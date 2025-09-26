2025-09-28 Sunday

Tether Reinforces Crypto Mining Push in Uruguay

The post Tether Reinforces Crypto Mining Push in Uruguay appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While local reports said the company was leaving Uruguay, Tether denied those claims, saying it remains in talks to continue its mining operations. The company said it is evaluating its path forward in Uruguay and across Latin America. Tether Is Not Leaving Uruguay, Continues Negotiations With State-Owned Power Company Tether, the company behind the issuance […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/tether-reinforces-crypto-mining-push-in-uruguay/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:26
Bitwise Files for Spot HYPE ETF as VanEck Engages SEC on Tokenized ETFs

Bitwise filed a spot ETF with the SEC to directly own the HYPE token of Hyperliquid. The ETF will adopt in-kind redemptions and Coinbase Custody as the custodian. Bitwise Asset Management has filed with U.S. regulators to launch a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to Hyperliquid’s native token, HYPE. The move places the digital asset [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/26 19:17
Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound

Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound

The post Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum ETF inflows show smart money buying despite short-term weakness. Whales are reducing holdings while mid-sized sharks drive accumulation. Heavy ETH liquidations are fueling bearish sentiment. Ethereum (ETH) finds itself at a critical juncture as price tests support near $3,800 after a sharp pullback from recent highs. Analysts are now weighing the technical damage against on-chain signals that point in different directions. Ethereum price under bear pressure Recently, the price of ETH slipped below $4,000 and is now trading around the mid-$3,800s. The 24-hour range shows intraday swings between $3,833.75 and $4,051.26, while analysts single out the $3,800–$3,850 band as the immediate line of defence and $3,500–$3,400 as deeper liquidity zones if sellers push further. Notably, the Ethereum price has fallen beneath the clustered 20, 50 and 100-EMAs, which currently sit roughly between $4,083 and $4,238 and now act as resistance. Momentum indicators have also weakened, with the four‑hour RSI sitting near 29, indicating oversold conditions that often precede short relief rallies. Whales offload as sharks accumulate On-chain flow metrics show notable exchange inflows, with a recent spike of about $66.7 million moved onto spot venues. That movement coincided with ETH dropping below $4,000, and it signals that some holders are routing coins to exchanges to sell. Large wallets holding more than 100,000 ETH have trimmed positions sharply, a development many analysts interpret as increased selling by the largest holders. At the same time, mid‑sized entities — addresses holding between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH — are accumulating and taking a more prominent role in on‑chain ownership dynamics as highlighted by Joao Wedson. This transfer of supply from the very largest wallets toward a concentrated set of mid‑sized “sharks” has nudged the Gini coefficient higher after months of decline, underscoring renewed ownership concentration among wealthier addresses. The number of Ethereum whales…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:15
bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Invest Web3 Forum Dubai 2025

Global Cross-Border Payment Platform Partners with Giakaa Capital to Bring $500B+ AUM Representatives Under “Catalysing Web3 with Capital” DUBAI, UAE – October 15, 2025 — bepay money, the next-generation cross-border payment platform, is set to announce its $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program for early users at the Invest Web3 Forum’s 3rd edition in Dubai, in […] The post bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Invest Web3 Forum Dubai 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 19:14
Trump-Backed WLFI Plunges 58% – Buyback Plan Announced to Halt Freefall

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Trump-linked DeFi project, is scrambling to stop a market collapse after its token lost over 50% of its value in September. On Friday, the project unveiled a full buyback-and-burn program, directing all treasury liquidity fees to absorb selling pressure. According to a governance post on X, the community approved the plan overwhelmingly, with WLFI pledging full transparency for every burn. The urgency of the move reflects WLFI’s steep losses in recent weeks. WLFI is trading Friday at $0.19, down from its September 1 peak of $0.46, according to CoinMarketCap, a 58% drop in less than a month. Weekly losses stand at 12.85%, with a 15.45% decline for the month. This isn’t the project’s first attempt at intervention. Just days after launch, WLFI burned 47 million tokens on September 3 to counter a 31% sell-off, sending the supply to a verified burn address. For World Liberty Financial, the buyback-and-burn program represents both a damage-control measure and a test of community faith. While tokenomics adjustments can provide short-term relief, the project will need to convince investors that WLFI has staying power beyond interventions. WLFI Launches Buyback-and-Burn Plan, Linking Token Scarcity to Platform Growth According to the governance proposal, WLFI will use fees generated from its protocol-owned liquidity (POL) pools on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana to repurchase tokens from the open market. Once bought back, the tokens will be sent to a burn address, permanently removing them from circulation.WLFI Proposal Source: WLFI The project stressed that this system ties supply reduction directly to platform growth. As trading activity rises, more liquidity fees are generated, fueling larger buybacks and burns. This seeks to create a feedback loop where adoption drives scarcity, and scarcity strengthens token value. Importantly, the plan applies only to WLFI’s protocol-controlled liquidity pools. Community and third-party liquidity pools remain unaffected, ensuring the mechanism doesn’t interfere with external ecosystem contributions. In its proposal, the WLFI team argued that the strategy aligns long-term holders with the project’s future by systematically reducing supply and discouraging short-term speculation. Each burn increases the relative stake of committed investors, reinforcing confidence in WLFI’s tokenomics. To bolster credibility, WLFI has pledged full transparency: every buyback and burn will be verifiable on-chain and reported to the community in real time. WLFI Joins Hyperliquid, Jupiter, and Sky as Buyback Craze Spills Into Wall Street WLFI’s decision to adopt a full buyback-and-burn strategy places it among the most ambitious tokenomic models in crypto. While partly a response to its sharp September price decline, the move also reflects a trend of DeFi protocols leveraging revenue streams to cut supply, align incentives, and strengthen token value. Hyperliquid illustrates the model at scale. Nearly all of its platform fees are funneled into automated $HYPE buybacks via its Assistance Fund, creating sustained demand. By mid-2025, more than 20 million tokens had been repurchased, with nearly 30 million held by Q3, worth over $1.5 billion. This consistency both increased scarcity and cemented Hyperliquid’s dominance in decentralized derivatives. Other protocols have adopted variations. Jupiter directs half its fees into $JUP repurchases, locking tokens for three years. Raydium earmarks 12% of fees for $RAY buybacks, already removing 71 million tokens, roughly a quarter of the circulating supply. Burn-based models push further, as seen with Sky, which has spent $75 million since February 2025 to permanently erase $SKY tokens, boosting scarcity and governance influence. But the buyback phenomenon isn’t limited to DeFi. Increasingly, listed companies with crypto treasuries are adopting aggressive repurchase programs, sometimes to offset losses as their digital assets decline. According to a report, at least seven firms, ranging from gaming to biotech, have turned to buybacks, often funded by debt, to prop up falling stock prices. One of the latest is Thumzup Media, a digital advertising company with a growing Web3 footprint. On Thursday, it launched a $10 million share repurchase plan, extending its capital return strategy through 2026, after completing a $1 million program that saw 212,432 shares bought at an average of $4.71. DeFi Development Corp, the first public company built around a Solana-based treasury strategy, also recently expanded its buyback program to $100 million, up from $1 million, making it one of the largest stock repurchase initiatives in the digital asset sector. Together, these cases show how buybacks, whether in tokenomics or equities, are emerging as a key mechanism for stabilizing value and signaling confidence, even as motivations and execution vary widely
CryptoNews2025/09/26 19:12
DBS Bank Hong Kong CEO: Hong Kong's stablecoin regulatory rules will limit its use in on-chain derivatives trading

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Cointelegraph, DBS Bank Hong Kong CEO Sebastian Paredes stated that Hong Kong's anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) regulations on stablecoins will severely restrict their use in on-chain derivatives trading. He stated that the bank will monitor relevant developments but will focus on building a broader stablecoin service capability in Hong Kong.
PANews2025/09/26 19:08
South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum suspended for 2 years for embezzling $3 million in crypto

The post South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum suspended for 2 years for embezzling $3 million in crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A South Korean court handed K-Drama actress Hwang Jung-eum a suspended prison sentence for embezzling more than $3 million from her agency to make crypto investments.  According to Yonhap News, the sentence was delivered on Thursday at the Jeju District Court. Hwang was found guilty of misappropriating more than 4.2 billion Korean won from a family-run talent agency she owned.  Prosecutors had indicted the 39-year-old actress under Korea’s Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes, a statute that imposes heavy penalties in major fraud cases. Hwang handed suspended sentence and will not serve jail time A Jeju court judge issued Hwang a suspended sentence, meaning she will not have to serve immediate prison time if she does not commit any crime in the next four years.  Prosecutors had originally sought a sentence of three years in jail. Still, the court said because of her repayment of the misused money and no prior criminal history, she did not deserve a jail sentence. Hwang pleaded guilty to diverting approximately 4.2 billion won into crypto investments around 2021. She said she was encouraged by an acquaintance who recommended crypto as a means of growing company assets. The rest of the funds were reportedly used for property-related expenses and paying local taxes through credit card payments. “I sincerely apologize for causing concern over this shameful matter,” Hwang said in a statement issued through her new agency, Y.One Entertainment. “I made the investment in hopes of growing the company, but it was a hasty and immature decision.” The K-Drama actress insisted she did not fully understand cryptocurrency investments at the time, but was assured they could increase her agency’s financial resources. The 40-year-old actress’s legal team contended that the diverted funds did not constitute embezzlement in the traditional sense because they came from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:04
What Does Global Giant BlackRock Have in store for XRP and Altcoin ETFs? BlackRock Chairman Announces Required Criteria!

The post What Does Global Giant BlackRock Have in store for XRP and Altcoin ETFs? BlackRock Chairman Announces Required Criteria! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following the Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs that received approval from the SEC in 2024, ETF applications have also been filed for many altcoins. Among these altcoins, major altcoins such as Solana (SOL) and XRP are expected to receive approval in October. At this point, while giant names such as Grayscale, WisdomTree and Franklin Templeton are applying for altcoin ETFs such as XRP and Solana, the world’s largest asset management company BlackRock is taking a cautious approach to altcoin ETFs. It is curious why BlackRock, which has not applied for an ETF for any altcoin other than Bitcoin and Ethereum, has not applied for another altcoin ETF. BlackRock Global Head of Digital Assets Robbie Mitchnick made important statements on this subject. Speaking with NovaDius Wealth CEO Nate Geraci, Robbie Mitchnick said that the altcoin ETF decision is not as simple as it seems. Mitchnick stated that the ETF application decision is shaped by customer demand, and that BlackRock evaluates whether there is sufficient interest from institutional and individual investors before launching a new ETF. Mitchnick added that factors such as market capitalization, liquidity, maturity and strength of investment strategy play a significant role. “The development of new ETFs depends primarily on investor demand. There must be sufficient interest from both institutions and individuals. Market size, liquidity, maturity and validity of the investment thesis are important criteria. “We are also examining its compatibility with long-term portfolio strategies. We are still carefully evaluating the opportunity.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/what-does-global-giant-blackrock-have-in-store-for-xrp-and-altcoin-etfs-blackrock-chairman-announces-required-criteria/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:02
Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks ready to rebound after months of drift, yet several analysts argue its ceiling may lag behind newer presales.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 18:51
Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 17:48
