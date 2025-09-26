Elliptic warns of industrial-scale laundering through crypto for pig butchering scams

The post Elliptic warns of industrial-scale laundering through crypto for pig butchering scams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto scammers are getting more creative by the day. According to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic’s 2025 report, pig butchering, a form of romance fraud in which victims are groomed into sending money to fake crypto investment schemes, has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry. The blockchain analytics revealed that the industry has grown due to forced labor and human trafficking in Southeast Asian compounds. Elliptic said there is an emergence of Chinese-language “guarantee marketplaces”, which operate as one-stop shops supplying technology, personal data, laundering services, and even AI-generated deepfakes. These pig butchering scams are complex frauds that trick people into investing in fake crypto. This points to increasingly organized methods of laundering stolen funds using practices that resemble professional financial operations. Tactics used in pig butchering Elliptic’s investigators found that scammers often pool victims’ deposits into self-hosted wallets used only to consolidate and move funds. From there, the money goes through a series of transactions to hide its origin. It may also go through cross-chain links or payment processing services, making it look like the money is real. A popular tactic involves using mule accounts at regulated crypto platforms. These accounts frequently share suspicious markers such as identical residential addresses, repeated IP logins, and patterns of transfers between accounts. Photos sent in for compliance checks sometimes show workers working from call centers or warehouses that are known to be where pig-butchering businesses start. However, the study stresses that blockchain leaves clear records of transactions, unlike cash-based crime. This openness gives lawmakers and platforms new ways to spot fishy behavior, even as scammers get better at what they do. Elliptic says that Cross-chain laundering has milked about $21 billion Elliptic also warns that pig butchering is only one piece of a broader picture. The report also detailed how individuals facing official…