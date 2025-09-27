2025-09-28 Sunday

Trump Orders Troops To Portland And ICE Facilities

Trump Orders Troops To Portland And ICE Facilities

The post Trump Orders Troops To Portland And ICE Facilities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Saturday said he directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to deploy military troops to Portland, Oregon, following local protests against immigration officials and Trump’s ordered crackdown on “organized political violence.” President Donald Trump ordered a crackdown on alleged “organized political violence,” claiming “riots” targeted ICE agents. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts “At the request of [Homeland Security Secretary] Kristi Noem, I am directing [Hegseth] to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE facilities under siege from attack by antifa, and other domestic terrorists,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Trump said he has authorized “full force, if necessary.” This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/27/trump-orders-troops-to-portland-authorizes-full-force/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 23:16
4 Best Meme Coins to Buy as Bitcoin (BTC) Rises 22% YTD

4 Best Meme Coins to Buy as Bitcoin (BTC) Rises 22% YTD

The post 4 Best Meme Coins to Buy as Bitcoin (BTC) Rises 22% YTD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) has increased more than 22% this year, which has sparked interest in the whole cryptocurrency sector. BTC is still the most popular cryptocurrency, but many investors are now looking at meme currencies, which often give significant returns when the market increases. This September, four tokens stood out. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is at the top of the list. It’s a presale powerhouse that mixes meme culture with serious blockchain innovation. Snek (SNEK), Dogwifhat (WIF), and Useless Coin (USELESS) are each gaining traction in their own ways. Combined, they offer a wide range of chances for investors willing to take risks. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Presale Powerhouse Leading the Pack Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is swiftly becoming the meme token everyone talks about in 2025. Now in Stage 13 of its presale, the price is $0.0022. The project is developing a Layer-2 blockchain that works with Ethereum and is made for meme tokens. It offers transactions that happen in a flash, very low costs, and security against sniper bots, which gives everyone a better chance during launches. This puts it much ahead of most meme coins. A CertiK audit makes investors feel better about their investments by ensuring their smart contracts are safe. Little Pepe is a mix of funny and helpful things. There are no transaction fees, staking rewards, and a Meme Launchpad for new enterprises. Marketing has also made the hype bigger. Little Pepe keeps its community interested and thrilled with a $777,000 giveaway and ETH awards for the best customers. Analysts say that when it goes public, it will have a lot of room to grow, with a target price of around $0.003. Snek (SNEK): Mid-Cap Meme Coin with Room to Grow Snek has become a meme coin with a growing group of supporters. SNEK is one of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 23:07
Is Bitcoin Inferior to Gold? Schiff Points to BTC/Gold Ratio Drop

Is Bitcoin Inferior to Gold? Schiff Points to BTC/Gold Ratio Drop

The post Is Bitcoin Inferior to Gold? Schiff Points to BTC/Gold Ratio Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin vs gold debate reemerged after Schiff said BTC is in a stealth bear market. Is Bitcoin inferior to gold? Schiff cites a 22% decline in BTC/gold ratio. Bitcoin gold correlation slips as supporters cite BTC’s long-term outperformance. Economist and gold advocate Peter Schiff renewed his criticism of Bitcoin, this time arguing the cryptocurrency has been in a “stealth bear market” when measured in gold. Schiff, in a post on X, pointed out that, when measured in gold, Bitcoin is down 22% from its August 2025 high and 20% from its November 2021 peak. His reasoning was one Bitcoin today, at about $109,702, equals roughly 29 ounces of gold at spot prices near $3,773 per ounce. At Bitcoin’s August 14 peak of $124,128, that ratio was almost 37 ounces, and in November 2021 it stood at 35.6 ounces.  For Schiff, this falling ratio shows why Bitcoin is inferior to gold, and why Schiff has consistently framed gold as a more reliable hedge against inflation compared to Bitcoin. Related: If You Bought Gold Instead of Bitcoin or MicroStrategy, You’re Up 27%, Says Peter Schiff Bitcoin Supporters Push Back Bitcoin supporters quickly responded to Schiff’s comments. John Ratcliff, a Bitcoin investor, said the two assets are not in conflict and can both thrive in periods of rising inflation. “When hyperinflation comes, both bitcoin and gold will continue to do very well,” Ratcliff said. Others reminded readers of Schiff’s past calls, including his 2018 prediction that Bitcoin, then at $3,800, would crash to $750. Instead, the cryptocurrency rose to over $100,000 in subsequent years, far outpacing gold’s growth. These responses reflect the familiar bitcoin vs gold debate that has divided investors for years. Gold loyalists stress the metal’s historic stability. Bitcoin advocates point to its adoption curve and its stronger long-term returns. Bitcoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 23:03
Bitcoin Derivatives Heat Up: $77.45B Futures Stack, Calls Still Rule the Options Pit

Bitcoin Derivatives Heat Up: $77.45B Futures Stack, Calls Still Rule the Options Pit

The post Bitcoin Derivatives Heat Up: $77.45B Futures Stack, Calls Still Rule the Options Pit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Derivatives desks are firing on all cylinders this weekend, and bitcoin’s options board is basically screaming “pick a side” while futures stack up near cycle highs. Deep Liquidity, Sharper Bets: Bitcoin Options Crowd Eyes $110K Strikes Bitcoin is trading at $109,449 on Saturday, and the futures complex is thick: total open interest (OI) sits at […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-derivatives-heat-up-77-45b-futures-stack-calls-still-rule-the-options-pit/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 22:59
Unlocking A New Era Of Decentralized Stability

Unlocking A New Era Of Decentralized Stability

The post Unlocking A New Era Of Decentralized Stability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polkadot PUSD: Unlocking A New Era Of Decentralized Stability Skip to content Home Crypto News Polkadot pUSD: Unlocking a New Era of Decentralized Stability Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/polkadot-pusd-stablecoin-proposal/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 22:57
India’s ED alleges Raj Kundra laundered 285 Bitcoins

India's ED alleges Raj Kundra laundered 285 Bitcoins

The post India’s ED alleges Raj Kundra laundered 285 Bitcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India’s Enforcement Directorate has filed charges against businessman Raj Kundra and accused him of being the beneficial owner of 285 Bitcoins worth Rs 150.47 crore ($31 million) received from late crypto-scam mastermind Amit Bhardwaj. Summary India’s Enforcement Directorate has charged businessman Raj Kundra with laundering 285 Bitcoins—worth ₹150 crore ($31 million)—allegedly received from late GainBitcoin mastermind Amit Bhardwaj. Investigators say Kundra concealed evidence, retained the cryptocurrency after a failed mining deal in Ukraine, and disguised illicit funds through transactions with his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty. The case ties Kundra to one of India’s largest crypto Ponzi schemes, which duped over 8,000 investors out of 80,000 Bitcoins between 2015 and 2018. The charge sheet filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court states that Kundra concealed crucial evidence and failed to surrender the cryptocurrency. The ED claims Kundra remains in possession of the proceeds of crime and conducted transactions with his actor wife, Shilpa Shetty, at below-market rates to disguise funds obtained through criminal activities. The agency alleges he has frustrated legal proceedings by layering the proceeds of crime and projecting them as legitimate funds. Kundra’s role in Bitcoin mining scheme disputed The Times of India reported that the money laundering case originates from police complaints against Variable Tech Private Limited and the Bhardwaj family, who operated GainBitcoin and related platforms. According to the ED, the promoters promised investors huge returns through Bitcoin (BTC) mining but instead defrauded them and concealed stolen Bitcoin in obscure online wallets. Kundra received the 285 Bitcoins from Amit Bhardwaj for establishing a Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine. When the deal failed to materialize, Kundra allegedly retained possession of the cryptocurrency rather than returning it to the original scheme operators. The ED rejected Kundra’s claims that he acted merely as a mediator in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 22:51
Hyperdrive: All money markets have been suspended

Hyperdrive: All money markets have been suspended

PANews reported on September 27th that Hyperdrive posted on the X platform that the positions of two accounts in the thBILL market have been compromised. As a safety precaution, Hyperdrive has suspended all currency markets for further investigation. This issue does not affect HYPED.
PANews 2025/09/27 22:33
The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

PANews reported on September 27 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, a mysterious whale closed its short position in XPL worth $2.4 million half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000. It then increased its position in XPL again. Currently, the account has bought a total of 24.29 million XPL (about $26.22 million), with a floating profit of $3.26 million. The Perp account still has $7.23 million in available funds.
PANews 2025/09/27 22:25
UK Calls for Clear Regulations to Match Bold National Ambitions

UK Calls for Clear Regulations to Match Bold National Ambitions

The United Kingdom stands at a pivotal moment in its approach to cryptocurrency regulation. While the country has articulated ambitions to become a global hub for digital assets, progress has been sluggish and fragmented. Industry experts warn that without more decisive action, the UK’s competitive edge in the evolving blockchain and DeFi sectors could diminish, [...]
Crypto Breaking News 2025/09/27 22:16
Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin (DOGE) price might exit bear trap if this golden cross emerges
Coinstats 2025/09/27 21:32
