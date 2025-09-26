Giełda MEXC
/
Wiadomości krypto
/
2025-09-28 Sunday
Wiadomości krypto
Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
A newly created wallet has withdrawn 2,261 BTC worth $247 million from exchanges in the past four days.
According to PANews on September 26th, Lookonchain monitoring indicates that despite the market downturn, Bitcoin whales continue to increase their BTC holdings. A newly created wallet, "1F1neJ," has withdrawn 2,261 BTC (worth $247 million) from exchanges over the past four days.
WALLET
$0.02223
-0.13%
BTC
$109,415.29
+0.26%
Udostępnij
PANews
2025/09/26 21:39
Udostępnij
RLUSD Settlement Goes Live in Securitize Treasury
The post RLUSD Settlement Goes Live in Securitize Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s RLUSD now live in Securitize tokenized treasury markets. BlackRock’s “BUIDD” and VanEck’s “VILL” funds integrated with RLUSD. RLUSD enables instant liquidity, atomic settlement, and 24/7 transfers. Ripple’s regulated stablecoin RLUSD is now live in tokenized US Treasury markets through a strategic integration with Securitize, marking a significant advancement for real-world assets (RWAs) on blockchain. With RLUSD liquidity now live for BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL, our CEO @CarlosDomingo spoke with @therollupco to unpack new utility for tokenized Treasuries. “This partnership with Ripple brings regulated, yield-bearing assets into a system that moves with stablecoin… pic.twitter.com/bF0zKRNEUc — Securitize (@Securitize) September 25, 2025 Partnership Moves Into Deployment The Ripple–Securitize tie-up, first revealed in September, is already powering on-chain settlement. On the Rollupco podcast, Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo confirmed that RLUSD is being used across major tokenized treasury funds, including BlackRock’s BUIDD and VanEck’s VILL. Domingo said that the integration is already enabling 24/7 liquidity and atomic settlement, a major improvement over traditional markets that rely on delayed T+2 clearing systems. Related: XRP Eyes $3.16 Breakout as Securitize Turns BUIDL/VBILL Into RLUSD 24/7 RLUSD Bridges Stablecoins and Regulated Assets Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD, is a fully regulated, 1:1 USD-backed digital dollar issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) trust charter. It is backed by USD deposits and short-term treasuries, with a current circulation of around $740 million, as per CoinMarketCap data. With Securitize’s framework, RLUSD enables regulated, yield-bearing assets to settle and transfer with the speed and composability of stablecoins, unlocking broader DeFi integration for RWAs. Related: XRP Eyes $3.60 Breakout as ETF Inflows and RLUSD Adoption Build Case Against Bitcoin Fixing Wall Street’s Liquidity Friction Traditional finance still operates on legacy rails, with high-quality collateral like money market funds or treasuries being slow to move, especially over weekends or outside…
LIVE
$0.01529
-9.25%
COM
$0.011534
-30.78%
NOW
$0.00492
-2.95%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 21:22
Udostępnij
De beste crypto broker in Nederland
The post De beste crypto broker in Nederland appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. De beste crypto broker in Nederland | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/de-beste-crypto-brokers-van-nederland/
COM
$0.011534
-30.78%
SIGN
$0.0766
-1.87%
COOKIE
$0.10494
+1.46%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 21:12
Udostępnij
Canary Capital Updates SEC Filing for Solana ETF To Include Staking
The post Canary Capital Updates SEC Filing for Solana ETF To Include Staking appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Canary Capital has submitted an updated S1 application with the SEC for a Solana ETF that would include both holding and staking SOL tokens. The firm had initially filed for a spot SOL ETF in October 2024. ETF Structure and Staking The Canary Marinade Solana ETF is an exchange-traded product, that issues shares, which trade …
SOL
$202.21
+1.03%
TRADE
$0.09916
+3.97%
Udostępnij
CoinPedia
2025/09/26 21:10
Udostępnij
Temporary setback or freefall? XRP on the edge as bears target $2.70 support
XRP slips towards $2.70 as whales and institutions fuel heavy selling. Ripple’s tech progress contrasts with short-term bearish pressure. Fed caution and rising yields have dampened the crypto market sentiment. The past week has brought turbulence for XRP as the token struggles to defend key levels in the face of a weakening crypto market. Once […] The post Temporary setback or freefall? XRP on the edge as bears target $2.70 support appeared first on CoinJournal.
XRP
$2.7903
+0.14%
EDGE
$0.30119
+1.78%
FUEL
$0.00471
-8.72%
Udostępnij
Coin Journal
2025/09/26 21:05
Udostępnij
The Fed's preferred inflation measure remains above target, and consumer spending remains strong.
PANews reported on September 26th that according to Jinshi, US data released on Friday showed that the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure remained above target last month, posing a challenge for the Fed's policymaking amid a weakening labor market. The data showed that consumer prices rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing PCE inflation to 2.7% over the past year, up from 2.6% the previous month. The core measure remained at 2.9%. These figures were not surprising to economists, who can estimate PCE inflation with high accuracy by plugging other official price data into their formulas. However, the data suggest that after the Fed's first interest rate cut of the year, while easing labor market slack, it must remain vigilant against excessive inflationary pressures. Friday's report also showed signs of economic resilience. Consumer spending, a key pillar of the economy, remained strong in August, growing at a 0.6% rate, up from 0.5% in July.
ROSE
$0.02553
-0.35%
CORE
$0.386
+0.75%
NOT
$0.001568
+0.12%
Udostępnij
PANews
2025/09/26 20:51
Udostępnij
The Presale That’s Breaking All the Rules: Meet Lyno AI
The post The Presale That’s Breaking All the Rules: Meet Lyno AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Lyno AI is disrupting the token pre-sale model in a unique way never seen before. It uses AI-based cross-chain arbitrage and automated smart contracts to offer institutional strategies to retail investors. This presale is transforming access to profit opportunities by traders across blockchains. Last Call at $0.05 Get in $LYNO Before It Jumps to $0.055! Lyno AI still is at its Early Bird phase but is selling its tokens at a price of $0.050 each. The subsequent step price increases to $0.055 which gives an early investor a definitive price edge. To date 778,843 tokens have been sold generating $38,942 moving steadily toward the final target price of 0.100. 15+ Chains. Real-Time AI Trades. $LYNO Is the Future — Grab It Before It Explodes! Lyno AI is an autonomous algorithmic system that searches through more than 15 blockchain networks in milliseconds to find arbitrage opportunities. Trades are carried out in real time by audited smart contracts, which maintain transparency and security. The governance process is decentralized, and the community itself forms the future of the platform, and the token holders of the $LYNO. Additional trust is audited by Cyberscope to this innovation. Turn $100 Into $10K? $LYNO Presale Won’t Wait! The presale members who buy over 100 USD of the tokens of $LYNO can get an opportunity to win a portion of 100K, divided into 10 prizes of 10K each. It is an added bonus to the early investor advantage and it contributes to more value to participation. Missed Doge & Solana? $LYNO Presale Could 10X by 2026 — Act Fast! The individuals who were not early enough on the wave of coins such as Dogecoin or Solana now have the exceptional opportunity to become members of Lyno AI. This presale could be a game changer by Q1 2026,…
AI
$0.1227
-1.76%
COM
$0.011534
-30.78%
TOKEN
$0.0118
+0.59%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 20:49
Udostępnij
UK banks to pilot tokenized sterling deposits as lenders explore programmable payments: report
Six major UK banks have begun a live pilot of tokenized sterling deposits, an industry effort led by UK Finance and backed by Quant, EY and Linklaters.
SIX
$0.01986
-0.60%
MAJOR
$0.12248
+0.35%
LIVE
$0.01529
-9.25%
Udostępnij
Coinstats
2025/09/26 20:38
Udostępnij
Hyperliquid’s Token HYPE Eyes Wall Street Inclusion With Bitwise ETF
Bitwise Asset Management has filed an S-1 registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a spot ETF product focusing on Hyperliquid’s HYPE token. The move follows new rule changes and could make HYPE the first DeFi derivatives token to reach Wall Street. HYPE ETF Structure Outlined, Key Details Still Missing The […] The post Hyperliquid’s Token HYPE Eyes Wall Street Inclusion With Bitwise ETF appeared first on CoinChapter.
TOKEN
$0.0118
+0.59%
HYPE
$45.57
+1.44%
1
$0.008401
-7.28%
Udostępnij
Coinstats
2025/09/26 20:25
Udostępnij
Cloudflare unveils NET Dollar: instant payments for AI agents
Cloudflare has announced NET Dollar, a stablecoin designed to enable instant payments between AI agents.
NET
$0.00007319
-0.05%
AI
$0.1227
-1.76%
Udostępnij
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/26 19:21
Udostępnij
Popularne wiadomości
Więcej
Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately
ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity
SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge
Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands