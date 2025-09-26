2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Warning: Fake Uniswap website ranks first in Google search results

Warning: Fake Uniswap website ranks first in Google search results

PANews reported on September 26th that GoPlus Security issued a warning: a fake Uniswap website ranked first in Google search results. Scammers used Google ads and free Google domains to create fake websites and steal users' cryptocurrencies.
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,0001146+7,62%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 20:39
Udostępnij
ADA or Solana Coin? Digitap’ 100X Forecast Spark FOMO

ADA or Solana Coin? Digitap’ 100X Forecast Spark FOMO

The post ADA or Solana Coin? Digitap’ 100X Forecast Spark FOMO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 15:00 The large market caps of the Solana coin and Cardano crypto spark demand for Digitap. This protocol’s sub-1% transfer fees position it as the best new crypto to buy now. Solana coin and Cardano crypto whales are buying, and it isn’t just any token but the world’s first omni-bank, Digitap ($TAP). The cross-border payments market, expected to surpass $250 trillion by 2027, is set to be reshaped by Digitap, which features instant global transfers with near-zero fees. Dubbed the next 100x DeFi gem, it is one of the best crypto coins to invest in now. Is the Solana Coin Ready for Its Next Jump or Not? The past few weeks have been underwhelming for the Solana coin, marked by a significant price decline. Amid rising selling pressure, SOL nosedived by 9% on its weekly chart to $213. To put it in perspective, just last week, the altcoin was trading above $250, but today, fear of a dip below $200 lingers. However, some experts believe the Solana coin has bottomed and is ready for its next leg up. According to Crypto Chiefs, the Solana coin is about to break into an uptrend formation, with $360 and $420 as potential targets. Moreover, considering the 20% increase in trading volume to $258 billion in the past 30 days, a rebound is on the table.   Looks premature for now, but if $SOL confirms this formation then bulls are easily going to target $360-$420 levels. pic.twitter.com/qZfS9hCmHi — Crypto Chiefs (@cryptochiefss) September 23, 2025   Is It Time for the Cardano Crypto to Break Out Above $1? The Cardano crypto hovers around the $0.80 support, with bears targeting a retest of its 30-day low of $0.78. Losing this key support could be the start of a cascading sell-off…
Cardano
ADA$0,7812-0,86%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0,012529+3,94%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0,00001476+1,37%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 20:26
Udostępnij
German police raid Tether-backed data center firm Northern Data

German police raid Tether-backed data center firm Northern Data

PANews reported on September 26th, according to Bloomberg, that German police conducted a raid on data center company Northern Data AG, the Frankfurt prosecutor's office said on Friday. A spokesman for the agency declined to comment on the targets of the search or what investigators were looking for. He said the prosecutor's office would release more details on Monday. Northern Data initially provided computing resources to cryptocurrency miners, but has recently shifted to providing AI services as demand for the technology increases. Northern Data's majority shareholder is Tether Holdings SA. Last month, Bloomberg News reported that Rumble was considering acquiring Northern Data in an all-stock transaction that would value the target company at approximately $1.17 billion.
Moonveil
MORE$0,0764+2,13%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1228-1,52%
1
1$0,008393-7,34%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 20:22
Udostępnij
Buying $TAP at $0.012 is the Same as Buying Ethereum and Solana in 2020, Claim Experts

Buying $TAP at $0.012 is the Same as Buying Ethereum and Solana in 2020, Claim Experts

Some market experts claim that the current price of Digitap‘s ($TAP) token, set at $0.012 during its presale, could represent the same kind of opportunity as buying Ethereum or Solana in 2020. It’s a bold comparison, but it rests on a simple observation: tokens with a concrete utility, a transparent economic model, and a solid [...] The post Buying $TAP at $0.012 is the Same as Buying Ethereum and Solana in 2020, Claim Experts appeared first on Blockonomi.
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,356-0,28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01177--%
KIND
KIND$0,001371-31,79%
Udostępnij
Blockonomi2025/09/26 20:00
Udostępnij
Could Spartans Already Be the Best Crypto Casino While William Hill & Sky Bet Stay Stuck in Tradition?

Could Spartans Already Be the Best Crypto Casino While William Hill & Sky Bet Stay Stuck in Tradition?

Get to know the best crypto casino with 5963+ games, instant payouts, & borderless betting. From slots to live sports, Spartans delivers a future-ready experience.
Sky Protocol
SKY$0,0652-5,23%
GET
GET$0,004575+4,35%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,0153-8,87%
Udostępnij
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 20:00
Udostępnij
The Tattoo Everyone’s Talking About: Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse XRP Tattoo Symbolizes Commitment as Tundra Launches

The Tattoo Everyone’s Talking About: Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse XRP Tattoo Symbolizes Commitment as Tundra Launches

When Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse revealed an XRP tattoo, it quickly spread across crypto forums and social media. For many, it symbolized not just personal loyalty but a broader cultural commitment to XRP’s future. The move resonated in a community that has weathered regulatory battles and long stretches of price uncertainty. That same spirit of […]
XRP
XRP$2,7902+0,10%
Notcoin
NOT$0,00157+0,19%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,1313+7,83%
Udostępnij
Tronweekly2025/09/26 20:00
Udostępnij
Sources familiar with the matter: Vanguard is considering allowing US brokerage clients to invest in third-party cryptocurrency ETFs

Sources familiar with the matter: Vanguard is considering allowing US brokerage clients to invest in third-party cryptocurrency ETFs

PANews reported on September 26th that according to Crypto In America, Vanguard, the world's second-largest asset management company, is preparing to allow clients to invest in cryptocurrency ETFs on its brokerage platform. Anonymous sources familiar with the matter revealed that due to strong client demand for digital assets and the evolving regulatory environment, Vanguard has begun preparing for this and has held external discussions. Currently, Vanguard has no plans to launch its own products like BlackRock has, but is considering allowing brokerage clients to invest in some third-party cryptocurrency ETFs. However, it is unclear when a decision will be made or what products will be offered.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000095--%
Wink
LIKE$0,007917+3,95%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 19:57
Udostępnij
-243,735,301,882 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Critically Important: Details

-243,735,301,882 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Critically Important: Details

Shiba Inu painted important picture that suggests potential rally recovery potential
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000507+1,19%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001176-1,09%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 19:34
Udostępnij
Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions

Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions

Cloudflare just rewrote a chapter in the crypto playbook. On September 25, the company revealed Cloudflare Net Dollar, a U.S. dollar–backed stablecoin designed to fuel the “agentic web”, where AI agents transact on behalf of users. Matthew Prince, Cloudflare’s cofounder and CEO, framed it plainly: “The Internet’s next business model will be powered by pay-per-use, fractional payments, and microtransactions… By using our global network, we are going to help modernize the financial rails needed to move money at the speed of the Internet.” This is not a casual side step into crypto; it’s a pivot to reimagine how value flows in a web increasingly governed by autonomous systems. Why NET Dollar Matters for the Agentic Web The internet has long depended on ads, subscriptions, and bank transfers. But these often fail when machines, not humans, do the spending. Cloudflare Net Dollar is built to change that. It aims to support: Instant, global paymentsAI agents must operate across currencies, borders, and time zones. NET Dollar promises fast, secure transactions that work everywhere. Programmable microtransactionsAgents could buy the cheapest flight ticket the moment it drops, or auto-pay a supplier upon delivery. NET Dollar is engineered for that kind of trigger-based flow. Creator-friendly economicsThe stablecoin opens new models: creators earning small, precise payments, developers monetizing APIs, and AI firms compensating content sources directly. Standards and interoperabilityCloudflare is backing open architectures like the Agent Payments Protocol and x402, so agents and services can transact beyond silos. Market and Competitive Context The stablecoin world isn’t virgin territory. Giants like Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC) dominate, with a combined value in the hundreds of billions. Regulatory frameworks are tightening—2025 saw the passing of stablecoin legislation in the U.S., which demands full backing and transparency. Still, Cloudflare’s edge lies in infrastructure. It already powers huge swaths of the web with performance, security, and global reach. Embedding Cloudflare Net Dollar into that backbone could heighten adoption. As one blockchain commentator wrote: “They need to deal with a coming tidal wave of agentic bot traffic… one way is erect a toll booth that forces agents to identify, whitelist, and/or pay for access.” Notably, the details remain opaque: exact launch timing, partner banks, and blockchain architecture are all “coming soon.” Signals to Watch: Crypto Indicators & Risks To evaluate Cloudflare Net Dollar, here are key metrics and warning signs: Backing and reserves: Stability depends on fully collateralized USD holdings and regular audits. On-chain activity: Volume, velocity, and contract interactions will hint at real use. Adoption by agents & developers: How quickly AI platforms integrate NET Dollar will show momentum. Regulatory compliance: Stablecoin rules vary by jurisdiction; failure to adapt spells trouble. Competition and differentiation: Will AI payments favor open standards over closed ecosystems? Liquidity and market spread: If spreads widen or slippage is high, adoption will suffer. Related Moves & Industry Reactions Just days ago, Google teamed with Coinbase and others to unveil an open AI payments protocol that supports stablecoin flows across platforms.  Meanwhile, banking voices warn that stablecoins could siphon trillions from traditional deposits. Still, crypto analysts see this as an opportunity: if AI agents become the biggest stablecoin users, Cloudflare is staking a claim to that future. In The Block’s coverage, the U.S. Senate is gearing up for a crypto tax hearing on October 1, spotlighting how Washington is thinking about digital assets. Conclusion Cloudflare Net Dollar is more than a crypto flurry; it’s a strategic bet on a new financial plumbing for an AI-powered internet. It bridges infrastructure and value, aiming to let machines spend as fluidly as humans. The vision is bold. Execution must be flawless. If Cloudflare nails the launch, backs it with transparency, and wins developer trust, NET Dollar could anchor the next wave of agentic commerce. But if the tendrils of regulation, adoption lag, or technical missteps choke momentum, it risks being another promising token that never quite finds traction. FAQs about Cloudflare Net Dollar Q1: What is the difference between Cloudflare Net Dollar and USDC/USDT?NET Dollar is purpose-built for AI agents and embedded into web infrastructure, while USDC/USDT are generalist stablecoins used across many DeFi and payment systems. Q2: Will every NET Dollar be backed 1:1 with U.S. dollars?Yes, Cloudflare says the stablecoin will be fully backed by U.S. dollar reserves, aligned with regulatory expectations. Q3: Which blockchain will NET Dollar use?Cloudflare hasn’t disclosed the chain yet. That decision may impact speed, costs, and interoperability. Q4: What is the agentic web?The “agentic web” refers to a future internet where autonomous AI agents perform tasks—booking, shopping, scheduling—on humans’ behalf, demanding payments and decision logic without human intervention. Glossary of Key Terms Stablecoin: A crypto token pegged to a stable asset (often the U.S. dollar) to minimize volatility. Agentic Web: The next generation internet where AI agents carry out transactions and tasks autonomously. Microtransaction: A very small financial transaction, often fractions of a dollar, enabled by high-speed rails. Programmable Payment: A payment tied to code or triggers, allowing actions (e.g. “pay when X occurs”) to execute automatically. x402/Agent Payments Protocol: Open standards for embedding payments into web and AI flows, enabling standardized machine-to-machine transactions. Velocity: How quickly money circulates (turnover) — a key measure of transaction activity. Read More: Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions">Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions
LayerNet
NET$0,00007319-0,05%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1228-1,52%
Union
U$0,010395--%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 19:30
Udostępnij
VanEck Meets SEC Crypto Task Force – Tokenization, DeFi, and More

VanEck Meets SEC Crypto Task Force – Tokenization, DeFi, and More

The post VanEck Meets SEC Crypto Task Force – Tokenization, DeFi, and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News VanEck, a global investment management firm, recently met with the SEC’s Crypto Task Force to discuss digital assets and their regulation.  The meeting highlights that the gap between traditional finance and digital assets is narrowing, as regulators and market participants explore ways to integrate blockchain-based solutions into mainstream investment products. Generic Listing Standards, Tokenisation and …
DeFi
DEFI$0,001496+1,21%
Moonveil
MORE$0,0764+2,13%
MetYa
MET$0,2275-0,26%
Udostępnij
CoinPedia2025/09/26 18:46
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands