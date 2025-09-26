2025-09-28 Sunday

Galaxy Digital's associated wallet deposited 200,000 SOL worth $39.1 million to Coinbase four hours ago

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a wallet associated with Galaxy Digital deposited 200,000 SOL (worth US$39.1 million) to Coinbase four hours ago.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02226-0.17%
Solana
SOL$202.22+1.05%
1
1$0.008388-7.41%
PANews2025/09/26 19:13
Hashdex Crypto Index ETF Now Includes Altcoin Exposure

The post Hashdex Crypto Index ETF Now Includes Altcoin Exposure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset manager Hashdex expanded its Crypto Index US exchange-traded fund (ETF) to include XRP (XRP), SOL (SOL) and Stellar (XLM) following the generic listing rule change from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Nasdaq stock exchange-listed ETF now includes five cryptocurrencies held 1:1 by the fund, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), and is trading under the ticker symbol NCIQ, according to Thursday’s announcement. The SEC approved generic listing standards for ETFs in September, paving the way for a faster ETF approval process for eligible cryptocurrencies. Hashdex’s notice of expanding its ETF under the proposed SEC rule change for generic listings. Source: SEC To qualify for generic listing eligibility, a cryptocurrency must be classified as a commodity or feature futures contracts listed on reputable exchanges. Additionally, eligible cryptos must be subject to financial surveillance under the US Intermarket Surveillance Group. Market analysts and industry executives anticipate a torrent of new crypto ETF filings due to the new standards, which will give stock market participants access to the crypto markets and blur the line between traditional financial instruments and digital assets. Related: SEC listing rules to boost crypto ETFs, but no guarantee of inflows: Bitwise US SEC begins approving multi-asset crypto ETFs to hasten innovation The SEC approved the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, the first US multi-asset crypto ETF, on Sept. 17. Grayscale’s fund includes BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and Cardano (ADA). SEC Chair Paul Atkins is spearheading efforts to streamline the ETF approval process for cryptocurrencies as part of a broader initiative to modernize the financial system for digital finance. Source: Eric Balchunas Atkins recently proposed an “innovation exemption” for crypto companies, a regulatory sandbox that would allow crypto projects to experiment with new technologies without fear of regulatory reprisal from government agencies.  The SEC, at the behest…
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.047-2.78%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00493-2.76%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003758-3.16%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:11
‘The Road to Omega Is Full of Challenges’: Cardano Founder on Midnight Network

Charles Hoskinson has highlighted how the Cardano protocol’s “road to Omega is full of challenges and surprises.” The post ‘The Road to Omega Is Full of Challenges’: Cardano Founder on Midnight Network appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/26 19:10
A newly created wallet deposited 4.22 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted BTC and XRP.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 4.22 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened short positions in BTC (40x) and XRP (20x). The total nominal value of these positions exceeded US$155 million.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02226-0.17%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994+0.02%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,420.11+0.26%
PANews2025/09/26 18:59
South Korean star Hwang Jung-eum sentenced over $3M crypto case

South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum received a two-year suspended prison sentence for embezzling ₩4.2B ($3M) to invest in crypto.
Starpower
STAR$0.12037-0.19%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 18:45
Aster Compensates Traders After XPL Perpetual Price Spike Triggers Losses

Aster has reimbursed traders who suffered losses following an abnormal price spike in its XPL perpetual contract.
Aster
ASTER$1.953-4.74%
Plasma
XPL$1.6105+26.93%
Coinstats2025/09/26 18:35
HypervaultFi accused of rug pull after draining $3.6M

HypervaultFi, one of the recently promoted high-yield vaults on Hyperliquid, seems to have rug-pulled its depositors. On-chain data showed withdrawals of $3.6M, while the HypervaultFi site and social media have been wiped out. The coins moved from the HyperEVM ecosystem into Ethereum, with the funds immediately mixed on Tornado Cash. Moreover, on-chain data showed the exploiter managed to gain 752 ETH after bridging the funds.  #PeckShieldAlert #Rugpull? We have detected an abnormal withdrawal of ~$3.6M worth of cryptos from @hypervaultfi. The funds were bridged from #Hyperliquid to #Ethereum, swapped into $ETH, and then 752 $ETH was deposited into #TornadoCash. pic.twitter.com/mHQLPYXvzS — PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) September 26, 2025 The X account @hypervaultfi has been nuked, and the former promotional links lead to a non-existent site. The funds have been taken from active Hyperliquid traders, who nevertheless chose a vault promising higher yields.  The special vaults promised up to 76% annualized yield on stablecoins and up to 95% for HYPE liquidity. Just before crashing, the protocol had around 1,100 depositors, with $5.86M in total value locked, based on DeFiLlama data.  If the vaults were not artificially inflated, this would be among the biggest rug pulls and losses through Hyperliquid vaults. Until now, most of the rapid pool drains were the result of risky trading and aggressive whale positions.  The rug pull arrived as Hyperliquid was facing the highest levels of competition from other perp DEXs and ecosystems.  HypervaultFi did not affect the wider Hyperliquid ecosystem HyperEVM and Hyperliquid remain safe, though still containing inherent vault risk. Previous cases of drained vaults or aggressive trading have not been compensated, as depositing into vaults is a personal risk of crypto finance.  The vault was drained of HYPE tokens, which were then moved through DeBridge and sold, as the main draining wallet reveals. The Hyperliquid community warned that the rug pull event was not a sign that the leading perpetual DEX was inherently flawed.  For now, the rug pull on the high-risk vault has not further undermined HYPE, as the token still traded around $42.53 after the attack.  Hypervault promised point farming, airdrop Hypervault was behaving as a usual DeFi app, communicating with its supporters until the last minute. The project shared long-term plans for lowering the yield and becoming more sustainable.  HypervaultFi even promised to launch a token before the end of the year. One of the project’s founders, 0xnick, mentioned the product was still in the early stages and had a long development ahead. Users were also encouraged to use other HyperEVM protocols like Hyperlend and HyPurrFi to farm points.  Just before the rug pull, the protocol was preparing for its first official audit, creating a reputation of safety. However, analysts noted that the reported auditors did not even know about the project, raising the first red flags.  Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM has prepared to expand its ecosystem with new points and airdrop projects. The current list of projects is spread across several tiers, and point farming may contain varying levels of risk. Hypervault was not among the tracked projects, and mostly relied on its high-yield strategy. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,001.19-0.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011528-30.87%
Coinstats2025/09/26 18:30
This ETH meme coin could transform $400 into $80,000 by 2026 as Ethereum price targets $12,000

Meme coins have often been seen as playful bets in crypto, but every cycle has shown that some end up rewriting the returns rules. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is one of those projects that feels different. At the time of writing, LILPEPE is selling in the presale stage 13 at $0.0022, and early-stage buyers are already sitting on 120% gains. Investors joining at this stage still have a 36.36% gain potential by the time of launch when it lists at $0.0030, with the long-term potential pointing toward a 200x climb that could turn a modest $400 stake into nearly $80,000 by 2026.Ethereum (ETH) – the smart contract giantEthereum remains the foundation of decentralized finance. As of September 18, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,604. Standard Chartered projects that ETH could reach $12,000 by 2026. If ETH hits those levels, the projects building in its orbit benefit, including emerging meme coins like Little Pepe, which leverage Ethereum’s ecosystem for credibility and liquidity.Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – the meme coin with real momentumWhile Dogecoin calls itself the original meme currency and Shiba Inu has grown into a community-driven token, Little Pepe is trying something different. The project runs on an EVM-compatible Layer 2 chain with faster and cheaper transactions, and it has been audited by Certik, adding trust and transparency. At the time of writing, LILPEPE has raised over $25.9 million in its presale and sold over 15.9 billion tokens, with stage 13 already 92.58% filled. Being listed on CoinMarketCap gives the project visibility, and the team has also rolled out a $777,000 giveaway alongside a Mega Giveaway worth over 15 ETH in prizes for top buyers in stages 12 through 17.Community engagement has been so strong that LILPEPE surpassed Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe in ChatGPT 5 memecoin trend questions between June and August 2025.The math behind the projectionLittle Pepe (LILPEPE) is priced at $0.0022 at the current presale stage. That means a $400 investment today would buy roughly 181,818 tokens. When the token launches at $0.0030, those tokens would already be worth $545, giving investors a 36.36% gain before the market even begins trading. That is a built-in advantage that many early backers are chasing.Now consider a longer-term scenario. If LILPEPE were to rally to $0.44, representing a 200x increase from the current presale price, the same 181,818 tokens would be valued near $80,000. Such a move is highly speculative, but the numbers show why meme coins like Little Pepe continue to draw bold investors. The possibility of turning a small entry into a life-changing return drives much of the excitement around this space.Of course, there are risks. Not every presale token delivers on its promises. Yet with Little Pepe already audited by Certik, listed on CoinMarketCap, and raising more than $25.9M at the time of writing, it is proving that momentum is real. That’s enough to take a chance while the presale window opens.Closing thoughtsDogecoin and Shiba Inu have shown what community tokens can do, but Little Pepe is shaping up to be the next evolution with audit, utility, strong fundraising, and active giveaways.  At the time of writing, presale buyers are already ahead by 120%, and those joining at $0.0022 still have a 36.36% upside locked in before listing. If LILPEPE climbs toward a 200x return, that $400 entry could grow into $80,000 by 2026.For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:Website: https://littlepepe.comWhitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdfTelegram: https://t.me/littlepepetokenTwitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetokenThe post This ETH meme coin could transform $400 into $80,000 by 2026 as Ethereum price targets $12,000 appeared first on Invezz
Ethereum
ETH$4,001.19-0.39%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002346+0.99%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000923-1.38%
Coinstats2025/09/26 18:21
Elon Musk’s xAI Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI Over Alleged Tech Theft and Poaching

The intense rivalry between AI giants has entered the courtroom, as Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence firm, xAI, has filed a comprehensive lawsuit against OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. The complaint, lodged in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, accuses OpenAI of engaging in a systematic and “unlawful campaign” to poach key … Continue reading "Elon Musk’s xAI Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI Over Alleged Tech Theft and Poaching" The post Elon Musk’s xAI Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI Over Alleged Tech Theft and Poaching appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009389-0.81%
Xai
XAI$0.04103+0.07%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1227-1.76%
Coinstats2025/09/26 18:21
OpenAI launches ChatGPT Pulse: proactive updates, calendar, and crypto

OpenAI has announced a new feature: ChatGPT Pulse, a new function that introduces proactive personalized updates.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 17:14
