Google Invests in Bitcoin Miner Cipher: Is PEPENODE the Next Big AI-Crypto Play?

The $3 billion deal, structured through a Fluidstack lease agreement, includes Google’s guarantee of $1.4 billion in obligations. This highlights […] The post Google Invests in Bitcoin Miner Cipher: Is PEPENODE the Next Big AI-Crypto Play? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:42
SEC Chair Promises New Framework to Fast-Track Blockchain Products

His initiatives – from a fast-track “innovation exemption” to a rulemaking overhaul dubbed Project Crypto – are pitched as a […] The post SEC Chair Promises New Framework to Fast-Track Blockchain Products appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:35
Traders Look Past SHIB and PEPE, Debating What Crypto to Buy For 15x Upside Before 2026

The post Traders Look Past SHIB and PEPE, Debating What Crypto to Buy For 15x Upside Before 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News For years, meme tokens like SHIB and PEPE dominated headlines, thriving on hype and retail momentum. They delivered excitement but failed to evolve into platforms with long-term value. With the crypto fear and greed index swinging daily between extremes, investors are now turning away from speculative bets and pivoting toward platforms that solve real liquidity …
CoinPedia2025/09/26 22:28
Eric Trump says he believes stablecoins will 'save the dollar'

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Cointelegraph, Eric Trump, the second son of US President Trump, said in an interview with the New York Post published on Friday that he believes stablecoins will "save the dollar." He specifically mentioned the stablecoin USD1 associated with the Trump family's crypto project "World Liberty Financial," which has attracted close attention in Washington. In April, Rep. Maxine Waters, a senior member of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, even suggested that Trump was considering replacing the U.S. dollar with his stablecoin.
PANews2025/09/26 22:27
Tether Dominance Surges to 2-Month High, Bear Market Ahead?

The post Tether Dominance Surges to 2-Month High, Bear Market Ahead? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Dominance (USDT.D) is one of the metrics closely correlated with Bitcoin’s price and overall market capitalization. Yet it is often overlooked in many market analyses. Now, this data has confirmed warning signals worth paying attention to. USDT.D represents Tether’s share of the total crypto market capitalization. Changes in USDT.D can help measure how actively traders spend USDT, providing a basis for predicting possible scenarios. Sponsored Sponsored Analysts Warn as Tether Dominance (USDT.D) Reaches 2-Month High Tether (USDT) remains the leading stablecoin in terms of both market share and liquidity. A decline in USDT.D usually means traders spend more USDT to buy Bitcoin and altcoins, driving higher prices. On the other hand, a rise in USDT.D indicates that traders are selling assets and moving back into USDT. This reflects cautious sentiment toward volatility and often signals potential downside risk. TradingView data shows that the inverse correlation between USDT.D and total crypto market capitalization has been observed repeatedly over the years. Total Market Capitalization And USDT.D. Source: TradingView During the final week of September, USDT.D climbed to 4.69%, its highest level in two months. Analysts see this breakout as a move that could push it even higher, raising concerns about a prolonged bearish outlook in the days ahead. Market analyst Jason Pizzino remains hopeful that USDT.D will soon correct. However, he does not rule out a breakout above 5% as a troubling confirmation. Sponsored Sponsored “Here’s the breakout no crypto bull wants to see. The good news is that USDT dominance is now testing the macro 50% level. However, above ~5% and the trend could be changing for the bulls. Hopefully, it’s a test and rejection. Otherwise, be prepared,” Pizzino commented. Technical vs. Fundamental Considerations At this stage, most negative analyses based on USDT.D rely heavily on technical signals, where trendlines…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 22:16
Dow rises 350 points as Wall Street reacts to PCE inflation data

Stocks were higher in early trading on Friday as the market reacted to the latest U.S. inflation data. The S&P 500 gained 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 350 points.…
Crypto.news2025/09/26 22:06
2025 Cloud Mining Trends: DefiMiner Mobile Mining for Efficient Profits

  With the widespread adoption of 5G technology and the continuous improvement of mobile device performance, mobile mining is becoming a new trend in the cryptocurrency industry. DefiMiner has innovatively launched a mobile cloud mining model, allowing users to participate in cryptocurrency mining easily with just their phones—no expensive equipment required. The platform utilizes advanced […] The post 2025 Cloud Mining Trends: DefiMiner Mobile Mining for Efficient Profits appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 21:48
Crypto.com’s Cronos erases Trump pump gains, community questions demand

Since the peak of the Trump news-driven rally, Cronos has lost more than $6 billion, or nearly 50% of its market cap. Cronos, the native cryptocurrency of Crypto.com’s Cronos Chain, has faced significant selling pressure since the launch of the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy last month.On Aug. 26, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the operator of Truth Social and majority-owned by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, announced a joint $6.4 billion Cronos (CRO) treasury.The announcement sparked an immediate 40% rally in CRO’s price. However, since then, the token has steadily declined, nearly erasing those gains as CRO tumbled below $0.19 on Thursday, approaching pre-announcement levels, according to CoinGecko data.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/26 21:43
CoinStats and Hexens Collaborate to Enhance Crypto Trading Security

An Innovative Security Tool for Crypto Traders Cryptocurrency traders can now leverage an advanced tool—Glider Token Risk—from Hexens, thanks to a strategic integration with CoinStats. This tool offers deep insights into potential vulnerabilities and risks associated with token smart contracts, empowering users to make safer trading decisions. Why This Integration Matters With a significant rise in scam tokens, which saw over 74,000 new scam tokens in 2024 costing traders nearly $10 billion, the need for robust security solutions has never been more urgent. Glider Token Risk is engineered to identify over 22 distinct smart contract risks, ensuring traders can act with confidence. Deep Dive into Glider Token Risk Glider Token Risk performs an exhaustive analysis of smart contracts, much like an X-ray. This allows it to detect underlying threats that might go unnoticed by superficial scans. Here's a breakdown of what the tool scans for: Blockable transfers, found in 59% of tokens analyzed External calls during transfers, present in 29% of tokens Balance manipulation, detected in 25% of tokens Centralized minting capabilities, in 21% of tokens Hidden fee structures, present in 10% of tokens Centralized burn capabilities, found in 9% of tokens Upgradeable contract provisions, also in 9% of tokens Use of blacklists or whitelists, each found in 5% of tokens Pausable transfer capabilities, in 7% of tokens This comprehensive approach is designed to flag any suspicious contract activity and provide traders with the necessary insight to avoid high-risk tokens. Enhancing Education and Awareness The integration not only shields traders but also educates them, allowing for smarter, more informed investment decisions. The detailed risk explanations provided by Glider Token Risk help demystify complex technical details, making it easier for traders at all levels to understand the intricacies of smart contracts. Accessibility of Glider Token Risk Glider Token Risk is accessible to traders via the CoinStats Degen plan, and is compatible across a broad range of EVM-compatible chains. Subscribers can easily analyze any token by checking the Risks tab for an instantaneous breakdown of potential threats. You can access this feature on various platforms including iOS, Android, and web. Detailed insights are just a tap away for traders looking to enhance their trading rituals with added security measures. For more information on subscription plans, visit CoinStats pricing. About Hexens Hexens is a top-tier cybersecurity firm with a strong focus on Web3 security, providing essential services that include smart contract analysis and incident response. Their client list includes notable names such as Polygon and Lido, attesting to their expertise and reliability in the field. About CoinStats CoinStats is a leading cryptocurrency portfolio management platform, with capabilities to support multiple wallets and exchanges. This platform simplifies the task of portfolio management for crypto traders, integrating with major platforms and supporting an extensive list of blockchains and DeFi protocols. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/09/26 21:36
Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Rebound Case? +66% From Current Price

Shiba Inu’s core team says the Shibarium Ethereum bridge remains offline following the Sept. 12 validator-key exploit. The developers framed the pause as necessary while they complete security reviews and third-party audits. Project communications outline immediate containment steps taken after the incident. The team rotated keys, tightened custody, and restricted bridge operations as investigators mapped […] The post Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Rebound Case? +66% From Current Price appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/26 21:35
