2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
2 Ethereum Meme Coins That Could Turn $400 into $20,000 by the Time ETH’s Bull Run Peaks in 2026

The post 2 Ethereum Meme Coins That Could Turn $400 into $20,000 by the Time ETH’s Bull Run Peaks in 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum-based meme coins are gaining traction as the next frontier of blockchain-driven investment. Some meme coins are exhibiting a phenomenal growth potential, given that an Ethereum bull run will likely reach its peak in 2026. An entry of $400 now can be worth $20,000 at maturity should the present presale trends continue. Shiba Inu positioned …
Memecoin
MEME$0.002348+1.20%
Ethereum
ETH$4,002.6-0.38%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001836+4.79%
CoinPedia2025/09/26 22:45
Best Crypto Presale 2025: Top Projects With 1000x Potential Revealed

AlphaPepe presale grows past 1,600 holders and $180K raised at $0.00684. With staking up to 85% APR and DAO plans, it’s tipped as 2025’s best crypto presale.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
1
1$0.008408-7.03%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1106--%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 22:35
Cloudflare Stablecoin NET Dollar to Power AI Agent Payments

The post Cloudflare Stablecoin NET Dollar to Power AI Agent Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cloudflare to launch NET Dollar stablecoin for AI-driven automated transactions. Google, Coinbase, and others push AI-agent payment protocols alongside Cloudflare’s plan. Stablecoin market tops $295B as experts predict surge in AI-agent adoption. Cloudflare is moving into digital assets with plans to launch NET Dollar, a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin built to support AI-driven transactions and micropayments. The company said the token is designed for autonomous software agents; programs that can make decisions and execute tasks such as booking flights or buying goods in real-time without human input. Why is Cloudflare launching a stablecoin Co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince explained that the internet lacks a payment model suited to automated agents and micro-transactions. He argued that NET Dollar is meant to fill that gap, enabling fractional payments, instant settlement, and task-based execution. Related: Coinbase Sees First AI-to-AI Crypto Transaction Cloudflare sees use cases ranging from retail; letting bots capture discounts the moment they appear, to infrastructure, such as API monetization and rewards for digital creators. The token could also support streaming payments, an area often cited as a future driver of stablecoin demand. Tying Into the AI Payments Push The launch comes as Google and Coinbase introduced an open-source AI payments protocol, backed by the Ethereum Foundation and PayPal. Cloudflare recently unveiled the x402 Foundation, a joint initiative with Coinbase aimed at creating an open standard for digital payments on the internet. The foundation’s work aligns with the company’s plans for NET Dollar, though no release timeline has been disclosed. While no release date has been announced, Cloudflare confirmed NET Dollar will be available “soon.”  Stablecoin Market Nears $300 Billion Stablecoins remain a focal point in the digital asset industry, with the total market capitalization exceeding $295 billion, according to DeFi Llama. That figure records an increase of more than $122 billion…
LayerNet
NET$0.00007319-0.05%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1228-1.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011541-30.68%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:34
US consumers can still be relied upon – Commerzbank

The post US consumers can still be relied upon – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The third estimate of US growth is usually not met with quite as much excitement in the market. This estimate covers a period that is already in the past, and two previous estimates have already provided an indication of growth. However, yesterday was different: the US Dollar (USD) significantly benefited from the figures, with EUR-USD falling by more than half a cent, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Michael Pfister notes. No need for interest rates to be cut rapidly to well below 3% “The reason is obvious: the third estimate was significantly better than the previous one (3.8% instead of 3.3% in the second quarter, annualised quarter-on-quarter), and other second-tier figures also exceeded expectations. The main reason for this positive surprise was that private consumer spending was stronger than originally anticipated. This continues a long-standing trend. Back in March, I analysed US growth, breaking it down into private consumption and other components, and showed that US growth exceptionalism would not exist without private consumption. Yesterday’s data confirmed this once again.” “Why is this important for the US dollar? Firstly, yesterday’s data shows that the US economy is not in as bad a state as originally thought. Conversely, despite Donald Trump’s continued vehement attacks on the Fed, there is no need for interest rates to be cut rapidly to well below 3%. However, this dependence on private consumption also poses a risk. If consumer sentiment declines due to a weakening labour market, growth would suffer significantly. Furthermore, while the US government would never admit it, its erratic trade policy is doing much to dampen consumer sentiment. This should be kept in mind in the coming months.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-us-consumers-can-still-be-relied-upon-commerzbank-202509260937
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011541-30.68%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001568+0.51%
MetYa
MET$0.2278-0.13%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:23
Vanguard rethinks crypto ETFs amid regulatory and market shifts

The post Vanguard rethinks crypto ETFs amid regulatory and market shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vanguard is preparing to loosen restrictions on crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The move, first reported on Sept. 26 by Crypto in America, would represent a sharp departure for a firm that has consistently distanced itself from digital assets. The $10 trillion asset manager has historically taken a cautious approach, barring clients from buying Bitcoin ETFs on its brokerage platform while competitors such as Fidelity have embraced them. That strategy reflected Vanguard’s preference for stability and long-term returns over exposure to what it once considered speculative products. According to the report, Vanguard has begun exploratory talks with external partners about granting brokerage customers access to select third-party crypto ETFs. However, the asset management firm is not expected to develop in-house products like its rivals. Why Vanguard is changing stance on crypto Vanguard’s new approach to crypto can be linked to several factors, including the improved regulatory environment and the success of crypto ETFs. Over the past year, the Trump administration has reshaped the US regulatory landscape, steering it toward a more pro-crypto direction. This shift is reflected in the growing coordination between key financial watchdogs, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), as they work to establish clearer rules for digital assets. Their collaborative approach has transformed what was once an unregulated frontier into a more structured market, drawing substantial institutional interest and accelerating growth across the crypto sector. Apart from that, the significant success of the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs has undoubtedly influenced the asset management firm’s decision. Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum funds have attracted more than $70 billion in inflows since launching last year, bringing their total assets to over $150 billion, according to data from SoSo Value. That success has made rivals’ crypto strategies difficult to ignore. Industry watchers such as…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011541-30.68%
Movement
MOVE$0.1088-2.24%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001568+0.51%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:22
US core inflation holds steady at 2.9%, keeping Fed on rate-cut track

The post US core inflation holds steady at 2.9%, keeping Fed on rate-cut track appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Core inflation stayed stuck at 2.9% in August, according to the Federal Reserve’s go-to forecast tool. The data, released Friday by the Commerce Department, makes it clear the Fed is still heading toward another interest rate cut, likely within the next few months. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index went up 0.3% last month, pushing the overall yearly inflation rate to 2.7%. That’s a small bump from July’s 2.6%, while the core rate, which drops food and energy, barely moved, rising 0.2% monthly and holding at 2.9% for the year. Every number lined up exactly with what Wall Street was expecting, based on the Dow Jones forecast. Fed sticks to rate-cut path despite stubborn inflation Even with inflation still above the Fed’s 2% goal, officials aren’t switching gears. Last week, policymakers signaled they’re expecting two more quarter-point rate cuts by the end of the year. The first one already happened. The Federal Open Market Committee approved it just last week, dropping the federal funds rate to a new target range of 4% to 4.25%. Markets are already pricing in another move for October, but a December cut is still up in the air. As inflation refuses to cool off fully, spending and income data are also showing signs of strength. Personal income jumped 0.4% in August, while consumer spending rose even faster at 0.6%. Both of those beat estimates by 0.1 percentage point, showing that Americans are still throwing cash around—even with higher prices. The data also puts a spotlight back on Donald Trump’s tariffs. Despite earlier fears, they haven’t done much to push up prices. A lot of firms loaded up on goods before the tariffs kicked in, while others just ate the cost. It worked. Consumer prices haven’t spiked the way people thought they would. Fed Chair…
Core DAO
CORE$0.386+0.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011541-30.68%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01572+11.48%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:14
UK banks accelerate on the tokenization of deposits

The post UK banks accelerate on the tokenization of deposits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The main banks of the United Kingdom are taking a decisive step towards the future of digital payments by launching a pilot project for the introduction of tokenized deposits. This initiative, involving giants like HSBC, NatWest, and Lloyds, represents a concrete response to the call from the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, who has urged the sector to focus on this technology rather than the more debated stablecoins. Tokenization involves creating digital representations of traditional assets, such as deposits, stocks, and bonds, which are recorded on a blockchain. Proponents of this innovation argue that it can make transactions faster, cheaper, and more secure, paving the way for a new era for the financial system. A pilot project to revolutionize payments According to the announcement by the industrial group UK Finance, the pilot project involves the use of tokenized deposits to make payments on online marketplaces. In addition to the already mentioned HSBC, NatWest, and Lloyds, other prominent institutions such as Barclays, Nationwide, and Santander are also participating. The program, which will run until mid-2026, also includes the experimentation of applications in the remortgaging process and the regulation of digital assets. The Bank of England’s Perspective The push towards tokenization comes after Andrew Bailey, in an interview given in July, expressed skepticism towards stablecoin. While stating he is “not against” these cryptocurrencies pegged to fiat currencies, Bailey emphasized that he does not understand their real necessity, believing that the tokenization of deposits offers greater added value. According to the Governor, stablecoin risk draining liquidity from the banking system, potentially jeopardizing financial stability. Currently, the British Financial Conduct Authority does not plan to finalize specific regulation on stablecoins before the end of 2026. However, the Bank of England (BoE) has already given the green light to banks to experiment…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011541-30.68%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13134+7.72%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001497+7.23%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:13
3 reasons why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin are Struggling

Key Points The leading cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, have been experiencing a downturn amidst the growing macroeconomic uncertainties. Although they have shown considerable resilience following the recent massive wipeout, the market sentiment remains bearish. Experts recommend exercising caution while keeping a close eye on key market indicators. Top Reasons Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin ... Read more The post 3 reasons why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin are Struggling appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07639+2.28%
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 22:09
Can XRP Bounce to $3.20? Only if $2.70 Holds Strong

The post Can XRP Bounce to $3.20? Only if $2.70 Holds Strong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.  Key Insights: XRP must defend $2.70 support; failure risks deeper losses, while holding opens path toward $3.20. Compression near support suggests stored momentum, with analysts expecting possible breakout once dip completes. Trading volume over $9 billion shows strong market activity despite recent declines in price performance. Can XRP Bounce to $3.20? Only if $2.70 Holds Strong XRP was trading at $2.75 with a 24-hour turnover of $9.02 billion. The token has dropped 4% in the past 24 hours and more than 9% over the past week. The recent decline has brought the market back to a critical support zone at $2.70. Analyst Ali shared a chart of XRP/USDT on the 12-hour timeframe that shows repeated bounces at this level.   He stated,  “$XRP must hold $2.70 support to keep the chance of a rebound to $3.20 alive!”  The view suggests that as long as buyers defend this area, the structure favors a move higher. Path Toward $3.20 Resistance The chart posted by Ali shows dotted lines outlining a possible recovery path. This scenario would see XRP consolidating near current levels before making an attempt to climb back toward $2.95–$3.00. From there, the next target would be the $3.20 resistance zone, a level the market has tested before. If $2.70 holds, the setup provides the technical base for this rebound scenario. A confirmed break below the level, however, could weaken the structure and open the way for a deeper pullback. Compression Signals Building Energy Another analyst, Kamran Asghar, described the current price action as “coiling.” His chart shows XRP consolidating inside a descending wedge pattern with support between $2.70 and $2.60. This area has acted as a strong floor multiple times in recent months. Kamran explained, “Support test underway. The spring is compressed. Expecting an aggressive move to $4.03 once this final…
XRP
XRP$2.7904+0.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011541-30.68%
NEAR
NEAR$2.712-0.65%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 21:58
Bitcoin Bear Peter Schiff Warns Of Crypto ‘Ice Age,’ Calls Michael Saylor’s Treasury Strategy ‘Harebrained’

Peter Schiff has warned of a “crypto ice age” as Bitcoin and the broader crypto market slide, while calling Michael Saylor’s BTC treasury strategy ‘’harebrained.’’ [...]
Bitcoin
BTC$109,415.3+0.20%
Insidebitcoins2025/09/26 21:35
