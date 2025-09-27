2025-09-28 Sunday

Fleet Mining raises $7.8 million to expand its cloud-mining capacity and boost BTC production

Fleet Mining raises $7.8 million to expand its cloud-mining capacity and boost BTC production

The post Fleet Mining raises $7.8 million to expand its cloud-mining capacity and boost BTC production appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. In the cryptocurrency world, cloud mining has gained a strong foothold among enthusiasts. It is not like old mining, which required costly rigs and complicated hardware setups. Users rent computing power from data centers worldwide to earn cryptocurrency on a stable and long-term basis. With the rapid development of renewable energy technology and artificial intelligence, cloud mining is ushering in a new era, and Fleet Mining is a prime example. What is Cloud Mining? Cloud mining allows for the mining of bitcoins or other cryptocurrencies without the need for physical mining hardware. No technical knowledge is required, no power supply is needed, and no hardware maintenance is necessary. Purchase a contract and receive your daily mining earnings directly into your account. Cloud mining is quicker, cheaper, and better suited for beginners than classic mining. Advantages of Fleet Mining As one of the earliest companies to offer cloud mining with renewable energy, Fleet Mining stands out in terms of technology, efficiency, stability, and sustainability. Clean Energy: Fleet Mining’s global data centers are powered by renewable sources, including hydro, wind, and solar power, which helps ensure carbon neutrality while reducing operating costs. AI-Powered Optimization: Artificial intelligence is utilized to optimize resource allocation, thereby maximizing returns by enhancing mining efficiency and stabilizing expected returns. Global Scale: With over 2 million miners and 9 million registered users, Fleet Mining has established itself as a significant brand. Newcomer-Friendly: The platform is user-friendly. New users receive a bonus of $15 to $100 upon registration and can start mining immediately.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 23:35
Traba Leverages AI to Revolutionize Industrial Staffing with Scout

Traba Leverages AI to Revolutionize Industrial Staffing with Scout

The post Traba Leverages AI to Revolutionize Industrial Staffing with Scout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Sep 26, 2025 16:32 Traba’s AI-driven system, Scout, automates over 250,000 interviews, enhancing efficiency in staffing for industrial supply chains. Learn how AI is transforming recruitment processes. Traba, a pioneering platform in the staffing industry, is transforming how businesses connect with temporary workers through the deployment of AI interview agents. According to ElevenLabs, Traba’s AI system, named Scout, has automated over 250,000 interviews, significantly improving the efficiency of the hiring process in industrial supply chains. AI-Powered Interviewing with Scout Scout, Traba’s AI-powered interviewing system, conducts more than 50,000 interviews monthly. This system is integrated directly into Traba’s operations, primarily targeting roles in warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing. By automating the interview process, Scout reduces manual workload, enhances placement rates, and ensures consistent evaluations nationwide. Tackling Staffing Challenges Staffing remains a bottleneck in industrial supply chains, hindered by complex hiring processes, varying shift schedules, language barriers, and regulatory requirements. Traba’s AI solution addresses these challenges by providing a reliable and scalable system capable of rapid worker assessment without the need for an extensive recruitment team. Partnering with ElevenLabs In late 2024, Traba began collaborating with ElevenLabs to implement advanced conversational AI technologies, such as real-time Text to Speech and Speech to Text capabilities. ElevenLabs provided high-quality, multilingual voices, low latency for real-time interactions, and the flexibility to integrate directly into Traba’s systems, reducing the complexity of the audio pipeline. Advancements in AI Interviewing Scout initially launched with a single-agent architecture, proving effective in conducting structured interviews and qualifying candidates. By March 2025, Scout had facilitated over 17,000 interviews, saving more than 1,400 hours of manual vetting time. The system was then scaled to operate autonomously, with key upgrades including multilingual support, multi-agent orchestration, and custom evaluation frameworks. Impact and Future Developments Traba’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 23:11
A New Update On ‘Dark Wolf’ Season 2 On Amazon Prime Video

A New Update On 'Dark Wolf' Season 2 On Amazon Prime Video

The post A New Update On ‘Dark Wolf’ Season 2 On Amazon Prime Video appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dark Wolf has been a top performer on Amazon Prime Video over its seven-week run, and now that The Summer I Turned Pretty is over, it’s besting a returning series like The Boys spin-off Gen V, which is no small feat. But was Dark Wolf meant to be a one-off stopover while we wait for Chris Pratt to come back for the show that spawned it, The Terminal List? Well, there’s an update on the potential of Dark Wolf season 2. Amazon Prime Video has not officially renewed Dark Wolf for season 2. But yes, this almost seems like a sure thing at this point, given both its performance and the idea that Amazon wants to create a Terminal List universe. In the wake of the season 1 finale, star Taylor Kitsch spoke to EW about plans for season 2, which are already in motion despite no official word of renewal. Here’s what he said about the possibility of season 2, which has a “long runway” given that it’s seven years before the events of The Terminal List. This is the concept: “We shine a brighter light into the darkness of service. I love where we ended because we get way darker and I think you’re finally gonna see Ben truly fall in season 2, which obviously goes toward Terminal List season 1 and why he makes the decisions he makes. I’m excited. I hope we can take one more swing and truly see this guy fall.” There’s no real reason to believe that Amazon is going to stop Dark Wolf here, given that this military-based IP is now something they’re trying to build out further. We’ve already heard about this idea in the past. Here’s producer David DiGilio speaking to THR back in August before Dark Wolf even aired:…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 23:10
DSRPTD & EcoX Ignite Web3 Buzz with SBC Warm-Up Night in Dubai Ahead of Record-Breaking SBC Summit Lisbon 2025

DSRPTD & EcoX Ignite Web3 Buzz with SBC Warm-Up Night in Dubai Ahead of Record-Breaking SBC Summit Lisbon 2025

The post DSRPTD & EcoX Ignite Web3 Buzz with SBC Warm-Up Night in Dubai Ahead of Record-Breaking SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global tech communities converged in Dubai as EcoX, the city’s flagship weekly tech gathering, and DSRPTD, the “Tech VC Browser of the World,” hosted the EcoX SBC Web3 District Warm-Up Night at Scandal Club. The event served as an energetic prelude to the SBC Summit Lisbon 2025, which has since broken records in size and impact. Co-hosted by Franco Fiore (Co-founder, EcoX) and Ahmed Refaie (Host, DSRPTD), the evening kicked off with a dynamic Super-Pitch Session spotlighting: USDR: a gold-backed stablecoin by Gustavo Montero PWR Chain: a decentralized infrastructure layer, presented by Edy Haddad Bonuz: a cutting-edge Social Wallet, introduced by Matthias Mende “As we at Bonuz enter the global stage from Dubai, we believe the future of fandom is not in passive follows, but active participation—where fans invest not just attention, but trust and actionable value, and where celebrities deliver authenticity and ownership in every interaction,” said Matthias Mende, Founder of Bonuz. Bonuz was a standout at the event, offering a simple Web3 ecosystem built on a multi-chain social wallet. Designed to fuse Web2 familiarity with Web3 functionality, Bonuz empowers creators, brands, and fans through tokenized interactions, exclusive access, and gamified engagement—all while enabling self-custody across EVM, Solana, Bitcoin, and more. Bonuz created a Dynamic NFT protocol (DNFTs) that allows brands to create loyalty programs using loyalty NFTs or to design real-world engagement quests for restaurants or events, where participating users receive redeemable vouchers in NFT format. The night also featured special appearances and announcements from: SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 Delivers Web3 Innovation at Scale The Legends Charity Match, held on September 15 (prior to the Summit), featured teams of Portugal Legends vs World Legends. Stars included Luís Figo, Deco, Nuno Gomes, Alessandro Del Piero, Cafu, Michael Owen, Javier Zanetti, Kaká, Carles Puyol among others. It aimed to raise…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 23:09
XRP Price Final Low: Here’s The Target To Watch For Next Recovery

XRP Price Final Low: Here's The Target To Watch For Next Recovery

The post XRP Price Final Low: Here’s The Target To Watch For Next Recovery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Price Final Low: Here’s The Target To Watch For Next Recovery | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-price-final-low/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 23:05
Vikings Likely To Pay Huge Price For Playing 2 Games In Europe

Vikings Likely To Pay Huge Price For Playing 2 Games In Europe

The post Vikings Likely To Pay Huge Price For Playing 2 Games In Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Vikings have never lost a game in Europe, and they earned a victory over the Steelers in London in 2013. (Photo by Jan Kruger – The FA/The FA via Getty Images) The FA via Getty Images The Minnesota Vikings are at the start of their 10-day trip to Europe. On the surface, they have two winnable games ahead of them as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin followed by the Cleveland Browns in London. This was not a trip that the NFL mandated for the Vikings. Instead, when the idea of playing consecutive weeks in Europe came up, the Vikings were the team that raised their hands and shouted “Ooh, ooh,” hoping the teacher would call on them. The Vikings got their wish. These trips are huge revenue enhancers for the NFL. They will have sell-out crowds at Croke Park in Ireland and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England and a lot of NFL-related merchandise will be sold. The Vikings will gain their share of the financial windfall. Owner Mark Wilf explained why the Vikings wanted to participate in the two-game excursion. “We’re club first, but we are also very mindful of making sure the league and the sport grows,” Wilf said. “The more the business grows, the more the fandom grows, and it just makes it exciting for everyone. Our players are up to it.” More likely that the players love their jobs and want to keep them, so that objections to the trip are not made public. Arguing with the boss is not a favorable idea for any player or coach. But despite all the preparations the team has made for a 10-day trip to Europe, this is likely to have an impact as the season plays out. The immediate reaction from Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard was…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 23:04
Solana Faces Mild 111.7% Liquidation Imbalance as Price Leads Gainers

Solana Faces Mild 111.7% Liquidation Imbalance as Price Leads Gainers

The post Solana Faces Mild 111.7% Liquidation Imbalance as Price Leads Gainers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Saturday, Solana has not only flipped to the green zone, it has also recorded the highest daily price surge among all 10-largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Amid this positive trend, the leading altcoin has seen the majority of its bearish traders wiped out in its 24-hour liquidation event, according to data from CoinGlass. Solana bounces back in favor of bulls After registering a notable 4% increase in its price over the last day, Solana has experienced a wide gap in its long and short liquidations, setting its derivatives market up due a liquidation imbalance of 111.7% within the past day. In the last 24 hours, over $15 million in SOL was wiped out from its derivatives market due to the high price volatility witnessed during the day. Meanwhile, traders opening short positions accounted for the largest portion of the losses suffered during the period. Notably, the data shows that long traders recorded only a minor loss of $4.95 million during the day, while short traders faced a major loss of $10.48 million. The large gap in the long and short liquidations has seen Solana record a mild liquidation imbalance of 111.7% in favor of traders betting for its potential upsurge. Apparently, bulls were not entirely favored as they were not completely exempted from the liquidation, they only endured a relatively lighter impact compared to the significant losses faced with traders betting against SOL’s upside momentum. This is because Solana was spotted trading deeply in red territory before its sharp reversal to the gainer’s side. As such, the sudden reversal in SOL’s price during the 24-hour period caught both sides off guard. However, short traders bore heavier losses as Solana sharply recovered to lead the day’s top gainers. While this trend suggests that buyers are increasingly taking control of the market despite the volatility,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 22:56
7 Top Meme Coins That Could Explode

7 Top Meme Coins That Could Explode

The post 7 Top Meme Coins That Could Explode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins have rewritten the rules of crypto, turning jokes, internet culture, and viral energy into billion-dollar movements. From Dogecoin’s playful beginnings to Shiba Inu’s explosive rise, meme coins have proven they’re more than passing trends; they’re cultural currencies powered by community conviction. Today’s market is filled with standouts like Brett, Apecoin, Mog Coin, Snek, Turbo, and Cat in a Dog’s World, each adding its own flavor of humor, hype, and creativity to the crypto space. However, the name that is currently dominating conversations is MoonBull. With its presale gaining momentum and investors rushing to grab their share before the next price jump, MoonBull is quickly positioning itself as the top meme coin to watch in 2025. What sets it apart isn’t just community energy; it’s the built-in mechanics, massive ROI potential, and focus on rewarding holders that are already fueling early-stage FOMO. While other meme coins carry their own weight, MoonBull’s presale fire is what’s catching everyone’s eye. How MoonBull’s Tokenomics Could Make It the Next Top Meme Coin The MoonBull presale is gaining serious momentum, quickly positioning itself as a top meme coin to watch in 2025. Early buyers are rushing in to secure their share before prices climb in the next stages, driven by a design that rewards conviction and community growth. Once MoonBull hits the market, every sell order does more than just exchange tokens; it actively fuels the token’s upward trajectory. With 2% of each sale bolstering the liquidity pool, the market becomes deeper and more resilient, smoothing out volatility and giving buyers confidence that there’s always a strong foundation beneath the price. Simultaneously, 2% of each sale flows back into holders’ wallets, meaning every trade rewards loyal participants and compounds their positions without any extra effort. The final 1% is forever removed from circulation,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 22:53
9,008,448 SHIB Burned in Days: Shiba Inu Metric Rockets 10,021%

9,008,448 SHIB Burned in Days: Shiba Inu Metric Rockets 10,021%

Shiba Inu's total supply is now 589,247,697,064,597 SHIB tokens
Coinstats 2025/09/27 22:51
Bitcoin Cash and Ripple Hold Steady, as BullZilla Presale Rockets Onto MetaPlanet’s List for What Is the Next 100X Meme Coin

Bitcoin Cash and Ripple Hold Steady, as BullZilla Presale Rockets Onto MetaPlanet's List for What Is the Next 100X Meme Coin

The cryptocurrency market pulses with endless possibilities, but few questions captivate investors and enthusiasts alike: What is the next 100x meme coin destined to transform portfolios in 2025? While established giants like Bitcoin Cash and Ripple hold steady, a newcomer, BullZilla, surges ahead with presale momentum that has captured the attention of blockchain developers, financial analysts, […]
Coinstats 2025/09/27 22:45
