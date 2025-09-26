Giełda MEXC
Elliptic Warns of Industrial-Scale Pig Butchering Scams Laundering Through Crypto
The post Elliptic Warns of Industrial-Scale Pig Butchering Scams Laundering Through Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pig butchering, a form of romance fraud in which victims are groomed into sending money to fake crypto investment schemes, has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry, according to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic’s 2025 Typologies Report. The study points to increasingly organized methods of laundering stolen funds using practices that resemble professional financial operations. Elliptic’s investigators found that scammers often pool victims’ deposits into self-hosted wallets used only to consolidate and move funds. From there, the money flows through chains of transactions designed to obscure its origin, sometimes passing through cross-chain bridges or payment processing services that offer a veneer of legitimacy. A common tactic involves using mule accounts at regulated crypto platforms. These accounts frequently share suspicious markers such as identical residential addresses, repeated IP logins, and patterns of transfers between accounts. Photos submitted for compliance checks sometimes show operators working out of call centers or warehouses in Southeast Asian countries where pig-butchering operations are known to originate. The report underscores that, unlike cash-based crime, blockchain leaves behind visible transaction trails. This transparency gives regulators and platforms new tools to spot suspicious activity even as scammers refine their methods. Elliptic also warns that pig butchering is only one piece of a broader picture. The report also detailed how individuals facing official sanctions are increasingly turning to stablecoins for cross-border transactions. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/26/elliptic-warns-of-industrial-scale-pig-butchering-scams-laundering-through-crypto
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 21:36
Grok Vision can now interpret what your camera sees, Elon Musk
Elon Musk has said that Grok Vision on both iOS and Android can interpret what the camera sees. According to Musk, Grok Vision can understand pretty much anything the camera points at. According to the announcement made on X, Grok Vision is smart and fast. The post reads, “Grok analyzes what you see, explains it, […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 21:33
BlackRock Launches iShares Bitcoin Premium ETF for Income-Focused Strategy
TLDR BlackRock’s new ETF uses Bitcoin’s volatility to generate investor income. The iShares Bitcoin Premium ETF writes covered calls for income distribution. BlackRock’s crypto ETFs, including Bitcoin, generate $260M+ in annual revenue. Focus remains on Bitcoin and Ethereum, not smaller altcoins, for crypto ETFs. BlackRock is expanding its presence in the cryptocurrency space with the [...] The post BlackRock Launches iShares Bitcoin Premium ETF for Income-Focused Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/26 21:25
2.8M ETH flow into accumulation wallets, exchange reserves drop amid price downturn
ETH reserves on exchanges dipped to an all-time low, while accumulation addresses expanded to another record balance. Whales, institutions, and funds continued to buy the dip and take ETH from exchanges.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 21:20
Tapzi Rises as a Promising GameFi Altcoin During Crypto Turbulence
The post Tapzi Rises as a Promising GameFi Altcoin During Crypto Turbulence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 15:45 The cryptocurrency market is no stranger to turbulence. With Bitcoin’s price fluctuations sending shockwaves across the altcoin space, investors often find themselves caught between uncertainty and opportunity. Yet, history has shown that true innovation emerges most clearly during market downturns. This time, one name is beginning to rise above the noise: Tapzi (TAPZI), a GameFi-focused altcoin that is rapidly gaining recognition among both crypto investors and gaming enthusiasts. As traditional tokens continue to battle volatility, Tapzi has carved a niche for itself as a community-driven, skill-based gaming ecosystem that prioritizes sustainability over hype. Analysts are already flagging it as a contender for the title of the best crypto to buy today in the current market cycle. A Market Searching for Stability 2025 has been marked by heightened uncertainty in crypto markets. Bitcoin dominance remains strong, yet altcoins across sectors have faced steep corrections. Many GameFi projects, which once promised revolutionary play-to-earn economies, have struggled under the weight of inflationary token models and declining user bases. In such an environment, investors are more cautious than ever. The days of rushing into meme tokens or unsustainable GameFi platforms are waning. Instead, attention is shifting toward projects with long-term viability, strong utility, and community-driven adoption. This is precisely where Tapzi (TAPZI) enters the scene. Unlike projects that thrive only during bull runs, Tapzi has shown resilience during a turbulent market — an attribute that positions it uniquely for the next growth cycle. What Makes Tapzi Different? Tapzi isn’t just another GameFi experiment. This best crypto to buy today redefines the sector by directly addressing the shortcomings of earlier projects. 1. Skill-Based Gameplay, Not Luck Most play-to-earn titles rely on chance mechanics — lotteries, random drops, or purely speculative token rewards. Tapzi flips this model by emphasizing…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 21:17
Ripple CTO David Schwartz on DeFi’s Future and Tokenized Assets
TLDR Ripple CTO David Schwartz believes that DeFi and TradFi are not in conflict and blockchain technology is driving the financial evolution. Schwartz predicts that decentralized finance will capture a significant portion of traditional finance in the coming years. The Ripple CTO highlights the importance of tokenized real-world assets, such as loans and real estate [...] The post Ripple CTO David Schwartz on DeFi’s Future and Tokenized Assets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/26 21:10
Saylor Says Bitcoin Will ‘Move Up Smartly Again’ – Next 1000x Cryptos According to Grok
Bitcoin is down nearly 6% this week, forcing crypto bros to climb off their high horse and face the reality that a 2021-style pump might not yet be around the corner. That said, Strategy boss Michael Saylor, whose company is the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, recently shared his outlook on CNBC’s Closing Bell: Overtime. […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/26 20:54
Best Crypto To Buy Today as September Ends: Tapzi Rises as a Promising GameFi Altcoin During Crypto Turbulence
Yet, history has shown that true innovation emerges most clearly during market downturns. This time, one name is beginning to […] The post Best Crypto To Buy Today as September Ends: Tapzi Rises as a Promising GameFi Altcoin During Crypto Turbulence appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/26 20:45
Bitcoin (BTC) Slump Persists: Is a Bottom Near? Price Analysis
The current slump in the Bitcoin (BTC) price is dragging on and on. Presently just under $109,000, the bulls will be hoping that the very strong horizontal support at $108,000 will hold and that a bounce can occur from there. Failure to do so could mean a descent to at least $105,000.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/26 20:44
Why is the crypto market crashing today? Macro uncertainty, shutdown fears, and more!
What's next for the crypto market as Q4 beckons?
Coinstats
2025/09/26 20:35
