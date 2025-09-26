2025-09-28 Sunday

VanEck Talks SEC on Staking, Tokenization, and ETF Regulations

VanEck Talks SEC on Staking, Tokenization, and ETF Regulations

TLDR VanEck met with the SEC Crypto Task Force to discuss the tokenization of ETFs. The company sought clarity on how blockchain technology can be integrated into traditional fund structures. VanEck requested guidance on how existing regulations apply when fund shares are represented as blockchain tokens. The discussion covered the challenges of managing liquidity risks [...] The post VanEck Talks SEC on Staking, Tokenization, and ETF Regulations appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 20:38
Top 3 Mid-Cap Altcoins to Watch in Market Pullback

Top 3 Mid-Cap Altcoins to Watch in Market Pullback

The post Top 3 Mid-Cap Altcoins to Watch in Market Pullback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is down today, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many altcoins falling. Some mid-cap altcoins might offer opportunities amid the downturn. Three projects have strong fundamentals and growth potential despite overall market weakness. The crypto market has slipped over the past 24 hours, with Bitcoin dipping slightly below $109,000 and Ethereum testing its key $4,000 support level. Most altcoins are deep in the red, including XRP and BNB, which saw declines of 2.7% and 5% respectively.  Heavy liquidations in leveraged positions, particularly $330 million in Ethereum longs, have added pressure, while institutional buyers quietly accumulate off-exchange. Despite the current pullback, experts say that these dips align with normal market volatility, historical seasonal patterns, and upcoming catalysts, hinting at rebound opportunities in the coming weeks and months. Within this context, a handful of mid-cap altcoins stand out for fundamentals that could outlast short-term price weakness. Related: From Extreme Greed to Extreme Fear—What Can Crypto Investors Learn from the Index Trend? Walrus: Positioning as Web3’s Data Backbone Walrus is a decentralized storage protocol built on the Sui blockchain. Its latest feature, Seal, adds encryption and access control, making it possible to share sensitive data securely. This allows users to grant or revoke access to information like medical records or AI training datasets. The project is positioning itself as a Web3 version of Amazon Web Services. Partnerships with Google, AI projects, and decentralized applications are expanding its reach.  Walrus is currently trading at $0.37, giving it a market cap of about $530 million. That places it firmly in the mid-cap category between $100 million and $1 billion.  The token’s all-time high was $0.73 in May, nearly double its current level. The analyst expects Walrus to retest and break past that high as adoption grows and supply gradually unlocks from its recent token…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 20:25
UK Finance launches pilot for tokenised sterling deposits

UK Finance launches pilot for tokenised sterling deposits

UK Finance launches GBTD pilot with six banks to test tokenised sterling deposits until 2026. Quant Network to power digital pound pilot, exploring payments, remortgaging and bond settlement. FCA readies crypto rules by 2026 as UK tests tokenised deposits for safer, efficient transactions. UK Finance has launched a pilot programme for tokenised sterling deposits (GBTD), […] The post UK Finance launches pilot for tokenised sterling deposits appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal2025/09/26 20:23
Where Heritage Meets the Future of Urban Innovation

Where Heritage Meets the Future of Urban Innovation

The post Where Heritage Meets the Future of Urban Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Venice, a city that for centuries has been a symbol of art, culture, and innovation, became the host of Game Changer Venice – a conference that bridged rich tradition with the cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of urban life. The program was moderated by Arch. Ph.D. Carlo Federico Dall’Omo, expert from the IUAV University of Venice and coordinator of the UNESCO Chair on Cultural Heritage and Urban Regeneration. From Heritage to the Future The opening panel explored how technology can revitalize historic complexes while preserving the authentic identity of cities. Prof. Fabrizio Panozzo from Ca’ Foscari University and Sergio Calò, Director of the Venetian Cluster, presented solutions that connected Venice’s rich past with emerging technological communities. Game Changer Promo Urban Energy Ecosystem Marco Ferrero, President of the Fenice Onlus Foundation and spokesperson for the Community-CER network, showed how electric and autonomous vehicles are becoming part of sustainable energy systems, turning ecological challenges into opportunities for innovation. Meaning and Sustainability Sergio Pascolo, founder of Venice Urban Lab and professor at IUAV University of Venice, introduced the concept of regenerative design – an approach to urban development that gives back more to the community than it takes. Coastlines Revisited Coastal areas and maritime innovations were at the center of discussion with Vittorio Impallomeni (Assomarinas, Navis Software), Stefano Costantini (Santelena and Fiorita Marinas), and Alberto Carpanese (Sea the Change Srl), who shared insights on smart marinas, yachting, and digital solutions for sustainable coastal management. Architecture Meets Artificial Intelligence The question of how artificial intelligence and big data can shape the future of architecture and urbanism was addressed by João Fernando Saddock (H-FARM College) and Nicola Fantini (CNR), who explored the potential of more precise planning, forecasting, and cybersecurity in the cities of tomorrow. The Power of Materials Innovations in materials – from self-healing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 20:12
Xiaomi races to ramp YU7 EV after 40,000 deliveries

Xiaomi races to ramp YU7 EV after 40,000 deliveries

The post Xiaomi races to ramp YU7 EV after 40,000 deliveries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Xiaomi Corp. is ramping production of its new YU7 electric SUV after delivering more than 40,000 units in just over two months, highlighting booming demand and underscoring delivery challenges. CEO Lei Jun said YU7 deliveries began on July 6 and quickly surpassed 40,000, though the figure still falls short of customer expectations. He acknowledged a “large gap” between orders and deliveries and pledged to accelerate output to close it. The YU7 industry benchmark record on the day of its debut was immediately established, with 289,000 orders locked in within the first hour. Additionally, more than 240,000 firmed-up orders were received within 18 hours. Even though most were deposit-backed reservations, the spike indicates a strong consumer interest in Xiaomi’s new EV. Xiaomi is pressing factories to do more to meet demand Xiaomi is working to boost production of the YU7 after a massive influx of orders strained its factories. The SUV has quickly become one of China’s most sought-after new cars, and meeting customer demand is now the company’s biggest challenge. The company shipped 16,548 YU7s in August, almost triple that of July. This includes sales of its first model, the SU7 sedan, and monthly total deliveries once more, which surpassed 30,000. That performance puts Xiaomi among the fastest-growing EV makers in the country, where veterans like BYD, Nio, and Tesla dominate. New YU7 buyers still face a long wait, but things look better. The delivery window now stands at 45–48 weeks. As of last month, it came in at 56–59 weeks. According to analysts at Goldman Sachs, Xiaomi is scaling up production. They estimate that the company’s weekly run rate for production could soon hit 10,000 units — an important milestone in competing against larger rivals. Part of the problem is that the YU7 is such a complex machine. Unlike…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 20:10
Vanguard Set to Launch Crypto ETFs

Vanguard Set to Launch Crypto ETFs

The post Vanguard Set to Launch Crypto ETFs appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset manager, is planning to offer cryptocurrency ETFs on its brokerage platform for the first time. This move comes as investor interest in crypto grows and reflects Vanguard’s effort to expand its product range with regulated crypto investment options. The new ETFs will provide Vanguard clients easy and secure access to …
CoinPedia2025/09/26 20:08
Today’s Major US Economic Event Could Shake Crypto Markets

Today’s Major US Economic Event Could Shake Crypto Markets

The post Today’s Major US Economic Event Could Shake Crypto Markets appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market has shocked everyone with a sudden dump, wiping out nearly $170 billion in value overnight. Amid this chaos, experts warn that the next 24 hours could reshape global markets. From Bitcoin to stocks, everything now depends on one key factor, fresh U.S. economic data and signals from the Federal Reserve.  The question …
CoinPedia2025/09/26 20:07
Foreign investors double down on U.S. stocks at record levels despite political chaos

Foreign investors double down on U.S. stocks at record levels despite political chaos

While Donald Trump runs the White House again, reigniting his trade war, dropping polarizing ideas like annexing Canada, and poking at just about every ally abroad, non-American investors are doing the one thing nobody expected — they’re throwing record-breaking amounts of money into U.S. equity markets.  Foreigners are buying U.S. stocks like it’s the last […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 20:01
Kazakhstan authorities seize $10M in crypto in Ponzi scheme investigation

Kazakhstan authorities seize $10M in crypto in Ponzi scheme investigation

Authorities in Kazakhstan are seizing millions of U.S. dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency as part of an investigation into a Ponzi scheme that lured investors across the region. The financial pyramid scheme has been active for several years in Central Asia and parts of Eastern Europe, offering victims high returns on investments in various crypto projects. […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 19:44
Ethereum (ETH) Price Could Slip Under $3,500 This Week As This ETH-Based Altcoin Gathers Steam

Ethereum (ETH) Price Could Slip Under $3,500 This Week As This ETH-Based Altcoin Gathers Steam

Ethereum (ETH) is experiencing short-term pressure, with experts noting that a fall below $3,500 would happen in the short term. Although ETH remains at the center of the DeFi market, its short-term price behavior remains hostage to market sentiment and overall direction of cryptocurrency. At the same time, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi token built […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 19:30
