The crypto trust crisis nobody wants to admit

The post The crypto trust crisis nobody wants to admit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. If you’ve been in web3 for more than five minutes, you’ve either been scammed, almost been scammed, or one bad click away from joining the club. Never mind the big rug pulls that make headlines. Consider the usual stuff like fake MetaMask pop-ups, decentralized exchange swap links that look legit but aren’t, or random bridge pages Google happily shoves to the top of your search. Summary Scams are exploding — crypto fraud hit at least $9.9B in 2024, with increasingly sophisticated phishing and fake DeFi sites eroding even expert users’ trust. Security is treated as optional — despite available tools, phishing protection isn’t built into core infrastructure, leaving adoption stalled by safety concerns. Quantum risk looms — by 2030, systems must adopt post-quantum cryptography; without it, combined with phishing, web3 faces a credibility crisis. Urgency for industry action — security must be prioritized like scaling or DeFi yields, or else future billion-dollar hacks will force fixes too late. In 2024, crypto scams generated at least $9.9 billion in illicit revenue, with Chainalysis warning the total could hit a record $12.4 billion as more data comes in. Fraud in the sector is getting sharper, with scammers using more convincing phishing sites, fake decentralized finance platforms, and social engineering tactics. The sophistication makes detection harder and losses larger, eroding user trust. Even experienced traders are getting caught. And yet, the broader crypto community often chalks this up to the cost of doing business, which is insane. Imagine if every time you logged in to online banking, there was a one-in-ten chance it was a fake site. People would riot. In web3, however, there’s a shrug; people tweet “stay safe,…