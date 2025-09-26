SHOOK’s 2025 Top Advisor Summit To Feature Mark Cuban And Robert F. Smith, Convening America’s Top Wealth Advisors
The post SHOOK’s 2025 Top Advisor Summit To Feature Mark Cuban And Robert F. Smith, Convening America’s Top Wealth Advisors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ninth Annual Event Will Bring Together America’s Most Distinguished Wealth Advisors and Industry Leaders in Las Vegas on October 14-17, 2025 Forbes | SHOOK Top Advisor Summit 2025 Forbes NEW YORK, NY – September 25, 2025 – Forbes today announced the ninth annual Forbes|SHOOK Top Advisor Summit, a gathering of America’s top wealth advisors and industry leaders. The exclusive event, which takes place in Las Vegas on October 14-17, 2025, will feature the America’s top financial advisors, investment thought leaders and industry game-changers, and provide a forum for elite professionals to discuss the industry’s top trends, best practices and financial strategies. The Summit will convene over 1,000 of America’s top wealth advisors who oversee nearly $2 trillion in cumulative assets. These advisors appeared in Forbes’ April ranking of its 2025 Top Wealth Advisors and Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, compiled by SHOOK Research. This year’s summit brings top-tier speakers, including Mark Cuban, President of Harbinger Sports Partners, Cost Plus Drugs & Mark Cuban Companies, Robert F. Smith Founder, Chairman & CEO, Vista Equity Partners, Jenny Johnson, CEO, Franklin Templeton and more. Speakers include: Mark Cuban, President of Harbinger Sports Partners, Cost Plus Drugs & Mark Cuban Companies Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Vista Equity Partners John P. Abizaid, Principal Partner, JPA Partners & Senior Advisor, Lazard’s Geopolitical Advisory Group Emily Roland, Co-Chief Investment Strategist, Manulife John Hancock Investments Rick Rieder, Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income & Head of Global Allocation Investments, BlackRock Cliff Asness, Founder, Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer, AQR Capital Management Ashmi Mehrotra, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, Global Co-Head of the Private Equity, JP Morgan Asset Management Daniel Ivascyn, Group Chief Investment Officer, PIMCO Alisa Amarosa Wood, Partner & Co-CEO, KKR Private Equity Conglomerate Vern Perry, Global Head of Blackstone Strategic Partners Jenny Johnson,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 00:35