How MSTR Could Have Gained 50K Extra Bitcoin With MVRV BTC Strategy

The post How MSTR Could Have Gained 50K Extra Bitcoin With MVRV BTC Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin treasury companies have become one of the most important demand drivers in this cycle. Collectively, 86 publicly traded firms now hold more than 1 million BTC on their balance sheets. What began with MSTR (Strategy) in 2020 has since spread across the corporate landscape, with new entrants joining seemingly every week. But a closer look at their purchase history reveals a surprising insight that many of these companies could be holding considerably more Bitcoin today if they had followed a simple, rules-based strategy for accumulation. MSTR Leads the Current State of Bitcoin Treasury Holdings MSTR (Strategy) remains the clear leader among corporate Bitcoin holders, with almost 640,000 BTC. Across all Top Public Bitcoin Treasury Companies, over 1 million BTC is now effectively locked away, a dynamic that permanently reduces liquid supply and strengthens Bitcoin’s monetary premium (assuming, of course, they never sell!) While this has been a huge net positive for Bitcoin’s supply-demand economics, the data shows that a large share of these purchases occurred during overheated market conditions, particularly at local peaks. Figure 1: Public treasury companies now hold more than 1 million BTC. View Live Table MSTR’s Example: Buying the Top in Bitcoin Cycles Take MSTR’s (Strategy) activity as an example. The company made some of its heaviest allocations during late 2024, as Bitcoin surged above $70,000 following ETF approvals. This was far from unique, as the broader treasury sector showed the same pattern of front-loading purchases during euphoric phases. Figure 2: Many treasury purchases cluster around cycle peaks rather than troughs. View Live Charts While understandable (capital is easiest to raise when prices are rising and sentiment is high), the result is that treasury companies are often overpaying. In fact, backtesting shows that waiting for even modest pullbacks could have saved firms 10–30% on average compared…