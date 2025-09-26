Giełda MEXC
Expert Urges Pi Network to End GCV Debate Amid Pi Coin Drop
Pi community commentator Dr. Altcoin urged the Pi Core Team to end the “GCV debate,” as Pi coin price faces strong selling pressure. The post Expert Urges Pi Network to End GCV Debate Amid Pi Coin Drop appeared first on Coinspeaker.
EXPERT
$0,000895
+0,90%
PI
$0,26545
-1,41%
ALTCOIN
$0,0003754
-3,29%
Coinspeaker
2025/09/26 23:45
VanEck has submitted an updated version of its S-1 filing for its Solana spot ETF.
PANews reported on September 26 that according to the official website of the US SEC, VanEck has submitted an updated version of its spot Solana ETF S-1 application document.
$0,008411
-7,05%
PANews
2025/09/26 23:44
The Big Whale Co-founder: SWIFT interbank token project is still under review, and stablecoins are temporarily in the "consideration stage"
PANews reported on September 26 that Raphaël Bloch, co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Big Whale, published an article on the X platform to explain the previous news that "SWIFT is developing stablecoins and on-chain messaging functions based on Linea." He said that the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has selected Linea to test its on-chain messaging model. At this stage, about a dozen banks are participating, but the stablecoin is only "under consideration" and the interbank token project is still under review.
TOKEN
$0,01179
+0,42%
STAGE
$0,0000432
-10,00%
LINEA
$0,02772
+0,61%
PANews
2025/09/26 23:39
Pi Network Founders Spotlight App Studio and KYC Progress as Price Slumps
The Pi network’s App Studio is being described as Pi’s vision of inclusivity, giving everyday users the ability to turn ideas into apps. KYC has been a perennial sore point in the Pi community because mainnet migration and token utility require verified identities. Pi Network’s native token, PI, has taken a hit recently, dropping more [...]]]>
PI
$0,26545
-1,41%
APP
$0,001906
-8,89%
VISION
$0,0002817
-0,31%
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/26 23:37
IOTA Expands TWIN Initiative With Focus on Customs, Taxes, and Trade Digitization
IOTA’s TWIN Foundation conducted a pilot in Kenya, in collaboration with government agencies, to improve tax collection, reduce errors, and increase supply chain transparency. Powered by IOTA’s Tangle, TWIN offers cost reductions of up to 80%, faster data sharing, and enhanced inclusion. The IOTA Foundation is expanding its TWIN initiative in digitizing the supply chain [...]]]>
IOTA
$0,1639
-1,67%
TRADE
$0,09907
+3,85%
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/26 23:21
Ripple Taps Ondo to Bring Tokenized U.S. Treasuries to the XRP Ledger, Opening a New Chapter for DeFi
Ripple partners with Ondo to introduce tokenized U.S. Treasuries on the XRP Ledger, expanding decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and enhancing real-world asset integration.
ONDO
$0,88082
-1,35%
U
$0,010375
-0,06%
XRP
$2,791
+0,26%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/26 22:56
What really drives altcoin seasons? A closer look
Key factors, such as Bitcoin dominance, liquidity shifts, market cycles and investor sentiment, drive altcoin season. Altcoin season, often called “altseason,” occurs when a significant portion of altcoins, cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin, experience rapid price increases that outpace Bitcoin’s performance.This period is characterized by a shift of investor capital from Bitcoin (BTC) into assets such as Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and even smaller tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE) or Pudgy Penguins (PENGU).Read more
ALTCOIN
$0,0003754
-3,29%
LOOK
$0,03564
+9,72%
BTC
$109 415,28
+0,27%
Coinstats
2025/09/26 22:45
SON DAKİKA: SWIFT’in, Kendi Stablecoini ve Uygulaması İçin Bu Altcoini Seçtiği İddia Ediliyor!
Son dakika bilgisine göre, SWIFT, Linea (LINEA) kullanarak stablecoin ve “on-chain messaging” üzerinde çalışıyor. *Yatırım tavsiyesi değildir. Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
LINEA
$0,02772
+0,61%
COM
$0,011536
-30,73%
Coinstats
2025/09/26 22:40
Oktober is historisch de sterkste maand voor BTC: cijfers liegen niet
Oktober lijkt voor Bitcoin een maand te zijn waar investeerders vaak hun voordeel mee doen. Uit gegevens van de afgelopen zestien jaar blijkt dat deze maand opvallend vaak in het groen eindigt voor de cryptomarkt. Wie op 1 oktober $100 in Bitcoin stopte, had in twaalf van die jaren eind... Het bericht Oktober is historisch de sterkste maand voor BTC: cijfers liegen niet verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
BTC
$109 415,28
+0,27%
MEE
$0,00458
+3,12%
OP
$0,6693
+1,13%
Coinstats
2025/09/26 22:38
Cronos (CRO) loses approximately 6.6 billion dollars in market cap after the rally linked to TMTG
The August 26 announcement of the "CRO Strategy" by Trump Media Group triggered an initial 40% surge in the price of CRO.
CRO
$0,18562
-4,03%
CAP
$0,10622
-0,35%
TRUMP
$7,571
+0,42%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/26 22:31
