European Banks Show Interest in Euro Stablecoin Amid Global Race: Elliptic

European banks are beginning to wake up to the potential of a euro-backed stablecoin, a move that could mark a turning point for the region’s financial system, according to Mark Aruliah, Head of EMEA Policy and Regulatory Affairs at blockchain analytics firm Elliptic. But while the intent is promising, questions remain over whether Europe can act swiftly enough to compete with the U.S. and Asia, where regulatory clarity and market adoption are already accelerating, Aruliah said. Growing Appetite for Digital Assets A consortium of European banks is reportedly exploring the launch of a euro-denominated stablecoin, showing the industry’s growing appetite for tokenized assets and digital money. The banking consortium includes ING, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, DekaBank, UniCredit, SEB, CaixaBank, and Raiffeisen Bank International. This step could provide a much-needed alternative to dollar-backed stablecoins, which currently dominate the market. Yet without urgency and scale, experts warn Europe risks ceding ground to overseas competitors. Aruliah from Elliptic notes that banks are eager to engage. “European banks have shown their appetite to engage with stablecoins and tokenized assets, but they need clear regulatory pathways and the right tools to manage risk,” he said. Pressure from Global Peers Across the Atlantic, the U.S. has taken major strides toward developing regulated stablecoins, while regulators in Asia, including Singapore’s Monetary Authority (MAS) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), are moving decisively to shape frameworks and encourage adoption. “News that a consortium of European banks is exploring a euro stablecoin is a positive signal, but it must be matched by scale, urgency, and more clarity on regulatory expectations,” Aruliah added. “If European banks don’t move quickly to adopt and scale credible euro-denominated stablecoins in a robust and safe way, there is a real risk that dollar-backed alternatives will continue to dominate by default.” ECB Concerns Loom Large The European Central Bank (ECB) has already raised alarms about the region’s overreliance on U.S. dollar-based stablecoins. Without credible euro-backed offerings, the ECB fears Europe could see its financial infrastructure increasingly dependent on foreign products. Such a development would weaken the region’s monetary sovereignty and influence in global finance, explains Aruliah. The Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) offers Europe a robust legal framework, while progress on the digital euro provides a complementary initiative. However, translating these frameworks into adoption requires coordination between policymakers and financial institutions. Europe’s Chance to Lead Aruliah argues that the first jurisdictions to move decisively will set the global standards and capture the lion’s share of capital flows. For Europe, the next few years will be key. A competitive euro stablecoin could strengthen the euro’s international role, support financial development, and enhance resilience against overdependence on dollar-backed products. If European banks and regulators act decisively, the region has a chance to reclaim ground in the stablecoin race. If not, it risks being left behind in a dollar-dominated future
Ethereum Drives $1.1 Billion Crypto Market Liquidation, Analysts Eye ‘Buy the Dip’ Opportunity

Ethereum leads the crypto market with $1.99M in trading volume, outperforming other assets in the latest market shift.   The crypto market saw another wave of liquidations, crossing $1.1 billion in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) once again led the market, contributing $409 million in liquidations. The sell-off sent ETH prices below $3,850, wiping […] The post Ethereum Drives $1.1 Billion Crypto Market Liquidation, Analysts Eye ‘Buy the Dip’ Opportunity appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Citigroup: Global economic growth is expected to slow to below 2% in the second half of 2025

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Jinshi, Citi said that it expects global economic growth to slow to below 2% in the second half of 2025 and to rebound to 2.5% in 2026. The impact of tariffs may become increasingly greater.
Bitcoin ETFs Suffer $258M Outflow as ETH Bleeds for 4th Straight Day — Is a Major Crash Imminent?

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded another wave of investor redemptions on September 25, with $258.4 million in net outflows, according to SoSoValue. The withdrawals come just a day after the products staged a strong rebound, showing continued volatility in institutional flows. Bitcoin ETFs Fall to $144B Amid ETH Losing Over $500 Million in 4 days BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) was the only bright spot, attracting $79.7 million in fresh inflows. IBIT remains the market leader, with $84.35 billion in net assets and cumulative inflows of $60.86 billion.Bitcoin ETFs Inflow Chart September 25 Source: SoSoValue However, other major issuers saw heavy withdrawals. Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) posted the sharpest single-day decline, losing $114.8 million. Grayscale’s GBTC recorded $42.9 million in outflows, while Ark Invest and 21Shares’ ARKB shed $63.05 million. Bitwise’s BITB lost $80.5 million, and VanEck’s HODL fell by $10.1 million. Valkyrie’s BRRR also saw smaller redemptions of $4.9 million. In total, Bitcoin spot ETFs now hold $144.3 billion in assets, representing 6.64% of the cryptocurrency’s market capitalization. Historical cumulative inflows stand at $57.2 billion, with total trading volume on September 25 reaching $5.42 billion. Ethereum products, meanwhile, extended their losing streak for a fourth consecutive day. Ethereum spot ETFs reported $251.2 million in net outflows on September 25, bringing cumulative inflows to $13.37 billion and total assets under management to $25.6 billion, or 5.46% of ETH’s market cap.Ethereum ETF Inflow Chart September 25 Source: SoSoValue Fidelity’s FETH again led the declines, with $158.1 million in outflows. Grayscale’s ETHE lost $30.3 million, its ETH fund saw $26.1 million in redemptions, and Bitwise’s ETHW shed $27.6 million. Smaller withdrawals were also recorded from VanEck’s ETHV, Franklin’s EZET, and 21Shares’ TETH. BlackRock’s ETHA remained flat on the day, reporting no significant flows. The persistent selling follows a difficult stretch for ETH products, as it records over $500 million in outflows in the last 4 days. On September 24, Ethereum ETFs lost $79.4 million, with Fidelity, BlackRock, and Grayscale leading the declines. A day earlier, September 23 saw $140.7 million in redemptions, while September 22 marked $76 million in outflows, largely driven by Fidelity’s FETH. Bitcoin ETFs have also faced sharp swings over the past week. After losing $363 million on September 22 and $244 million on September 23, the products staged a rebound on September 24, posting $241 million in inflows led by BlackRock’s IBIT. The renewed outflows on September 25 suggest continued investor caution, with trading patterns closely tied to macroeconomic conditions, including the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut and upcoming U.S. inflation data. At present, Bitcoin spot ETFs remain the largest driver of institutional activity, but the latest redemptions across both BTC and ETH products highlight the fragility of sentiment in digital asset markets. Bitcoin and Ethereum Extend Losses Amid Heavy ETF Withdrawals The ETF outflow comes amidst the general drop in the crypto market. Crypto markets extended losses this week, with exchange-traded fund (ETF) outflows adding pressure to already fragile sentiment. The global market fell 1.45% in the past 24 hours, pushing its seven-day decline to 6%. Bitcoin (BTC) dropped 1.7% to $109,329, erasing nearly 6% over the past week. Ethereum (ETH) slid 1.5% to $3,956, deepening its seven-day loss to 12.5% as leveraged liquidations and ETF delays amplified the decline. The pullback has erased gains from earlier in the month, when Bitcoin briefly logged its second-best September rally in 13 years. Historically, September has been unkind to crypto, with negative returns in eight of the past 11 years. Analysts attribute the pattern to institutional portfolio rebalancing and fiscal year-end adjustments. This year’s cycle appears to be following suit, as profit-taking and macro uncertainty weigh on sentiment. On technical charts, Bitcoin trades below both its 50- and 100-hour moving averages near $113,700, reinforcing bearish momentum. A descending triangle points to support at $107,300, with further downside possible toward $105,200 and $102,800. Resistance remains at $111,100 and $113,700. Ethereum’s technical picture is similarly weak. Its relative strength index (RSI) has plunged from 82 earlier this month to 14.5, its most oversold level since June 2025.Source: X/Crypto Devil Analysts suggest this could trigger a short-term bounce if ETH holds above $3,900. A failure, however, risks a deeper correction toward $3,600 or even the $3,000–$3,300 zone
REX-Osprey Launches The First Ethereum Staking ETF

The post REX-Osprey Launches The First Ethereum Staking ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights First U.S. Ethereum ETF combining spot exposure and staking rewards Simplifies earning staking income without technical know-how Part of growing crypto ETF offerings on the Cboe Exchange REX-Osprey Launches First Ethereum Staking ETF in the U.S. On September 25, 2025, REX Shares and Osprey Funds announced the launch of the REX-Osprey ETH + Staking ETF (ESK) on the Cboe Exchange. This product is the first Ethereum-based ETF in the U.S. to offer both exposure to spot Ethereum and monthly staking rewards, allowing investors to earn passive income while holding ETH in the fund. Unlike other ETFs, ESK’s structure enables the fund to directly stake purchased Ethereum, distributing the staking rewards evenly among shareholders. REX-Osprey ETH + Staking ETF. Source: TradingView Why the Ethereum Staking ETF is a Game-Changer ESK represents a unique opportunity because staking Ethereum traditionally involves technical challenges and locking up assets. With this ETF, investors can access staking rewards without managing wallets or facing lockup risks themselves. The fund is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 as a C Corporation, which allows for a streamlined application process compared to other funds regulated under the Securities Act of 1933. As of its launch, the fund holds $625,000 in assets under management with 25,000 shares outstanding, demonstrating early investor interest. The launch of ESK marks the fourth cryptocurrency product listed on the Cboe Exchange, joining Solana, Dogecoin, and XRP-based funds. While Ethereum recently traded below $4,000, this launch is expected to enhance the appeal of ETH by providing additional income through staking rewards. Other issuers are currently awaiting SEC approval to add staking features to their existing Ethereum spot ETFs, making this launch a key milestone in crypto investment innovation. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11293/rex-osprey-launches-the-first-ethereum-staking-etf
Story Protocol's Baby Shark token plummets 90% as creator denies licensing issues

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to CoinDesk, the Baby Shark token, which claimed to officially represent the most-watched video on YouTube, plummeted 90% after the issuing platform revealed that the company that minted the meme coin later realized it did not have the authority to issue it. The token's price on Story Protocol plummeted from a high of 35 cents on Tuesday to less than 0.064 cents. This followed an official statement from the Seoul-based brand owner, Pinkfong Co., on the X platform on Friday, stating that the token was "in no way affiliated with the company." "Baby Shark," a two-minute animated musical short for young children, has been viewed over 16 billion times since its release in 2016. The token, issued through IP.World, had a market capitalization of $200 million at one point. IP.World stated that the rights provided by the Pinkfong licensor it relied on were flawed, and that its verification process hindered the payment of creator fees. Pinkfong Co. stated in a statement that only two assets—the Baby Shark meme coin on Solana and the Baby Shark Universe token on BNB Chain—were officially recognized. However, this statement failed to appease traders who had previously mistakenly believed the tokens were official Pinkfong Co. collaborations, a misconception exacerbated by influencer endorsements and Story Protocol’s own promotion.
Top 3 Altcoins Where $1,000 Could Deliver Massive ROI—Why Ozak AI Stands Out From Ethereum and Solana

Crypto traders getting into 2025 face a dilemma: whether or not to allocate capital toward proven giants like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) or take a chance on rising small-cap projects with the potential to multiply wealth dramatically. For many retail traders, the sweet spot lies in identifying altcoins in which a modest $1,000 investment [...] The post Top 3 Altcoins Where $1,000 Could Deliver Massive ROI—Why Ozak AI Stands Out From Ethereum and Solana appeared first on Blockonomi.
Grayscale’s Spot SOL ETF Could Reverse Solana’s Downtrend & Propel Snorter Token

Solana ($SOL) fell below the $200 level on Thursday, wiping out its recent rally to an eight-month peak of $253.
Solana Price Holds $195 Support as Bulls Target Key $220 Zone

Solana is facing renewed sales pressure, sparking new discussions about its immediate future. Analysts are paying close attention to its key resistance and support areas that will decide its next huge move. The outcome of the next few sessions could decide whether the asset consolidates or witnesses deeper losses. At the time of writing, Solana […]
Bitcoin Shows Signs of Exhaustion as Profit-Taking Reaches Cycle Highs

TLDR Bitcoin has fallen to a four-week low, indicating growing market exhaustion. Long-term holders have realized 3.4 million BTC in profit, signaling potential cycle peaks. The realized profit/loss ratio has exceeded 90% of coins moved three times during this cycle. The Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) at 1.01 suggests renewed downside pressure for Bitcoin. The [...] The post Bitcoin Shows Signs of Exhaustion as Profit-Taking Reaches Cycle Highs appeared first on CoinCentral.
