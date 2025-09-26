2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Elliptic warns: Large-scale "pig killing" scams are laundering money through cryptocurrencies

Elliptic warns: Large-scale "pig killing" scams are laundering money through cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on September 26th that according to CoinDesk, blockchain analytics firm Elliptic's "2025 Genre Report" indicates that "pig-killing scams," emotional scams that trick victims into sending funds to fake cryptocurrency projects, have become a multi-billion dollar industry. Criminals are increasingly employing organized money laundering methods, similar to those used by professional financial institutions. They pool victims' deposits into self-hosted wallets, transferring them through a chain of transactions to obscure the source of funds, and may also utilize cross-chain bridges or payment services. A common tactic is the use of "mule accounts" on regulated platforms, which exhibit suspicious characteristics such as identical addresses and repeated IP logins. Operators often work in call centers or warehouses in Southeast Asia, a phenomenon often rooted in these locations. Unlike cash-based crimes, blockchain transactions are transparent, providing regulators with new tools to detect suspicious activity. Furthermore, "pig-killing scams" are just the tip of the iceberg: Sanctioned individuals are increasingly using stablecoins for cross-border transactions.
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002316-1.23%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03662+2.29%
MAY
MAY$0.03789-0.91%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 19:44
Udostępnij
Google Backs Up Giant AI Deal! Cipher Mining Just Made a HUGE Move

Google Backs Up Giant AI Deal! Cipher Mining Just Made a HUGE Move

Cipher Mining just secretly upsized their financing to $1.1 Billion to power their new, decade-long mega-deal.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1226-1.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.1088-2.24%
1
1$0.008389-7.40%
Udostępnij
Crypto Ticker2025/09/26 19:43
Udostępnij
proactive updates, calendar, and crypto

proactive updates, calendar, and crypto

The post proactive updates, calendar, and crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI has announced a new feature: ChatGPT Pulse, a new function that introduces proactive personalized updates. It is currently available for Pro subscribers, with an extension to Plus plans expected later. In this context, Pulse analyzes preferences and chat history, delivering summary cards every morning: local news, agenda, useful ideas, up to market summaries that include crypto assets. The interface is based on visual cards that can be rated with a thumbs up or down, in order to refine the relevance of the proposed content over time. Our editorial team followed the rollout and, by observing the demos and the first Pro users, noticed how the relevance of the cards progressively improves with feedback. Analysts also note that tools of this type tend to reduce repetitive searches when integrated with calendar and mail. ChatGPT Pulse, the novelty from OpenAI: what really changes Proactivity: selected information “behind the scenes” and timely summaries. Context: suggestions related to your commitments and your location. Feedback: like/dislike options on the cards to improve future suggestions. Scalability: designed for both general users and market followers. Proactive Updates: How ChatGPT Pulse Works ChatGPT Pulse learns from past interactions and explicit feedback to compose a tailored news package. The goal is to reduce informational noise and anticipate users’ recurring needs without requiring manual requests each time. Signal collection: includes chat history, preferences, and card ratings. Selection: filter sources and relevant topics based on interests and the frequency of the subjects covered. Summary: generates synthetic cards with key points and the option for further exploration. Delivery: recap every morning, sorted by priority. Refinement: constant feedback allows for the reduction of redundant content. How ChatGPT Pulse integrates Gmail and Google Calendar The integration with Google services, such as Gmail and Google Calendar, aims for even more contextual suggestions. By linking…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011528-30.87%
Propy
PRO$0.8161-2.74%
Solchat
CHAT$0.2282+0.52%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:42
Udostępnij
SEC and FINRA Probe Suspicious Trading Before Crypto-Treasury Announcements

SEC and FINRA Probe Suspicious Trading Before Crypto-Treasury Announcements

Key Takeaways The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) are investigating some of the more than 200 companies that have recently announced the purchase of cryptocurrencies as part of their treasury. The companies came under scrutiny due to unusual trading patterns exhibited by their stocks just before ... Read more The post SEC and FINRA Probe Suspicious Trading Before Crypto-Treasury Announcements appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Union
U$0.010393-0.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07641+2.34%
Particl
PART$0.2025-4.57%
Udostępnij
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 19:40
Udostępnij
UK Finance Partners with Banks to Pilot Tokenized Sterling Deposits

UK Finance Partners with Banks to Pilot Tokenized Sterling Deposits

TLDR UK Finance partners with Barclays, HSBC, and four other banks for tokenized deposits. The pilot project focuses on online payments, remortgaging, and bond settlements. Quant Network provides blockchain infrastructure for the UK’s tokenized deposit project. The UK’s FCA is finalizing crypto regulations, expected to take effect in 2026. UK Finance has launched a pilot [...] The post UK Finance Partners with Banks to Pilot Tokenized Sterling Deposits appeared first on CoinCentral.
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1523--%
Overtake
TAKE$0.175-2.64%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006136+2.50%
Udostępnij
Coincentral2025/09/26 19:35
Udostępnij
Korean Crypto Market Loses $24B in Six Months as Trading Volume Collapses – What’s Going on?

Korean Crypto Market Loses $24B in Six Months as Trading Volume Collapses – What’s Going on?

South Korean crypto market has shed approximately $24 billion in six months, with domestic crypto holdings plummeting from KRW 121.8 trillion to KRW 89.2 trillion between January and June 2025, according to the Bank of Korea’s latest Financial Stability Report. The massive outflow coincided with a dramatic collapse in trading activity, as daily volumes crashed from KRW 17.1 trillion in December 2024 to just KRW 3.2 trillion by June.Source: BOK Active Withdrawal Despite Bitcoin Price Gains The decline occurred despite Bitcoin’s price appreciation during the same period, indicating retail investors were actively withdrawing from crypto markets rather than experiencing passive losses. Exchange deposits fell from KRW 10.7 trillion to KRW 6.2 trillion, confirming widespread fund outflows. Korean retail investors shifted focus from crypto to domestic equities, which outperformed overseas markets amid a strengthening won currency. The pivot was particularly pronounced in U.S. tech stocks, with monthly purchases dropping from $1.68 billion between January and April to just $260 million by July. However, South Korean authorities are simultaneously accelerating pro-crypto policies, with President Lee Jae-myung designating digital asset ecosystem development as a “key national task.” The Democratic Party also launched a crypto policy task force this month, promising legislation before the end of the year to foster industry growth. Mass Exodus From Crypto to Traditional Assets The Bank of Korea attributed the decline in the crypto market partly to Korean investors’ strategic pivot toward domestic equities during a period of relative outperformance. Local stock markets provided attractive alternatives as global uncertainty around U.S. tariff policies created volatility in overseas investments. Korean retail investors demonstrated particular disillusionment with Tesla, selling a net $657 million in August alone as the electric vehicle maker lost its compelling narrative. Instead, crypto-related stocks, such as Bitmine Immersion Technologies, attracted $253 million in net inflows. Daily trading volumes on domestic crypto exchanges experienced an unprecedented decline of over 80% from their peak levels. The decline affected stablecoin trading growth, which had been expanding steadily before slowing during the withdrawal period. Despite the domestic downturn, global crypto markets reached a total capitalization of $4.2 trillion by September, representing 3.2% of the worldwide stock market value.Source: CoinGecko Institutional adoption and legislative progress, including the passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act, supported the growth of the international crypto market. Korean crypto investors maintained significant positions despite the outflows, with over 10,000 residents holding assets exceeding 1 billion won ($750,000). The nation’s 10.86 million active trading accounts represent roughly 20% of the total population.Source: YNA In fact, survey data revealed that 51% of South Koreans aged 20-59 have experience with crypto trading, with 27% currently holding digital assets, averaging 13 million won ($9,547) per investor. Early adopters typically began with Bitcoin before diversifying into altcoins and stablecoins, with 60% starting during the 2020 bull run. Government Pushes Pro-Crypto Agenda Despite Market Decline President Lee Jae-myung’s administration has launched comprehensive crypto-friendly reforms, reclassifying trading firms as “venture companies” to grant them access to tax incentives and state-backed financing that was previously denied since 2018. The Ministry of SMEs and Startups proposed amendments to include Virtual Asset Service Providers under the category of venture companies. Financial regulators lifted restrictions on institutional crypto investments while preparing approval frameworks for Korea’s first spot crypto ETFs. The Financial Services Commission also presented implementation measures scheduled for late 2025, alongside regulatory frameworks for won-based stablecoins. Major banks established dedicated crypto teams in anticipation of legislative approval. Woori Bank launched a nine-member Digital Asset Team, while Kookmin Bank created a Digital Asset Response Council covering KB Financial Group affiliates. Similarly, Shinhan Bank formed a 20-employee crypto task force as institutions prepare rapid market entry strategies. Local governments simultaneously intensified crypto tax collection efforts. According to a recent Cryptonews report, Cheongju City has seized tokens from 203 residents since 2021 for unpaid taxes and has opened its own trading account to directly liquidate confiscated assets. The city collected 1.5 billion won ($1.1 million) from 161 tax evaders through crypto seizures. The Democratic Party’s crypto policy task force pledged to streamline regulations away from operator restrictions toward industry fostering. Task force leaders plan consultations with regulators, the Bank of Korea, and private sector experts to develop comprehensive digital asset legislation
SIX
SIX$0.01987-0.10%
Udostępnij
CryptoNews2025/09/26 19:35
Udostępnij
XRP Satisfies Shariah Compliance Requirements in Bahrain

XRP Satisfies Shariah Compliance Requirements in Bahrain

The post XRP Satisfies Shariah Compliance Requirements in Bahrain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In jurisdictions or institutions that require adherence to Islamic law, XRP can now be used in financial services and transactions without conflicting with religious principles against interest, excessive risk-taking, and other prohibitions The validation unlocks access to the $2 trillion Islamic finance market (banks, funds, and remittances), especially in the Gulf region XRP community is now hopeful that this certification could catalyze a resurgence of institutional and retail interest in XRP from the Middle East The Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB), under the Central Bank of Bahrain, has formally confirmed that XRP satisfies Shariah compliance requirements.  This means that in jurisdictions or institutions that require adherence to Islamic law, XRP can now be used in financial services and transactions without conflicting with religious principles against interest, excessive risk-taking, and other prohibitions. The validation unlocks access to the $2 trillion Islamic finance market (banks, funds, and remittances), especially in the Gulf region, where Shariah compliance is a major barrier to crypto adoption. Unlike other Gulf countries taking a slower approach, Bahrain’s move demonstrates that the country is keen to be a leader in digital change. Related: XRP Market Structure Steadies as Long-Term Holders Reinforce Momentum It’s worth noting that Shariah interpretations differ across regions and advisory bodies. Just because the SRB in Bahrain endorses XRP doesn’t guarantee automatic acceptance in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, or other countries unless their local Shariah boards agree. Still, while other cryptos and stablecoins have sought (or obtained) Shariah advisory opinions, very few have had a major national central bank-regulated Shariah bureau backing. This distinction could provide XRP with an important head start in attracting Islamic finance business. Significance for crypto and XRP Many Muslim-majority jurisdictions require Shariah certification for any financial product. With XRP now certified, Ripple has an easier path to partner with Islamic banks, fintechs,…
XRP
XRP$2.7895+0.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011528-30.87%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00492-2.95%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:27
Udostępnij
Here’s How Pi Coin Dodged the ‘Worst Performer’ Tag Today

Here’s How Pi Coin Dodged the ‘Worst Performer’ Tag Today

The post Here’s How Pi Coin Dodged the ‘Worst Performer’ Tag Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin has slowed its decline after last week’s crash that pushed the token to a new all-time low.  While broader market conditions remain weak following the $150 billion crash in the last 24 hours, the altcoin is showing signs of stability. Investors’ cautious optimism is critical in keeping Pi Coin from deeper losses. Pi Coin Finds Support The Average Directional Index (ADX) highlights that bearish momentum is strengthening. The indicator shows Pi Coin locked in a downtrend, and its position above the 25.0 threshold confirms that momentum is gaining traction.. Sponsored Sponsored In Pi Coin’s case, the indicator confirms sellers are firmly in control. Unless external support arrives, the token could face difficulties in reversing this trend, leaving its price vulnerable to additional downward pressure. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Pi Coin ADX. Source: TradingView Despite the bearish signals, weighted sentiment is showing a sharp increase, reflecting investor confidence. The indicator has spiked to a two-month high, a surprising shift given Pi Coin’s recent low. This marks a rare moment where optimism is countering otherwise discouraging technical and market conditions. The rise in sentiment suggests that investors may be preparing for a recovery. Such collective confidence is unusual after a crash, yet it shows that traders are unwilling to abandon Pi Coin. This optimism is preventing the altcoin from being labeled the “worst performer” of the day, even as losses persist. Pi Coin Weighted Sentiment. Source: Santiment PI Price May See Further Decline Pi Coin has been down slightly more than 6% in the past 24 hours, but it is not enough to make it one of the day’s top losers. The token is currently priced at $0.263, holding close to immediate support. The $0.260 level is a critical threshold for traders.…
SphereX
HERE$0.00022--%
Pi Network
PI$0.26563-1.61%
Tagger
TAG$0.0004152-2.96%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:21
Udostępnij
US Dollar rally loses steam as focus shifts to inflation data

US Dollar rally loses steam as focus shifts to inflation data

The post US Dollar rally loses steam as focus shifts to inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Here is what you need to know on Friday, September 26: Following a two-day rally, the US Dollar (USD) Index stays in a consolidation phase below 98.50 in the European morning on Friday. In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, for August. US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.57% 0.80% 1.27% 1.17% 0.98% 1.75% 0.56% EUR -0.57% 0.25% 0.66% 0.58% 0.37% 1.15% -0.05% GBP -0.80% -0.25% 0.36% 0.35% 0.14% 0.92% -0.24% JPY -1.27% -0.66% -0.36% -0.11% -0.32% 0.47% -0.70% CAD -1.17% -0.58% -0.35% 0.11% -0.21% 0.58% -0.58% AUD -0.98% -0.37% -0.14% 0.32% 0.21% 0.79% -0.38% NZD -1.75% -1.15% -0.92% -0.47% -0.58% -0.79% -1.19% CHF -0.56% 0.05% 0.24% 0.70% 0.58% 0.38% 1.19% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote). The USD gathered strength against its peers in the American session on Thursday, boosted by upbeat macroeconomic data releases. Durable Goods Orders rose by 2.9% on a monthly basis in August and the BEA revised the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the second quarter to 3.8% from 3.3% in the previous estimate. Additionally, weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 218,000 from 232,000…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011528-30.87%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022--%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.047-2.78%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:13
Udostępnij
UK banks accelerate on the tokenization of deposits: a new scenario for digital payments

UK banks accelerate on the tokenization of deposits: a new scenario for digital payments

The main banks in the United Kingdom are launching a pilot project for the introduction of tokenized deposits.
Udostępnij
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 18:30
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands