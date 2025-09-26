Giełda MEXC
Bitcoin price drops after PCE inflation accelerates, institutions take profits
Inflation is accelerating, causing concerns among traders about the Fed’s potential response in light of macroeconomic uncertainty. Crypto markets are down, with Bitcoin falling below $110,000 as rising inflation contributes to concerns about the Fed’s policy. On Friday, September 26,…
Crypto.news
2025/09/27 00:43
Whale Wallet Deposits 200k Solana Tokens to Exchange as SOL Price Continues to Plummet
The post Whale Wallet Deposits 200k Solana Tokens to Exchange as SOL Price Continues to Plummet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana tokens worth almost $39.1 million have been deposited to an exchange platform. SOL price is trading at $192.81, down by 4.21% over the past 24 hours. The closest support level for SOL is $185.51. A whale wallet has deposited as many as 200k Solana tokens to an exchange platform. The move comes at a time when SOL price plummeted over 24 hours, and more broadly over 7 days. Deposit of Solana tokens to a platform has triggered liquidation fears among the community. Solana Tokens Deposited, for Liquidation? A whale wallet has reportedly deposited 200,000 Solana tokens. The wallet is believed to be linked to Galaxy Digital. The transaction was executed to deposit Solana tokens worth approximately $39.1 million to Coinbase. The move has sent signals that these tokens would soon be liquidated, considering SOL price has been continuously falling since the last couple of days. Interestingly, it was earlier reported that $1.34 billion worth of SOL was purchased by Forward Industries. That brought the number of tokens to roughly 6,822,000, at an average price of around $232. The transaction, at that time, was undertaken with the assistance of Galaxy Digital over 5 days. Losses for Forward Industries are currently estimated to be approximately $245 million. Constant Decline of SOL Price SOL price is currently down by 4.21% over the past 24 hours, trading at $192.81. The 24-hour trading volume has surged by 39.04%. Ongoing SOL price movement further shows that it has plummeted by 19.63% in the last 7 days and by 5.53% in the last 30 days. Solana tokens did trade above $200, but it was a brief appearance that lasted for less than 2 hours. Solana tokens hit an ATH of $294.33 on January 19, 2025, and an ATL of $0.502 on May 12, 2025. Current SOL…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 00:40
Trust Wallet Adds Plasma Chain: Stablecoins Now Near-Instant, Low-Cost and Easy to Use
Trust Wallet integrates Plasma, enabling users to send, receive or manage stablecoins with zero fees, near-instant settlement and gas payments in stable assets.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 00:15
World Liberty Financial’s Bold Token Buyback & Burn to Stabilize WLFI Value
World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a decentralized finance (DeFi) initiative backed by the Trump family, has introduced a token buyback and burn program. This move comes after the value of its WLFI token reduced by close to 40% in September. The program will decrease the number of tokens and work on stabilizing their value. The buyback […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/27 00:00
Bitcoin ETF has a net outflow of 1,790 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF has a net outflow of 50,655 ETH
According to PANews on September 26, Lookonchain monitoring showed a net outflow of 1,790 BTC (worth $196 million) from 10 Bitcoin ETFs today. Fidelity saw an outflow of 1,046 BTC (worth $114 million), leaving it with a current holding of 203,446 BTC (worth $22.24 billion). Nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 50,655 ETH (worth $200 million). Fidelity saw an outflow of 40,176 ETH (worth $159 million), currently holding 733,786 ETH (worth $2.9 billion).
PANews
2025/09/26 23:49
SEC crypto onderzoek naar koerspiek bij bedrijven
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Amerikaanse toezichthouders SEC en FINRA onderzoeken opvallende koersbewegingen rond bedrijfsaankondigingen over crypto-treasuries. Ondernemingen die bitcoin op hun balans willen zetten, staan onder streng toezicht vanwege mogelijke overtredingen van informatieverplichtingen. Waarom de SEC crypto-treasury onderzoekt In de eerste helft van 2025 gaven meer dan 200 beursgenoteerde bedrijven aan dat ze digitale activa, vooral bitcoin, willen toevoegen aan hun reserves. Opvallend was dat bij veel van deze bedrijven de handelsvolumes en aandelenkoersen al kort voor de aankondiging fors stegen. Voor de SEC en FINRA reden genoeg om alarm te slaan. De toezichthouders vermoeden dat er sprake is van het lekken van koersgevoelige informatie of zelfs van voorkennis. Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD) vereist dat alle belangrijke informatie gelijktijdig en publiek gedeeld wordt. De verdenking is nu dat sommige bedrijven zich daar niet aan hebben gehouden en hun crypto-plannen al vóór de officiële bekendmaking doorspeelden aan een select gezelschap. Regulators on Alert The SEC and FINRA have contacted several firms after identifying unusual trading activity ahead of announcements regarding digital asset treasuries. The move comes after sharp price swings and heavy volumes were recorded just before companies revealed… pic.twitter.com/Z97uzGnFX4 — The Coin Republic (@TCR_news_) September 26, 2025 Bedrijven onder vuur: signalen van insider trading Voorlopige bevindingen tonen dat bepaalde aandelen dagen vóór crypto-gerelateerde aankondigingen al onverklaarbare koerssprongen maakten. De SEC en FINRA hebben inmiddels ruim 200 bedrijven benaderd met vragenlijsten en informatieverzoeken. De aandacht ligt onder meer op interne communicatie, transacties van bestuurders en contacten met externe adviseurs. Hoewel er nog geen concrete aanklachten zijn, wijzen toezichthouders op het risico van mogelijke sancties of juridische stappen. Ondernemingen die niet transparant of correct handelen, lopen het risico om vertrouwen van investeerders te verliezen én imagoschade op te lopen. De rol van FINRA bij toezicht op crypto-markten FINRA houdt al geruime tijd een scherp oog op de manier waarop broker-dealers communiceren over crypto-activa. In eerdere jaren nam de toezichthouder duizenden berichten en verklaringen onder de loep. In ongeveer 70% van die gevallen werden onvolledige of misleidende claims vastgesteld. Daarnaast beschikt FINRA over gespecialiseerde teams, zoals het Crypto Asset Surveillance Team (CAST) en Crypto Asset Investigations (CAI), die toezicht houden op aangesloten partijen met crypto-activiteiten. Deze opzet maakt het mogelijk snel in te grijpen bij signalen van onregelmatigheden of ondeugdelijke informatievoorziening. The regulators are scrutinizing suspicious trading patterns in the stocks of companies right before they publicized intentions to add cryptocurrency to their balance sheets. #crypto #sec #FINRAhttps://t.co/yHw8KL79pd — cryptocurrenciesnewz.com (@ccurrenciesnewz) September 26, 2025 Impact op regelgeving en bedrijfsstrategieën De boodschap van SEC en FINRA is duidelijk: wie met crypto werkt, moet z’n communicatie en interne processen strak geregeld hebben. Verwacht wordt dat deze onderzoeken zullen resulteren in strengere regels voor het delen van crypto-gerelateerde bedrijfsinformatie. Voor bedrijven betekent dat minder speelruimte. Ze zullen hun interne processen moeten aanscherpen, zeker rond timing en openbaarmaking van plannen. Voor beleggers kan dit leiden tot meer transparantie en bescherming. Tegelijkertijd kan het effect van bitcoin-gerelateerd nieuws op aandelenkoersen afvlakken. Toenemende druk op crypto-vriendelijke bedrijven Het SEC crypto onderzoek richt zich op een spanningsveld waar steeds meer bedrijven zich begeven: tussen traditionele financiën en digitale activa. Daardoor gaan toezichthouders steeds strenger toezien op marktcommunicatie en transparantie. Bedrijven die deze kant op willen, weten dat de lat steeds hoger komt te liggen. Wie crypto wil opnemen in zijn bedrijfsstrategie, moet niet alleen economisch maar ook juridisch en communicatief voorbereid zijn. Toezichthouders lijken voorlopig vooral te informeren en te waarschuwen. De kans is reëel dat een volgende stap boetes of rechtszaken inhoudt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht SEC crypto onderzoek naar koerspiek bij bedrijven is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/26 23:46
Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit $0.00003 in October, but Long-Term Momentum Fades Against Rival Set for 12461% Rise
Meme coins continue to attract investor attention in 2025 as both established tokens and new entrants compete for market share.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/26 23:39
Strategy's Michael Saylor Unveils His Main Bitcoin Principle in Only 2 Words
Michael Saylor posts new Bitcoin message as Strategy's treasury passes $70 billion
Coinstats
2025/09/26 23:38
Bitcoin MA200 Retest Sparks Optimism for Rebound Towards 140K Target
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/bitcoin-ma200-retest-sparks-optimism/
Coinstats
2025/09/26 23:35
AVAX at $27.84: Bollinger Bands Hint Big Move Ahead
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/avax-at-27-84-bollinger-bands-hint-big/
AVAX
$28.63
+0.10%
Coinstats
2025/09/26 23:32
