The post Trump’s $1 million gold card creates buzz among wealthy investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Donald Trump’s decision to cut the cost of his new Gold Card program has sparked major interest from rich families around the world who want fast access to U.S. residency. Trump signed papers last week to officially start the Gold Card program, which now costs $1 million instead of the original $5 million price he announced in February. The card promises to give buyers residency much faster than the usual methods. The price drop has made the Gold Card one of the cheapest ways for wealthy people to get into America compared to similar programs in other countries. Singapore charges nearly $8 million for its investment visa program, while New Zealand asks for just under $3 million. Even small Samoa requires $1.4 million. Reaz Jafri, who works at the law firm Withers, thinks the new price might be too low. “You get access to the U.S. education system, health care system, banking system, and financial markets, all for $1 million,” he said as quoted in a CNBC report. Rich families are already showing strong interest in the program.Jafri spoke at a conference in Singapore this week where three families approached him right away about buying Gold Cards. Two families were from China and one from India. He believes his office will work on hundreds of cases once the program begins operating. According to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, officials plan to give out 80,000 Gold Cards. Along with a future Platinum Card and new H-1B visa fees that jumped to $100,000, these programs should bring in $100 billion for the federal government. Gold Card still faces some big problems Even though Trump announced it at the White House on Friday, there’s no way to apply for it yet. The website that started in June only asks for basic information like…