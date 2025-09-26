2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
No XRP ETF Yet—BlackRock Digital Chief Explains Why

No XRP ETF Yet—BlackRock Digital Chief Explains Why

Robbie Mitchnick has recently explained that entering the XRP ETF market isn’t as simple as it might appear. Previously, the roadblock to making an XRP ETF filing was XRP’s lawsuit with the US SEC. A Ripple (XRP) Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is a financial product that tracks the price of XRP and allows investors to buy [...]]]>
XRP
XRP$2.7908+0.12%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
Threshold
T$0.01525-1.03%
Udostępnij
Crypto News Flash2025/09/26 22:45
Udostępnij
After Cronos' stock price peaked after the Trump news, its market value evaporated by more than $6 billion, a drop of nearly 50%.

After Cronos' stock price peaked after the Trump news, its market value evaporated by more than $6 billion, a drop of nearly 50%.

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Cointelegraph, Cronos (CRO), the native cryptocurrency of the Cronos Chain, a subsidiary of the cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com, has faced significant selling pressure since the Trump Media Group launched its CRO strategy last month. On August 26th, after the Trump Media Group announced the establishment of a $6.4 billion Cronos reserve, CRO prices immediately surged 40%. However, according to Coingecko data, the token's price has since continued to decline, nearly erasing all of these gains. On Thursday, CRO prices fell below $0.19, approaching pre-announcement levels. Since the peak of the Trump-fueled rally, Cronos' market capitalization has evaporated by over $6 billion, a drop of nearly 50%, shrinking to $6.6 billion at press time. The token has fallen out of the top 30 crypto assets by market capitalization, currently ranking 33rd.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.572+0.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07636+2.24%
Cronos
CRO$0.18571-4.12%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 22:20
Udostępnij
Hoskinson Says Governance Will Be Self-Improving as Cardano Nears Omega

Hoskinson Says Governance Will Be Self-Improving as Cardano Nears Omega

Leios Lite is expected to raise Cardano’s throughput by up to 55 times, marking a key step toward solving scalability. Hoskinson says governance will become self-improving as the network advances toward Omega. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has spoken about the next stage in the blockchain’s development. He said governance will become self-improving as the ecosystem [...]]]>
Stage
STAGE$0.0000432-10.00%
Udostępnij
Crypto News Flash2025/09/26 22:05
Udostępnij
Canary Pushes for Spot Solana ETF, Includes Marinade Staking in New Filing

Canary Pushes for Spot Solana ETF, Includes Marinade Staking in New Filing

Canary Capital has updated its SEC filing for a spot Solana ETF, adding a plan to stake the fund's SOL holdings with Marinade Finance. The post Canary Pushes for Spot Solana ETF, Includes Marinade Staking in New Filing appeared first on Coinspeaker.
FUND
FUND$0.0191+1.59%
Solana
SOL$202.22+1.08%
Udostępnij
Coinspeaker2025/09/26 21:53
Udostępnij
Bloomberg: Bitcoin purchases by listed companies this month have fallen 76% from the early summer frenzy

Bloomberg: Bitcoin purchases by listed companies this month have fallen 76% from the early summer frenzy

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Bloomberg, CryptoQuant data shows that Bitcoin purchases by listed digital asset treasuries plummeted from 64,000 in July to 12,600 in August, and have only purchased 15,500 so far in September. September's data represents a 76% drop from the frenzied buying in early summer. Over the past week, Bitcoin and Ethereum prices have both fallen by nearly 6%, indicating a period of concentrated market liquidation. Some digital asset treasury companies that raised funds through the "Private Investment Public Entity" (PIPE) model are experiencing share prices that are trading at discounts of up to 97% from their IPO prices. According to public data, digital asset treasury companies have raised over $44 billion this year. These institutions were once positioned by the market as long-term value investors in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, with their core investment strategy focused on building demand for crypto assets through enterprise-level holdings. However, this demand support mechanism is facing challenges. It was previously reported that US regulators are investigating unusual trading in the shares of digital asset treasury companies.
Farcana
FAR$0.00029+9.43%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05603-0.33%
Core DAO
CORE$0.386+0.70%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 21:49
Udostępnij
Bitcoin-Homing US Giant Vanguard Makes Unexpected Crypto Move! Here Are the Details…

Bitcoin-Homing US Giant Vanguard Makes Unexpected Crypto Move! Here Are the Details…

Vanguard is considering allowing its US brokerage account clients to access cryptocurrency ETF products. Continue Reading: Bitcoin-Homing US Giant Vanguard Makes Unexpected Crypto Move! Here Are the Details…
Movement
MOVE$0.1089-2.15%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219--%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 21:41
Udostępnij
Ethereum Price Forecast: Why Ether Could Continue Consolidating Below $4000 Short Term

Ethereum Price Forecast: Why Ether Could Continue Consolidating Below $4000 Short Term

Highlights: Ethereum is consolidating between $4000 and $3800 Consolidation is a sign of caution ahead of $21 billion options expiry  Macro factors are also pushing investors to take a cautious approach to Ether  Ethereum (ETH), like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, is in the red today. When writing, Ethereum was trading at $3902.7, down by 2.73% in the day. A significant spike has also followed Ethereum’s correction in trading volumes. In the day, Ethereum trading volumes have shot up by 33.43% to stand at $61.84 billion.  Ethereum’s rising trading volumes alongside a falling price are a bearish signal. They indicate that more holders are selling their Ether in anticipation of a further price correction in the short to medium term. Ethereum’s price correction in the last 24 hours is not a random event but a confluence of marketwide trading dynamics.  Ethereum Investors Cautious Ahead of $21 Billion Options Expiry One of these dynamics is the Bitcoin and Ethereum options that are set to expire today. The expiring options are worth $21 billion and are expected to cause a lot of volatility in the market. Considering this is happening in a week when the market has been broadly weak, investors are staying away from Ethereum until the volatility passes. As such, Ethereum could remain bearish going into the weekend.  Options Expiry Alert $21 billion in BTC and ETH options expire today. $16 billion worth of BTC options with a max pain at $110,000 expire today. $5 billion worth of ETH option with a max pain at $3,700 expire today. pic.twitter.com/UZdwQzDS8E — Cas Abbé (@cas_abbe) September 26, 2025 To add to the weakness ahead of the options expiry is the fact that Ethereum technical indicators are currently bearish. One such indicator is the fear and greed index, which sits at 27. This is a sign of strong fear, and such a reading was last recorded in April at the height of the tariff tensions between the US and the rest of the world. This and the fact that Ethereum recently lost the critical $4000 support level have given impetus to short sellers. A combination of options volatility and short selling keeps Ethereum weak and could also lower the price in the short term. Ethereum Fear and Greed Index is 27 – FearCurrent price: $3,893 pic.twitter.com/Dk8QE4P4uA — Ethereum Fear and Greed Index (@EthereumFear) September 26, 2025 Reduced Chance of Another Rate Cut In 2025 Could Weigh Down On Ether Ethereum is under heavy pressure from the macro environment. While the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates by 0.25 basis points, optimism has yet to return to the cryptocurrency market. Equities have also been showing weakness in the last couple of days. This is due to the Fed Chairman’s recent remarks that assets are overvalued and the release of stronger-than-expected US economic data. FED Chair Jerome Powell admitted on Tuesday that equity prices are “fairly highly valued!”– Interesting hashing of words, “fairly highly valued” is in fact "the most overvalued ever." pic.twitter.com/o2sC9Ij5wK — BraVoCycles Newsletter (@BraVoCycles) September 25, 2025 The Fed’s chairman’s statement could mean that assets must start cooling down to more sustainable levels. At the same time, strong economic data reduces the odds of another rate cut in 2025. This means, despite the recent cut, overall rates could remain elevated, which is not good for risk-on assets like Ethereum. That’s because such assets tend to perform best when rates are low or being aggressively cut.  Upcoming Network Upgrade Could Push Ethereum Higher Soon However, despite all indicators pointing to weakness, Ethereum has strong odds for value growth going into the future. One of the factors that is likely to push Ethereum higher is the upcoming Fusaka upgrade. The upgrade is expected to be completed in early December. As this upgrade approaches, investors expecting a pump could start pushing money into Ethereum. This could trigger a surge in the value of Ethereum from current levels, and potentially see it make new highs within the year. It's confirmed 60M Gas Limit is coming with Fusaka on December 3rd. pic.twitter.com/u3hHr2pIvW — Jrag.eth (@Jrag0x) September 26, 2025 Technical Analysis – Ether In A Multi-Day Consolidation Ethereum continues consolidating between the $4000 resistance and $3838.0 support. If bulls take control and push Ethereum through the $4000 resistance, a rally to $4197.6 could follow in the short term. Source: TradingView On the other hand, if bears take control and push Ethereum through the $3838.0 support, then a correction to the $3500 support level could follow. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
Sign
SIGN$0.07659-1.97%
Overtake
TAKE$0.17497-2.68%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 21:36
Udostępnij
Decentralized communities can fix AI bias

Decentralized communities can fix AI bias

Decentralized digital communities can democratize AI governance through transparent, community-led frameworks that prioritize public good over profit. Opinion by: Jarrad Hope, co-founder of LogosAs AI rapidly scales, humans are left at an ideological impasse on managing this new technology. Either choose to allow governments and companies to dominate how AI is trained and used to create policies that control our lives, or call for new governance models built with a foundation grounded in transparency, regeneration and public good. Network states, digital communities leveraging blockchain to form borderless societies, present a significantly improved approach to harmonizing AI with human well-being. With technology continually advancing the scope of digital augmentation, it’s essential to establish a new category of AI development administration focused on serving people, not power.Read more
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1228-1.44%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05603-0.33%
FORM
FORM$0.9147-7.43%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 21:30
Udostępnij
Citi Says Stablecoin Market To Soar 13x By 2030 To $4 Trillion In Revised Forecast

Citi Says Stablecoin Market To Soar 13x By 2030 To $4 Trillion In Revised Forecast

Peter Schiff has warned of a “crypto ice age” as Bitcoin and the broader crypto market slide, while calling Michael Saylor’s BTC treasury strategy ‘’harebrained.’’ [...]
Bitcoin
BTC$109,415.3+0.20%
Udostępnij
Insidebitcoins2025/09/26 19:14
Udostępnij
Hyperliquid Price Prediction: HYPE Slips 1% Even As Bitwise Files For Spot HYPE ETF

Hyperliquid Price Prediction: HYPE Slips 1% Even As Bitwise Files For Spot HYPE ETF

Peter Schiff has warned of a “crypto ice age” as Bitcoin and the broader crypto market slide, while calling Michael Saylor’s BTC treasury strategy ‘’harebrained.’’ [...]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.55+1.35%
1
1$0.008408-7.03%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,415.3+0.20%
Udostępnij
Insidebitcoins2025/09/26 16:51
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands