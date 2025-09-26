2025-09-28 Sunday

Finbold.com Acquired by Dubai’s Leading Media House

Finbold.com Acquired by Dubai’s Leading Media House

The post Finbold.com Acquired by Dubai’s Leading Media House appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON — September 16, 2025 — Finbold.com, a fast-growing global finance and crypto news outlet, today announced it has entered into an acquisition agreement with Dubai’s leading media company. The publication was previously owned and developed by Finodes Ltd. The deal marks a new chapter in Finbold’s evolution since its founding in 2019, opening the door to broader global visibility and stronger positioning within the financial media landscape.  The acquisition, completed for an undisclosed amount, provides Finbold with access to the buyer’s extensive regional and international resources, enabling the platform not only to expand its reach in financial journalism but also to scale its suite of digital products.  “Finbold has grown into a trusted brand within the finance media ecosystem, offering not just reporting but also tools and products that empower our readers and clients,” said Finbold.com representative. “This partnership allows us to accelerate innovation across our news coverage and product lines, ensuring that a broader audience gains access to accurate, transparent, and bold finance.” About Finbold Since its launch in December 2019, Finbold.com (Finance in Bold) has built a reputation for delivering clear, credible coverage of the stock market, cryptocurrency, banking, technology, and regulation. Its reporting has been widely recognized, with citations in leading global outlets including Bloomberg, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Business Insider, Nasdaq.com, Forbes, USA Today, Yahoo.com, CoinDesk, CoinTelegraph, and the South China Morning Post. Finbold’s insights have also been highlighted by influential voices such as Joe Rogan, Russell Brand, Michael Saylor, Charles Hoskinson, and Changpeng Zhao (CZ). Beyond journalism, Finbold has expanded into digital products and AI-driven tools that empower investors and professionals. Its offerings include an AI Agent for real-time insights and predictive modeling, AI Price Predictions powered by technical indicators, and smart investing features such as trading signals, price alerts, and customizable watchlists…
Litecoin & Cardano Struggle While BlockDAG’s Seattle Partnerships Signal Growth

Litecoin & Cardano Struggle While BlockDAG’s Seattle Partnerships Signal Growth

The post Litecoin & Cardano Struggle While BlockDAG’s Seattle Partnerships Signal Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 17:00 Read why Litecoin price prediction and Cardano news remain cautious, while BlockDAG’s $0.0016 entry, $410M presale, and Seattle sports deals make it a top crypto to invest in. Investors are carefully tracking the Litecoin (LTC) price prediction, the latest Cardano (ADA) news, and the ongoing search for the top crypto to invest in. Both Litecoin and Cardano have proven staying power, with loyal communities and established reputations, yet their market performance shows challenges in delivering strong near-term upside. At the same time, BlockDAG (BDAG) has entered the spotlight with a presale that has raised over $410 million, selling over 26.4 billion units. Alongside this presale momentum, BlockDAG has expanded its brand visibility through partnerships with the Seattle Seawolves and Seattle Orcas, highlighting its ambition to connect with mainstream audiences and reinforce credibility in ways older networks are struggling to match. Litecoin’s Market Position The Litecoin (LTC) price prediction continues to emphasize its role as one of the earliest cryptocurrencies built for faster, lower-cost transactions. Often referred to as a lighter version of Bitcoin, Litecoin has sustained utility in payment systems and as a reliable store of value. For investors reviewing the top crypto to invest in, its appeal lies in stability and long-term recognition. However, Litecoin’s growth has been modest. The LTC price prediction for 2025 remains cautious, as competition from newer, more advanced projects limits its ability to capture significant new market share. Liquidity remains strong, but price charts reveal flat momentum compared to high-growth assets. While Litecoin remains a safe inclusion for diversified portfolios, its potential for transformative gains appears limited. ADA’s Ongoing Developments The latest Cardano (ADA) news highlights its steady focus on academic rigor and peer-reviewed blockchain development. Its smart contract functionality and energy-efficient proof-of-stake design make it a…
LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data and Aims to Become the Operating System for Automated Global Finance

LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data and Aims to Become the Operating System for Automated Global Finance

Bucharest, Romania, 26th September 2025, Chainwire The post LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data and Aims to Become the Operating System for Automated Global Finance appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
When Is DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Coming To Streaming?

When Is DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Coming To Streaming?

The post When Is DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Coming To Streaming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leonardo DiCaprio in “One Battle After Another.” Warner Bros. Pictures Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro, is new in theatres. How soon will it be available to stream at home? Written and directed by Anderson, One Battle After Another opens in theaters nationwide on Friday. The official summary for the film reads, “Washed-up revolutionary Bob (DiCaprio) exists in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off grid with his spirited, self-reliant daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti). When his evil nemesis (Sean Penn) resurfaces after 16 years and she goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her as father and daughter both battle the consequences of his past.” ForbesDoes DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Win Over Rotten Tomatoes Critics?By Tim Lammers One Battle After Another also stars Regina Hall and Teyana Taylor. Right now, the only place you can see One Battle After Another is in theaters, so check your local listings for showtimes. The first destination for One Battle After Another in the home entertainment marketplace will be digital streaming via premium video on demand on such platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. New films available on PVOD generally cost anywhere from $19.99 to $29.99 to purchase and $14.99 to $24.99 to rent for 48 hours. ForbesRecap: New ‘South Park’ Mocks Trump, FCC’s Carr And Prediction Market – How To WatchBy Tim Lammers One Battle After Another’s studio is Warner Bros., which typically releases its films on PVOD about a month after they open in theaters. For example, Warner Bros.’ Final Destination Bloodlines debuted on PVOD on June 17, just over a month after it opened in theaters on May 16. Superman, meanwhile, arrived on PVOD on Aug. 15, a little over a month after it…
The Decentralised Super App Investors Have Been Waiting For

The Decentralised Super App Investors Have Been Waiting For

The post The Decentralised Super App Investors Have Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 16:45 As the crypto market matures, traders are no longer content with single-purpose tokens. They’re hunting for platforms that combine cutting-edge technology, diversified opportunities and genuine income potential. Tron and Hyperliquid are two well-known names in the decentralised finance space, but a new arrival – BlockchainFX (BFX) – is building something far broader: a decentralised super app offering crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs and more under one roof. Its presale pricing, staking model and exclusive Visa Card are making it one of the best cryptos to buy today. Why Tron And Hyperliquid Struggle To Be All Things At Once Tron has built a strong niche in facilitating fast, low-cost stablecoin transfers and decentralised entertainment. However, its focus remains largely on a single segment of the blockchain economy rather than a fully diversified platform. Hyperliquid is one of the highest-ranking projects on CoinMarketCap, with a market cap near $15 billion. Its decentralised exchange has gained attention for low-fee perpetual futures trading. Yet, even as a top DEX, it concentrates on crypto derivatives rather than multiple asset classes. This creates space for a platform like BlockchainFX to offer 10 times more assets than HYPE across crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs and other markets – a true decentralised super app built for the next wave of adoption. Multi-Asset Trading: Putting Everything In One Decentralised App At the heart of BlockchainFX is its vision of an all-in-one decentralised trading environment. Instead of juggling several platforms, users can trade cryptocurrencies alongside shares, forex pairs, ETFs and more from a single interface. This approach removes friction, improves security and delivers genuine convenience – making BFX stand out among the best cryptos to buy for 2024 and beyond. Presale Pricing: A Rare Window Of Opportunity BlockchainFX’s presale is already proving popular, having raised…
Best Crypto to Buy Now: 3 Low-Cap Coins to Outperform XRP and Solana

Best Crypto to Buy Now: 3 Low-Cap Coins to Outperform XRP and Solana

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
‘Peacemaker’ Reveals Its James Gunn-Hyped Twist And Big DCU Cameo

‘Peacemaker’ Reveals Its James Gunn-Hyped Twist And Big DCU Cameo

The post ‘Peacemaker’ Reveals Its James Gunn-Hyped Twist And Big DCU Cameo appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Gunn is inescapable these days, freely talking about the good and bad of mapping on the DCU, but if there’s one thing he’s been relentlessly focused on, it’s his personal project of Peacemaker, which he now retconned to be a full part of the DCU. And that was on full display last night. Gunn has said that Episodes 6-8 of Peacemaker were so big and important that he didn’t show more than a handful of people them. Critics certainly did not get screeners, and rated the season a 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, the highest-scored DC project ever (not just DCU), even before these episodes have aired. So, was episode 6, at least, worth the hype? Yes and no, but that answer may depend on just how “online” you are, digging for theories and predicting twists that yes, did in fact pan out to be true. There are two things that happened here that were big reveals of different sorts (spoilers follow): The idyllic world Peacemaker wants to stay in is in fact an idyllic “Whites Only” world. The end of the episode reveals that this America appears to be in a timeline where the Nazis won World War II and have apparently locked up (or killed) all racial minorities, as evidenced by Adebayo being chased down the street with white people yelling “one got out!” Fans uncovered this weeks ago, when many started to notice what Harcourt clocked immediately, that there were no people of color in the world, not at ARGUS, not walking the street, nowhere. There were no American flags anywhere before this, with the main reveal being that the flag had an actual swastika on it. There was no Eagly in this world, which would be a symbol of the old America. They pronounced “Blüdhaven” the…
BlackRock-Backed Tokenization Firm Securitize Expands to Sei

BlackRock-Backed Tokenization Firm Securitize Expands to Sei

The post BlackRock-Backed Tokenization Firm Securitize Expands to Sei appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apollo’s ACRED fund becomes Securitize’s first tokenized RWA offering on the Sei blockchain. Securitize, a platform focused on tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs), has expanded its offerings to the Sei blockchain, launching the Apollo Diversified Credit Fund (ACRED) as its inaugural tokenized product on the network. In a blog announcement on Thursday, Sept. 25, Sei said that the product will leverage the network’s parallel processing architecture to facilitate features such as daily net asset value pricing, automated compliance reporting, and access to liquidity through cross-chain interoperability via a partnership with Wormhole. ACRED, a fund for accredited investors and managed by global investment firm Apollo, currently has more than $112 million in value on-chain, per data from RWAxyz. The fund, which invests across a mix of company loans, asset-backed deals, and other credit opportunities, is designed to generate returns from both interest income and capital growth, with a focus on steady income and relatively low risk, according to Securitize’s description of the product. With the launch, Sei becomes the seventh network where Securitize has rolled out a tokenized version ACRED, joining Solana and Ethereum. Justin Barlow, executive director at the Sei Development Foundation, said in the blog post that the integration comes after “explosive growth in both stablecoin adoption and RWA tokenization,” and added that private credit alone is “projected to be a $2.8 trillion market by 2028.” SEI 7-day price chart. Source: CoinGecko SEI is down nearly 17% over the past week following the broader market sell-off, but has recovered slightly in the past 24 hours, currently trading near $0.27. Multibillion RWA Market Data from RWAxyz shows that the total value of RWAs on-chain is approaching $31 billion, up more than 8% over the past 30 days. Ethereum remains the largest network by on-chain value, accounting for over 52% of the…
Inflation Remained High In August

Inflation Remained High In August

The post Inflation Remained High In August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Americans appeared to slow down their spending last month amid President Donald Trump’s tariffs, according to federal data released Friday, which showed the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge matched Wall Street’s projections for August. Fed Chair Jerome Powell earlier this week suggested the “near-term risks” of inflation had improved. Getty Images Key Facts Annual inflation was 2.9% in August, matching July’s price increases, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday for core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data, while also meeting consensus economist forecasts, according to FactSet. August’s inflation reading remained above the Fed’s 2% target for core PCE inflation, the central bank’s favored measurement of price changes that excludes the more volatile food and energy markets, for the 54th consecutive month. Headline PCE inflation was 2.7%, matching projections and 0.1% above July’s price increases. Inflation-adjusted consumer spending rose 0.4% month-over-month, down from July’s 0.5% increase, while personal income increased 0.4%. What To Watch For The latest inflation reading comes one week before September’s jobs report is released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wall Street anticipates the unemployment rate to remain at 4.3% as the U.S. is expected to have added 45,000 jobs, up from the dismal 22,000 added in August, according to FactSet. Key Background The Federal Reserve looks to core PCE data more than inflation readings by the Bureau of Labor Statistics because it allows the central bank to better understand how Americans spend their money and how their spending habits change. The Fed adheres to a dual mandate of full employment and stabilized inflation of around 2%, though Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted earlier this week the “near-term risks” of inflation were “tilted to the upside.” Unemployment and a weakening job market has become a primary concern, Powell said, and was responsible for the…
Silver price today: falls on September 26

Silver price today: falls on September 26

The post Silver price today: falls on September 26 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver prices (XAG/USD) fell on Friday, according to FXStreet data. Silver trades at $45.08 per troy ounce, down 0.24% from the $45.19 it cost on Thursday. Silver prices have increased by 56.04% since the beginning of the year. Unit measure Silver Price Today in USD Troy Ounce 45.08 1 Gram 1.45 The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 83.18 on Friday, up from 82.96 on Thursday. Silver FAQs Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets. Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold’s. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices. Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of…
