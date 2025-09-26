Giełda MEXC
SWIFT developing stablecoin-like token and onchain messaging with Linea
The post SWIFT developing stablecoin-like token and onchain messaging with Linea appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SWIFT is working with Linea on onchain messaging capabilities, marking a move toward deeper blockchain integration in global finance. The initiative aims to connect traditional banking with blockchain technology through secure, distributed ledgers. SWIFT, the global financial messaging network, is testing onchain messaging in collaboration with Linea, an Ethereum-compatible blockchain platform, and is also working on an interbank settlement token, according to The Big Whale. The partnership represents a significant shift toward blockchain integration for the interbank network. The development focuses on creating secure blockchain transaction systems that bridge traditional banking with distributed ledgers. Linea is an Ethereum Layer 2 built on zk-rollup technology, designed to deliver faster, lower-cost, and more scalable transactions while inheriting Ethereum’s security. Its native token, LINEA, supports ecosystem incentives and rewards ETH stakers bridged onto the network. SWIFT’s onchain messaging experiment aims to support blockchain-based payment settlement beyond traditional messaging functions, emphasizing the distinction between digital cash transfers and comprehensive onchain activities. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/swift-linea-stablecoin-onchain-messaging/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 23:34
Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum’s Price Moves and Opportunities
Dubai, UAE, 26th September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/26 23:30
SEC Approval of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto ETF Expansion: A Game-Changer for XRP and XLM?
Explore the implications of the SEC’s approval of Hashdex Nasdaq's Crypto ETF expansion, with a particular focus on how it can potentially revolutionize the landscape for XRP and XLM digital currencies.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/26 23:24
Spheron Network Joins Meganet to Drive Decentralized AI Economy
The partnership focuses on merging the decentralized bandwidth-sharing model of Meganet with the compute and GPU infrastructure of Spheron Network.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/26 23:15
3M Mobile Miners, $410M+ Raised, & Entry at Just $0.0016: Why BlockDAG Is the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now!
Discover the tech behind BlockDAG's $410M+ success. Learn why it’s the best crypto presale to buy now with 2900% ROI delivered and current entry at just $0.0016.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/26 23:00
Nvidia CEO predicts Elon Musk will reach 1 gigawatt of AI compute ahead of rivals
The post Nvidia CEO predicts Elon Musk will reach 1 gigawatt of AI compute ahead of rivals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicts Elon Musk will achieve 1 gigawatt of AI compute power. xAI’s Colossus II supercomputer will scale to over 500,000 GPUs, a candidate for the first gigawatt-scale AI compute system. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicted that Elon Musk will reach 1 gigawatt of AI compute power, highlighting the entrepreneur’s rapid scaling of artificial intelligence infrastructure. Huang praised Musk’s engineering achievements in building massive supercomputer systems through xAI, his AI company. xAI’s Colossus II supercomputer is scaling to over 500,000 GPUs, positioning it as a potential candidate for the first gigawatt-scale AI compute system. Nvidia has been supplying over 100,000 GPU units for xAI’s latest projects. Musk has stated that xAI will lead in achieving 1 gigawatt of coherent AI training compute before expanding to 10 gigawatts and 100 gigawatts. The gigawatt milestone would represent a significant leap in AI computing capacity, requiring massive power infrastructure and coordination of hundreds of thousands of processing units working in parallel. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nvidia-ceo-predicts-elon-musk-gigawatt-ai-compute-xai-colossus-supercomputer/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 22:58
$10 Trillion Vanguard Plans to Offer Crypto ETFs to Clients
Key HighlightsVanguard plans to allow select third-party crypto ETFs for brokerage clientsThe move marks a significant policy shift after years of crypto cautionClient demand and regulatory clarity drive Vanguard’s changing strategyVanguard’s Strategic Shift Opens Door to Crypto ETFsVanguard, the investment giant managing over $10 trillion in assets, is preparing to offer its brokerage clients access to cryptocurrency ETFs, signaling a major shift from its traditionally cautious position. According to a report by Crypto In America citing an anonymous source, Vanguard has started external consultations in response to growing client interest in digital assets and a more favorable regulatory environment. Unlike firms such as BlackRock, Vanguard does not currently plan to launch its own crypto products but is considering offering selected third-party crypto ETFs.Until now, Vanguard had avoided direct participation in the crypto market, maintaining a more reserved approach than competitors like Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab. However, evolving market dynamics since 2024 have prompted a more methodical reassessment. The company has yet to set a timeline or finalize the list of ETFs it will offer, but this move aligns with broader industry trends as regulators streamline crypto ETF approvals and alternatives gain popularity.A Look BackIn August 2024, Vanguard CEO Salim Ramji firmly announced the firm would not launch crypto ETFs, emphasizing regulatory caution and the asset class's volatility. The current exploration to provide access to third-party crypto ETFs reflects both client demand and an adapted risk mindset in this maturing market.
Coinstats
2025/09/26 22:45
Vanguard Reportedly Weighs Crypto ETFs In Potential Landmark Break From Its Anti-Bitcoin Stance
Vanguard Group, the $10 trillion asset manager, is reportedly weighing plans to let U.S. brokerage clients access cryptocurrency ETFs, according to a report published on Friday.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/26 22:41
BREAKING: SWIFT Allegedly Chooses This Altcoin for Its Own Stablecoin and App
According to breaking news, SWIFT is working on stablecoin and “on-chain messaging” using Linea (LINEA). *This is not investment advice. Continue Reading: BREAKING: SWIFT Allegedly Chooses This Altcoin for Its Own Stablecoin and App
Coinstats
2025/09/26 22:41
Private Stablecoin: Cash-like Privacy and Integrated AML Controls
Cash-like privacy and compliance with anti-money laundering regulations can coexist in a private stablecoin built on ZK-proof.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/26 20:54
