2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Google Backs TeraWulf’s $3B Debt Deal to Power AI-Driven Data Centers

TLDR TeraWulf secures $3B with Google backing to fuel U.S. AI data centers. Google ups stake in TeraWulf as $3B financing drives AI infra expansion. TeraWulf transforms mining hubs into AI centers with $3B boost, Google-led. $3B raise positions TeraWulf as key U.S. AI compute power and infra player. Google’s $3.2B support powers TeraWulf’s bold [...] The post Google Backs TeraWulf’s $3B Debt Deal to Power AI-Driven Data Centers appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 19:42
Crypto Market: Why Bitcoin’s Slow Grind May Be Setting Up the Next Burst

Instead, he frames it as part of the cryptocurrency’s natural rhythm – slow grinds punctuated by sudden, decisive bursts. Traders […] The post Crypto Market: Why Bitcoin’s Slow Grind May Be Setting Up the Next Burst appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/26 19:30
The Most Profitable & Easiest Options in 2025

The post The Most Profitable & Easiest Options in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The best cryptos to mine right now are Bitcoin (BTC), Monero (XMR), Litecoin (LTC), Zcash (ZEC), Ravencoin (RVN), Vertcoin (VTC), Dash (DASH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Grin (GRIN). To decide the best cryptocurrencies to mine, we explored power costs, network difficulty, liquidity and exchange support, and project longevity. Although crypto mining can be profitable, it is important to know that there is no assurance of making a profit. This is because mining a crypto successfully and earning rewards in the process depends on various factors, which we will discuss in detail further in this article. In addition to profitability, this guide will review the most profitable crypto to mine based on their mining rewards per block, hardware requirements, difficulty trend, and pros and cons. We will also provide a clear guide on how to start mining crypto in 2025. What Are the Best Cryptos to Mine Right Now? Before diving into the best crypto to mine right now, let’s compare them side-by-side based on hardware requirements, mining rewards, and mining difficulty. Crypto Mining Reward/Per Block Hardware Requirement Difficulty Bitcoin (BTC) 3.125 BTC ASIC miners Very hard Monero (XMR) 0.6 XMR CPU & GPU mining (RandomX) Easy Litecoin (LTC) 6.25 LTC ASIC miners Hard Zcash (ZEC) 1.5625 ZEC GPU or more efficient ASIC miners Moderate Ravencoin (RVN) 2,500 RVN GPU (KAWPOW) Easy Vertcoin (VTC) 12.5 VTC CPU or GPU (ASIC-resistant) Easy Dash (DASH) 2.3097 DASH GPU and ASIC miners (recommended). Moderate Ethereum Classic (ETC) 2.048 ETC GPU/ASIC recommended Moderate Dogecoin (DOGE) 10,000 DOGE ASIC Moderate Grin (GRIN) 60 GRIN GPU (ASIC-resistant) Easy/Moderate 1. Bitcoin (BTC) Bitcoin is the world’s most popular and widely traded cryptocurrency, and it’s also the first name that comes to mind when people think of mining. This is because it was the first cryptocurrency to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:23
Best Cryptos to Mine: The Most Profitable & Easiest Options in 2025

The best cryptos to mine right now are Bitcoin (BTC), Monero (XMR), Litecoin (LTC), Zcash (ZEC), Ravencoin (RVN), Vertcoin (VTC), Dash (DASH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Grin (GRIN). The post Best Cryptos to Mine: The Most Profitable & Easiest Options in 2025 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/26 19:02
Mutuum Finance rises as a leading DeFi crypto

Mutuum Finance rises as a leading DeFi crypto

Mutuum Finance is gaining traction in its presale, already up 250% with over $16 million raised and analysts projecting a 500% surge by launch. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/09/26 19:00
Quant Snaps Up Role in UK’s Tokenised Sterling Project, Banks Back Move

TLDR: Quant will provide programmable money infrastructure for live tokenised sterling deposit transactions until mid-2026. The project will test payments, remortgaging, and wholesale bond settlement using tokenised commercial bank deposits. UK Finance leads the initiative with banks including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest, Nationwide, and Santander. Quant’s tech will connect RTGS, Faster Payments, Open Banking, and [...] The post Quant Snaps Up Role in UK’s Tokenised Sterling Project, Banks Back Move appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/26 18:47
Bitwise Investment Advisers Files First ETF Tracking Hyperliquid’s HYPE Token

Bitwise files ETF proposal tracking Hyperliquid’s HYPE token performance. HYPE token sees price dip as Bitwise launches ETF filing. SEC delays approval on several crypto-related ETF proposals. Bitwise Investment Advisers has taken a significant step in the cryptocurrency market with the filing of a proposal for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would track the performance of Hyperliquid’s native token, HYPE. The ETF is dubbed the Bitwise Hyperliquid ETF, and it was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through an S-1 filing, the first-ever proposal of its kind to give exposure to HYPE, a token in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Hyperliquid is a Layer 1 blockchain that was specially created to support decentralized finance applications. The blockchain is specifically interested in perpetual futures trading, which has become popular in the DeFi industry. HYPE is the 21st-largest cryptocurrency by capitalization, and currently its valuation is $11 billion, and its supply of tokens is 270.8 million. The last 24 hours have recorded a decrease in price of HYPE by 11%, the price is now at $40.51 as per CoinMarketCap. Also Read: Egrag Crypto: ‘XRP Will Shoot to $7.3 The Next Time This Happens’ The Industry Response and Broader Market Impact The filing has garnered significant attention, especially from key figures within the investment community. Howard Lindzon, the co-founder of VC and StockTwits, expressed his thoughts on the matter through a post on X, remarking on the shift from the Web 2.0 era. Lindzon highlighted the importance of this moment being created by investors who want to be early investors, often tying up capital at high prices when public markets provide a potentially better deal. Degeneracy for all as it should be…priced in real time The web 2.0 era was so unitque and tghe best time ever to be a seed asnd earky venture investor Now everyone wants to be early (be in next $uber) and locking up their capital at stupid proces when the public markets are… https://t.co/zOoufqS6CH — Howard Lindzon (@howardlindzon) September 25, 2025 Nevertheless, Bitwise’s proposal is now another addition to the list of cryptocurrency-related ETFs awaiting approval by the SEC. The agency has also taken a long time to approve several other altcoin ETFs, such as Canary spot SUI and PENGU funds, as well as proposals by companies such as Grayscale and VanEck. This lag underscores the complicated regulatory environment that these products have to go through. With the cryptocurrency industry still growing, new product launches such as the Bitwise Hyperliquid ETF can provide insight into the future of DeFi and how institutional investor instruments can be shaped to satisfy the increasing demand for digital assets. While the filing is still under review by the SEC, it signals an ongoing trend where traditional finance increasingly intersects with the rapidly expanding world of decentralized finance. Also Read: Pundit: ‘Ripple (XRP) CEO Warned Us About This Years Ago’ – Details The post Bitwise Investment Advisers Files First ETF Tracking Hyperliquid’s HYPE Token appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/26 18:40
Hong Kong rules limit stablecoin derivative trading: DBS CEO

DBS Hong Kong CEO Sebastian Paredes warned that Hong Kong’s new stablecoin KYC and AML rules will largely block their use in onchain derivatives trading. Hong Kong’s stablecoin regulatory framework limits their use for derivative trading on blockchain networks, according to Sebastian Paredes, CEO of DBS Hong Kong.According to a Friday report by local news outlet The Standard, Paredes said that Hong Kong regulations on stablecoin Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements will significantly restrict their use for onchain derivatives trading. He said the bank will monitor developments but focus instead on building broader stablecoin capabilities in Hong Kong.The comments follow the rollout of Hong Kong’s new stablecoin rules on Aug. 1. The rules immediately criminalized the promotion of unlicensed stablecoins and established a public registry of authorized issuers.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/26 18:36
The Next HYPE and DOGE? Token With Near-Instant Global Transfers and 0% Costs Might be the Next 50X Gem

Missed this year’s HYPE price rally or the explosive Dogecoin price leap last cycle? Digitap ($TAP), a novel DeFi-TradFi protocol poised to skyrocket, is another promising wave not to miss. Its near-instant global transfers and sub-1% fees are generating a lot of buzz, sparking 50x growth forecasts. Is it the best crypto coin to buy
Coinstats2025/09/26 18:30
Ethereum flashes ‘rare oversold signal’ for the first time since $1.4K ETH

Ethereum price weakness over the past two weeks has resulted in the relative strength index flashing a potential bottom signal not seen since early April. Key takeaways:Ether’s “rare oversold” RSI, historically tied to major ETH price rallies, suggests a potential price reversal in the short-term.ETH traders say price must stay above the $3,800-$3,900 range to avoid more losses.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/26 18:24
