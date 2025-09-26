Crypto Market Extends Losses on Bitcoin ‘Exhaustion’ Signals
The post Crypto Market Extends Losses on Bitcoin ‘Exhaustion’ Signals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is dropping further under $110,000, with analysts warning there’s a risk of deeper cooling. The crypto market is ending the week on a softer note, with many of the top-20 assets by market cap posting double-digit losses on the week as prices drift lower into Friday. Bitcoin (BTC) extended its decline today, Sept. 26, now trading at $109,750, down about 1% on the day, while Ethereum (ETH) is flat on the day, having slipped below $4,000 yesterday, according to data from The Defiant’s price page. BTC 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko Among the top 10 altcoins aside from ETH, only TRON (TRX) is up today, with a modest 1% gain, pushing the price to $0.335. BNB dropped the most among large-caps in the past 24 hours, down 4% to $951, after hitting a new all-time high of $1,079 earlier this week as activity on the chain surges. Top Gainers and Losers Solana (SOL) is down 1.8% today and trading at $197, while SOL’s weekly losses now stand at over 18%. Meanwhile, XRP has dropped by 2.4% today, and now is trading at $2.76. Among the top-100 crypto assets by market capitalization, Plasma’s XPL, which launched alongside the protocol’s mainnet beta yesterday, is by far the biggest gainer today, up 65% over the last 24 hours to trade above $1.20, while the next top-gainer, Mantle’s MNT, is up only 3% on the day. Among the top losers today, Story (IP) extended its steep sell-off, dropping another 10% on Friday after double-digit losses the day before. Liquidations, ETFs, and Macro As Glassnode analysts noted in a Thursday research report, Bitcoin now “shows signs of exhaustion” following a brief rally after the September Federal Reserve meeting, adding that the short-term holder cost basis at $111,000 was the “key level to hold or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:43