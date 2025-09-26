2025-09-28 Sunday

Inflation cooldown not helping – ING

Inflation cooldown not helping – ING

The post Inflation cooldown not helping – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The yen has been one of the biggest losers this week due to its sensitivity to any hawkish repricing in the US Dollar (USD) curve, ING’s FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes. Any exploration above 150.0 to be relatively short-lived “Not helping the JPY’s case overnight were some lower-than-expected Tokyo CPI data. The headline reading slowed from 2.6% to 2.5% versus expectations of 2.8%, and the core measure excluding fresh food and energy surprisingly dropped to 2.5%, the lowest since March.” “Market pricing for an October Bank of Japan hike is around 14bp, and today’s data may prevent hawkish bets from building up for now. But we favour some unwinding of this week’s dollar strength and the yen should be a main beneficiary of markets re-cementing expectations for two Fed cuts by year-end.” “Our view is for any exploration above 150.0 to be relatively short-lived, with still ample downside room for the pair.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/jpy-inflation-cooldown-not-helping-ing-202509260940
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:44
Crypto Market Extends Losses on Bitcoin ‘Exhaustion’ Signals

Crypto Market Extends Losses on Bitcoin 'Exhaustion' Signals

The post Crypto Market Extends Losses on Bitcoin ‘Exhaustion’ Signals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is dropping further under $110,000, with analysts warning there’s a risk of deeper cooling. The crypto market is ending the week on a softer note, with many of the top-20 assets by market cap posting double-digit losses on the week as prices drift lower into Friday. Bitcoin (BTC) extended its decline today, Sept. 26, now trading at $109,750, down about 1% on the day, while Ethereum (ETH) is flat on the day, having slipped below $4,000 yesterday, according to data from The Defiant’s price page. BTC 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko Among the top 10 altcoins aside from ETH, only TRON (TRX) is up today, with a modest 1% gain, pushing the price to $0.335. BNB dropped the most among large-caps in the past 24 hours, down 4% to $951, after hitting a new all-time high of $1,079 earlier this week as activity on the chain surges. Top Gainers and Losers Solana (SOL) is down 1.8% today and trading at $197, while SOL’s weekly losses now stand at over 18%. Meanwhile, XRP has dropped by 2.4% today, and now is trading at $2.76. Among the top-100 crypto assets by market capitalization, Plasma’s XPL, which launched alongside the protocol’s mainnet beta yesterday, is by far the biggest gainer today, up 65% over the last 24 hours to trade above $1.20, while the next top-gainer, Mantle’s MNT, is up only 3% on the day. Among the top losers today, Story (IP) extended its steep sell-off, dropping another 10% on Friday after double-digit losses the day before. Liquidations, ETFs, and Macro As Glassnode analysts noted in a Thursday research report, Bitcoin now “shows signs of exhaustion” following a brief rally after the September Federal Reserve meeting, adding that the short-term holder cost basis at $111,000 was the “key level to hold or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:43
FAA to allow Boeing to sign off on 737 Maxes, 787s

FAA to allow Boeing to sign off on 737 Maxes, 787s

The post FAA to allow Boeing to sign off on 737 Maxes, 787s appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Boeing 737 Max planes sit at the airport in Renton, Washington. Leslie Josephs | CNBC Boeing can sign off on its 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner planes before they’re handed over to customers, the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday, the latest sign the manufacturer is regaining confidence from its regulator after years of safety crises. The FAA stopped allowing Boeing to issue its own airworthiness certificates for 737 MAX airplanes in 2019 after two fatal crashes. It made a similar decision for Boeing 787 airplanes in 2022 because of production defects.  “Safety drives everything we do, and the FAA will only allow this step forward because we are confident it can be done safely,” the FAA said in a statement. “This decision follows a thorough review of Boeing’s ongoing production quality and will allow our inspectors to focus additional surveillance in the production process.” Boeing didn’t immediately comment. Boeing stock rose roughly 4% in early trading Friday. This is breaking news. Check back for updates.     Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/26/faa-boeing-737-max-787.html
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:29
Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition

Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition

The post Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. New York, United States of America, September 26th, 2025, Chainwire Gladiator Arena: ROI Trading Competition Dexari, the mobile first self-custodial trading platform powered by Hyperliquid, announces the Gladiator Arena: ROI Trading Competition, a month-long trading competition that begins October 1st. Rankings are determined only by the return on investment, so performance takes center stage. The structure is designed to be simple for newcomers, while giving experienced traders a clear arena to compete at the highest level.  The prize pool opens at $100,000 USDC and increases by $50,000 USDC for every $1 billion in total contest trading volume, up to a maximum of $1 million for the prize pool. First place will receive 35% of the total prize pool, which can scale to as much as $350,000 USDC as volume increases.  There is no entry fee. Eligible traders will earn 2x Dexari Points throughout the competition period. In addition to the main prize pool, participants can unlock side rewards from Hyperliquid ecosystem partners, including Hyperliquid Names, Hypio, PiP, Pear Protocol, Otties, Locals Only, Hyperpie, and Racks.win, creating even more opportunities to win. Traders can join the competition by downloading the Dexari app and signing up here. Detailed terms are available in the app at Competition signup.  “Dexari is about bringing professional-grade trading features to users through an easy-to-use self-custodial mobile app,” says Chuck Bradford, CEO and Co Founder of Dexari. “With the Gladiator Arena: ROI Trading Competition, traders have a clear stage to showcase performance, while affiliates can empower their communities to participate and grow alongside us.” Affiliate Program Launching With The Competition Dexari’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:20
Room to recover, barring geopolitical risks – ING

Room to recover, barring geopolitical risks – ING

The post Room to recover, barring geopolitical risks – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The short-term fair value for EUR/USD is at 1.180 after the moves in rate differentials this week, ING’s FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes. Markets take rising geopolitical tension in Europe more seriously “The two-year swap rate gap has now rewidened in favour of USD by almost 15bp since 11 September, but at 120bp remains some 40bp narrower than two months ago.” “Our baseline view is for the dollar to give back some gains, and we think a return above 1.170 can happen as early as today. One risk, aside from any more US data strength, is that markets take rising geopolitical tension in Europe more seriously. NATO said yesterday that it is ready to shoot down any Russian planes violating its airspace.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-room-to-recover-barring-geopolitical-risks-ing-202509260933
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:05
Cronos Cancels Trump Gains as CRO Faces Doubts Over Demand

Cronos Cancels Trump Gains as CRO Faces Doubts Over Demand

The recent turbulence in the cryptocurrency market has been fueled by a significant price correction in Cronos (CRO), Crypto.com’s native token. This follows a high-profile announcement involving Trump Media Group (TMTG), which initially triggered a surge in CRO’s price before a sharp decline. As broader market pressures mount, investors remain cautious about CRO’s prospects amid [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/26 22:05
Comparing TAPZI vs MAGACOIN for 2025

Comparing TAPZI vs MAGACOIN for 2025

The post Comparing TAPZI vs MAGACOIN for 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 16:26 In every crypto cycle, a handful of tokens emerge as millionaire-makers — projects that combine strong narratives with solid fundamentals to generate life-changing gains for early believers. As 2025 unfolds, two names are stirring debate among investors: Tapzi (TAPZI) and Magacoin Finance. Both represent unique opportunities in the altcoin landscape, but they approach the market from vastly different angles. Tapzi aims to reshape GameFi with skill-driven, sustainable mechanics, while Magacoin Finance leans on a politically branded identity tied to populist movements. So, which one is the next crypto to explode and the best crypto to invest in today for investors looking to ride the next wave of adoption? Let’s dive into a detailed comparison. The Market Context: 2025’s Turning Point The cryptocurrency market of 2025 is at a crossroads. Bitcoin dominance remains high, but altcoin innovation continues to attract new capital. Investors are particularly focused on tokens with real-world utility and narratives that resonate with mainstream audiences. GameFi and Web3 gaming are expected to be among the fastest-growing verticals, fueled by global gaming adoption. Political tokens have seen spikes of attention but remain controversial, with sustainability and regulatory risks looming large. In this environment, Tapzi and Magacoin Finance offer starkly different stories for investors — one rooted in skill-based gaming economies, the other in political branding. Tapzi (TAPZI): The Skill-Based GameFi Powerhouse Tapzi is emerging as one of the most promising tokens in the GameFi sector. While early play-to-earn models often collapsed due to inflationary tokenomics and luck-driven gameplay, Tapzi flips the script by focusing on sustainability and player engagement. Key Features of Tapzi Skill Over Chance: Tapzi introduces competitive, skill-based mechanics that reward strategy and consistency rather than random luck. This attracts genuine gamers, not just speculators. Sustainable Tokenomics: TAPZI avoids endless…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:02
U.S. PCE Inflation Rises To 2.7% YoY, Bitcoin Bounces

U.S. PCE Inflation Rises To 2.7% YoY, Bitcoin Bounces

The post U.S. PCE Inflation Rises To 2.7% YoY, Bitcoin Bounces appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The August U.S. PCE inflation data has dropped in line with expectations, although it suggests that inflation remains sticky and way above the Fed’s 2% target. Bitcoin quickly rose on the back of the data release, but has already lost some of these gains. PCE Inflation Rises In Line With Expectations, Bitcoin Rises Bureau of Economic Analysis data shows that the PCE index rose to 2.7% year-over-year (YoY) and 0.3% month-over-month (MoM), both in line with expectations. The Core PCE index rose to 2.9% and 0.2%, both also in line with expectations. However, the YoY August PCE inflation is an increase from the 2.6% in July, while the Core PCE remains the same from July. Notably, PCE is at its highest level since February earlier this year. The PCE inflation data strengthens the case that Jerome Powell and some Fed officials made earlier this week, as they warned about rushing to make further rate cuts due to rising inflation. Meanwhile, despite this development, the Bitcoin price, which has been on a decline, sharply bounced on the back of the data release. TradingView data shows that BTC broke above $109,000 and is now trading just under $109,500. The flagship crypto had earlier in the day dropped to as low as $108,713. The inflation data undoubtedly still puts it and the broader crypto market at risk of a further decline. The PCE inflation data, which is the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is the first major macroeconomic data to drop since the Fed made the first rate cut of the year last week. Attention will now turn to the upcoming PPI, CPI, and jobs data, which would also influence the next rate cut decision at the October FOMC meeting. In the meantime, Fed officials look divided on whether to make further rate cuts…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 21:54
Eerste ETH ETF met staking gelanceerd op Cboe onder ticker ESK

Eerste ETH ETF met staking gelanceerd op Cboe onder ticker ESK

Een nieuw hoofdstuk voor Ethereum op de Amerikaanse beurs: de REX Osprey ETH + Staking ETF is officieel gelanceerd onder de ticker ESK. Het fonds is sinds 25 september verhandelbaar op de Cboe BZX Exchange en is het eerste Amerikaanse ETF product dat niet alleen Ethereum volgt, maar ook staking... Het bericht Eerste ETH ETF met staking gelanceerd op Cboe onder ticker ESK verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/26 21:31
Vanguard mulls crypto ETF access for brokerage clients in potential about-turn: report

Vanguard mulls crypto ETF access for brokerage clients in potential about-turn: report

The asset management giant is laying the groundwork for access in response to strong client demand for digital assets, a source said.
Coinstats2025/09/26 21:27
