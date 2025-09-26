2025-09-28 Sunday

Chinese stocks are on fire this year, drawing big interest from foreign and domestic investors

The post Chinese stocks are on fire this year, drawing big interest from foreign and domestic investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When Hou Yujie isn’t convincing customers to rent traditional Chinese clothing for photos at the country’s famous Forbidden City, she and her friends are checking stocks. Hou recently put 10% of her money in the market. In just a few days, she earned one month’s salary — and she’s thrilled.  “Interest rates for bank deposits are so low I don’t even want to bother,” Hou said at her shop outside the Beijing tourist site. “Stocks are a hot topic right now.” Chinese stocks, once deemed univestable by many, are luring both local and foreign investors impressed by recent returns. The Shanghai Composite hit a decade high earlier this month. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is also up 30% in 2025, on pace for its biggest annual advance since 2017 — when it soared nearly 36%. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Shanghai Composite since 2015 Government signals are encouraging investors to jump in.   “There is a change of policy intention because of the deflationary pressure is getting more and more prominent,” said Hao Hong, CIO at Lotus Asset Management. “The policymakers felt that they need to do something to refocus the government work on economic growth rather than minimize risk.” Chinese investors date the start of the rally, nicknamed the “9.24 performance,” to Sept. 24, 2024 — when the country’s central bank governor and other top financial chiefs held a rare coordinated press briefing, announcing measures to support the economy and the stock market. The authorities held a similar media briefing Monday, declaring China’s capital markets are expanding their “circle of friends” thanks to renewed interest by overseas investors. For the first time in four years, Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management funds reopened positions this week in Alibaba, according to a daily trading report. The government is also trying to push…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 23:44
Inflation in the Tokyo metropolitan area provides arguments against rate hikes – Commerzbank

The post Inflation in the Tokyo metropolitan area provides arguments against rate hikes – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The inflation figures for the Greater Tokyo Area, published this morning, came as a surprise across the board, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Michael Pfister notes. Interest rate hike in December to be the last one “The overall rate and the rate excluding fresh food were three-tenths of a percentage point lower than expected, and the rate excluding energy and fresh food was even four-tenths lower. As inflation in the Greater Tokyo Area is usually a reliable indicator of inflation in Japan as a whole, it can be assumed that inflationary pressure across the country is also likely to be lower than originally thought.” “After many months of elevated inflation, it seems that inflationary pressure is slowly beginning to ease. Price pressure is mainly driven by food prices, partly due to poor rice harvests. This effect now seems to be slowly subsiding. Although Tokyo’s inflation remains above target, it is moving in the right direction.” “Following the Bank of Japan’s last meeting, the market began to anticipate an interest rate hike as early as next month. However, the figures are likely to make such a move difficult. We still expect an interest rate hike to 0.75% in December, but the inflation figures confirm our view that this will be the last one. Any market participant currently hoping for further interest rate hikes is likely to be disappointed in the coming weeks.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/jpy-inflation-in-the-tokyo-metropolitan-area-provides-arguments-against-rate-hikes-commerzbank-202509260951
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 23:35
Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

The post Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBitcoin 26 September 2025 | 17:20 The final months of 2025 are shaping up to be pivotal for crypto. Analysts expect a wave of new U.S. rules, accelerating ETF inflows, and growing stablecoin usage to push digital assets into fresh territory – though monetary policy uncertainty still clouds the picture. U.S. lawmakers recently advanced the CLARITY Act, described by Grayscale as the first broad market structure framework for crypto. Combined with the SEC’s approval of generic standards for commodity-based exchange-traded products, the changes are expected to expand institutional access and tighten links with traditional finance. Stablecoins could be another decisive force. The GENIUS Act, signed in July, lays the groundwork for regulated payment tokens, potentially boosting chains like Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and BNB. Analysts argue that clear rules will give stablecoin issuers and supporting networks a competitive edge. Bitcoin, Altcoins and Sector Themes ETF flows continue to reshape demand. River Financial estimates that funds are absorbing nearly 1,800 BTC per day, reinforcing expectations of a supply squeeze. Analysts believe another Bitcoin push higher could set off the familiar rotation into altcoins, with memecoins and DeFi apps often outperforming once BTC stabilizes. Beyond price action, sector trends matter. Revenue-generating DeFi protocols, real-world asset tokenization, and buyback-driven projects remain in focus after an active third quarter. Still, expectations for further U.S. rate cuts could be tempered if inflation lingers or the labor market stays resilient, a risk that some analysts warn could stall momentum. With treasuries, ETFs, and stablecoins each carving out bigger roles, Q4 could mark a shift from narrative-driven hype to structural adoption. Whether that translates into record highs will depend on the balance between policy tailwinds and macro headwinds. Source The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 23:29
Italy 10-y Bond Auction up to 3.62% from previous 3.58%

The post Italy 10-y Bond Auction up to 3.62% from previous 3.58% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 23:17
Canary Files for Solana Spot ETF with Marinade Staking Feature

The post Canary Files for Solana Spot ETF with Marinade Staking Feature appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Canary Capital has filed an amended S-1 form for its spot Solana ETF, now named the Canary Marinade Solana ETF. The fund’s secondary objective is to earn yield for investors by staking its SOL holdings through a partnership with Marinade Finance. This filing is one of the first to formally integrate staking into a spot crypto ETF, introducing new potential returns and unique risks. Canary Capital Group is moving forward with its plans for a spot Solana SOL $194.9 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $106.22 B Vol. 24h: $11.20 B exchange-traded fund (ETF), submitting a key update to its proposal. An amended S-1 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 26 reveals a new name for the product, the so-called “Canary Marinade Solana ETF,” and a novel strategy to generate extra yield for investors. According to the official SEC filing, the fund’s primary objective is to track the price of Solana, allowing investors to gain exposure through traditional brokerage accounts. Canary Capital Group, which is also pursuing spot ETFs for HBAR HBAR $0.21 24h volatility: 3.9% Market cap: $8.85 B Vol. 24h: $265.35 M and Litecoin LTC $102.8 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $7.85 B Vol. 24h: $538.86 M , is sponsoring the fund, with BitGo Trust Company serving as custodian. A new model: integrating staking for yield The most notable part of the updated filing is the fund’s secondary objective: to earn additional SOL by staking. This strategy of leveraging Solana’s native yield is gaining traction, with a Nasdaq-listed firm recently creating a $500 million Solana treasury for that purpose. This means the ETF will not just hold SOL but actively use it to earn network rewards. To achieve this, the fund will partner with Marinade Finance, named in the filing as the exclusive…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 23:13
3 Low-Cap Coins To Outperform XRP And Solana

The post 3 Low-Cap Coins To Outperform XRP And Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP and Solana are still popular investment options, but something has shifted. XRP can’t stay above $3, even with all the rumors of a spot ETF being approved next month, and Solana’s on-chain buzz has definitely cooled from the frenzy of late 2024. Of course, these are still solid crypto projects with genuine use cases. But for traders seeking truly life-changing returns, XRP and SOL simply cannot compete with the upside offered by newer tokens. These smaller tokens don’t require billions in new money to double or triple; they just need the right catalyst. The risk is much higher, but the flip side is that modest capital inflows can trigger explosive price action when all the factors align. Right now, three low-cap projects are starting to make a name for themselves: Maxi Doge (MAXI), LayerZero (ZRO), and SUBBD (SUBBD). Let’s take a closer look at why they might be the best cryptos to buy today. 1. Maxi Doge (MAXI) Maxi Doge (MAXI) is one of the most interesting meme coins to be launched this year. The key difference here is that it features a mascot that no other meme coin has – a gym-bro “Doge” character who can’t stop chugging Red Bull. The presale numbers highlight how well MAXI is doing. Over $2.5 million has been raised so far, with several whale-sized investments flowing in recently. Right now, early investors can buy tokens for just $0.000259 each. But there’s more to MAXI than just a low presale price – the team’s planning to roll out weekly trading competitions with crypto prizes. And since Maxi Doge already has a live staking protocol (offering 133% yields), there are multiple ways to generate crypto income. Several well-known YouTubers have begun to back the project. For example, Borch Crypto – who has over 92,000…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 23:09
HYPE Token Shows Resilience as ETF Filing Signals Institutional Interest

The post HYPE Token Shows Resilience as ETF Filing Signals Institutional Interest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid’s (HYPE) token falls 25% this week, trading at $42.15. HYPE trading volume jumps 21%, showing strong investor activity. This week saw major events in the cryptocurrency market with Hyperliquid HYPE token. Although the price has dropped significantly, industry analysts have positive outlooks regarding the future performance trend of the digital asset. HYPE is currently trading at $42.15, which is a huge 25% drop in the last seven days of trading. Nevertheless, the volume of trading has increased by 21% in the intraday session, indicating that investors are still showing interest in the market despite the recent volatility. Crypto analyst Ardi is optimistic about the future of HYPE, pointing to historical trends that indicate a possibility of a recovery in the future. The analyst observed that all-time highs have always been corrected by 20% before the next rally. Ardi ignored the threat posed by competitors such as Aster to the market position of Hyperliquid as transient market noise, and not as a fundamental challenge. Bitwise Leads Institutional Push with SEC Filing Bitwise, an investment management firm, has filed a Form S-1 application with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The suggested Bitwise Hyperliquid ETF would offer conventional investors direct access to HYPE tokens via regulated platforms. The ETF structure has novel in-kind creation and redemption, where shares can be directly exchanged for tokens. This is to minimize the cost of operation and enhance overall efficiency of both the institutional and retail players. Under existing generic listing criteria of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds, SEC review procedures generally take up to 240 days. The filing is considered by industry observers to be a significant step towards HYPE becoming part of mainstream financial markets. VanEck is also said to be developing a rival Hyperliquid ETF with staking options and launches of European exchange-traded products. Industry…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 23:04
XRP Price Prediction Going Into Uptober: Analyst Opinion on Best Crypto Presales

While $XRP is currently pulling back from recent highs around $3.56, the big-picture view of $XRP indicates more growth. Why […] The post XRP Price Prediction Going Into Uptober: Analyst Opinion on Best Crypto Presales appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/26 22:54
P1Harmony Brings A New Vibe With EP, ‘EX,’ — And A Spanish Track

The post P1Harmony Brings A New Vibe With EP, ‘EX,’ — And A Spanish Track appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. P1Harmony “EX” Courtesy of FNC P1Harmony are always ready for a challenge. The K-pop sextet – comprising members Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob – has just released their first all-English mini-album, EX. After one full studio album and eight EPs, EX feels very different from their previous sound, highlighting some alternative and punk styles. It could be because it’s all in English, which Keeho explains does make a difference sonically. “We’re so used to creating music that is performance heavy, and a lot of times we end up making music that we think about choreography first, then how it’s going to translate on stage and in performances,” Keeho says. “The great thing about American albums and their music industry in general is that it’s not really about the performance. It’s about the listening aspect. How do people react to this music sonically, not visually? When creating this album, we wanted to create something that resonated sonically with us and our fans. So it definitely has sounds that we’ve never done before.” Their sound almost has a very Panic at the Disco and The 1975 feel to it, which Keeho appreciates, saying they make music that tracks right away when people listen to it, without having it be live. “We wanted to create something that people would just want to listen to,” he explains. “If you heard it on the radio and were like, ‘Hey, what’s this song?’ [We want] something that’ll attract people sonically. That was the main base of what we wanted that would sound like.” P1Harmony “EX” Courtesy of FNC Continuing the tradition with each album, Keeho, Jiung, Intak, and Jongseob are credited as creative writers for several of the tracks. Keeho modestly shares that he didn’t write the songs as much as curate the different…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 22:47
Record Difficulty, Leaner Rewards—So What’s Fueling Bitcoin’s Hashrate Stampede?

The post Record Difficulty, Leaner Rewards—So What’s Fueling Bitcoin’s Hashrate Stampede? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s brute computational engine is flexing harder than ever, as the network packed on a staggering 111 exahash per second (EH/s) in just eight days—catapulting the hashrate to a jaw-dropping 1,107 EH/s. Whatever’s powering this beast, it’s pushing the network into uncharted territory. Behind the Hashrate Curtain: New Rigs Hint at a Mining Revolution Bitcoin’s […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/record-difficulty-leaner-rewards-so-whats-fueling-bitcoins-hashrate-stampede/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 22:45
