablecoins, coupled with the increasing use of pricing and settlement in currencies other than local currencies, could weaken the monetary transmission mechanism and generate "cryptocurrency" pressures similar to unofficial dollarization, with reduced transparency and regulatory visibility. Furthermore, cryptocurrencies, through anonymous wallets and offshore exchanges, provide new channels for capital flight and undermine exchange rate stability. Moody's emphasizes that the increase in cryptocurrency holdings is primarily concentrated in emerging markets, such as Southeast Asia, Africa, and parts of Latin America, driven by inflation, currency devaluation, and limited banking services. In developed economies, adoption is driven by institutional consolidation and regulatory clarity. By 2024, the number of cryptocurrency holders will be approximately 562 million, a year-on-year increase of 33%.
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 18:11
Udostępnij
Canary has submitted an updated version of its S-1 filing for its Solana spot ETF.

Canary has submitted an updated version of its S-1 filing for its Solana spot ETF.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to documents submitted to the US SEC, Canary has submitted an updated version of its spot Solana ETF S-1 application.
1
1$0.008384-7.46%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 18:06
Udostępnij
REX-Osprey’s Ethereum Staking ETF Hits Cboe as ETH Price Pulls Back

REX-Osprey’s Ethereum Staking ETF Hits Cboe as ETH Price Pulls Back

TLDR: ESK is the first U.S.-listed ETF under the 1940 Act that combines spot Ethereum exposure with staking rewards for investors. The ETF distributes all staking rewards monthly, with REX and Osprey taking no share of the earnings. ETH price fell more than 6% in the last 24 hours, with technicals pointing to near-term bearish [...] The post REX-Osprey’s Ethereum Staking ETF Hits Cboe as ETH Price Pulls Back appeared first on Blockonomi.
REVOX
REX$0.033622-12.81%
Ethereum
ETH$4,001.07-0.47%
Union
U$0.010397--%
Udostępnij
Blockonomi2025/09/26 18:04
Udostępnij
Layer-3 Networks Are The Missing Link In Blockchain Infrastructure

Layer-3 Networks Are The Missing Link In Blockchain Infrastructure

The post Layer-3 Networks Are The Missing Link In Blockchain Infrastructure  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Few people will argue that blockchain hasn’t been a success. It has emerged as the foundation of an entirely new and decentralized internet known as Web3, while underpinning cryptocurrency assets with a combined market capitalization of more than $3.trillion, transforming the way finance operates.  Yet for all of its success, blockchain could still be so …
Solayer
LAYER$0.4197+0.76%
Chainlink
LINK$20.84-0.57%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0166-0.30%
Udostępnij
CoinPedia2025/09/26 18:03
Udostępnij
Ukraine Emerges as a Heavy Crypto User – Best Cryptos to Buy Now

Ukraine Emerges as a Heavy Crypto User – Best Cryptos to Buy Now

Ukraine ranks among the world’s top crypto adopters, with nearly $1B spent in just a year.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00493-2.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Udostępnij
Brave Newcoin2025/09/26 17:58
Udostępnij
Top 3 Altcoins Under $1: Solana (SOL), XRP, and Ozak AI—Which Are the Best Picks for Investors Seeking Big Returns?

Top 3 Altcoins Under $1: Solana (SOL), XRP, and Ozak AI—Which Are the Best Picks for Investors Seeking Big Returns?

Ozak AI ($OZ) has become one of the most popular AI-based blockchain solutions, which is a combination of artificial intelligence and decentralized infrastructure with tokenized growth. It combines the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) and OSN (Ozak Stream Network) to provide scalable, secure, and real-time data solutions.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
1
1$0.008384-7.46%
Solana
SOL$202.27+0.94%
Udostępnij
Cryptodaily2025/09/26 17:45
Udostępnij
Trump’s $14B TikTok price tag under fire for massive undervaluation

Trump’s $14B TikTok price tag under fire for massive undervaluation

Donald Trump’s $14 billion estimate for TikTok’s U.S. business is catching fire across financial and political circles, with critics slamming it as a ridiculous undervaluation for one of the biggest social platforms in the country. The figure was thrown out Thursday by Vice President JD Vance as Trump continues pushing a plan for American investors to take over the U.S. arm of the app from Chinese parent ByteDance, as Cryptopolitan reported. The number is way below earlier valuations, which had TikTok priced closer to $40 billion. The expected buyers (Oracle and Silver Lake Management) aren’t likely to argue with the lowball offer. ByteDance and its current investors, though, are seeing red. Vance made it clear the final price will be up to the buyers, but the public estimate already set the tone. Ashwin Binwani, founder of Alpha Binwani Capital, said the suggested deal “could be the most undervalued tech acquisition of the decade.” He argued the number doesn’t come close to matching TikTok’s real value. “By every major financial metric and peer comparison,” Ashwin said, “this price tag looks dramatically misaligned with reality.” Analysts compare TikTok valuation to oil and cereal TikTok pulls in over $10 billion a year just from the U.S. market. That part of the business alone has 170 million active users, the app’s largest audience worldwide. And yet the $14 billion price implies a price-to-sales ratio of 1.4 times, a number you’d expect from legacy corporations like ExxonMobil or General Mills, not a social media company dominating the short-form video space. Meta, which owns Instagram, trades at 10x revenue. Alphabet, which owns YouTube, is around 8x. Despite how difficult it’s always been to value TikTok, partly because no one outside the company fully understands its recommendation algorithm, most analysts still agree that it’s worth way more. The app has not only dominated the attention economy, it’s also forced competitors to launch copycats like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts. But Trump’s administration doesn’t seem concerned with tech value. The focus is national security. That’s why the sale is structured to spin off TikTok U.S. into a new joint venture, one where ByteDance will own less than 20%. The deal must close within 120 days. Trump claimed China’s President Xi Jinping gave the green light, but so far, Beijing hasn’t publicly confirmed anything. That’s left everyone guessing. Ownership and leadership still totally unclear The next big issue is who’s actually going to run the platform. Oracle builds infrastructure, not social apps. Silver Lake funds tech, it doesn’t operate it. Neither one knows what to do with 170 million users scrolling through videos 24/7. Alvin Foo, venture partner at Zero2Launch, summed it up clearly: “It’s like you’re putting a gun to ByteDance and saying ‘sell or you stop.’” Alvin added, “Right now, it’s really Trump making the call, without listening or discussing with the Chinese government on whether the sale will go through.” If the deal goes ahead, no one knows if ByteDance will license its algorithm or pull it entirely. There’s no clarity on who controls the tech, the data, or the future of the app’s performance. Without the algorithm, TikTok isn’t TikTok. The app’s entire identity, and its success, is built around content delivery. Removing ByteDance but keeping the app intact may sound clean on paper, but the reality looks messy. And yet, this sale is being forced to happen in just four months. The clock’s already ticking. Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.571+0.30%
Tagger
TAG$0.0004151-2.96%
Union
U$0.010397--%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 17:45
Udostępnij
Dissecting the Master Server: How DolphinScheduler Powers Workflow Scheduling

Dissecting the Master Server: How DolphinScheduler Powers Workflow Scheduling

Learn how it handles RPC, task plugins, fault tolerance & scheduling. Perfect for devs looking to optimize or extend their workflows!
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01418--%
Udostępnij
Hackernoon2025/09/26 13:03
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands