2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
XRP vs. ADA vs. Digitap: Analysts Forecast 4,000% Returns As Fed Rate Cut Sparks Surge

XRP vs. ADA vs. Digitap: Analysts Forecast 4,000% Returns As Fed Rate Cut Sparks Surge

The post XRP vs. ADA vs. Digitap: Analysts Forecast 4,000% Returns As Fed Rate Cut Sparks Surge appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The rush toward new crypto opportunities is intensifying. While investors are losing interest in the traditional altcoins such as XRP and ADA,  Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, is the only name that seems to be attracting the spotlight. According to analysts, this new crypto-fintech hybrid could soar as much as 4,000% as capital rotates toward …
XRP
XRP$2.7905+0.15%
Cardano
ADA$0.7814-0.81%
Omni Network
OMNI$3.61-1.09%
Udostępnij
CoinPedia2025/09/26 21:41
Udostępnij
Top 5 Cryptocurrency Data APIs: Comprehensive Comparison (2025)

Top 5 Cryptocurrency Data APIs: Comprehensive Comparison (2025)

Photo by Pierre Borthiry - Peiobty on&nbsp;Unsplash Cryptocurrency APIs are essential tools for developers building apps (e.g. trading bots, portfolio trackers) and for analysts conducting market research. These APIs provide programmatic access to historical price data, real-time market quotes, and even on-chain metrics from blockchain networks. Choosing the right API means finding a balance between data coverage, update speed, reliability, and&nbsp;cost. In this article, we compare five of the most popular crypto data API providers — EODHD, CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, CryptoCompare, and Glassnode — focusing on their features, data types (historical, real-time, on-chain), rate limits, documentation, and pricing&nbsp;plans. We also highlight where EODHD’s crypto API stands out in this competitive landscape. Overview of the Top 5 Crypto Data API Providers 1. EODHD (End-of-Day Historical Data) — All-in-One Multi-Asset Data EODHD is a versatile financial data provider covering stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies. It offers an unmatched data coverage with up to 30 years of historical data across the&nbsp;global For crypto, EODHD supports thousands of coins and trading pairs (2,600+ crypto pairs against USD) and provides multiple data types under one service. Key features&nbsp;include: Historical Price Data: Daily OHLCV (open-high-low-close-volume) for crypto assets, with records for major coins going back to 2009 eodhd.com (essentially as far back as Bitcoin’s history). This extensive archive facilitates long-term backtesting. Real-Time Market Data: Live crypto price quotes via REST API and WebSocket. EODHD’s “Live” plan delivers real-time (typically streaming) updates with high rate limits (up to 1,000 requests/minute on paid plans) Developers can also use bulk API endpoints to On-Chain &amp; Fundamental Data: While not an on-chain analytics platform per se, EODHD provides crypto fundamental metrics such as market cap (actual and diluted), circulating/total/max supply, all-time high/low, and links to each project’s whitepaper, block&nbsp;explorer These fundamentals give context beyond price, though advanced on-chain metrics (e.g. active addresses) are not included. Additional Features: EODHD stands out for its ease of use and support tools. API responses are clean JSON by default (with an option for CSV), and the service offers no-code solutions like Excel and Google Sheets add-ons to fetch crypto data without programming Comprehensive documentation and an “API Academy” with examples help users get started EODHD also provides 24/7 live customer support, reflecting its 7+ years of reliable&nbsp;service Pricing &amp;&nbsp;Limits: EODHD’s pricing is very competitive for the value. It has a free plan (registration required) which allows 20 API calls per day for trying out&nbsp;basic Paid plans start at $19.99/month for end-of-day and live crypto data, allowing up to 100,000 calls per day— a generous limit that far exceeds most competitors at that&nbsp;price. The next tier ($29.99/mo) adds real-time WebSocket streaming, and the top All-in-One plan ($99.99/mo) unlocks everything (historical, intraday, real-time, fundamentals, news,&nbsp;etc.) All paid plans come with high throughput (up to 1,000 requests/min) Enterprise or commercial licenses are available for custom needs, and students can even get 50% discounts for educational Overall, EODHD offers an excellent price-to-performance ratio, giving developers extensive crypto (and cross-asset) data for a fraction of the cost of some single-purpose crypto&nbsp;APIs. 2. CoinMarketCap — Industry-Standard Market&nbsp;Data CoinMarketCap (CMC) is one of the most well-known cryptocurrency data aggregators. It provides information on over 10,000 digital assets and aggregates data from hundreds of CMC’s API is a go-to choice for current market prices, rankings, and exchange statistics. Key features&nbsp;include: Real-Time Quotes &amp; Global Metrics: The API offers real-time price quotes, market capitalization, trading volume, and rankings for thousands of cryptocurrencies. It also provides global market metrics like total market cap, total volume, Bitcoin dominance, etc., updated (CMC’s data updates roughly every 1–2 minutes by default; true streaming is not yet available via their&nbsp;API.) Historical Data: Paid tiers unlock access to historical price data. CMC has data going back to 2013 for many assets, and enterprise plans provide all historical OHLCV data since 2013.The API endpoints include daily and even intraday historical quotes, but note that the free tier does not include historical price retrieval(free users get only latest&nbsp;data). Exchange and Market Endpoints: CoinMarketCap’s API covers exchange-level data (e.g. exchange listings, trading pair metadata, liquidity scores) and derivative market data (futures, options prices) on higher plans. This is useful for monitoring exchange performance and volumes across both centralized and decentralized exchanges. However, on-chain analytics are not CMC’s focus — the API doesn’t provide blockchain metrics like address counts or transaction rates. Developer Support: CMC provides comprehensive documentation and a straightforward RESTful JSON API&nbsp;. The endpoints are well-documented with examples, and categories include latest listings, historical quotes, metadata/info (project details), exchange stats, and The service is known for its reliability and is used by major companies (Yahoo Finance, for example, uses CoinMarketCap’s data feeds in its&nbsp;crypto Pricing &amp; Limits: CoinMarketCap offers a free Basic plan with 10,000 credits per month (approximately 333 calls/day) and access to 11 core endpoint. The free tier is suitable for simple apps that only need current market data on a limited number of&nbsp;assets. To get historical data or higher frequency updates, you must upgrade. The Hobbyist plan starts at around $29/month (paid annually) and offers a higher monthly call allowance (e.g. ~50,000 calls/month) and more endpoints. Mid-tier plans like Startup ($79/mo) and Standard ($199/mo) increase the rate limits and data access — e.g., more historical data and additional endpoints like derivatives or exchange listings. For example, Standard and above allow intraday historical quotes and more frequent&nbsp;updates. Professional/Enterprise plans ($699/mo and up, or custom) provide the highest limits (up to millions of calls per month), full historical datasets, and SLA&nbsp;. Rate limits on CMC are enforced via a credit system; different endpoints consume different credits, and higher plans simply grant more credits per&nbsp;month. In summary, CoinMarketCap’s API is very robust but can become expensive for extensive data needs — it targets enterprise use cases with its upper tiers. Smaller developers often stick to the free or Hobbyist plan for basic data (while accepting the lack of historical data in those&nbsp;tiers) 3. CoinGecko — Broad Coverage &amp; Community Focus CoinGecko is another hugely popular cryptocurrency data provider known for its broad coverage and developer-friendly approach. CoinGecko’s API is often praised for having a useful free offering and covering not just standard market data but also categories like DeFi, NFTs, and community metrics. Notable features: Wide Asset Coverage: CoinGecko tracks over 13,000 cryptocurrencies (including many small-cap and emerging tokens). It also includes data on NFT collections and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens and protocols. This makes it one of the most comprehensive datasets for the crypto market. If an asset is trading on a major exchange or DEX, CoinGecko likely has it&nbsp;listed. Market Data and Beyond: The API provides real-time price data, market caps, volumes, and historical charts for all these assets. Historical data can be retrieved in the form of market charts (typically with daily or hourly granularity depending on the time range). Additionally, CoinGecko offers endpoints for exchange data, trading pairs, categories (sectors), indices, and even asset contract info (mapping contract addresses to CoinGecko listings). They also expose developer and social metrics for each coin — e.g. GitHub repo stats (forks, stars, commits) and social media stats (Twitter followers, Reddit subscribers) This is valuable for analysts who want to gauge community interest or development activity alongside price. No WebSockets — REST Only: CoinGecko’s API is purely REST-based; there is no built-in WebSocket streaming. Data updates for price endpoints are cached at intervals (typically every 1–5 minutes for free users, and up to every 30 seconds for Pro users). So while you can get near-real-time data by polling, ultra-low-latency needs (like high-frequency trading) are better served by other providers or exchange-specific APIs. Documentation &amp; Use: The API is very straightforward to use — in fact, for the free tier no API key was required historically (though recently CoinGecko introduced an optional “Demo” key for better tracking). A simple GET request to an endpoint like /simple/price returns current prices. CoinGecko’s documentation is clear, and they even highlight popular endpoints and provide examples. Because of its simplicity and generous free limits, CoinGecko’s API has been integrated into countless projects and tutorials. Pricing &amp; Limits: CoinGecko operates a freemium model. The free tier (now referred to as the “Demo” plan) allows about 10–30 calls per minute (the exact rate is dynamic based on system load) In practical terms, that’s roughly up to 1,800 calls/hour if usage is maxed out — very sufficient for small applications. The free API gives access to most endpoints and data (including historical market charts) but with lower priority and slower update frequency. For higher needs, CoinGecko offers paid plans: Analyst, Lite, and Pro. For example, the Analyst plan (~$129/mo) offers 500,000 calls per month at 500 calls/minute rate limit, the Pro plan (~$499/mo) offers 2,000,000 calls/mo at the same rate, and an Enterprise plan (~$999/mo and up) can be tailored for even larger volumes. Paid plans also use a separate pro API endpoint with faster data updates (prices cached every 30 seconds) and come with commercial usage rights and support SLA Notably, CoinGecko’s free plan is one of the best among crypto APIs in terms of data offered for $0, but if you need heavy usage or guaranteed uptime, the cost can ramp up — at the high end, large enterprise users might negotiate custom plans beyond the listed Pro&nbsp;tier. 4. CryptoCompare — Full Market Data +&nbsp;More CryptoCompare is a long-standing crypto data provider that offers a rich set of market data and analytics. It not only provides price data but also aggregates news, social sentiment, and even some on-chain data, making it a comprehensive source for crypto market Key features of CryptoCompare’s API&nbsp;include: Market Data &amp; Exchange Coverage: CryptoCompare covers 5,700+ coins and 260,000+ trading pairs across a wide array of exchanges. It collects trade data from more than 170 exchanges (both centralized and some decentralized) to produce its aggregate indices (known as CCCAGG prices). The API provides real-time price quotes, order book snapshots, trade history, and OHLCV candlesticks at various intervals. For advanced users, CryptoCompare can supply tick-level trade data and order book data for deep analysis (these are available via their WebSocket or extended API endpoints). Historical Data: CryptoCompare is strong in historical coverage. It offers historical daily data for many coins and historical intraday (minute) data as well. By default, all subscription plans include at least 7 days of minute-level history and full daily history; enterprise clients can get up to 1 year of minute-by-minute historical data (and raw trade data) for backtesting. This is valuable for quantitative researchers who require detailed price&nbsp;series. On-Chain Metrics and Other Data: In addition to market prices, CryptoCompare has expanded into on-chain metrics and alternative data. The API can provide certain blockchain statistics (they mention “blockchain metrics” and address data in their offerings)— for example, network transaction counts or wallet addresses for major chains. While it’s not as extensive as a dedicated on-chain provider, this allows blending on-chain indicators (like transaction volumes) with price data for analysis. CryptoCompare also integrates news feeds and social sentiment: the API has endpoints for the latest news articles and community sentiment analysis, which can help gauge&nbsp;market Reliability and Performance: CryptoCompare’s infrastructure is built for high performance. They claim support for up to 40,000 API calls per second bursts and hundreds of trades per&nbsp;second This makes it suitable for real-time applications and dashboards that need frequent updates. Their data is normalized through a proprietary algorithm to filter out bad data (e.g., outlier prices or exchange anomalies), aiming to deliver clean and consistent price indices (CCCAGG). The API itself is well-documented, and client libraries exist for languages like&nbsp;Python. Pricing &amp; Limits: CryptoCompare historically offered a free public API (with IP-based limiting), but now uses an API key model with tiered&nbsp;plans. Personal/free use is still allowed — you can register for a free API key for non-commercial projects and get a decent allowance (exact call limits aren’t explicitly published, but users report free tiers on the order of a few thousand calls per&nbsp;day). For commercial or heavy use, their plans start around $80/month for a basic package and go up to ~$200/month for advanced packages. These plans might offer on the order of 100k to a few hundred thousand calls per month, plus higher data resolution. All plans grant access to ~60+ endpoints and features like full historical data download for daily/hourly (minute data beyond 7 days is enterprise-only). Enterprise solutions are available for customers needing custom data feeds, unlimited usage, white-label solutions, or bespoke datasets (pricing for these is via negotiation). In summary, CryptoCompare provides a very rich dataset and is priced in a mid-range: not as cheap as community resources, but more affordable than some institutional-grade providers. Its value is especially high if you need a mix of price, news, and basic on-chain data in&nbsp;one 5. Glassnode — On-Chain Analytics Leader Glassnode is the premier platform for on-chain metrics and blockchain analytics. Unlike the other APIs in this list, Glassnode’s focus is less on real-time market prices and more on the fundamental health and usage of blockchain networks. It provides a wealth of on-chain data that is invaluable for crypto analysts and long-term investors. Key aspects of Glassnode’s API: Extensive On-Chain Metrics: Glassnode offers over 800 on-chain metrics spanning multiple major blockchains (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and many others, as well as key ERC-20 tokens). This includes metrics like active addresses, transaction counts, transaction volumes, mining hash rates, exchange inflows/outflows, UTXO distributions, HODLer stats, realized cap, SOPR and much&nbsp;more. If you need to peer ino what’s happening inside a blockchain (not just its price on exchanges), Glassnode is the go-to source. For example, one can query the number of active Bitcoin addresses, the amount of BTC held by long-term holders vs. short-term, or Ethereum gas usage&nbsp;trends Market &amp; Derivatives Data: In addition to pure on-chain data, Glassnode also incorporates off-chain market data for context. They provide spot price data for major assets (often used in tandem with metrics in their charts), and even some derivatives metrics (futures open interest, funding rates, etc. for major exchanges) at higher&nbsp;. This means Glassnode can be a one-stop shop for an analyst who wants to correlate on-chain activity with price movements or derivative market&nbsp;trends. Data Resolutions and API Access: The API allows retrieval of metrics at various time resolutions. Free users can typically access metrics at a daily resolution (one data point per day) and usually with a delayed timeframe (e.g. yesterday’s data). Paid tiers unlock higher frequency data — the mid-tier (Advanced) gives up to hourly data, and the top tier (Professional) can go down to 10-minute intervals for certain metrics This granularity is useful for near-real-time monitoring of on-chain events. It’s important to note that Glassnode’s API is primarily used for pulling time-series data of specific metrics (e.g., get the 24h moving average of active addresses, daily, over the last 5 years). The API is well-documented with a metric catalog detailing every metric and its available history and access&nbsp;tier. Analyst Tools: Glassnode provides an entire platform (Glassnode Studio) for visualizing these metrics with charts and alerts. While that’s beyond the API itself, it’s worth noting that many analysts use the web interface for research and the API for programmatic access when building models. Glassnode has become an industry standard for on-chain analysis — many research reports and crypto funds cite Glassnode metrics for insights on network adoption, investor behavior, and market&nbsp;cycles. Pricing &amp; Limits: Glassnode’s offerings are tiered more by data access level than raw call counts. They have a Standard (Free) tier, an Advanced (Tier 2) paid tier, and a Professional (Tier 3) tier. The Free tier allows access to Basic metrics (Tier 1 metrics) at daily resolution, which covers a lot of fundamental data for major chains but not the more complex or derived metrics. The Advanced plan (around $29–$49 per month depending on promotions) unlocks Essential metrics (Tier 2) and provides up to hourly&nbsp;. The Professional plan (around $79 per month for individuals) gives access to all metrics (including Premium Tier 3 metrics) and finer resolution (10-min updates). However, there’s a catch: API access is only officially included for Professional/Enterprise users and may require a special add-on or enterprise&nbsp;. In practice, Glassnode does offer a free API but it is limited (e.g., you can query basic metrics via REST with a free API key, but many endpoints will return only if you have the right subscription). Enterprise clients who need programmatic access to extensive history or want to ingest Glassnode data into trading models can arrange custom packages (cost can run into the hundreds or thousands of dollars monthly for institutional licenses, which may include SLAs, custom metrics, or priority support). For the purpose of our comparison, Glassnode’s free option is great for community analysts to explore a subset of data, but serious use of their API requires the paid tiers. Glassnode is best suited for analysts and institutional users who heavily value on-chain rather than developers who just need straightforward price&nbsp;feeds. The table below summarizes the data coverage and features of these five API providers side-by-side: Ready to build with crypto data that just&nbsp;works? If you want reliable crypto prices + multi-asset coverage (stocks, FX, ETFs) + generous limits without piecing together 3–4 vendors, EODHD is the pragmatic pick. Why EODHD wins for most&nbsp;teams All-in-one: crypto + equities + FX under one API (consistent JSON/CSV). Great value: up to 100k calls/day from ~$19.99/mo — perfect for MVPs and production apps. Fast start: clean docs, code samples, Excel/Sheets add-ins, and bulk endpoints. Scale-ready: real-time REST &amp; WebSocket, historical OHLCV, fundamentals, news. What you can ship this&nbsp;week Real-time crypto dashboards and&nbsp;alerts Backtests using years of OHLCV&nbsp;data Cross-asset analytics (BTC vs. S&amp;P 500, ETH vs.&nbsp;USD) Spreadsheet models that refresh automatically 👉 Start for free with EODHD — grab your API key and make your first request in minutes.Try EODHD now (free tier available) and upgrade when you need more throughput. Top 5 Cryptocurrency Data APIs: Comprehensive Comparison (2025) was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Udostępnij
Medium2025/09/26 21:29
Udostępnij
Is AI Slowly Killing the Internet? The Dead Internet Theory Explained

Is AI Slowly Killing the Internet? The Dead Internet Theory Explained

Is the internet we know dying? Explore the Dead Internet Theory: a chilling idea that AI and bots have already taken over most of the web…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1229-1.60%
Udostępnij
Medium2025/09/26 21:29
Udostępnij
10 Benefits of Building a Decentralized Derivatives Platform

10 Benefits of Building a Decentralized Derivatives Platform

10 Benefits of Building a Decentralized Derivatives Platform The rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) has revolutionized the financial landscape, offering businesses and traders new ways to interact with financial products without relying on intermediaries. Among the most promising innovations are Decentralized Derivatives Platforms, which provide enhanced transparency, security, and efficiency for trading complex financial instruments. By leveraging blockchain technology, these platforms empower users with trustless transactions, tokenized assets, and peer-to-peer trading opportunities. In this article, we explore 10 benefits of building a Decentralized Derivatives Platform, highlighting the advantages of adopting blockchain-based derivatives trading and DeFi derivatives exchange solutions for both developers and&nbsp;traders. 1. Enhanced Security with Smart Contract Derivatives One of the key benefits of a Decentralized Derivatives Platform is the integration of smart contract derivatives. Smart contracts automate trade execution based on pre-defined rules, eliminating the need for intermediaries. Trustless execution: Trades are executed automatically without relying on a central authority, reducing counterparty risk. Tamper-proof records: All transactions are recorded on-chain, ensuring transparency and immutability. Secure settlement: By leveraging trustless derivatives settlement, the risk of fraud or manipulation is minimized. Smart contracts also reduce operational overheads, streamline compliance, and improve efficiency across on-chain futures and options&nbsp;trading. 2. Full Control for Users with Non-Custodial Trading A major advantage of Decentralized Derivatives Platforms is non-custodial trading, which allows users to retain full control over their&nbsp;assets. ✦Users trade directly from their wallets without depositing funds on centralized exchanges. ✦Private keys remain with users, reducing risks associated with exchange hacks or insolvency. ✦Non-custodial platforms promote transparency and enhance user&nbsp;trust. This approach is particularly appealing in a market where crypto derivatives liquidity pools are growing, allowing users to participate safely while maintaining ownership of their&nbsp;assets. 3. Increased Transparency Through On-Chain Transactions Transparency is a hallmark of blockchain technology. In a blockchain-based derivatives trading environment: ✦All trades, orders, and settlements are publicly recorded on-chain. ✦Market participants can independently verify liquidity, pricing, and trading volumes. ✦Auditable data ensures compliance and reduces the risk of manipulation. By providing peer-to-peer derivatives trading and decentralized perpetual contracts, these platforms allow users to trade confidently knowing that all activities are visible and verifiable. 4. Global Accessibility and Market Expansion Decentralized Derivatives Platforms enable anyone with internet access to trade, opening markets to a global audience. ✦Traders can access DeFi derivatives exchange products from anywhere without relying on regional banks. ✦The platform can support multiple tokenized assets, enabling participation across tokenized derivatives markets. ✦Global accessibility encourages liquidity and ensures fair pricing due to broader market participation. This benefit allows businesses to scale their platform and attract a diverse pool of investors. 5. Reduced Counterparty Risk Traditional derivatives trading relies heavily on central intermediaries, exposing traders to counterparty risk. With smart contract derivatives: ✦Execution is automatic and immutable, eliminating reliance on brokers or clearinghouses. ✦Trustless derivatives settlement ensures that obligations are met without disputes. ✦Non-custodial wallets minimize exposure to third-party risks. By mitigating counterparty risks, decentralized platforms enhance confidence among institutional and retail traders&nbsp;alike. 6. Lower Transaction Costs Operating a Decentralized Derivatives Platform reduces the need for intermediaries, which significantly lowers transaction fees. ✦Automated on-chain futures and options contracts execute trades without manual intervention. ✦Peer-to-peer derivatives trading eliminates broker commissions. ✦Efficient capital usage in crypto derivatives liquidity pools further reduces costs for&nbsp;traders. Lower costs make these platforms more attractive to both professional traders and newcomers, driving higher adoption&nbsp;rates. 7. Enhanced Liquidity with Crypto Derivatives Pools Liquidity is critical for a successful derivatives market. Crypto derivatives liquidity pools on decentralized platforms provide: ✦Continuous access to capital for executing trades. ✦Reduced slippage during high-volume trades. ✦Incentives for liquidity providers through token rewards or&nbsp;staking. By integrating liquidity pools, platforms can offer decentralized perpetual contracts and other derivatives with minimal downtime, enhancing the overall trading experience. 8. Flexibility with Tokenized Derivatives Markets Tokenized derivatives markets allow for the creation of customized financial products: ✦Futures, options, and perpetual contracts can be tokenized for fractional ownership. ✦Traders gain flexibility in portfolio diversification. ✦Developers can integrate additional DeFi products for cross-platform interoperability. This flexibility ensures that blockchain-based derivatives trading adapts to the evolving needs of the market and encourages innovation. 9. Automation and Efficiency Smart contract derivatives automate settlement, margin calculations, and risk management. Automation ensures: ✦Faster execution of on-chain futures and options. ✦Reduced manual errors and operational bottlenecks. ✦Seamless integration with other DeFi derivatives exchange products. Automation improves efficiency for both platform operators and traders while maintaining transparency and security. 10. Innovation and Market Differentiation Building a Decentralized Derivatives Platform positions a business as an innovator in the rapidly evolving DeFi ecosystem: ✦Offering peer-to-peer derivatives trading attracts early adopters. ✦Integration of decentralized perpetual contracts and tokenized derivatives markets sets the platform apart from traditional exchanges. ✦Pioneering new derivatives products and crypto derivatives liquidity pools creates a competitive advantage. By leading in innovation, businesses can capture market share and establish long-term relevance in the blockchain finance industry. Conclusion The benefits of building a Decentralized Derivatives Platform are multifaceted, ranging from enhanced security and transparency to global accessibility and lower costs. By leveraging blockchain-based derivatives trading, smart contract derivatives, and non-custodial trading platforms, businesses can create secure, efficient, and user-friendly environments for trading complex financial instruments. Platforms with on-chain futures and options, decentralized perpetual contracts, and tokenized derivatives markets foster liquidity, innovation, and trustless settlements, transforming how B2B and retail traders interact with derivatives. Moreover, peer-to-peer derivatives trading and crypto derivatives liquidity pools ensure market resilience and engagement. In the evolving world of DeFi, building a Decentralized Derivatives Platform is not just an opportunity — it’s a strategic move that positions a company at the forefront of innovation, efficiency, and financial inclusivity. 10 Benefits of Building a Decentralized Derivatives Platform was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Udostępnij
Medium2025/09/26 21:29
Udostępnij
How To Earn Crypto Cashback With Cold Wallet’s Every Transaction

How To Earn Crypto Cashback With Cold Wallet’s Every Transaction

The post How To Earn Crypto Cashback With Cold Wallet’s Every Transaction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto has long promised opportunity, but for most users, participation feels more like a penalty than a reward. Every swap, bridge, or simple transaction comes with fees that chip away at your balance. For newcomers, this becomes a barrier to entry, and for long-time users, it creates fatigue. Cold Wallet changes that equation by giving something back every time you act on-chain. Instead of paying fees into a void, you get rewarded with $CWT tokens that build your balance over time.  With over $7.11 million already raised in its presale, currently at stage 18 and priced at $0.01058 per token, Cold Wallet is proving that a fairer system isn’t just possible, it’s already here. At launch, $CWT is projected to list at $0.3517, adding even more incentive for early adopters to get involved now.  Cashback Built Into Every Action Cold Wallet introduces a simple but powerful concept: use the blockchain as usual, and you get cashback for it. Whether you’re paying gas fees, swapping between tokens, or bridging funds across networks, the wallet automatically rewards you with $CWT. There’s no staking contract to manage, no forms to fill out, and no hidden lock-ups to trap your funds. The system works in real time, making the experience seamless and effortless.  Cashback rates are tied to your tier, and with higher holdings of $CWT, you can reclaim even more of your transaction costs, up to 100% of gas fees at the top tier. For everyday users, this means turning unavoidable expenses into an income stream. For power users, it transforms frequent activity into a compounding advantage, giving them a reason to engage more often without the usual frustration of draining fees. The Role of $CWT in the Ecosystem At the heart of Cold Wallet’s cashback model is the $CWT token. Far from…
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02223-0.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011534-30.78%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07638+2.15%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 21:27
Udostępnij
OneKey Taps Ostrich to Accelerate On-Chain Trading Advancement

OneKey Taps Ostrich to Accelerate On-Chain Trading Advancement

The partnership between OneKey and Ostrich occurs at a point when there is a great demand for scalable, secure, and regulated decentralized platforms.
Udostępnij
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 21:15
Udostępnij
$10T Vanguard Plans to Offer Crypto ETFs to Brokerage Clients

$10T Vanguard Plans to Offer Crypto ETFs to Brokerage Clients

The post $10T Vanguard Plans to Offer Crypto ETFs to Brokerage Clients appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset manager Vanguard, with $10 trillion in assets under management (AuM), is planning to offer crypto ETFs access to its brokerage clients. This comes after a long period of staying on the sidelines despite moves from competitors like BlackRock, which have issued their crypto funds. Vanguard To Offer Crypto ETFs To Its Brokerage Clients According to a Crypto In America report, the world’s second-largest asset manager, behind BlackRock, plans to offer access to crypto ETFs on its brokerage platform. The firm has, up to now, remained on the sidelines regarding crypto offerings, despite a more regulatory-friendly environment. However, that could change soon enough as Vanguard has reportedly begun laying the groundwork and holding external discussions as it looks to meet strong client demand for crypto assets and a shifting regulatory environment. Notably, this development comes as crypto ETFs continue to gain greater adoption, and ahead of the potential launch of more altcoin ETFs by October. Meanwhile, the SEC has already approved the generic listing standards that could see more crypto funds hit the market sooner rather than later. While Vanguard plans to offer crypto ETFs, the asset manager reportedly still has no plans to launch its own crypto products, unlike BlackRock and other asset managers. Instead, the firm will simply allow brokerage customers to access select third-party crypto ETFs, although it has yet to decide which products exactly it will offer. Interestingly, BlackRock registered a Bitcoin Income ETF in Delaware, signaling plans to launch another Bitcoin ETF. The world’s largest asset manager has so far chosen to limit its crypto offerings to just Bitcoin and Ethereum, despite moves by other asset managers to file for funds that hold Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, and similar assets. Source: https://coingape.com/vanguard-plans-to-offer-crypto-etfs-to-brokerage-clients/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011534-30.78%
Wink
LIKE$0.007911+3.83%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 21:03
Udostępnij
Can Momentum Last, or Will the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 Steal the Show?

Can Momentum Last, or Will the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 Steal the Show?

The post Can Momentum Last, or Will the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 Steal the Show? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 15:45 What if the next 50x project is already in front of investors but hidden in plain sight? In every cycle, markets test patience, reward foresight, and punish hesitation. Traders who bought Bitcoin at $1, Ethereum under $10, or Solana under $1 know that spotting the right project early can define financial legacies. Now, as the digital asset market enters a new phase of volatility and expansion, presales are again becoming fertile ground for finding the best crypto to buy in 2025. XRP continues to capture attention with its momentum in payments and cross-border transfers. Its growing liquidity and institutional interest prove it remains a central pillar in digital finance. Yet, as investors weigh hype against utility, a new contender is rising. BlockchainFX has already raised over $8.18 million in its presale with more than 11,045 holders. At a presale price of $0.025 and a confirmed launch at $0.05, early backers enjoy a built-in upside of 127%. Analysts argue that such dynamics make BlockchainFX one of the most compelling opportunities of the year. In a market defined by risk and reward, both XRP and BlockchainFX offer different value propositions. XRP brings proven resilience and brand strength, while BlockchainFX introduces a crypto super app designed to merge 500+ assets across crypto and traditional finance. As experts rank BlockchainFX as the best crypto to buy in 2025, urgency builds among investors who do not want to miss the presale. BlockchainFX ($BFX): Building the Super App for Global Finance BlockchainFX is positioning itself as the industry’s first crypto-native super app. Its platform brings together more than 500 assets across crypto, forex, stocks, ETFs, bonds, and commodities, eliminating the need for multiple exchanges. This unified structure creates a streamlined experience where traders can swap between asset classes instantly…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011534-30.78%
1
1$0.008403-7.26%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00493-2.76%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 20:59
Udostępnij
Analysts Warn of Whale Selling as ETH Tests $4K

Analysts Warn of Whale Selling as ETH Tests $4K

The post Analysts Warn of Whale Selling as ETH Tests $4K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum price today trades near $3,948 after breaking below the $4,000 level and key EMAs. $66.7M in net inflows mark one of September’s largest, signaling stronger selling pressure on exchanges. Whale wallets dump holdings, with addresses above 100K ETH declining sharply, raising bearish concerns. Ethereum price today is trading near $3,948, slipping below the $4,000 mark after a sharp breakdown from its ascending trendline. The decline comes as whales accelerate selling, while inflows into exchanges highlight growing caution. Traders are watching the $3,800–$3,850 support zone as the key line of defense. Ethereum Price Struggles Below Key Trendline ETH Price Key Technical Levels (Source: TradingView) The 4-hour chart shows Ethereum breaking decisively under its multi-week ascending trendline around $4,200. Sellers forced price below the 20-, 50-, and 100-EMAs, which are now clustered between $4,083 and $4,238 and acting as resistance. Related: XRP Price Prediction: Futures Data Highlights Cautious Positioning Immediate support sits near $3,800, aligned with June’s consolidation floor. A failure to hold this region risks exposing deeper liquidity zones near $3,500–$3,400. On the upside, ETH would need a close back above $4,083 to ease bearish pressure and target $4,330 as the next resistance. Momentum indicators reflect the weakness. The RSI is at 29, showing oversold conditions, though such extremes often precede relief bounces. For now, price action favors sellers until ETH can reclaim its broken EMAs. On-Chain Flows Reveal Exchange Inflows ETH Netflows (Source: Coinglass) Spot exchange flow data shows a $66.7 million net inflow on September 26, coinciding with ETH’s drop below $4,000. This marks one of the largest daily inflows of September, suggesting traders are sending coins to exchanges to sell rather than hold. The shift follows weeks of mixed activity, where inflows and outflows offset each other. With sentiment leaning defensive, the latest inflow spike highlights that…
Ethereum
ETH$4,002.59-0.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011534-30.78%
NEAR
NEAR$2.712-0.58%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 20:55
Udostępnij
TeraWulf breidt datacenters uit met Google-steun

TeraWulf breidt datacenters uit met Google-steun

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   TeraWulf wil ongeveer $3 mld. ophalen om zijn datacenters fors te vergroten, met de steun van Google op de achtergrond. Dit project verbindt Bitcoin-mining, AI-hosting en duurzame energie in één plan. Grootschalige uitbreiding miningcapaciteit TeraWulf maakte bekend dat het via een door Google gesteund plan circa $3 mld. wil ophalen voor de uitbreiding van zijn datacenters. De financiering, mogelijk in de vorm van high-yield obligaties of hefboomleningen, wordt begeleid door Morgan Stanley. Kredietbeoordelaars onderzoeken nog hoe deze schuld moet worden ingeschaald, tussen BB en CCC. Daarnaast sloot TeraWulf een 80-jarige lease af voor grond op de Cayuga-locatie, een terrein van 183 acres dat ruimte moet bieden aan een uitbreiding tot 400 MW aan digitale infrastructuur. Vanaf 2026 moet er minimaal 138 MW draaien, grotendeels met koolstofvrije energie. TeraWulf benadrukt zijn inzet voor duurzaamheid en meldt dat de datacenters al voor meer dan 91% draaien op groene stroom. Het doel is om bijna 100% zero-carbon power te bereiken. Dat verlaagt de kosten en sluit tegelijk aan bij de groeiende vraag naar klimaatvriendelijke technologie. TeraWulf just went from mining Bitcoin to powering AI — with Google backing a $3B data center expansion. Is this the moment crypto infrastructure officially enters the AI race? ⚡#Bitcoin #AI #TeraWulf #Google Read more – https://t.co/4rYWW9kfLf pic.twitter.com/638gyTZDBq — Crypto Read (@CryptoReadNews) September 26, 2025 AI en crypto samenbrengen Het bedrijf kijkt verder dan alleen Bitcoin-mining. Onlangs sloot het twee 10-jarige HPC (High Performance Computing) colocation contracten met het AI-platform Fluidstack. Vanuit de Lake Mariner-campus in West-New York levert TeraWulf meer dan 200 MW aan kritische IT-belasting, gebaseerd op ongeveer 250 MW bruto capaciteit. De contracten vertegenwoordigen naar schatting $3,7 mld. aan omzet over 10 jaar, met een mogelijke uitbreiding tot circa $8,7 mld. via optieperiodes. Google ondersteunt dit project door $1,8 mld. aan betalingsverplichtingen van Fluidstack te garanderen. In ruil daarvoor ontvangt Google warrants om zo’n 41 miljoen aandelen TeraWulf te kopen, goed voor een belang van ongeveer 8%. Zo verzekert Google zich van een stevige plek binnen de AI- en crypto-plannen van TeraWulf. Door de mininginfrastructuur te koppelen aan AI en HPC workloads wil TeraWulf optimaal profiteren van gedeelde energie- en schaalvoordelen. Volgens OneSafe positioneert dit partnerschap het bedrijf als voorloper in duurzaam Bitcoin-mining met een duidelijke focus op AI. Financiering als motor voor dominantie De nieuwe investering vormt een belangrijke volgende stap voor TeraWulf in de industrie. De mix van schuldinstrumenten en de garantie van Google kan de financieringskosten drukken en het risico verkleinen. Tegelijkertijd versterkt TeraWulf zijn basis verder, onder meer met de overname van Beowulf E&D voor circa $52,4 mln., wat de operationele slagkracht vergroot. De cijfers uit de financiële resultaten bevestigen dit beeld. In Q2 2025 rapporteerde TeraWulf een winst per aandeel van $0,05, terwijl analisten een verlies verwachtten. De omzet bedroeg $47,6 mln en lag iets boven de prognoses. Dat gaf analisten vertrouwen, waardoor zij hun koersdoelen verhoogden na de bekendmaking van de AI-contracten. De geplande uitbreiding met 400 MW extra capaciteit, gecombineerd met hoge marges (TeraWulf verwacht rond de 85% net operating income op deze projecten) en de steun van Google, kan de machtspositie in de sector merkbaar verschuiven. TeraWulf = powerhouse disguised as a miner. ✅ Lake Mariner: 750MW ✅ Cayuga: 400MW ✅ Google-backed leases = $16B potential contracts When you control energy + infrastructure, you control the future of AI + compute.#Power #AIinfra #WULF — MinedWealth (@WealthMined) September 22, 2025 TeraWulf klaar voor leiderschap TeraWulf staat in een periode waarin belangrijke keuzes gemaakt moeten worden. Met ambitieuze uitbreidingsplannen, de integratie van AI en de structurele steun van Google zet het bedrijf duidelijke stappen vooruit. De combinatie van duurzame energie, rekenkracht en schaalgrootte trekt veel aandacht binnen de sector. Als de plannen werkelijkheid worden, kan TeraWulf uitgroeien tot een leidende speler in de samensmelting van crypto en compute-infrastructuur. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht TeraWulf breidt datacenters uit met Google-steun is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2278-0.13%
Wink
LIKE$0.007911+3.83%
OP
OP$0.6696+1.14%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 20:47
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands