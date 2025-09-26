Giełda MEXC
Eli Lilly and Company ($LLY) Stock: Halts Key Trial for Obesity Drug Combo
TLDR Eli Lilly stock closed at $714.59, down 3.67% on September 25, 2025. The company halted a Phase 2 trial of bimagrumab with Zepbound. Decision cited “strategic business reasons,” not safety concerns. A separate trial in non-diabetic obese patients remains active. LLY shares are down 22% over the past year despite strong 5-year gains. Eli [...] The post Eli Lilly and Company ($LLY) Stock: Halts Key Trial for Obesity Drug Combo appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/26 21:35
ABGA, ME, and ICC Co-Host InnoBlock 2025: Joining Forces to Chart a New Chapter for the Industry
Singapore, Sept 26, 2025 — Web3 technology is penetrating the global digital economy at unprecedented speed, ushering industries into a…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium
2025/09/26 21:29
Next Crypto To Explode: Comparing TAPZI vs MAGACOIN for 2025
As 2025 unfolds, two names are stirring debate among investors: Tapzi (TAPZI) and Magacoin Finance. Both represent unique opportunities in […] The post Next Crypto To Explode: Comparing TAPZI vs MAGACOIN for 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/26 21:26
Quant Backs UK’s Tokenized Sterling Project
The post Quant Backs UK’s Tokenized Sterling Project appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A key goal is to promote financial innovation while keeping payments secure within the regulated UK banking system. The project will test real-world use cases, including reducing payment fraud, simplifying property transactions, and settling digital assets instantly. The initiative aligns with the Bank of England’s preference for tokenized deposits over stablecoins, which it views as a potential economic risk. Blockchain infrastructure firm Quant QNT $90.84 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $1.32 B Vol. 24h: $73.60 M has been selected to provide the core technology for a new financial market initiative focused on tokenized sterling deposits in the United Kingdom. Industry group UK Finance leads the project in collaboration with several of the country’s largest lenders, including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, and NatWest, and will run until mid-2026. According to the official announcement, the project will test three transformative use cases to show clear benefits for the UK economy. The pilot will explore using tokenized money to reduce fraud in online marketplace payments, streamline property transactions during remortgaging, and accelerate the settlement of digital assets. I’m delighted to announce that @quant_network has been selected to create the new payments infrastructure and bank technology of the UK’s Tokenised Sterling Deposits (GBTD), a groundbreaking financial market infrastructure initiative led by UK Finance, in collaboration with major… — Gilbert Verdian (@gverdian) September 26, 2025 Gilbert Verdian, Quant’s founder and CEO, suggested the project marks a key moment for the UK’s financial sector. He explained that the goal is to create a new type of programmable money to reshape how value is managed and transferred. In a comment to Reuters, a managing director at UK Finance, Jana Mackintosh, said that the collaboration positions the UK to become a global leader in establishing standards for tokenized currency. UK Banks Prioritize Tokenization The push…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 21:25
SEC and FINRA Probe Unusual Stock Activity Before Crypto-Treasury Deals
TLDR The SEC and FINRA are investigating unusual stock trading patterns before crypto-treasury announcements. Regulators are focusing on abnormally high trading volumes and sharp stock price increases. The SEC is concerned about potential violations of Regulation Fair Disclosure. Companies are required to share material, non-public information broadly to all investors. The crypto-treasury trend has seen [...] The post SEC and FINRA Probe Unusual Stock Activity Before Crypto-Treasury Deals appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/26 21:21
Here’s the Level Cardano Price Must Hold Before It Can Soar to $1.33
A market technician has shared an important level the Cardano price must maintain before a recovery to greater heights. Notably, Cardano price has slipped into a bearish phase as the broader crypto market struggles, recently dropping below the $0.80 mark.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/26 20:45
Streamer Fighting Cancer Lost $32K, But Crypto Gave Back Hope
Crypto shows it has a bright side too.
Coinstats
2025/09/26 20:44
$3.6M Drained From Hyperliquid DeFi Platform Hypervault in ‘Abnormal Withdrawal’
Hypervault Finance’s social media and website are inaccessible following the incident, which saw user funds sent to Tornado Cash.
Coinstats
2025/09/26 20:41
BlackRock XRP ETF: Factors That Could Drive Decision for a Potential ETF Launch
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has outlined key factors that could shape its decision to launch a spot XRP ETF. The insights came from Robbie Mitchnick, the firm’s Head of Digital Assets, during an interview with ETF analyst Nate Geraci.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/26 20:40
UK Finance and 6 Major Banks Launch Tokenized Sterling Pilot Until 2026
As UK Finance and 6 major banks launch the tokenized sterling pilot until 2026, the two-year initiative will test use cases for tokenized deposits in payments, remortgaging, and bond settlement.
Coinstats
2025/09/26 20:34
