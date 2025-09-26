Giełda MEXC
/
Wiadomości krypto
/
2025-09-28 Sunday
Wiadomości krypto
Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Bitcoin News: Is A Hard Fork The Right Way To Go? Community Reacts
The post Bitcoin News: Is A Hard Fork The Right Way To Go? Community Reacts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin news is no stranger to drama, but this week’s leak about Luke Dashjr planning a Bitcoin hard fork has left the community reeling. Dashjr, lead maintainer of the Bitcoin Knots node implementation, isn’t shy about controversy. However, this latest idea may be the most divisive yet. Bitcoin News: What’s Really Up With the Hard Fork? Here’s the gist: In leaked messages shared with The Rage, Dashjr suggests a Bitcoin hard fork that would essentially empower a multisig committee to retroactively censor data on the blockchain. The specific target? Illicit and non-monetary transactions, most dramatically, the hypothetical specter of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Under Dashjr’s plan, this committee would review questionable transactions and replace objectionable data with a zero-knowledge proof, letting node operators remove the offending information but still prove the transaction is valid. Dashjr believes this drastic change is necessary to protect node operators from theoretically hosting illegal or dangerous material, since every full node mirrors the blockchain’s entire transaction history. As he puts it: “Right now the only options would be Bitcoin dies or we have to trust someone.” It’s the kind of black-or-white framing that gives the debate its intensity. The plan would require support for a consensus change, meaning a real, live Bitcoin hard fork. Why The Outrage? The community reaction has been seismic, of course, with Bitcoiners and privacy advocates all weighing in. The biggest concern? Such a move would fundamentally clash with Bitcoin’s core principle of being a permissionless, censorship-resistant network. By granting power to a trusted committee, critics warn, it opens the door for further censorship. Who’s to say what else might get erased if the precedent is set? Suddenly, Bitcoin’s much-vaunted resistance to third-party control looks awfully shaky. And in another twist, letters supposedly supporting the move are being drafted by…
COM
$0.011534
-30.78%
NODE
$0.06694
-4.84%
T
$0.01526
-0.97%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 22:32
Udostępnij
How MSTR Could Have Gained 50K Extra Bitcoin With MVRV BTC Strategy
The post How MSTR Could Have Gained 50K Extra Bitcoin With MVRV BTC Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin treasury companies have become one of the most important demand drivers in this cycle. Collectively, 86 publicly traded firms now hold more than 1 million BTC on their balance sheets. What began with MSTR (Strategy) in 2020 has since spread across the corporate landscape, with new entrants joining seemingly every week. But a closer look at their purchase history reveals a surprising insight that many of these companies could be holding considerably more Bitcoin today if they had followed a simple, rules-based strategy for accumulation. MSTR Leads the Current State of Bitcoin Treasury Holdings MSTR (Strategy) remains the clear leader among corporate Bitcoin holders, with almost 640,000 BTC. Across all Top Public Bitcoin Treasury Companies, over 1 million BTC is now effectively locked away, a dynamic that permanently reduces liquid supply and strengthens Bitcoin’s monetary premium (assuming, of course, they never sell!) While this has been a huge net positive for Bitcoin’s supply-demand economics, the data shows that a large share of these purchases occurred during overheated market conditions, particularly at local peaks. Figure 1: Public treasury companies now hold more than 1 million BTC. View Live Table MSTR’s Example: Buying the Top in Bitcoin Cycles Take MSTR’s (Strategy) activity as an example. The company made some of its heaviest allocations during late 2024, as Bitcoin surged above $70,000 following ETF approvals. This was far from unique, as the broader treasury sector showed the same pattern of front-loading purchases during euphoric phases. Figure 2: Many treasury purchases cluster around cycle peaks rather than troughs. View Live Charts While understandable (capital is easiest to raise when prices are rising and sentiment is high), the result is that treasury companies are often overpaying. In fact, backtesting shows that waiting for even modest pullbacks could have saved firms 10–30% on average compared…
BTC
$109,415.29
+0.26%
COM
$0.011534
-30.78%
NOW
$0.00493
-2.76%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 22:27
Udostępnij
BREAKING! The Fed’s Leading Inflation Data Released! Here’s Bitcoin’s First Reaction!
The post BREAKING! The Fed’s Leading Inflation Data Released! Here’s Bitcoin’s First Reaction! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and altcoins had a very bad week. The market, which suffered a major crash at the beginning of the week, also experienced a sharp decline last night. While these declines are expected to be the last before October, historically known as the month of rise, data on Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), which the FED closely follows when making interest rate decisions and is considered a leading inflation indicator, has been released. Accordingly, personal consumption expenditures data for August were as follows: Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Annual) Announced 2.9%– Expected 2.9%– Previous 2.9% Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Monthly) Announced 0.2%– Expected 0.2%– Previous 0.3% Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Annual) Announced 2.7%– Expected 2.7%– Previous 2.6% Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Monthly) Announced 0.3% – Expected 0.3% – Previous 0.2% What Was Bitcoin (BTC’s First Reaction? *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-the-feds-leading-inflation-data-released-heres-bitcoins-first-reaction/
HERE
$0.00022
--%
COM
$0.011534
-30.78%
BTC
$109,415.29
+0.26%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 22:21
Udostępnij
Cá voi crypto rời bỏ Shiba Inu để chọn Bitcoin Hyper $0.0015 với mục tiêu $25
The post Cá voi crypto rời bỏ Shiba Inu để chọn Bitcoin Hyper $0.0015 với mục tiêu $25 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cá voi crypto rời bỏ Shiba Inu để chọn Bitcoin Hyper $0.0015 với mục tiêu $25 Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Với hơn 5 năm làm việc trong lĩnh vực phân tích thị trường tiền điện tử, Khang luôn hướng tới mục tiêu đem lại các kiến thức bổ ích về crypto cho bạn đọc. Anh có rất nhiều bài viết chất lượng phân tích xu hướng blockchain, DeFi và các dự án presale coin tiềm năng mới. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-whales-shiba-inu-to-bitcoin-hyper-0015-25-target-vn/
SHIBA
$0.000000000507
+1.19%
HYPER
$0.25919
+1.40%
COM
$0.011534
-30.78%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 22:00
Udostępnij
Family offices prefer to bet on AI boom with stocks
The post Family offices prefer to bet on AI boom with stocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Young Asian woman holding smartphone with a computer generated background. Innovation, metaverse and futuristic concepts. Oscar Wong | Moment | Getty Images A version of this article first appeared in CNBC’s Inside Wealth newsletter with Robert Frank, a weekly guide to the high-net-worth investor and consumer. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. Investment firms of the ultra-wealthy, such as the family office of Jeff Bezos, are making headlines with massive fundraises for artificial intelligence startups. Late last month, Bezos Expeditions co-led a $405 million round for robotics startup Field AI with backers including Laurene Powell Jobs’ Emerson Collective. In the past six months alone, Hillspire, the family office of Google billionaire Eric Schmidt, has backed at least six AI startups, per data provided exclusively to CNBC by Fintrx, a private wealth intelligence platform. But while tech unicorns get most of the buzz, family offices prefer to invest in the AI boom via public equities, according to a recent poll by Goldman Sachs. The bank’s survey of 245 worldwide family offices found that 52% are exposed to AI through primary public equities or ETFs, while only a quarter reported investing directly in AI startups. Goldman Sachs’ Meena Flynn told Inside Wealth that family offices likely have even greater exposure through stocks than they realize. “The top nine out of 10 stocks in the S&P are AI-driven stories, and they make up 40% of the S&P,” said the co-head of global private wealth management. Flynn partially attributed the preference for AI stocks to more tempered valuations in public markets. “If you look over the last five years, and you look at the valuation discrepancies between private markets and public markets, the private markets really needed to grow into the valuations that some of the [general partners] entered into,” she said.…
AI
$0.1227
-1.76%
BOOM
$0.007986
+1.97%
COM
$0.011534
-30.78%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 21:56
Udostępnij
Hypervault Goes Dark, Users Register $3.6M in Losses
The post Hypervault Goes Dark, Users Register $3.6M in Losses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Reports indicate that Hypervault, a project part of the Hyperliquid ecosystem, has disappeared overnight with over $3.6 million in user funds. Peckshield highlighted that most of these funds were bridged to Ethereum, and then 752 ETH was sent to Tornado Cash. Hypervault Rugpulls, Leaves Users Facing Losses for Over $3.6 Million Hypervault, a Hyperliquid-based decentralized […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/hypervault-goes-dark-users-register-3-6m-in-losses/
COM
$0.011534
-30.78%
PART
$0.2025
-4.61%
ETH
$4,002.59
-0.36%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 21:51
Udostępnij
Layer-1s stake their claim as crypto’s backbone in 2025
With stablecoin rules taking shape and tokenized assets entering the market, blockchain’s foundation is being tested and layer-1s are proving their staying power. In 2025, the crypto industry is shifting from hype to utility. Stablecoin frameworks are taking shape, tokenized assets are entering mainstream markets, and artificial intelligence is beginning to transact on-chain. At the center of these changes, layer-1 blockchains are being redefined not as experiments, but as the infrastructure powering real-world adoption.“Layer-1s are still the backbone of the industry,” said Marc Vanlerberghe, chief strategy and marketing officer at the Algorand Foundation, on this week’s episode of Decentralize with Cointelegraph. Read more
LAYER
$0.4196
+0.91%
HYPE
$45.56
+1.42%
1
$0.008408
-7.20%
Udostępnij
Coinstats
2025/09/26 21:30
Udostępnij
Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link
PANews reported on September 26th that Mira announced on the X platform that due to excessive traffic, the server crashed and token claims are now open through a backup link. Officials also released query and claim links, and reminded users to only trust information released by the official Mira Network and Mira Foundation accounts.
MIRA
$1.19
-16.07%
TOKEN
$0.0118
+0.59%
NOW
$0.00493
-2.76%
Udostępnij
PANews
2025/09/26 21:27
Udostępnij
Huma Finance: The second round of airdrops for the first quarter is now live
PANews reported on September 26th that Huma Finance announced on the X platform that the second phase of its Season 1 airdrop is now live, allowing users to claim and stake HUMA tokens. The claim window will close at 1:00 PM UTC on October 26th. Staking HUMA will earn a 10% annualized yield.
HUMA
$0.03248
-9.40%
SECOND
$0.0000095
--%
NOW
$0.00493
-2.76%
Udostępnij
PANews
2025/09/26 21:09
Udostępnij
Mira: The airdrop claiming website is temporarily inaccessible and we are working hard to fix it.
PANews reported on September 26th that Mira, a decentralized AI infrastructure platform, stated on the X platform: "The airdrop claiming website is temporarily inaccessible. The team is working hard to repair it. It should be back online soon."
MIRA
$1.19
-16.07%
AI
$0.1227
-1.76%
SOON
$0.3245
-3.13%
Udostępnij
PANews
2025/09/26 20:59
Udostępnij
Popularne wiadomości
Więcej
Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately
ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity
SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge
Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands