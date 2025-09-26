2025-09-28 Sunday

Roy Cooper’s Record Confounds His Critique Of Rising Energy Costs

Roy Cooper’s Record Confounds His Critique Of Rising Energy Costs

The post Roy Cooper’s Record Confounds His Critique Of Rising Energy Costs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Former Governor Roy Cooper (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images) Getty Images The road to a U.S. Senate majority in 2027 and 2028 runs through North Carolina, where the race to replace Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), which pits former Governor Roy Cooper (D) against former RNC chairman Michael Whatley (R), is likely to be the nation’s most expensive 2026 midterm contest. Roy Cooper underscored a theme of his campaign in a September 21 post on X, blaming dysfunction in Washington for a host of ills, among them “rising energy prices.” Roy Cooper, who has never lost an election, appears confident about his ability to convince voters that Republicans on Capitol Hill are responsible for rising gas prices and utility bills. The Cooper campaign’s effort to equate GOP policies with increasing energy costs, however, will be confounded by aspects of Cooper’s own record as governor, namely his expressed interest in regional cap-and-trade programs, both existing and proposed. In 2021, for example, then Governor Cooper registered his official support for a regional cap-and-trade program called the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI). TCI proponents lobbied legislators and other state officials for years, but the plan ultimately fell apart when it became clear that no more than three states were going to join the regional program. The way in which TCI would drive up gas prices was a key reason why TCI was rejected in 10 of the 13 northeastern and mid-Atlantic states targeted for adoption, mostly blue states where Democrats run state government. TCI proponents themselves conceded that the program would necessarily raise gas prices, with projections estimating that TCI would raise the price of gas more than 30 cents per gallon in member states. Despite the unpopularity of TCI, even in the blue states targeted for membership, Governor Cooper signed onto a letter…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 23:41
Best Web3 Messaging Apps Compared

Best Web3 Messaging Apps Compared

The post Best Web3 Messaging Apps Compared  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Imagine messaging without handing over your phone number, email, or any other personal data. That’s the promise of privacy-first communication in the Web3 era: tools that keep you reachable, encrypted, and anonymous, without relying on identity gatekeepers. And the demand is real. By early 2025, there were more than 659 million crypto owners worldwide, about 12% of all internet users, with 2 million wallets connecting daily to dApps and 34.4 million people using mobile wallets each month. Even MetaMask alone counts 30 million monthly active users. As wallets become the gateway to finance, identity, and coordination, it’s only natural that messaging should follow the same principles of self-custody and anonymity.  But the landscape of messengers is fragmented: some prioritize convenience, others focus on encryption, and very few are designed with privacy in mind. The Signal vs Telegram debate has dominated crypto communities for years — each has strengths, but both carry trade-offs. And now, a new category of messaging apps is emerging to push the conversation forward.  Why Messaging Matters in Web3 Crypto users coordinate more than memes and price speculation. They manage DAOs, negotiate token launches, vote on governance proposals, and handle sensitive information that can move markets. In that sense, messaging has become a layer of the crypto stack, alongside wallets and exchanges. In that sense, messaging has become a layer of the crypto stack, alongside wallets and exchanges. The problem? Most mainstream apps were designed with Web2 assumptions: centralized servers, metadata collection, and accounts tied to real-world identifiers. Beyond structural issues, the real-world risks for crypto users are even higher. Research shows that over 60% of traders targeted on Telegram have lost funds to fraud, while large-scale studies found 28% of shared links on the platform were phishing attempts and 38% of shared files carried malware. With…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 23:36
instant payments for AI agents

instant payments for AI agents

The post instant payments for AI agents appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cloudflare has announced NET Dollar, a stablecoin designed to enable instant payments between AI agents. The announcement is detailed in the official release. The goal is to facilitate the evolution of digital payments applied to microtransactions and pay‑per‑use models on an Internet scale, thanks to a more programmable and interoperable infrastructure, capable of integrating natively with machine‑to‑machine flows. According to public data released by Cloudflare on September 25, 2025, and reported by specialized publications, the announcement included references to 1:1 backing and the technical partnership with industry players.  In practical analyses conducted on similar projects in 2025, we observed that microtransactions on L2 solutions show average fees in the range of 0.01–0.05 USD and finalization times frequently under 10 seconds; however, the official metrics for NET Dollar are yet to be published. What is Cloudflare’s NET Dollar and why it matters NET Dollar is designed as a stablecoin with 1:1 backing in USD, aimed at automating value exchanges between software and digital agents. An agent could, for example, acquire a dataset, settle the consumption of an API, or compensate a creator, eliminating friction in transactions, as confirmed in the recent Cloudflare announcement. In this context, payment automation becomes a native component of the application, not an external step. The innovation is particularly interesting because it integrates rapid settlement, micropayments, and cross-border operations, key elements to reduce coordination costs and latency in an ecosystem increasingly dominated by intelligent agents. That said, the reliability of the mechanism and the predictability of the fees remain central to support volumes on an Internet scale. How it works: architecture and expected flows Cloudflare frames NET Dollar as a tool to enable programmable payments on the internet. Agents will be able to send funds in real-time, automatically reacting to events such as price changes or consumption…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 23:28
Ripple CTO Breaks Down Tokenization Role in On-chain Economy: Details

Ripple CTO Breaks Down Tokenization Role in On-chain Economy: Details

The post Ripple CTO Breaks Down Tokenization Role in On-chain Economy: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple CTO makes crypto market prediction Massive expansion coming to crypto space Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently explained why DeFi and TradFi are not at odds and how tokenized real-world assets, on-chain credit and decentralized exchanges are creating financial products people actually want. The official X account of RippleX shared insights from the Ripple CTO, who spoke on the first ever episode of the Onchain Economy series. Schwartz highlighted that institutional DeFi is not a contradiction. This is as tech is coming for finance; with or without blockchain, the Ripple CTO added that this was bound to happen. He added that companies like Amazon and Uber need more financial services than the current system is able to provide them, and blockchain technologies are in the right place at the right time. This week, Ripple revealed the next phase of institutional DeFi on the XRP Ledger, with a native lending protocol scheduled for release in XRPL version 3.0.0 later this year. Ripple CTO makes crypto market prediction Ripple CTO David Schwartz, predicts that DeFi will eat TradFi’s lunch in the years ahead: “I do think that defi broadly speaking, meaning blockchain smart contracts and all the whole ecosystem that’s being built around it is going to take a huge bite out of tradfi over the next couple of years.” The big challenge, according to Schwartz, is that the blockchain space will have to produce the services that people want from the financial system. Schwartz predicts that the DeFi space, aided by institutional adoption, would provide benefits such as tokenized real world assets, and tokenized loan and real estate portfolios, which would produce the products and services that people want out of a financial system. Massive expansion coming to crypto space Schwartz says, in his opinion, there is not any tension between…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 23:21
China pushes global action on AI, lethal autonomous weapons

China pushes global action on AI, lethal autonomous weapons

The post China pushes global action on AI, lethal autonomous weapons appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > China pushes global action on AI, lethal autonomous weapons China’s Foreign Affairs Executive Vice Minister Ma Zhaoxu has urged stronger global cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) to “ensure that AI remains under human control,” particularly emphasizing the need to prevent the development of lethal autonomous weapons. Speaking at the United Nations Security Council’s open debate on ‘AI and international peace and security,’ Ma underscored the Council’s role in “advancing global AI governance and managing non-traditional security risks,” according to a report by Turkish state-run news site Anadolu Agency. “The development of artificial intelligence must always aim to enhance the well-being of humanity,” said Ma. “It’s essential to ensure that AI remains under human control and prevents the emergence of lethal autonomous weapons that operate without human intervention.” He urged the international community to “jointly foster an open, inclusive, fair and non-discriminatory environment for technological development, and firmly oppose unilateralism and protectionism”—the latter comment likely aimed at the administration of United States President Donald Trump and his ‘American first’ policy. He went on to call for intensifying efforts to bridge what he called a “North-South AI divide.” Ma also highlighted the risks of AI being coopted by non-state actors, including “terrorist groups, extremist forces and transnational criminal networks.” He emphasized the need for a joint international response to this. To demonstrate China is leading by example in responsible AI, the Executive Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs also pointed to the country’s 2021 release of its position paper on regulating military applications of AI, which referred to AI-related security governance as “a common challenge for mankind” and called for enhanced efforts to regulate military applications of AI. “As world peace and development are confronted with multifaceted challenges, countries should embrace a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 23:19
AlphaTON Invests Heavily in Toncoin

AlphaTON Invests Heavily in Toncoin

The post AlphaTON Invests Heavily in Toncoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AlphaTON, a Nasdaq-listed company engaged in Telegram’s ecosystem, has committed a notable $30 million to acquire Toncoin, an altcoin associated with blockchain technology developments. This move marks the commencement of AlphaTON’s newly crafted financial strategy aimed at expanding its digital asset holdings. Continue Reading:AlphaTON Invests Heavily in Toncoin Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/alphaton-invests-heavily-in-toncoin
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 23:15
Winning In The Age Of Too Many Choices

Winning In The Age Of Too Many Choices

The post Winning In The Age Of Too Many Choices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Black woman using chatbot shopping assistant. She is buying Christmas gifts online getty The holiday paradox The holiday season is supposed to be the most lucrative, feel-good period in retail. Yet for many consumers, it’s no longer synonymous with joy but with stress. What once felt like a festive treasure hunt for the perfect gift for friends and loved ones, has become a pressure cooker of too many choices, too many ads, and too little confidence. The first of two holiday shopping surveys Accenture is conducting puts data behind the sentiment. More than eight in ten consumers admit that when shopping for a gift, they’ve abandoned a holiday purchase entirely because the process felt too frustrating. Three quarters of consumers report feeling stressed about making the right holiday gift decision, while a similar number (73%) worry they’ll regret their choice later. Meanwhile, 82% feel overwhelmed by advertising and 77% struggle with too many options. Three-quarters say they worry they’ll regret their gift choices. Over 80 percent describe advertising as overwhelming, and nearly as many feel paralyzed by the sheer number of options. Stress, not celebration, is increasingly the emotion of the season — and it’s could harm sales and loyalty as a result. costing retailers dearly. The problem of too much choice Retailers have spent decades expanding product lines, multiplying channels, and personalizing experiences. Ironically, the very abundance designed to please shoppers now risks pushing them away. Choice has become complex, and complexity fuels hesitation. When customers walk away, it’s rarely because they don’t like what they see. It’s because they see too much. The paradox is clear: retailers that once won by offering more, will now win by helping customers navigate less. Acting as a curator and guide — filtering options, recommending with relevance, and removing noise — is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 23:05
Will BlockDAG Hit $3 Soon? This Is Why Bitcoin Hyper and Pepenode Can’t Keep Up with Its $410M+ Presale

Will BlockDAG Hit $3 Soon? This Is Why Bitcoin Hyper and Pepenode Can’t Keep Up with Its $410M+ Presale

The world of crypto in 2025 is being shaped less by hype and more by numbers and conviction. For investors scanning the horizon for the best crypto presales, three names stand out: Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), Pepenode (PEPENODE), and BlockDAG (BDAG).  Each project offers a radically different vision of the future. HYPER is carving a path [...] The post Will BlockDAG Hit $3 Soon? This Is Why Bitcoin Hyper and Pepenode Can’t Keep Up with Its $410M+ Presale  appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/26 23:00
Solana’s $200 Rally Proves Early ICO Fortunes ,  BlockchainFX Presale at $0.025 Could Be the Next 100x Winner of 2025

Solana’s $200 Rally Proves Early ICO Fortunes ,  BlockchainFX Presale at $0.025 Could Be the Next 100x Winner of 2025

That’s the situation with BlockchainFX ($BFX), already being called the top 100x presale crypto of 2025. At the same time, […] The post Solana’s $200 Rally Proves Early ICO Fortunes ,  BlockchainFX Presale at $0.025 Could Be the Next 100x Winner of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:45
SEC And FINRA Investigate Suspicious Trading Activity Ahead Of Crypto Treasury Announcements

SEC And FINRA Investigate Suspicious Trading Activity Ahead Of Crypto Treasury Announcements

U.S. regulators are probing potentially unusual stock trading activities that occurred before publicly listed digital asset treasury companies announced plans to buy crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/26 22:37
