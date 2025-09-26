Quant Backs UK’s Tokenized Sterling Project

The post Quant Backs UK’s Tokenized Sterling Project appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A key goal is to promote financial innovation while keeping payments secure within the regulated UK banking system. The project will test real-world use cases, including reducing payment fraud, simplifying property transactions, and settling digital assets instantly. The initiative aligns with the Bank of England’s preference for tokenized deposits over stablecoins, which it views as a potential economic risk. Blockchain infrastructure firm Quant QNT $90.84 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $1.32 B Vol. 24h: $73.60 M has been selected to provide the core technology for a new financial market initiative focused on tokenized sterling deposits in the United Kingdom. Industry group UK Finance leads the project in collaboration with several of the country’s largest lenders, including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, and NatWest, and will run until mid-2026. According to the official announcement, the project will test three transformative use cases to show clear benefits for the UK economy. The pilot will explore using tokenized money to reduce fraud in online marketplace payments, streamline property transactions during remortgaging, and accelerate the settlement of digital assets. I’m delighted to announce that @quant_network has been selected to create the new payments infrastructure and bank technology of the UK’s Tokenised Sterling Deposits (GBTD), a groundbreaking financial market infrastructure initiative led by UK Finance, in collaboration with major… — Gilbert Verdian (@gverdian) September 26, 2025 Gilbert Verdian, Quant’s founder and CEO, suggested the project marks a key moment for the UK’s financial sector. He explained that the goal is to create a new type of programmable money to reshape how value is managed and transferred. In a comment to Reuters, a managing director at UK Finance, Jana Mackintosh, said that the collaboration positions the UK to become a global leader in establishing standards for tokenized currency. UK Banks Prioritize Tokenization The push…