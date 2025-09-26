Giełda MEXC
/
Wiadomości krypto
/
2025-09-28 Sunday
Wiadomości krypto
Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Gold continues to attract investment flows – ING
The post Gold continues to attract investment flows – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold edged closer to previous record highs yesterday, while silver prices broke above $45/oz (the highest since May 2011), ING’s commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note. Demand rises for safe haven assets “The rally was driven by the broad weakness across financial markets amid growing geopolitical concerns and the outlook for the economy. Traders are also closely watching Friday’s release of the US personal consumption expenditures price index – the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge. A tame inflation reading could strengthen the case for interest rate cuts and would further support the precious metals complex.” “Gold has gained almost 43% so far this year, supported by a weaker dollar, central bank buying, inflows into ETF holdings and geopolitical tensions. Total known Gold ETF holdings have increased by more than 12.8moz this year to stand at 96.2moz as of yesterday (the highest since October 2022) amid rising demand for safe haven assets.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gold-continues-to-attract-investment-flows-ing-202509260954
COM
$0.011536
-30.73%
MAY
$0.03807
-0.44%
SAFE
$0.3689
-0.75%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 23:56
Udostępnij
The SEC Approves The Hashdex Nasdaq ETF! Arc Miner Opens Up New Opportunities For Holding BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, And XLM
The post The SEC Approves The Hashdex Nasdaq ETF! Arc Miner Opens Up New Opportunities For Holding BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, And XLM appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC Approves The Hashdex Nasdaq ETF! Arc Miner Opens Up New Opportunities For Holding BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, And XLM – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release The SEC Approves the Hashdex Nasdaq ETF! Arc Miner Opens Up New Opportunities for Holding BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and XLM Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/the-sec-approves-the-hashdex-nasdaq-etf-arc-miner-opens-up-new-opportunities-for-holding-btc-eth-xrp-sol-and-xlm/
ARC
$0.002831
-2.68%
BTC
$109,415.56
+0.28%
ETH
$4,000.71
-0.27%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 23:52
Udostępnij
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$849 million, mainly due to the short position
PANews reported on September 26th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $849 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $135 million in long positions and $714 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $212 million, and for ETH, $278 million.
BTC
$109,415.56
+0.28%
ETH
$4,000.71
-0.27%
Udostępnij
PANews
2025/09/26 23:30
Udostępnij
Elliptic warns of industrial-scale laundering through crypto for pig butchering scams
The post Elliptic warns of industrial-scale laundering through crypto for pig butchering scams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto scammers are getting more creative by the day. According to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic’s 2025 report, pig butchering, a form of romance fraud in which victims are groomed into sending money to fake crypto investment schemes, has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry. The blockchain analytics revealed that the industry has grown due to forced labor and human trafficking in Southeast Asian compounds. Elliptic said there is an emergence of Chinese-language “guarantee marketplaces”, which operate as one-stop shops supplying technology, personal data, laundering services, and even AI-generated deepfakes. These pig butchering scams are complex frauds that trick people into investing in fake crypto. This points to increasingly organized methods of laundering stolen funds using practices that resemble professional financial operations. Tactics used in pig butchering Elliptic’s investigators found that scammers often pool victims’ deposits into self-hosted wallets used only to consolidate and move funds. From there, the money goes through a series of transactions to hide its origin. It may also go through cross-chain links or payment processing services, making it look like the money is real. A popular tactic involves using mule accounts at regulated crypto platforms. These accounts frequently share suspicious markers such as identical residential addresses, repeated IP logins, and patterns of transfers between accounts. Photos sent in for compliance checks sometimes show workers working from call centers or warehouses that are known to be where pig-butchering businesses start. However, the study stresses that blockchain leaves clear records of transactions, unlike cash-based crime. This openness gives lawmakers and platforms new ways to spot fishy behavior, even as scammers get better at what they do. Elliptic says that Cross-chain laundering has milked about $21 billion Elliptic also warns that pig butchering is only one piece of a broader picture. The report also detailed how individuals facing official…
PIG
$0.00000002315
-0.47%
COM
$0.011536
-30.73%
MORE
$0.07644
+2.32%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 23:26
Udostępnij
Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives
The Bitfrac presale is gaining strong momentum, with over $4 million already raised in Stage 2. Unlike many speculative tokens, […] The post Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives appeared first on Coindoo.
STAGE
$0.0000432
-10.00%
Udostępnij
Coindoo
2025/09/26 23:12
Udostępnij
Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels
Analysts at CryptoQuant warn that the very mechanism used to raise billions is now setting the stage for sharp declines […] The post Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels appeared first on Coindoo.
NOW
$0.00493
-2.76%
STAGE
$0.0000432
-10.00%
Udostępnij
Coindoo
2025/09/26 23:03
Udostępnij
Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade promises 60 million gas limit boost
The post Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade promises 60 million gas limit boost appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s developers have approved a plan to lift the network’s gas limit to 60 million during the impending Fusaka upgrade. On Sept. 25, Ethereum Foundation contributor Tim Beiko confirmed that the decision was reached during the All Core Devs Execution (ACDE) #221 call. He also revealed that Fusaka’s testnet activations will begin in October, with a mainnet release expected soon after. Notably, the developers had previously tentatively scheduled the update for December. Meanwhile, these decisions signal a coordinated attempt to boost the volume of transactions processed in each block as demand for block space grows. Former Galaxy Digital researcher Christine Kim described the timing as “an impressive lift,” noting that developers expect Fusaka to deliver a 33% boost in Layer-1 performance alongside a 133% increase in Layer-2 capacity before the end of the year. Gas limit increase The impending gas limit increase is not Ethereum’s first revision of the year. The threshold climbed to roughly 36 million units in February, then to 45 million in July. So, Fusaka’s proposed 60 million limit would mark the third increase in 2025, underlining how scaling remains central to the project’s roadmap. Gas on Ethereum measures the computational power needed to execute on-chain actions, such as sending tokens, swapping assets, or deploying contracts. According to Everstake, a leading staking provider, higher gas limits enable “more transactions per block, higher throughput, and better efficiency” across both Layer-1 and Layer-2 systems. It added that once a majority of validators, at least 50%, signal approval, the new cap will be activated automatically under Ethereum’s consensus rules. Already, data from Gaslimits shows that 17% of the blockchain network validators support increasing the limit to 60 million. However, any potential adjustment isn’t without controversy. Some community members, including Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, have long supported gradual increases to ease…
BOOST
$0.10269
+3.53%
COM
$0.011536
-30.73%
CORE
$0.3859
+0.83%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 23:01
Udostępnij
Ethereum (ETH) Price Pattern Breaks Down As $4k Must Hold; Meanwhile Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Exciting Investors With 36x Potential
While Ethereum is surfing the shifting tides of the market, investors are scouring for new DeFi tokens with the potential for explosive expansion. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is such a coin. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in phase 6 of its presale. The presale is 50% sold out in stage 6, which is creating huge interest. […]
ETH
$4,000.71
-0.27%
DEFI
$0.001498
+1.42%
STAGE
$0.0000432
-10.00%
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 23:00
Udostępnij
UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot
U.K. banks are commencing a live pilot phase for tokenized sterling deposits, a move that represents a concrete step toward modernizing the core infrastructure of the United Kingdom’s financial system using distributed ledger technology. According to a press release on…
U
$0.010381
--%
K
$0.126
-0.63%
LIVE
$0.01538
-8.77%
Udostępnij
Crypto.news
2025/09/26 22:57
Udostępnij
Market News: SWIFT is developing stablecoins and "on-chain messaging" based on the Linea network
PANews reported on September 26 that according to AggrNews, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) is developing stablecoins and "on-chain messaging" functions based on the Linea network.
LINEA
$0.02772
+0.61%
Udostępnij
PANews
2025/09/26 22:49
Udostępnij
Popularne wiadomości
Więcej
Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately
ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity
SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge
Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands