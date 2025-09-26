Giełda MEXC
Smarter Investing in 2025: Why TrustStrategy Is the Best AI Trading App for Modern Investors
TrustStrategy powers AI quant investing for 9M+ users worldwide. With daily profits, secure plans, and a free $100 trial, it's a top trading app in 2025.
WHY
$0.00000002846
-1.86%
AI
$0.1228
-1.44%
APP
$0.001906
-8.89%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/26 22:38
South Park Skewers Prediction Markets in Latest Episode
The post South Park Skewers Prediction Markets in Latest Episode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The animated series South Park already kicked off its 27th season by ripping into cryptocurrencies and politics, and its most recent episode set its sights on prediction market apps. In its episode titled Conflict of Interest, which aired on Wednesday, the characters in South Park's elementary school engaged in a debate over the merits of prediction markets and the role US regulators had in overseeing them. Among the bets they made on a Kalshi- or Polymarket-type app included guessing school lunches, the outcome of conflicts between Israel and Palestine and whether a fictional baby was a boy or a girl. The show also poked fun at the individuals in charge of prediction markets and US regulators, including the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC), claiming they were "highly professional strategic advisers," while portraying a character resembling Donald Trump Jr., who joined Polymarket's advisory board in August and was named as a strategic adviser at Kalshi in January. Fictional Kalshi bet featured on the latest episode of South Park. Source: Comedy Central South Park has regularly incorporated cryptocurrency and blockchain themes into its satire. Past episodes have featured US President Donald Trump's connections to crypto, labeled Bitcoin (BTC) a "fly-by-night Ponzi scheme," and and made fun of people investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Related: South Park destroys Matt Damon's Crypto.com ad in season premiere The show's 27th season launched after its owner, Paramount Global, reached a $16 million settlement with Trump over allegations of deceptive editing in an interview. The show consistently mocks the US president. Federal scrutiny of prediction markets seems to be waning in the US Kalshi had been engaged in a legal battle with the CFTC after the US regulator ordered the company to stop offering political event contracts in 2023. A lower…
COM
$0.011541
-30.68%
APP
$0.001906
-8.89%
BABY
$0.04836
-2.75%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 22:36
Breaking: $11 Trillion Giant Vanguard to Open Doors to Crypto ETFs
The post Breaking: $11 Trillion Giant Vanguard to Open Doors to Crypto ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a major policy change, Vanguard, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-headquartered asset manager, is set to greenlight cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on its brokerage platform, according to a recent report. The move is likely to boost the institutional acceptance of major cryptocurrencies. Warning up to crypto Despite BlackRock, the leading asset manager, striking gold with its highly successful Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), Vanguard chose to remain on the sidelines of the crypto boom, stubbornly ignoring the newfangled asset class. In fact, it banned crypto ETFs from its platform. Analyst Eric Balchunas previously opined that such an aggressively anti-crypto stance was due to Vanguard's general aversion toward commodities. You Might Also Like Some assumed that Vanguard might change its stance after Salim Ramji, who helped to oversee the launch of IBIT, was appointed as the asset manager's new CEO. However, this did not happen. That said, as reported by U.Today, Vanguard is the top corporate owner of Michael Saylor's Strategy, which, of course, is known as Bitcoin's leading corporate holder. Now, if the recent report is accurate, the asset management giant is finally embracing crypto now that it is increasingly becoming part of mainstream finance. Source: https://u.today/breaking-11-trillion-giant-vanguard-to-open-doors-to-crypto-etfs
OPEN
$0.54678
-5.46%
COM
$0.011541
-30.68%
MAJOR
$0.12249
+0.36%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 22:30
TeraWulf Targets $3B Raise With Google's Backing to Fuel Data Center Expansion
According to CFO Patrick Fleury, the company is working with Morgan Stanley on a deal that could launch as early […] The post TeraWulf Targets $3B Raise With Google's Backing to Fuel Data Center Expansion appeared first on Coindoo.
FUEL
$0.00471
-8.72%
Coindoo
2025/09/26 22:30
Cronos Drops Below $0.19, Crypto.com Faces Scrutiny Over Token Demand
TLDR Cronos experienced a 40% rally following the Trump Media Group partnership announcement but quickly lost those gains. The token has dropped below $0.19, erasing almost all of its post-announcement surge and losing over $6 billion in market cap. Community members are divided, with some expressing skepticism about the token's demand and utility. Crypto.com CEO [...] The post Cronos Drops Below $0.19, Crypto.com Faces Scrutiny Over Token Demand appeared first on CoinCentral.
COM
$0.011541
-30.68%
TOKEN
$0.01179
+0.42%
TRUMP
$7.572
+0.30%
Coincentral
2025/09/26 22:26
Cryptocurrency Prices Tumble, Traders Hit Hard
The post Cryptocurrency Prices Tumble, Traders Hit Hard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market has been rocked by a considerable downturn, resulting in a massive $1.15 billion in asset liquidations. The rapid decline has especially impacted traders with long positions, revealing their susceptibility in the face of sustained market volatility. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Prices Tumble, Traders Hit Hard Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cryptocurrency-prices-tumble-traders-hit-hard
COM
$0.011541
-30.68%
1
$0.008408
-7.03%
NET
$0.00007319
-0.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 22:24
Will It Break $218 Ahead of October ETF Decision?
The post Will It Break $218 Ahead of October ETF Decision? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana ($SOL) is at a critical juncture as traders and investors closely monitor its price levels and potential institutional adoption. After a recent pullback, the cryptocurrency now hovers near $196, reflecting a 3.98% drop in the past 24 hours and a 20.09% decline over the week. Analysts emphasize that Solana's near-term trend largely depends on overcoming resistance zones while maintaining strong support levels. Crucial Resistance at $218 Ali Martinez, a market analyst, highlights $218 as a major supply wall for Solana. The UTXO Realized Price Distribution (URPD) chart indicates nearly 29 million SOL were acquired around this level, representing 4.8% of total supply. This concentration creates a cluster of potential sellers seeking to break even, potentially triggering profit-taking if the price approaches $218. Below this zone, Solana enjoys strong support between $165 and $180, where large volumes were previously transacted. If bulls can break past $218, the path toward $238–$250 opens, offering lighter resistance. Conversely, repeated rejections may reinforce consolidation and pressure Solana downward. Source: X Bounce Potential Near $194 Another analyst, Tom Tucker, points out that Solana recently moved beyond its 0.618 Fibonacci retracement at $200. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits deep in oversold territory, suggesting a possible bounce if $194 holds. This combination of technical support and oversold momentum makes the current price zone a watch area for traders anticipating a short-term recovery. Consequently, a successful rebound could set the stage for renewed upward momentum toward higher resistance levels. Institutional Interest and ETF Impact Beyond technical trends, Solana could gain significantly from institutional adoption. Pantera Capital notes that institutions currently hold less than 1% of Solana's supply, compared to 16% of Bitcoin and 7% of Ethereum. Potential Grayscale spot ETF approval on October 10 could dramatically boost institutional participation, providing direct exposure to Solana. Additional applications from…
COM
$0.011541
-30.68%
SOL
$202.19
+1.07%
NOW
$0.00493
-2.95%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 22:10
As Tether Aims for $500B Valuation, The Rising Meme Culture Presale Offers Retail Investors 8,880% ROI
The post As Tether Aims for $500B Valuation, The Rising Meme Culture Presale Offers Retail Investors 8,880% ROI appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Tether's Bold Move Toward Half a Trillion Tether, the company behind the world's largest stablecoin (USDT), is reportedly planning to raise $15–20 billion in a new funding round. This would place its valuation at $500 billion, putting it in the same conversation as giants like SpaceX and Meta. With a current market cap of around …
MEME
$0.002348
+1.20%
MOVE
$0.1088
-2.24%
GIANTS
$0.0001497
+7.23%
CoinPedia
2025/09/26 21:53
Next Crypto to Hit $1? Experts Suggest MUTM Could Reach the Target Faster Than DOGE
Markets are buzzing with renewed attention on which crypto coins are positioned to deliver the next big breakout. While some retail traders are still asking what is going on with crypto today, seasoned analysts are turning their focus away from hype-driven tokens and toward platforms offering tangible utility. One name at the center of this [...] The post Next Crypto to Hit $1? Experts Suggest MUTM Could Reach the Target Faster Than DOGE appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
$0.008408
-7.03%
DOGE
$0.22974
-0.39%
HYPE
$45.55
+1.35%
Blockonomi
2025/09/26 21:50
How Much Will $2,100 Worth of Hedera (HBAR) Be Worth in 2026?
Hedera (HBAR) has dropped from its yearly high of $0.40 to around $0.20, a decline of more than 40%. To some, that suggests weakness. To others, it looks like a golden opportunity. At today's price, $2,100 buys a little over 10,000 HBAR but what could that be worth by 2026? An analyst from the CryptoIntel
HBAR
$0.21273
-0.49%
MORE
$0.07639
+2.28%
LOOKS
$0.013591
+0.82%
Coinstats
2025/09/26 21:30
