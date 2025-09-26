2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Best Crypto Presales To Buy This Month: 3 Coins With Massive ROI Potential

Best Crypto Presales To Buy This Month: 3 Coins With Massive ROI Potential

BlockchainFX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Little Pepe lead 2025 presales. BFX stands out with $8M raised, live trading app, 90% APY, and forecasts of $1–$5 upside.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.25919+1.40%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000924-1.38%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01529-9.25%
Udostępnij
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 21:32
Udostępnij
Ten Protocol And The Enhanced Encryptions

Ten Protocol And The Enhanced Encryptions

TL;DR: Ten Protocol is a decentralized coordination layer for onchain teams and contributors. It lets DAOs and Web3 projects create roles…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Solayer
LAYER$0.4197+0.93%
Udostępnij
Medium2025/09/26 21:29
Udostępnij
How to Scrape LinkedIn Leads (Without Cookies) and Build a Lead Machine with Apify

How to Scrape LinkedIn Leads (Without Cookies) and Build a Lead Machine with Apify

The Problem: Why scraping LinkedIn leads is so&nbsp;painful LinkedIn is the holy grail of B2B prospecting. But when it comes to extracting data at scale, reality kicks&nbsp;in: Copy-pasting profile info manually is time-consuming and error-prone. Traditional scraping methods depend on cookies, browser hacks, or proxy juggling. They break constantly. Your sales and marketing teams need structured, reliable lead data — yesterday. The result? Incomplete databases, poor segmentation, and lost opportunities. The Solution: Apify + LinkedIn Profile Batch Scraper (No&nbsp;Cookies) Apify provides a cookie-free, scalable, and reliable way to scrape LinkedIn leads at scale. With the LinkedIn Profile Details Batch Scraper + EMAIL (No Cookies) actor, you get clean datasets in JSON or CSV format, including: Basic info: full name, headline, current company, profile URL, location, follower&nbsp;count. Work experience: roles, companies, dates, seniority. Education: schools, degrees, timeframes. Influence signals: creator/influencer flags and number of followers. Additional enrichment: projects, certifications, languages (if publicly available). 👉 Example: Satya Nadella — Chairman &amp; CEO at Microsoft, 11.5M followers, education at Booth School of Business + Manipal Institute. Neal Mohan — CEO at YouTube, 2.1K connections, Stanford&nbsp;grad. Imagine importing structured data like this directly into Salesforce, HubSpot, or Pipedrive — ready for segmentation and outreach. Step-by-Step: How to Scrape LinkedIn&nbsp;Leads 1. From Apify Console (Quick&nbsp;Test) Open the LinkedIn Profile Batch Scraper (No Cookies)&nbsp;actor. Input LinkedIn profile URLs or public identifiers. Run → download results in JSON or&nbsp;CSV. 2. With Python (Automation at&nbsp;Scale) from apify_client import ApifyClientimport csvfrom datetime import datetimeclient = ApifyClient("&lt;YOUR_API_TOKEN&gt;")run_input = { "profileUrls": [ "https://www.linkedin.com/in/satyanadella", "https://www.linkedin.com/in/neal-mohan" ]}run = client.actor("apimaestro/linkedin-profile-batch-scraper-no-cookies-required").call(run_input=run_input)dataset_id = run["defaultDatasetId"]items = list(client.dataset(dataset_id).iterate_items())def row_from_item(it): bi = it.get("basic_info", {}) or {} loc = (bi.get("location") or {}) return { "full_name": bi.get("fullname"), "headline": bi.get("headline"), "company_current": bi.get("current_company"), "city": loc.get("city"), "country": loc.get("country"), "followers": bi.get("follower_count"), "linkedin_url": bi.get("profile_url"), }rows = [row_from_item(it) for it in items]out_file = f"leads_linkedin_{datetime.utcnow().strftime('%Y%m%d-%H%M%S')}.csv"with open(out_file, "w", newline="", encoding="utf-8") as f: w = csv.DictWriter(f, fieldnames=list(rows[0].keys())) w.writeheader() for r in rows: w.writerow(r)print("Dataset:", f"https://console.apify.com/storage/datasets/{dataset_id}")print("CSV ready:", out_file) With just a few lines of Python, you turn LinkedIn into a lead automation engine: Bulk scrape 100 or 100K profiles. Export leads directly to your&nbsp;CRM. Run on a schedule (daily, weekly, monthly). Business Benefits of Scraping LinkedIn Leads with&nbsp;Apify Faster prospecting: Spend less time searching, more time closing&nbsp;deals. Better segmentation: Filter by role, company, location, or influence. Consistent data: Structured JSON/CSV that plugs into any&nbsp;CRM. Scalability: From a few profiles to thousands — no extra complexity. Want to stop scraping profiles one by one and start working with datasets of high-quality LinkedIn&nbsp;leads? 👉 Try it now with Apify: LinkedIn Profile Batch Scraper (No&nbsp;Cookies) And if you want to go further — building a full lead automation machine that runs 24/7, feeds your CRM, and scores leads automatically —  📩 Contact me at kevinmenesesgonzalez@gmail.com Let’s turn LinkedIn into your best-performing lead&nbsp;engine. How to Scrape LinkedIn Leads (Without Cookies) and Build a Lead Machine with Apify was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Udostępnij
Medium2025/09/26 21:29
Udostępnij
How I Made $1,000 a Week Online Without a Degree

How I Made $1,000 a Week Online Without a Degree

A few years ago, I was caught in a cycle that many know too well: long hours, low pay, and no passion. I didn’t have a college degree, a…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
1
1$0.008401-7.28%
WELL3
WELL$0.000049+16.94%
Threshold
T$0.01525-1.03%
Udostępnij
Medium2025/09/26 21:29
Udostępnij
11 High-Upvote Reddit Startup Ideas You Can Start in 2025

11 High-Upvote Reddit Startup Ideas You Can Start in 2025

Real Reddit threads, real inspiration, and real potential to make money.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Startup
STARTUP$0.004708-7.75%
RealLink
REAL$0.06739+5.01%
Udostępnij
Medium2025/09/26 21:29
Udostępnij
QNT Price Surges as Quant Powers UK’s Tokenised Sterling Deposits Project

QNT Price Surges as Quant Powers UK’s Tokenised Sterling Deposits Project

The post QNT Price Surges as Quant Powers UK’s Tokenised Sterling Deposits Project appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The QNT price jumped sharply after Quant was selected to deliver the core infrastructure for the UK’s Tokenised Sterling Deposits (GBTD) initiative. This milestone, backed by top UK banks, positions Quant at the center of programmable payments and interoperability, fueling expectations of long-term adoption and potential QNT price growth. QNT Price Chart Reacts to UK …
Quant
QNT$96.59+4.59%
Core DAO
CORE$0.386+0.75%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Udostępnij
CoinPedia2025/09/26 21:11
Udostępnij
Whales Buy $117K of Bitcoin Hyper in the Most Viral Crypto Presale in Recent Months

Whales Buy $117K of Bitcoin Hyper in the Most Viral Crypto Presale in Recent Months

Whales just dropped $117K into Bitcoin Hyper’s presale, with buys of $17.3K, $87.1K, and $12.7K in the past 48 hours alone. That brings total funds raised to $18.3M+, cementing $HYPER as the most viral crypto presale in recent months.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.25919+1.40%
Udostępnij
Brave Newcoin2025/09/26 21:09
Udostępnij
Digitap 100X Price Prediction: Presale Explodes Past $200K As Visa + Apple Pay Fuel $1 Trillion Payments Pivot

Digitap 100X Price Prediction: Presale Explodes Past $200K As Visa + Apple Pay Fuel $1 Trillion Payments Pivot

Digitap presale passes $200K as Visa and Apple Pay fuel global adoption. Analysts see 100X potential with deflationary tokenomics and real-world payments.
Fuel
FUEL$0.00471-8.72%
1
1$0.008401-7.28%
RealLink
REAL$0.06739+5.01%
Udostępnij
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 21:00
Udostępnij
Quant to Power UK’s Tokenized Sterling Deposit Project With Major Banks

Quant to Power UK’s Tokenized Sterling Deposit Project With Major Banks

Quant will provide the core technology for a UK pilot testing tokenized sterling deposits with banks like HSBC, Barclays, and Lloyds. The post Quant to Power UK’s Tokenized Sterling Deposit Project With Major Banks appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Major
MAJOR$0.12248+0.35%
Core DAO
CORE$0.386+0.75%
Wink
LIKE$0.007918+3.92%
Udostępnij
Coinspeaker2025/09/26 20:55
Udostępnij
The crypto trust crisis nobody wants to admit | Opinion

The crypto trust crisis nobody wants to admit | Opinion

Web3 cannot credibly call itself the future of finance and data infrastructure while continuing to treat phishing as merely a “user error” problem.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004048-1.38%
Nobody Sausage
NOBODY$0.048458-0.66%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13135+7.79%
Udostępnij
Crypto.news2025/09/26 20:48
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands