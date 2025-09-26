Giełda MEXC
Trump’s $1 million gold card creates buzz among wealthy investors
The post Trump’s $1 million gold card creates buzz among wealthy investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Donald Trump’s decision to cut the cost of his new Gold Card program has sparked major interest from rich families around the world who want fast access to U.S. residency. Trump signed papers last week to officially start the Gold Card program, which now costs $1 million instead of the original $5 million price he announced in February. The card promises to give buyers residency much faster than the usual methods. The price drop has made the Gold Card one of the cheapest ways for wealthy people to get into America compared to similar programs in other countries. Singapore charges nearly $8 million for its investment visa program, while New Zealand asks for just under $3 million. Even small Samoa requires $1.4 million. Reaz Jafri, who works at the law firm Withers, thinks the new price might be too low. “You get access to the U.S. education system, health care system, banking system, and financial markets, all for $1 million,” he said as quoted in a CNBC report. Rich families are already showing strong interest in the program.Jafri spoke at a conference in Singapore this week where three families approached him right away about buying Gold Cards. Two families were from China and one from India. He believes his office will work on hundreds of cases once the program begins operating. According to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, officials plan to give out 80,000 Gold Cards. Along with a future Platinum Card and new H-1B visa fees that jumped to $100,000, these programs should bring in $100 billion for the federal government. Gold Card still faces some big problems Even though Trump announced it at the White House on Friday, there’s no way to apply for it yet. The website that started in June only asks for basic information like…
TRUMP
$7.571
+0.42%
1
$0.008409
-7.07%
BUZZ
$0.005448
+1.24%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 00:44
Hypervault Vanishes: $3.6M Drained in Suspected Rug Pull
TLDR Hypervault vanishes after $3.6M drained, funneled via Tornado Cash $3.6M exit scam? Hypervault disappears, funds laundered through Tornado Hypervault rug pull drains $3.6M, exits with Tornado Cash cover-up Users lose $3.6M as Hypervault vanishes, funds mixed via Tornado Cash Hypervault collapse: $3.6M stolen, social media erased, Tornado used Hypervault, a decentralized finance platform, has [...] The post Hypervault Vanishes: $3.6M Drained in Suspected Rug Pull appeared first on CoinCentral.
VIA
$0.0138
-8.00%
SCAM
$0.000019
--%
Coincentral
2025/09/27 00:36
Cash-like Privacy and Integrated AML Controls
The post Cash-like Privacy and Integrated AML Controls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cash-like privacy and compliance with anti-money laundering regulations can coexist in a private fiat stablecoin built on zero-knowledge proofs. With MiCA in effect from March 12, 2025 and a new EU AML package still under discussion at the institutional level European Commission, 2025 has been confirmed as the year when this architecture can become both technically feasible and regulatory coherent. MiCA is operational from March 12, 2025, and many technical provisions for digital assets are now subject to implementation guidelines by national authorities. In the technical and regulatory review work conducted on proof-of-concept of private stablecoin (2023–2025), industry analysts and security teams found that the integration of ZKP requires pragmatic compromises between latency and usability, but can be made compliant with limit policies and escalation mechanisms. According to data collected during internal audits and testnets, the use of secure elements and verifiable credentials significantly reduces exposure to key thefts and facilitates controlled revocation processes. Private fiat stablecoin: what it is and why now The goal is to enable digital payments with “cash-like” privacy combined with automated anti-money laundering controls. The model combines Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP), verifiable credentials, and operational limits to balance user privacy with regulatory requirements. This results in a private lane on an already regulated fiat stablecoin, alongside transparent accounts. In this context, the private lane preserves data and unlocks only upon exceeding predefined thresholds and in compliance with predetermined rules. Private transaction in practice: the “Alice → Bob” example Alice sends 50 euros to Bob privately. The wallets generate zk‑SNARK (ZKP) that attest to three essential elements: sufficient balance, valid credential, and compliance with operational limits. Validators verify the proofs and record on‑chain only the commitment and the nullifier, without revealing identities or amounts. If a rule is violated, it triggers a move to further checks (enhanced…
LIKE
$0.007906
+3.61%
COM
$0.011536
-30.73%
ZERO
$0.00002841
-4.56%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 00:34
China Opens New Center to Boost Digital Yuan Use Worldwide
The post China Opens New Center to Boost Digital Yuan Use Worldwide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Shanghai hub advances digital yuan’s role in global payments and trade New center integrates cross-border payments, blockchain, and digital assets China targets reduced reliance on the U.S. dollar with e-CNY innovation China Launches e-CNY International Operations Center in Shanghai The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) officially opened the e-CNY International Operations Center in Shanghai, the nation’s financial capital, marking a significant step toward expanding the digital yuan’s global footprint. The PBOC announced this development, emphasizing that the new center aims to facilitate the internationalization of the Chinese currency and advance digital financial services. The initiative is part of eight measures unveiled by PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng at the Lujiazui Forum in June, who said the center is designed to “promote the internationalization of digital currency and develop financial market services while supporting innovation in digital finance.” The opening introduces three main platforms critical to this mission: a cross-border digital payment system, a blockchain platform, and a digital financial marketplace. Shanghai Center Propels China’s Digital Currency Ambitions The center’s launch arrives amid China’s broader efforts to increase yuan usage internationally and reduce dependence on the U.S. dollar. Tian Xuan, President of the National Institute of Financial Research at Tsinghua University, highlighted the move’s global significance: “This will strengthen China’s influence in the global financial system and provide an open, inclusive, and innovative Chinese solution to improve the global cross-border payments system.” Adding to this momentum, Chinese authorities are reportedly considering yuan-backed stablecoins, and Hong Kong fintech AnchorX recently launched the first stablecoin pegged to the international yuan (CNH), designed to facilitate payments among Belt and Road countries. Despite China’s cryptocurrency trading ban in 2021, the new center and related digital financial initiatives suggest a measured shift toward controlled adoption of digital currencies. The e-CNY pilot began in Hong Kong in…
BOOST
$0.10269
+3.53%
COM
$0.011536
-30.73%
TRADE
$0.09909
+3.87%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 00:31
Solana Price Set for Q4 Surge as Canary Capital ETF Filing
The post Solana Price Set for Q4 Surge as Canary Capital ETF Filing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Solana price narrative continues to gain traction as market voices highlight both technical accumulation and institutional interest. Pseudonymous analyst Zyn has tied the Wyckoff phases to Solana’s ongoing structure, sparking curiosity about its next moves. Meanwhile, Canary Capital’s ETF filing adds another layer of attention, positioning Solana among digital assets increasingly considered for regulated products. Solana Price Action Across Wyckoff Phases Specifically, the analyst outlines Solana’s structured move through the Wyckoff accumulation phases with precise timelines and levels. Phase A began in March 2024, where the SOL price ranged around $204 before dropping to $125 by July. Notably, phase B extended from July 2024, rallying to $293 before correcting sharply to $95 by April 2025. Phase C followed in April 2025, climbing from $95 to $187 in May before pulling back again to test support near $126 in June. Phase D then picked up strength, pushing SOL price to $254 in September 2025 before retracing to the current Solana market price, which trades at around $194. Phase E is expected to unfold next, with the expert projecting a potential 157% rally from current levels. The long-term Solana price forecast highlights the possibility of the asset climbing as high as $500, completing the Wyckoff cycle. SOL/USDT 1-Week (Source: X) Canary Capital Accelerates ETF Filing Momentum Notably, Canary Capital has filed for a Solana ETF, marking one of the first formal pushes to bring SOL into the regulated investment sphere. This filing specifically highlights staking and holding mechanisms, which distinguish the product from traditional spot offerings. The move has been perceived as both a strategic step and a potential confidence booster for the Solana ecosystem. Meanwhile, institutional visibility often fuels stronger adoption patterns, even before approvals come through. At the same time, Grayscale recently launched its CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF, which…
COM
$0.011536
-30.73%
GAIN
$0.0198
--%
ZYN
$0.004035
+6.49%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 00:30
Toncoin Reaches Its Lowest Price Of $2.60
The post Toncoin Reaches Its Lowest Price Of $2.60 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 26, 2025 at 14:50 // Price Toncoin market price analysis by Coinidol.com. The price of TON has fallen considerably, reaching a low of $2.60. Toncoin price long-term forecast: bearish The cryptocurrency has been at $3.00 since August 25, as reported by Coinidol.com previously, below the barrier of $3.40. The bears broke through support at $3.00 and plunged to a low of $2.60. After the initial slide to a low of $2.60, the bulls bought on dips, resulting in a long candlestick tail. Today, the downtrend is extending again to a low of $2.60 and the cryptocurrency has entered the oversold sector of the market. On the other hand, in another instance, the altcoin fell below $2.35 before rebounding on March 10. Currently, the altcoin is worth $2.67. Technical Indicators Key Resistance Zones: $4.00, $4.50, and $5.00 Key Support Zones: $3.50, $3.00, and $2.50 Analysis of the TON price indicators TON has fallen to the bottom of the charts. The altcoin is approaching its historical lows of $2.60 and $2.35. Long candlestick tails pointing to the lower part of the charts indicate significant buying pressure at lower price levels. Both charts show moving average lines with a decreasing slope, which indicates a deterioration. The price bars are below the downward sloping moving average lines. TON/USD daily chart – September 26, 2025 What is the next move for Toncoin? TON’s slide has reached bearish exhaustion and has fallen to a low of $2.60. The altcoin is trading in a narrow range between the support level of $2.60 and the moving average lines or resistance at $2.85. The crypto price is stuck in the middle of its range. Currently, the crypto signal is moving within a range…
COM
$0.011536
-30.73%
TON
$2.705
-1.27%
BULLS
$791.71
+0.47%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 00:27
Aave V4 Slated for Q4 2025 — Here’s What Users Should Know
The post Aave V4 Slated for Q4 2025 — Here’s What Users Should Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Aave said it will release its V4 update, a major protocol upgrade, sometime in the fourth quarter of 2025, introducing modular lending markets and additional risk controls among new features. The update introduces a “hub and spoke” modular design to Aave to allow for crypto borrowing and lending markets with more custom parameters, without trapping liquidity in different siloes, according to an update from Aave. Liquidity hubs act as central pools for modular spokes; each of the spokes represents a different market with one of three risk profiles and features different borrowing and lending rates, replacing Aave’s current uniform rates. The team wrote: “Each Spoke registers with the Hub, draws liquidity, and, upon repayment, returns both a base rate set at the Hub level and an asset-specific risk premium tied to its collateral composition.” A diagram illustrating Aave V4’s “hub and spoke” architecture. Source: Aave The update includes a new user interface that gives a “unified, wallet-level view” of all the modular spokes, allowing users to see detailed information and route trades through different market modules from the unified overview. Related: $70B DeFi protocol Aave goes live on Aptos in ecosystem expansion Aave V4 will feature dynamic risk configurations to prevent unexpected liquidations of positions due to changes like lowering collateral thresholds. Changing these global parameters in Aave V3 created a risk of liquidation if the user had multiple positions open. The liquidation engine will also shift to a “health-targeted” model, where liquidations do not represent a fixed sum or the entire position, but only enough to bring a loan back up to the desired collateral parameters, allowing the lender to collect while leaving the borrower’s position open. Users will have the option of selecting a “Position Manager” that can automatically execute actions, including withdrawal, borrowing,…
AAVE
$266.31
-1.10%
HERE
$0.00022
--%
COM
$0.011536
-30.73%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 00:18
Riot Platforms Captures Wall Street’s Spotlight
The post Riot Platforms Captures Wall Street’s Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The focus is increasingly turning to Riot Platforms in the financial world due to recent affirmations from leading Wall Street firms. As the profitability of traditional mining methods diminishes, Riot is steering towards artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services, presenting a new path forward for growth. Continue Reading:Riot Platforms Captures Wall Street’s Spotlight Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/riot-platforms-captures-wall-streets-spotlight
COM
$0.011536
-30.73%
AI
$0.1229
-1.20%
CLOUD
$0.10966
+6.67%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 00:09
Koerssprongen voor crypto aankondigingen: SEC ruikt insider trading
Amerikaanse toezichthouders nemen een opvallende ontwikkeling onder de loep: plotselinge koersbewegingen bij beursgenoteerde bedrijven vlak vóórdat zij aankondigen Bitcoin of andere crypto’s te kopen. Volgens The Wall Street Journal hebben de SEC en Finra inmiddels meerdere bedrijven benaderd met zogeheten ‘inquiry letters’. Mogelijk is dit het begin van diepgaandere onderzoeken... Het bericht Koerssprongen voor crypto aankondigingen: SEC ruikt insider trading verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MET
$0.2278
-0.21%
OP
$0.6693
+1.13%
Coinstats
2025/09/26 23:43
The First Meme Coin Tied to Both Bitcoin and Ethereum – PUMPD Could Be 2025’s Biggest Sleeper Hit
Here’s something interesting: a meme coin that actually burns tokens every time Bitcoin goes up. PUMPD just launched with mechanics that nobody has tried before. This project doesn’t just follow the usual meme coin playbook of hype and hope.The team built direct connections to both Bitcoin price action and Ethereum’s staking system. That’s honestly pretty […] The post The First Meme Coin Tied to Both Bitcoin and Ethereum – PUMPD Could Be 2025’s Biggest Sleeper Hit appeared first on Cryptonews.
MEME
$0.002347
+1.25%
HERE
$0.00022
--%
NOBODY
$0.048462
-0.67%
Coinstats
2025/09/26 23:41
