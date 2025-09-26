2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Key resistance remains at the 200.35-200.50 area

Key resistance remains at the 200.35-200.50 area

The post Key resistance remains at the 200.35-200.50 area appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound bounced up on Yen weakness, but is struggling to find acceptance above 200.00. Moderate Tokyo inflation levels have dampened hopes of BoJ tightening in October. GBP/JPY: key resistance lies ahead of 200.50, support is at the 199.20 area. The British Pound is trimming Thursday’s losses on Friday, favoured by generalised Japanese Yen weakness, following relatively soft inflation figures in the Tokyo area. The pair has reached prices above the 200.00 level after bouncing at 199.55, but remains below a key resistance area ahead of 200.50 Data released on Thursday revealed that the advanced Tokyo CPI grew at a 2.5% yearly rate in September, down from 2.6% in August. The Core CPI remained steady at 2.5% against market expectations of an uptick to 2.6%. These figures give some more leeway to the BoJ to maintain its “wait-and-see” stance at its next monetary policy meeting, and have increased bearish pressure on the Yen. Technical analysis: Looking for direction around 200.00 The technical picture is mixed. The pair broke below an ascending trendline support, yet bears have been unable to pull the pair below 199.20. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index is wavering around the 50 level, indicating a lack of a clear bias. Bulls will find significant resistance in the area between Thursday’s high, at 200.35, and the reverse trendline, now around 200.50. A confirmation above here would open the way towards the year-to-date high, at 201.27. A reversal from current levels, on the contrary, would face support at the mentioned 199.20 (September 19 and 23 lows). Further down, the 78.6% retracement of the September rally, which meets the September 5 low at 198.65, and the September 2 low at 198.35, would be the next bearish targets. (This story was corrected on September 26 at 10:10 GMT to say that the…
Areon Network
AREA$0.00923-3.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011528-30.87%
Core DAO
CORE$0.386+0.52%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 20:29
Udostępnij
Crypto Market Update (Sep-26): BTC and ETH Face Sharp Losses in September Sell-Off

Crypto Market Update (Sep-26): BTC and ETH Face Sharp Losses in September Sell-Off

In today’s crypto market update, the cryptocurrency market is encountering a sharp downturn today (Sep 26), and Top coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum have lost value, leading to significant financial losses for investors.  Crypto experts noted that the key factors behind the current pullback in the cryptocurrency market are institutional outflows, increasing fear of a ... Read more The post Crypto Market Update (Sep-26): BTC and ETH Face Sharp Losses in September Sell-Off appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,420.96+0.26%
Ethereum
ETH$4,001.2-0.39%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Udostępnij
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 20:28
Udostępnij
Has Bitcoin Reached Its Cycle Top? Glassnode Predicts Cooling Period

Has Bitcoin Reached Its Cycle Top? Glassnode Predicts Cooling Period

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price dropped under $109,000 as long-term holder profit-taking hit levels historically seen during market cycle tops, and exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows are beginning to slow down. The alpha cryptocurrency has now fallen below its key support levels at around $112,000, hitting a four-week low of $108,700 on Thursday, before bouncing back above $109,000. ... Read more The post Has Bitcoin Reached Its Cycle Top? Glassnode Predicts Cooling Period appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,420.96+0.26%
FUND
FUND$0.0191+1.59%
Udostępnij
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 20:27
Udostępnij
Pepe Dollar Presale Buzz vs BlockDAG’s $410M+ Presale & Miner Rollout

Pepe Dollar Presale Buzz vs BlockDAG’s $410M+ Presale & Miner Rollout

The post Pepe Dollar Presale Buzz vs BlockDAG’s $410M+ Presale & Miner Rollout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 15:00 Learn why Pepe Dollar presale sparks curiosity, but BlockDAG shows delivery with $410M+ raised, 20K X Series miners shipped, 3M mobile miners, and 26.4B coins sold.  The race between speculation and delivery is playing out again in crypto’s presale arena. Pepe Dollar is the latest contender, pitching itself as a meme token with real-world utility and drawing attention through its presale and rising curiosity about the Pepe Dollar coin price. But against BlockDAG(BDAG), the difference is already striking. BlockDAG isn’t waiting for validation; it’s producing it. With over $410 million raised, 26.4 billion coins sold, and miners already shipping worldwide, the project has moved past storytelling into tangible proof. Millions of users are mining through its ecosystem, making BlockDAG one of the few projects where adoption is happening before the exchange listing. Pepe Dollar’s Push for Utility The Pepe Dollar presale is attracting attention for trying to shift meme coins beyond simple speculation. Branded as a token that blends culture with functionality, it aims to prove that meme-driven communities can support real utility. Investors are watching closely, with much of the conversation now circling the Pepe Dollar coin price and whether its exchange debut will reward early buyers. The presale has gained momentum by promising practical use cases such as smoother crypto payments and engagement tools that go beyond memes. Supporters see this as the next step in evolving meme tokens into something more enduring, pointing to the strong community backing as proof of early traction. Still, the challenge remains clear: utility projects live or die on execution, not narrative. For Pepe Dollar, the presale buzz is only the first step in proving it can grow from a meme with potential into a token with adoption. Why BlockDAG’s Mining Ecosystem Fuels Unbreakable Confidence…
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000924-1.28%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005455+1.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011528-30.87%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 20:13
Udostępnij
Flush Casino V2: Bonuses, VIP Rewards and 8,000+ Games

Flush Casino V2: Bonuses, VIP Rewards and 8,000+ Games

The post Flush Casino V2: Bonuses, VIP Rewards and 8,000+ Games appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This content is provided by a sponsor. Discover Flush V2 with instant crypto payouts, $1.7M VIP rewards, 210,000+ sportsbook events, and 8,000+ games including exclusive provably fair Originals. A New Era for Crypto Gaming Crypto casinos are redefining online entertainment by blending blockchain transparency, near-instant payments, and massive game selections. Flush has steadily emerged as […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/flush-casino-v2-bonuses-vip-rewards-and-8000-games/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011528-30.87%
1
1$0.008385-7.45%
ERA
ERA$0.5598+1.08%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 20:11
Udostępnij
Best Crypto & Web3 PR Firms in Dubai and MENA [2025 Ranking]

Best Crypto & Web3 PR Firms in Dubai and MENA [2025 Ranking]

Discover the best crypto & Web3 PR firms in Dubai and MENA for 2025. Outset PR leads the ranking, with FINPR, PRLab, GuerrillaBuzz & Luna PR.
Terra
LUNA$0.1389+0.57%
Udostępnij
Cryptodaily2025/09/26 20:05
Udostępnij
FIA And Extreme H Introduce The World’s First Hydrogen Powered World Cup

FIA And Extreme H Introduce The World’s First Hydrogen Powered World Cup

The post FIA And Extreme H Introduce The World’s First Hydrogen Powered World Cup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pioneer 25. The world’s first hydrogen-powered off-road race car, designed for the new Extreme H championship. 2025. www.mattbenstone.com Matt Ben Stone / FIA Extreme H World Cup The FIA Extreme H World Cup, launching in Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia, from October 9–11, 2025, is the first international off-road championship powered entirely by hydrogen fuel cell technology, promising to redefine the boundaries of racing. This groundbreaking competition is the product of a partnership between the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the governing body for global motorsport, and Extreme H, a new off-road racing organization committed to pushing technological and social frontiers. The multi-year agreement between the FIA and Extreme H positions the championship as both a testing ground for hydrogen innovation and a platform for inclusion in motorsport, ensuring fans experience competition that is sustainable, cutting-edge, and gender-balanced. Forbes spoke with key figures behind the championship for insights: Ali Russel, Managing Director and Founding Member of Extreme H, Extreme E Catie Munnings, Extreme H Driver, Team Hansen Xavier Mestelan Pinon, FIA Chief Technology Officer Craig Edmondson, FIA Chief Commercial Officer Each offered their perspective on the racing and the broader impact the Extreme H World Cup could have on motorsport and the automotive sector worldwide. From the hydrogen-powered Pioneer 25 to its equal-gender driver format, Extreme H fuses advanced technology, inclusivity, and sustainability in a way that sets a new standard. Extreme H World Cup: Innovation On The Track Pioneer 25, the world’s first hydrogen-powered off-road race car, designed for the Extreme H Championship. 2025. www.mattbenstone.com Matt Ben Stone / FIA Extreme H World Cup At the heart of Extreme H is the Pioneer 25, a purpose-built hydrogen-powered race car developed by Spark Racing Technology. The series announced its development in 2022, following the FIA’s approval for the world’s first hydrogen World…
Humanity
H$0.05811-0.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011528-30.87%
CAR
CAR$0.007619+1.50%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:52
Udostępnij
Programmable bank deposits go live

Programmable bank deposits go live

The post Programmable bank deposits go live appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UK banks moved one step closer to making tokenised sterling deposits part of day-to-day payments, as industry body UK Finance began a live pilot running to mid-2026. The selected group, London-based Quant, will deliver the programmable money infrastructure. Participating lenders include HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest, Barclays, Nationwide, and Santander. The pilot will test tokenised deposits in three flows: Person-to-person marketplace payments, where conditional and escrow-like logic can mitigate scams. Remortgaging workflows that coordinate funds release and identity checks among conveyancers and lenders. Wholesale asset settlement using instant delivery-versus-payment that synchronises cash and securities. Prior work under the UK Regulated Liability Network showed legal DvP with automated synchronisation of tokenised deposits, tokenised assets, and wholesale central bank money. Programmable money The choice of tokenised deposits reflects the policy preference to keep innovation inside the banking perimeter. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said in July he could not see the need for bank-issued or third-party stablecoins relative to tokenisation of deposits, and the Financial Conduct Authority’s stablecoin regime is not expected to be finalised until the end of 2026. UK Finance’s RLN work also concluded that programmability could reduce failed payments, lower fraud, and streamline home-buying processes. Quant says it will provide the programmable money layer for live tokenized deposit transactions, with interoperability across bank ledgers and UK payment infrastructure, including RTGS/CHAPS, Faster Payments, Open Banking interfaces, and tokenized-deposit platforms. The company’s stack includes Overledger, its interoperability platform, and PayScript for programmable payment logic, with materials describing how tokenised deposits can enable conditional payments, atomic settlement and cross-network orchestration. UK Finance’s RLN documentation sets out the cross-ledger design that the pilot is building toward, including shared-ledger orchestration and foundational capabilities for programmability. Forward-looking effects are most visible in fraud economics, settlement costs, and working-capital timing. UK retail payments fraud continues to be dominated by authorized push-payment…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07412-3.13%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0153-8.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011528-30.87%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:51
Udostępnij
TeraWulf eyes $3B funding with support from Google

TeraWulf eyes $3B funding with support from Google

The post TeraWulf eyes $3B funding with support from Google appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways TeraWulf aims to raise $3 billion in debt with support from Google in a deal arranged by Morgan Stanley. Google has obtained a 14% stake in TeraWulf, becoming its largest shareholder. TeraWulf, a Bitcoin mining firm pivoting to AI infrastructure, is pursuing a $3 billion debt raise with backing from Google, arranged by Morgan Stanley. Google is providing a $3.2 billion financial backstop for TeraWulf’s debt financing. The partnership includes a 10-year hosting agreement for over 200MW of liquid-cooled capacity focused on AI services. The financing backstop gives Google a 14% stake in TeraWulf, making it the company’s largest shareholder. The tech giant’s involvement reflects growing Big Tech investment in Bitcoin mining infrastructure that doubles as AI compute services. TeraWulf’s stock surged over 70% in a single day following announcements of Google’s increased involvement. The partnership positions TeraWulf to become a key player in AI hosting alongside its traditional mining operations, leveraging existing energy infrastructure for expanded data center services. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/terawulf-3b-funding-google-ai-bitcoin-mining-data-centers/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011528-30.87%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0007584-4.79%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1227-1.76%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:48
Udostępnij
Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial to Launch Buyback and Burn Program for WLFI Tokens

Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial to Launch Buyback and Burn Program for WLFI Tokens

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a digital asset venture backed by U.S. President Donald Trump and his family, is set to begin implementing its buyback and burn strategy this week.Visit Website
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.572+0.35%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.03263-12.75%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2052-1.48%
Udostępnij
The Crypto Basic2025/09/26 18:15
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands