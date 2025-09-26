Giełda MEXC
The Road to Omega “Full of Challenges,” Says Cardano Founder
The post The Road to Omega “Full of Challenges,” Says Cardano Founder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The Cardano developer team is focused on solving the problem of scalability. With Midnight and Partnerchains at the helm, Hoskinson spotlighted challenges ahead. Cardano recently became a pioneer of the first tokenization reinsurance fund. Cardano ADA $0.76 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $27.74 B Vol. 24h: $1.52 B founder Charles Hoskinson took to X to highlight the network’s pursuit of an omega that comes with unforeseen roadblocks. He emphasized how this ambitious journey comes with certain challenges, as well as surprises. Beyond these possible challenges, the Cardano developer team is more focused on solving the problem of scalability and privacy with Midnight Network, among other innovations. Cardano Omega and Leios Lite for Enhanced Scalability Charles Hoskinson started his post on X by saying that “The road to Omega is full of challenges and surprises,” but added that it is the solution to the pillar of scalability. It is worth noting that he referenced an earlier post by TapTools highlighting the capacity of Leios Lite, which Input Output Global plans to roll out as a major iteration. The road to Omega is full of challenges and surprises, but it will solve the pillar of scalability once and for all. Midnight and partnerchains give us interoperability, and we are well on our way to governance being recursively self-improving. Cardano is the ONLY true 3rd… https://t.co/igUUZUU4gO — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) September 26, 2025 According to TapTools, Leios Lite is capable of presenting up to a 30–55x increase in throughput to Cardano. This entity described Leios Lite as the first major step toward full deployment. In the long run, it could elevate Cardano’s transaction capacity and bring it into close competition with high-performing blockchains like Solana SOL $191.2 24h volatility: 5.0% Market cap: $103.95 B Vol. 24h: $11.18 B . Cardano already…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 19:30
HyperVault raises rug pull fears after $3.6m vanishes
The post HyperVault raises rug pull fears after $3.6m vanishes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Suspicious withdrawals from Hypervault have set off fears of a rug pull, with millions in crypto assets rapidly moved out of the platform. Summary Hypervault sparks rug pull fears with $3.6 million drained and funneled through Tornado Cash. The protocol’s official X account vanished after the withdrawals, fueling fears that the team has abandoned the project. Rugpulls in 2025 remain costly, with cases like MetaYield Farm and Mantra causing multi-billion-dollar investor losses. Hypervault Finance is facing rug pull allegations after about $3.6 million in crypto was drained from the project in a series of suspicious transactions. According to on-chain data, the funds were first bridged from Hyperliquid to Ethereum, then converted into ETH. Roughly 752 ETH was later deposited into Tornado Cash, a mixing service commonly used to obscure transaction trails. The unusual activity mirrors a pattern often linked to rug pulls in decentralized finance, with sudden, unexplained withdrawals routed through privacy tools. For users still holding funds tied to the project, the move has fueled fears of an exit scam. What is Hypervault? Hypervault Finance promoted itself as a decentralized vault protocol offering cross-chain liquidity and flexible yield opportunities. The project marketed itself as a safer way to manage assets across networks, targeting investors looking for passive income streams. “Hypervault is the premier hub for yield on HyperEVM,” it claimed. Its connection to Hyperliquid, a rising player in the perpetuals exchange space, had given it added visibility in the market. However, those promotions may have been a facade, as the abrupt disappearance of funds is now calling that credibility into question. Adding another layer of suspicion, Hypervault’s official X account vanished alongside the funds, and no statement has been issued at the time of writing. Screenshot of Hypervault’s profile amid rug pull concerns | Source: X Rugpulls remain a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 19:24
Investors Flock to Tundra’s Dual-Asset Presale Before 25x Price Thaw
The post Investors Flock to Tundra’s Dual-Asset Presale Before 25x Price Thaw appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The XRP market is entering a new phase as institutional products expand. Rex-Osprey’s XRP ETF (ticker XRPR) launched with $37.7 million in debut volume, marking one of the strongest starts for a single-asset crypto ETF this year. Analysts say the milestone signals growing institutional appetite for XRP exposure. Momentum could build further in the coming weeks. Multiple spot XRP ETF applications, including those from Bitwise and Grayscale, face SEC decision deadlines in October. Combined, these developments suggest that XRP may soon enjoy broader access on traditional exchanges, changing the dynamic for both retail and institutional holders. A Dual-Asset System Built Across Two Chains Amid the ETF headlines, investors are also looking toward XRP Tundra’s presale, which offers an ecosystem anchored to XRP but built across two blockchains. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, is the utility and yield asset. TUNDRA-X, launched on XRPL, is the governance and reserve token. Every purchase of TUNDRA-S comes with free allocations of TUNDRA-X, ensuring holders participate in both utility and governance from day one. This structure avoids the pitfalls of single-token presales, where governance is often added later. Instead, Tundra distributes responsibilities across chains: Solana for speed and yield, XRPL for reserves and decision-making. Presale Economics and 25x Potential The presale is structured across phases, with pricing and bonuses adjusted along the way. In the current Phase 3, TUNDRA-S is available at $0.041, alongside a 17% token bonus. Each purchase also includes free TUNDRA-X, valued at $0.0205 for reference. Launch prices are already fixed: $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. For Phase 3 buyers, that difference translates to 25x potential upside. With 40% of TUNDRA-S supply allocated to presale, early participants are positioned to hold a meaningful share of circulating supply at listing. Reviewers have noted the rarity of this clarity. In a recent breakdown,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 19:10
How to Make Money in Crypto While Climbing RANKS: Cold Wallet Rewards Loyalty, Not Just Hype
The promise of crypto has always been about opportunity, but timing is what turns potential into results. Cold Wallet’s ($CWT) […] The post How to Make Money in Crypto While Climbing RANKS: Cold Wallet Rewards Loyalty, Not Just Hype appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/26 19:00
What Is Cold Wallet & How Can You Profit? From Fees to Cashback, It Flips Crypto Economics
Learn how to earn cashback with Cold Wallet. Secure rewards from every move in $CWT. See how early users secure massive upside before launch at $0.3517.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/26 19:00
Crypto Market Falls to $3.76T as Fear Index Hits 32 as $BTC and $ETH Decline
Crypto market cap declines by 2.14% to $3.76T as Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH) fall as well as DeFi TVL drops while NFT sales surge today.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/26 19:00
DOGE bulls hold the $0.2 support level
The post DOGE bulls hold the $0.2 support level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways DOGE is one of the worst performers in the top 10 this week, down 17% in the last seven days. The bulls are defending the $0.20 psychological level amid a strong bearish price action. DOGE down 17% this week The cryptocurrency market has been extremely bearish this week, with Bitcoin dropping below the $110k mark on Thursday. Ether is also trading below $4k, while XRP is holding the $2.7 support level. However, memecoins usually take the biggest hit. DOGE, the leading memecoin by market cap, is down 17% since the start of the week, making it the second-worst performer in the top 10, only behind Solana. The bearish performance has seen DOGE’s price slip to the $0.225 level. If the bearish trend continues, DOGE risks dropping below the $0.20 level for the first time since August 6th. $0.20 in focus as bearish sentiment grows stronger The DOGE/USD 4-hour chart is bearish and inefficient as Dogecoin has lost 17% of its value since the start of the week. The coin could undergo further correction as Bitcoin and other major coins are in the red. The RSI of 34 is below the neutral 50, indicating that DOGE is currently under heavy selling pressure. The MACD lines also flipped into the negative zone over the weekend, suggesting a strong bearish bias. If the sell-off continues, DOGE could drop below the $0.20 support level for the first time this month. An extended bearish run would bring the Daily Inducement Liquidity (ILQ) at $0.189 into focus. However, if the bulls regain control of the market, DOGE could rally towards the first resistance level at $0.25. Surpassing the 4H ILQ at $0.25 would allow DOGE to surge towards the TLQ and major resistance level at $0.288. The market sentiment is currently bearish. The PCE…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 18:45
Peter Schiff Predicts 'Brutal' Bear Market For Bitcoin Treasury Companies, Labels Michael Saylor's Business Strategy 'Harebrained'
Economist Peter Schiff warned Thursday of a severe bear market for Michael Saylor-led Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) and companies mimicking its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) treasury play.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/26 18:31
Cardano today: vote ends, Wyoming opens, does ADA’s flag point to 65% upside?
Intersect’s Board Election 2025 voting window closes today, Friday, Sept. 26, at 12:00 UTC. The organization reminded members about the cutoff and linked step-by-step instructions for casting ballots. Voting determines four of the seven board seats. Moreover, Intersect’s recent development update flagged the open vote alongside a new GovTool version release. The post directed members […] The post Cardano today: vote ends, Wyoming opens, does ADA’s flag point to 65% upside? appeared first on CoinChapter.
ADA
$0.7813
-0.81%
Coinstats
2025/09/26 18:30
World Liberty Financial Launches Strategic Coin Initiative
World Liberty Financial (WLFI), linked to former U.S. President Donald Trump, has initiated a bold move with a community-backed 100% buyback and burn program.Continue Reading:World Liberty Financial Launches Strategic Coin Initiative
Coinstats
2025/09/26 18:20
