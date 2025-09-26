2025-09-28 Sunday

Bitcoin Price Prediction as Price Goes Under $109K, Buyers Ape In to Sustain Support Line, and Options Expire Today

The post Bitcoin Price Prediction as Price Goes Under $109K, Buyers Ape In to Sustain Support Line, and Options Expire Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Price Prediction as Price Goes Under $109K, Buyers Ape In to Sustain Support Line, and Options Expire Today Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-26-2025/
ApeCoin
APE$0.5197-0.64%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000319-0.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011517-30.97%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:35
Why Bitcoin’s Slow Grind May Be Setting Up the Next Burst

The post Why Bitcoin’s Slow Grind May Be Setting Up the Next Burst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 26 September 2025 | 14:30 Bitcoin’s recent drift has left many traders restless, but economist Alex Krüger believes the lull is neither surprising nor worrisome. Instead, he frames it as part of the cryptocurrency’s natural rhythm – slow grinds punctuated by sudden, decisive bursts. Traders Want Fireworks, Market Offers Silence Since mid-August, Bitcoin has slipped more than 12% from its record high near $124,000, now trading around $109,000. The lack of excitement contrasts sharply with the energy in traditional markets, where Tesla, the S&P 500, and other equities have delivered stronger short-term gains. Gold and Nvidia, meanwhile, have stumbled. Krüger’s point is that crypto doesn’t always move in step – and investors shouldn’t expect it to. Why Krüger Isn’t Worried Krüger argues that Bitcoin’s cycle is built on long plateaus and short explosions, and a few big sessions can erase months of stagnation. He admits the sideways action is frustrating, but stresses that there’s no compelling evidence suggesting weakness will last for an extended period. His own portfolio includes equities, he adds, precisely to balance out these quieter stretches in crypto. Looking Beyond Charts What concerns Krüger more than price is the flood of misleading information in the market. He warns that much of crypto discourse on X (formerly Twitter) comes from so-called “KOL farms” – networks of accounts propped up with fake engagement, AI-written posts, and aggressive token promotion. For traders, that makes separating signal from noise harder than ever. The Takeaway To Krüger, Bitcoin’s “boring” climb is not a red flag but a feature of its maturity. The real risk, he suggests, is overreacting to silence or falling prey to manipulated narratives. In crypto, quiet phases often end abruptly – and those prepared for both outcomes will be best positioned when the next move comes. The information…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
MAY
MAY$0.03807-0.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011517-30.97%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:31
Bitcoin and Ethereum plunge under key levels

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum plunge under key levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is reeling after a sharp reversal that erased nearly all of its recent gains, with Bitcoin falling below $109,000, and Ethereum slipping under $4,000. The sell-off has left traders grappling with high volatility, forced liquidations, and a renewed sense of caution across digital assets. FOMC hangover Timothy Misir, head of research at BRN, described the current downturn as a “post-FOMC hangover,” while pointing out that Bitcoin price dropped to as low as $108,652 during the week. According to Misir: “The move flushed highly leveraged longs and prompted a swift repricing: volatility spiked, puts were bought aggressively, and front-end skew moved materially higher.” Notably, this price slump dipped below BTC’s short-term holder realized price of $109,700 for the first time in five months, signaling stress among recent buyers. Bitcoin Short Term Holders Realized Price (Source: JA Maarturn) Ethereum mirrored the weakness, dropping to its lowest level since early August. Solana fell under $200, and the total crypto market capitalization shed about $170 billion in 24 hours as risk aversion gripped investors. CryptoQuant analyst JA Maarturn pointed out that this current sell-off represents a significant cleanup in risk-on positioning. He estimated that $11.8 billion in leveraged altcoin bets and $3.2 billion in speculative Bitcoin positions have been flushed out, effectively resetting risk appetite across the market What next? Despite this decline, analysts at Matrixport have argued that the derivatives markets are flashing mixed signals for crypto investors. “Funding costs, leverage, and volumes across BTC, ETH, and SOL highlight both fragility and opportunity,” they noted, pointing to clustering signals around key on-chain thresholds that often precede major breakouts. They added that Bitcoin is nearing the apex of a symmetrical triangle, a technical formation that previously preceded decisive moves. However, with option traders already positioning near the critical $110,000 zone, any…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011517-30.97%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0222+1.23%
BRN Metaverse
BRN$0.12484-0.88%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:57
HypervaultFi goes for suspected rug pull, takes $3.6M from Hyperliquid users and nukes X account

The post HypervaultFi goes for suspected rug pull, takes $3.6M from Hyperliquid users and nukes X account appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HypervaultFi, one of the recently promoted high-yield vaults on Hyperliquid, seems to have rug-pulled its depositors. On-chain data showed withdrawals of $3.6M, while the HypervaultFi site and social media have been wiped out. The coins moved from the HyperEVM ecosystem into Ethereum, with the funds immediately mixed on Tornado Cash. Moreover, on-chain data showed the exploiter managed to gain 752 ETH after bridging the funds.  #PeckShieldAlert #Rugpull? We have detected an abnormal withdrawal of ~$3.6M worth of cryptos from @hypervaultfi. The funds were bridged from #Hyperliquid to #Ethereum, swapped into $ETH, and then 752 $ETH was deposited into #TornadoCash. pic.twitter.com/mHQLPYXvzS — PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) September 26, 2025 The X account @hypervaultfi has been nuked, and the former promotional links lead to a non-existent site. The funds have been taken from active Hyperliquid traders, who nevertheless chose a vault promising higher yields.  The special vaults promised up to 76% annualized yield on stablecoins and up to 95% for HYPE liquidity. Just before crashing, the protocol had around 1,100 depositors, with $5.86M in total value locked, based on DeFiLlama data.  If the vaults were not artificially inflated, this would be among the biggest rug pulls and losses through Hyperliquid vaults. Until now, most of the rapid pool drains were the result of risky trading and aggressive whale positions.  The rug pull arrived as Hyperliquid was facing the highest levels of competition from other perp DEXs and ecosystems.  HypervaultFi did not affect the wider Hyperliquid ecosystem HyperEVM and Hyperliquid remain safe, though still containing inherent vault risk. Previous cases of drained vaults or aggressive trading have not been compensated, as depositing into vaults is a personal risk of crypto finance.  The vault was drained of HYPE tokens, which were then moved through DeBridge and sold, as the main draining wallet reveals. The Hyperliquid community…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011517-30.97%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,000.78-0.48%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:52
South Korean Actor Receives Suspended Sentence for Embezzling $3 Million for Cryptocurrency Investment

TLDR Hwang Jung-eum embezzled over $3 million from her management agency in 2022. The actor repaid the stolen funds by selling personal assets before trial. The court gave Hwang a suspended sentence, citing her full repayment. Prosecutors initially sought a three-year prison term for Hwang’s actions. Hwang Jung-eum, a well-known South Korean actor, has been [...] The post South Korean Actor Receives Suspended Sentence for Embezzling $3 Million for Cryptocurrency Investment appeared first on CoinCentral.
WELL3
WELL$0.000049+16.94%
Coincentral2025/09/26 18:38
India presses U.S. for Iran, Venezuela oil in exchange for Russian cuts

India told the Trump administration it won't cut Russian oil unless allowed to buy from Iran and Venezuela.
Union
U$0.010391-0.06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.571+0.30%
Threshold
T$0.01527-0.84%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 18:15
WLFI Holders Approve Buyback & Burn as Price Plummets 41%

In a move aimed at stabilizing its token value amid recent downturns, World Liberty Financial — a DeFi project backed by the Trump family — is set to implement a token buyback and burn program. This strategic step follows a significant 41% decline in WLFI token prices during September, highlighting the project’s efforts to support [...]
WLFI
WLFI$0.2049-1.82%
Movement
MOVE$0.1089-2.24%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01178+0.25%
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/26 18:02
Exploring High Potential Altcoins: Spotlight on Ozak AI, Solana, and XRP

Emerging from the bustling arena of cryptocurrency, Ozak AI represents a fusion of artificial intelligence and decentralized architecture, designed to revolutionize how data integrity and smart solutions are executed across various sectors. Ozak AI: A Closer Look at Its Market Journey and Projected Growth Starting its presale at a mere $0.001, Ozak AI has swiftly climbed the value ladder, currently marking its price at $0.012. The token, structured to escalate to $0.014 in the upcoming stage, showcases a robust model with a target of $1—a potential 200x return from its initial offering. The sale of 920,085,937.27 $OZ tokens, accumulating $3,441,050.60, reflects strong investor confidence. The total token supply is capped at 10 billion, with strategic allocations aimed to fuel long-term growth: 3 billion are earmarked for presale, 3 billion for community and ecosystem incentives, 2 billion held in reserve, 1 billion to boost liquidity, and 1 billion allocated to the team and advisors. Investors who participated in the initial stage have witnessed an impressive 1100% gain, underscoring Ozak AI's potential in delivering substantial returns, with future projections offering over 80x returns for current participants. Strategic Partnerships and Technical Advancements Integrating DePIN and OSN systems, Ozak AI leverages fault-tolerant infrastructure to retrieve precise, tamper-free data. This backbone supports diverse applications from IoT to financial models. Through key partnerships with entities like Pyth Network, Dex3, and others such as SINT and Hive Intel, Ozak AI is significantly enhancing its ecosystem's capability and reach. These collaborations pave the way for Ozak AI's ambitious roadmap, which includes multi-chain data access, Web3 integration without the need for coding, and scalable analytics solutions fit for enterprise use. Comparative Analysis: Solana and XRP In contrast, established coins like Solana and XRP offer lower growth potential due to their higher current market prices. Solana, as reported, trades at $202.38, and XRP is priced at $2.85, representing mature investments that have already seen significant price escalations. For investors looking at significant ROI from low-entry investments, Ozak AI presents a compelling choice with its advanced technological foundation and strategic market positioning. Interested in learning more about Ozak AI? Visit their official resources: Website: https://ozak.ai/ Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1227-1.68%
XRP
XRP$2.7894-0.02%
The Arena
ARENA$0.007953-1.42%
Coinstats2025/09/26 17:46
Aster reimburses traders after XPL perpetual pair glitch sparks forced liquidations

The incident saw the price of XPL on Aster surge to more than $4 from around the $1.30 level witnessed on other exchanges.
Aster
ASTER$1.9513-5.05%
Plasma
XPL$1.607+26.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07641+2.12%
Coinstats2025/09/26 17:44
Pioneering Quant Deposit Tokenization: A Transformative Leap for UK Finance

BitcoinWorld Pioneering Quant Deposit Tokenization: A Transformative Leap for UK Finance Imagine a future where money moves instantly, securely, and with unprecedented flexibility. That future is getting closer, thanks to a groundbreaking initiative in the United Kingdom. Quant (QNT) has just announced its selection as a key partner for a significant Quant deposit tokenization project in the UK. This is not just a technological upgrade; it’s a transformative step towards the next generation of digital finance. Understanding the UK’s Vision for Deposit Tokenization This ambitious project is spearheaded by UK Finance, a leading trade association, in collaboration with a powerful consortium of major commercial banks. Their goal is clear: to explore and implement deposit tokenization. But what exactly does this mean? In simple terms, deposit tokenization involves creating a digital representation of traditional bank deposits on a blockchain or distributed ledger technology (DLT). Think of it as your bank balance, but made ‘smart’ and programmable. This digital form of money can then be used for transactions with enhanced efficiency and transparency. The potential benefits are enormous, including: Faster Settlements: Transactions could settle in real-time, reducing delays and operational costs. Increased Efficiency: Automating processes currently handled manually. Enhanced Security: Leveraging the cryptographic security of DLT. New Financial Products: Enabling innovative services built on programmable money. Quant’s Pivotal Role in Quant Deposit Tokenization Quant’s involvement is particularly significant. The company will be providing the core programmable infrastructure necessary for these tokenized deposit transactions. Quant’s Overledger technology is renowned for its ability to connect diverse blockchain networks and traditional systems, acting as a universal translator for digital assets. This means Quant’s platform will ensure that the tokenized deposits can interact seamlessly across different financial institutions and DLTs. Their expertise in enterprise-grade blockchain interoperability makes them an ideal choice for such a critical national project. The selection underscores Quant’s proven capabilities in bridging the gap between existing financial infrastructure and the innovations of Web3. Unlocking the Future: Benefits and Potential of Tokenized Deposits The implications of successful Quant deposit tokenization extend far beyond just faster payments. This initiative has the potential to fundamentally reshape the financial landscape, offering a glimpse into a more connected and efficient global economy. Businesses could experience unprecedented speed in cross-border payments, while consumers might benefit from innovative financial services. Moreover, programmable money allows for the creation of ‘smart contracts’ that automatically execute based on predefined conditions. This could revolutionize areas like supply chain finance, insurance claims, and even automated payroll systems. The UK’s commitment to exploring this technology places it at the forefront of digital financial innovation. What Challenges Might Quant Deposit Tokenization Face? While the prospects are exciting, implementing such a large-scale project is not without its hurdles. Key challenges typically include: Regulatory Clarity: Establishing clear legal and regulatory frameworks for tokenized deposits. Interoperability: Ensuring seamless interaction between various systems and platforms. Quant’s Overledger directly addresses this, but broader ecosystem integration remains a task. Industry Adoption: Gaining widespread acceptance and integration across all participating financial institutions. Security Standards: Maintaining the highest levels of cybersecurity against evolving threats. However, the involvement of UK Finance and a consortium of major banks suggests a collaborative approach to addressing these challenges, paving the way for a robust and secure future for Quant deposit tokenization. In conclusion, Quant’s participation in the UK’s deposit tokenization project marks a significant milestone. It highlights the growing recognition of DLT’s potential to modernize traditional finance and positions Quant at the heart of this evolution. As this project unfolds, it promises to deliver a more efficient, secure, and innovative financial ecosystem for the United Kingdom and potentially inspire similar initiatives worldwide. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Quant Deposit Tokenization Q1: What is deposit tokenization? Deposit tokenization is the process of creating a digital, programmable representation of traditional bank deposits on a distributed ledger technology (DLT) network. It makes money held in commercial bank accounts usable in a blockchain environment. Q2: Why is Quant involved in this project? Quant was selected due to its expertise in providing secure and interoperable programmable infrastructure. Their Overledger technology can connect various DLTs and traditional systems, which is crucial for a complex project like UK deposit tokenization. Q3: What are the main benefits of tokenized deposits? Key benefits include faster transaction settlements, increased operational efficiency, enhanced security through cryptography, and the ability to create innovative financial products and services using programmable money. Q4: Who is leading this deposit tokenization project in the UK? The project is being led by UK Finance, a prominent trade association representing the UK’s finance and banking industry, in collaboration with a consortium of major commercial banks. Q5: How will this impact everyday banking? Initially, the impact might be more significant for interbank transactions and large-scale financial operations. Over time, however, it could lead to more efficient payment systems, innovative banking products, and potentially faster, cheaper services for everyday consumers and businesses. We hope this article has shed some light on the exciting developments in the world of digital finance. If you found this information valuable, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more insightful content to the crypto community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping blockchain technology institutional adoption. This post Pioneering Quant Deposit Tokenization: A Transformative Leap for UK Finance first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13125+7.91%
Quant
QNT$96.51+4.25%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001568+0.25%
Coinstats2025/09/26 17:40
