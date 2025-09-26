2025-09-28 Sunday

Key Market Watch - Friday Highlights

Key Market Watch - Friday Highlights

The end of the week brings an eventful economic calendar, with crucial data expected in the second half of the day. Traders will be focused on PCE figures 🏦 and U.S. income data 💵 — the key signals for future Fed decisions. 🔑 Today’s Highlights: ⏰ 14:30 🇺🇸 U.S. Consumer Spending Report • Consumer spending (m/m): 0.5% forecast / 0.5% previous • Core PCE (m/m): 0.2% forecast / 0.3% previous • PCE (m/m): 0.3% forecast / 0.2% previous • Core PCE (y/y): 2.9% forecast / 2.9% previous • PCE (y/y): 2.7% forecast / 2.6%&nbsp;previous ⏰ 14:30 🇨🇦 Canada GDP (July): 0.1% forecast / -0.1%&nbsp;previous ⏰ 15:00 🇺🇸 Fed’s Tom Barkin speech&nbsp;🎤 ⏰ 16:00 🇺🇸 University of Michigan Report 📊 • Index: 55.4 forecast / 58.2 previous • Short-term inflation: 4.8% forecast / 4.8% previous • Long-term inflation: 3.9% forecast / 3.5%&nbsp;previous ⏰ 19:00 🇺🇸 U.S. Oil Rig Count 🛢 ⏰ 19:00 🇺🇸 Speech by Fed’s Michelle Bowman&nbsp;🎤 ⚡ Stay alert — today’s numbers could shape market expectations ahead of the Fed’s next moves. Trade smart with NordFX!&nbsp;🚀 📅 Key Market Watch - Friday Highlights 🌍 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium 2025/09/26 21:29
Fed still on track for more interest rate cuts as US core inflation holds at 2.9%

Fed still on track for more interest rate cuts as US core inflation holds at 2.9%

Core inflation stayed stuck at 2.9% in August, according to the Federal Reserve’s go-to forecast tool. The data, released Friday by the Commerce Department, makes it clear the Fed is still heading toward another interest rate cut, likely within the next few months. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index went up 0.3% last month, […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/26 21:10
Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Grayscale's Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Globenewswire, Grayscale announced that Grayscale Near Trust has begun trading on the U.S. secondary market OTCQB operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the code GSNR.
PANews 2025/09/26 21:08
Texas Siblings Charged in Violent $8M Crypto Theft After 9-Hour Family Kidnapping

Texas Siblings Charged in Violent $8M Crypto Theft After 9-Hour Family Kidnapping

Two Texas brothers face federal kidnapping charges after holding a Minnesota family at gunpoint for nine hours while stealing $8 million in crypto, forcing local schools to cancel their homecoming football game. According to the DOJ, Raymond Christian Garcia, 23, and Isiah Angelo Garcia, 24, used an AR-15 and a shotgun to terrorize victims in their Grant, Minnesota, home on September 19. A Well-Executed Crypto Heist The violent heist began at 7:45 am when the brothers ambushed the primary victim while taking garbage to the street. They zip-tied the man’s hands, forced him inside, and awakened his wife and adult son at gunpoint before binding them as well. Isiah Garcia forced the father to log into crypto accounts while Raymond held the family hostage for the entire nine-hour ordeal. The brothers frequently called an unknown third party who provided information about the victim’s crypto holdings and transfer procedures. When the accomplice revealed additional funds stored at a family cabin three hours away, Isiah drove the victim there while Raymond continued guarding the wife and son. The victim was forced to transfer all remaining crypto before returning home. Nine-Hour Terror Campaign Nets Record Crypto Theft The Garcia brothers executed their plan with military-style precision, using zip ties and assault weapons to maintain control over their victims throughout the extended ordeal. Raymond Garcia remained armed with the AR-15 rifle during the entire nine hours, only briefly leaving to hide the weapon before police arrival. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded after the son called 911 during a brief moment when Raymond left the house. Officers found the wife and son still zip-tied inside while spotting Raymond fleeing through the back door toward nearby tree lines. Authorities discovered a suitcase containing the disassembled AR-15, ammunition, clothing, and beverages hidden in the woods behind the home. A Wendy’s receipt in the suitcase helped investigators trace Isiah’s rental of a white Chevrolet three days before the kidnapping near Houston. Video surveillance captured Raymond renting a Motel 6 room in Roseville, Minnesota, shortly before the attack. The white Malibu returned to the motel after law enforcement responded, then appeared on Oklahoma cameras the next day before reaching the brothers’ home in Waller, Texas. The elaborate crime forced Mahtomedi Public Schools to cancel their homecoming football game due to ongoing law enforcement activity near campus. Multiple police units had unknowingly passed Isiah and the victim returning from the cabin, with the pair pulling over to allow emergency vehicles to pass. Global Crypto Violence Epidemic Reaches Record Levels The Texas case joins an alarming surge in crypto-related kidnappings worldwide, with blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis reporting 35 wrench attacks globally in July 2025, surpassing nearly all previous years. The spike correlates directly with Bitcoin’s rise to over $122,000 in early July.Source: Jameson Lopp GitHub France leads the global crisis with ten crypto kidnappings since January, including the brutal attack on Ledger co-founder David Balland, whose finger was severed by ransom-seeking attackers. Criminal networks are increasingly using sophisticated tactics, disguising themselves as delivery workers by using stolen, branded vans. Recent international incidents include Belgian authorities sentencing three men to 12 years for kidnapping crypto investor Stephane Winkel’s wife, while Australian billionaire Tim Heath narrowly escaped kidnapping in Estonia. US cases span from Florida teenagers forcing a Las Vegas event host to transfer $4 million in the Arizona desert to NYPD officers facing charges in a 17-day Manhattan torture case. India also recently sentenced 14 men to life imprisonment for kidnapping businessman Shailesh Bhatt and forcing him to sell 34 Bitcoins worth $150,000 in 2018. The convictions included 11 serving and former police officers, as well as one former legislator. Due to this massive surge in crypto violence, Security firm Infinite Risks International reports a rise in demand for 24/7 protection services from crypto executives, specifically citing fears of kidnapping. The visible nature of on-chain wealth combined with poor custody practices creates what experts describe as “prime hunting grounds for criminals.” Looking forward, the Garcia brothers confessed after their September 22 arrest in Texas, with both facing federal kidnapping charges carrying severe penalties yet to be determined
CryptoNews 2025/09/26 21:07
Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Jinshi, CNBC commented that US core PCE inflation remained largely stable in August, which may allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its previously planned pace of interest rate cuts. The US Department of Commerce reported on Friday that the PCE price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing the overall annualized inflation rate to 2.7%. The more closely watched core PCE price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month-over-month, bringing the annualized rate to 2.9%. Although the Fed's inflation target is 2%, these data are unlikely to change the course of policymakers, who stated last week that they expected two more 25 basis point rate cuts before the end of the year.
PANews 2025/09/26 20:48
Bitcoin Treasury Firm Empery Digital Announces Execution of $50 Million Master Repurchase Agreement

Bitcoin Treasury Firm Empery Digital Announces Execution of $50 Million Master Repurchase Agreement

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Businesswire, Bitcoin treasury company Empery Digital (NASDAQ: EMPD) announced the execution of its previously announced $50 million master repurchase agreement, which matures on August 31, 2026. This term loan will be used to repay in full the outstanding borrowings under the existing borrowing facility, without prepayment fees, and will also provide additional funding for the company's share repurchases. As of September 25, 2025, the company had repurchased 4,446,844 shares of its common stock under its $100 million share repurchase program at an average purchase price of $7.48 per share, including all fees and commissions. Following these repurchases, approximately $67 million remains available for future share repurchases under the company's existing share repurchase program. Management remains committed to increasing the number of Bitcoins per share for shareholders through accretive share repurchases at a discount to net asset value (NAV).
PANews 2025/09/26 20:48
TeraWulf Plans $3 Billion Debt Raise to Expand Data Centers with Google Support

TeraWulf Plans $3 Billion Debt Raise to Expand Data Centers with Google Support

Highlights: TeraWulf is planning a $3 million debt raise to fund new data centers and boost AI infrastructure. Google has increased its stake in TeraWulf to support the expansion of the AI data centers. Investors have responded positively, as seen in the volatility of its stock after news of the expansion plans. TeraWulf has reported that it intends to increase its data center capacity with a goal of raising $3 billion in funds. The debt offering was confirmed to Bloomberg by CFO Patrick Fleury. The company is considering taking high-yield bonds or leveraged loans to raise the capital. Morgan Stanley is structuring the potential deal, giving access to investors and controlling the issuance. NEW: Crypto miner TeraWulf plans to raise $3B with Google backing to expand its AI-focused data centers. pic.twitter.com/33wEQCojcC — Maximus BNB (@Maximus_BNB1) September 26, 2025 The deal could launch as early as October, according to Fleury. Credit rating agencies are reviewing the funding, with expectations that the deal will fall between BB and CCC. Google has agreed to backstop the offering, which may improve its rating. The project by Terawulf focuses on the fast growth of the current plants. The firm already has massive, power-secured data centers and therefore is in a good position to grow. These expansions have the potential to address the growing need for processing power as AI infrastructure demand keeps increasing. The capital would also enable TeraWulf to expand its operations and seek strategic partnerships. TeraWulf Plans $3 Billion Debt Raise AI Boom The new debt financing is in response to TeraWulf having switched its focus away from cryptocurrency mining and transitioned to AI infrastructure. Google has undertaken a larger backstop commitment of $3.2 billion, escalating its equity hold in TeraWulf to 14%. This alliance enhances the credibility of TeraWulf and puts the company in a position to satisfy the demand of the AI industry. The current industry shortages of GPUs, electricity, and space in data centers have presented opportunities to firms such as TeraWulf. Its existing infrastructure and secured power supply give it a competitive advantage. Tech firms seeking to expand AI computing capabilities now consider crypto miners like TeraWulf as attractive partners. In August, TeraWulf signed a ten-year colocation lease with Fluidstack, an AI cloud platform. Google supported this deal, citing the increased strategic value of TeraWulf facilities. The AI boom has contributed to the rise of investor interest as well, creating volatility in the stock of TeraWulf. According to analysts, the giant tech alliance may alter the course of growth of the company. We called $WULFTeraWulf is accelerating its transformation from a Bitcoin miner to an AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure provider, having signed an initial $370 million Fluidstack contract with the potential to expand to $870 millionClick here for the latest… pic.twitter.com/kOUG3Rj8AG — Lucy Melville (@melvillewins) September 2, 2025 Moreover, the partnership between TeraWulf and Google is just one example of large tech companies collaborating with crypto mining companies. The purpose of these partnerships is to establish the necessary infrastructure and access to electricity, which will serve the needs of AI computing. Meanwhile, the debt financing comes months after the United States moved to control emissions from data centers. Sheldon Whitehouse and John Fetterman proposed a new bill, the Clean Cloud Act, that targets emissions from data centers and crypto mining operations. TeraWulf Stock Moves Amid Expansion Momentum The stock of TeraWulf reacted swiftly to the news of Google-backed deals and expansion strategies. After the announcement in August, the shares rose by about 80% within the succeeding days. Investors responded to the growth potential presented by the AI-focused facilities of the company. TeraWulf recorded an intraday stock of $11.72 and closed at $10.97 yesterday with after-hours changes. The movements express great interest in the market, yet they also describe caution since there are doubts about the debt offering. The volatility, according to analysts, is due to the pending matter of executing the $3 billion debt issue and ongoing negotiations with the investors. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats 2025/09/26 20:37
BREAKING! The Fed's Leading Inflation Data Released! Here's Bitcoin's First Reaction!

BREAKING! The Fed's Leading Inflation Data Released! Here's Bitcoin's First Reaction!

PCE data released in the US. How did Bitcoin and the Dollar (DXY) react? How does personal consumption expenditures affect the BTC price? Continue Reading: BREAKING! The Fed's Leading Inflation Data Released! Here's Bitcoin's First Reaction!
Coinstats 2025/09/26 20:32
1.1M SHIB Burned in 24H With Burn Rate Up 396% — Could This Trigger a Price Move Soon?

1.1M SHIB Burned in 24H With Burn Rate Up 396% — Could This Trigger a Price Move Soon?

A significant amount of SHIB tokens, totaling 1.1 million, was burned in just 24 hours. This action has pushed the burn rate up by an impressive 396%. Could such a dramatic development be the catalyst for a major price shift soon? Delve into which coins might be on the verge of substantial growth and what this burn means for the market. Shiba Inu Price Holds Steady Amidst Market Uncertainty Source: tradingview  Shiba Inu's price currently sits between $0.00001238 and $0.00001346, showing stability after recent declines. The resistance level at just over $0.000014 could pose a challenge for significant upward movement. However, if broken, a surge to around $0.000015 is possible, marking a potential rise of approximately 10% from the lower end of the current price range. Despite a recent dip, with the one-week change at around -12%, buyers might find opportunity if support holds at about $0.000012. The overall sentiment remains cautious, with market indicators showing a mixed outlook. Yet, if conditions improve, Shiba Inu might see a moderate rebound. Conclusion The significant increase in the burning of SHIB coins suggests a possible reduction in supply. This might influence its price positively. Investors and traders will be closely monitoring if this trend can sustain momentum. Future price movements could be impacted if similar burn rates continue. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats 2025/09/26 20:28
Strategy's MSTR Plummets 7% To $300: What Does Technical Analysis Say?

Strategy's MSTR Plummets 7% To $300: What Does Technical Analysis Say?

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock closed at $300.70 after sliding nearly 7% on Thursday, leaving the stock at one of the most critical points in its trading history. read more
Coinstats 2025/09/26 20:27
