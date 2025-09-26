Giełda MEXC
DeepSnitch AI Is the Best Crypto Presale, Followed by Bitcoin Hyper & Snorter, Say Insiders
AI
$0.123
-1.12%
HYPER
$0.25911
+1.69%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 00:45
UK’s biggest banks to launch tokenized deposits by 2026 after Bank of England push
Britain’s largest banks are getting ready to launch tokenized customer deposits by 2026, after a strong push from the Bank of England (BoE). Governor Andrew Bailey called on banks to prioritize this technology instead of diving into the unstable world of stablecoins. Now, big names like HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds, Barclays, Santander, and Nationwide are involved […]
BANK
$0.07406
-2.97%
PUSH
$0.02806
+0.14%
READY
$0.01747
-6.25%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 00:37
Vanguard Prepares to Offer Crypto ETFs in Major Reversal
The move is a dramatic shift for a firm that once dismissed Bitcoin as unsuitable for serious investors, and it […] The post Vanguard Prepares to Offer Crypto ETFs in Major Reversal appeared first on Coindoo.
MAJOR
$0.12235
+0.37%
MOVE
$0.1088
-2.07%
Coindoo
2025/09/27 00:35
U.S. Regulators Probe Unusual Crypto-Treasury Trades
US regulators probe unusual crypto-treasury trades, reviewing disclosure risks, insider trading concerns, and corporate strategies as digital assets gain prominence. Unusual trading activity around company treasury announcements involving digital assets has drawn the attention of American regulators. A Wall Street Journal report stated that the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority […] The post U.S. Regulators Probe Unusual Crypto-Treasury Trades appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
U
$0.010389
+0.06%
GAIN
$0.0198
--%
LIVE
$0.01535
-8.95%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/27 00:30
Is PEPENODE the Best Crypto to Buy Now?
The post Is PEPENODE the Best Crypto to Buy Now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 17:42 Google has officially announced its acquisition of a 5.4% equity stake in Cipher Mining, a Texas-based Bitcoin miner that is quickly evolving into an AI data powerhouse. The $3 billion deal, structured through a Fluidstack lease agreement, includes Google’s guarantee of $1.4 billion in obligations. This highlights Big Tech’s recent focus: integrating AI with crypto infrastructure. Cipher Mining’s huge Barber Lake facility is expanding to 500 Megawatts, making it one of the largest AI-mining centers in the US. This partnership marks a turning point for both the AI and crypto mining industries, with Bitcoin miners increasingly powering high-performance AI workloads instead of relying solely on $BTC block rewards. The move also brings emerging decentralized projects like $PEPENODE into focus, which aim to merge AI compute with crypto mining at a fundamental level. Cipher Mining: The AI-Ready Bitcoin Miner Cipher Mining has established itself as an early pioneer in the Bitcoin-meets-AI revolution, partnering with Fluidstack to support high-performance computing (HPC) workloads alongside traditional Bitcoin mining. This partnership establishes Cipher as a major data infrastructure provider, hosting AI computing clusters instead of solely relying on mining rewards like other crypto mining companies. Google’s 24M share warrant, giving it a 5.4% equity stake in the company, represents one of the tech giant’s most direct investments in crypto infrastructure so far. Cipher’s Barber Lake facility in Texas currently operates at 168 MW but can scale up to 500 MW across 587 acres – a substantial compute capacity that can support major AI training workloads. Cipher Mining is following a similar model to TeraWulf: another crypto miner that Google backed earlier this year with $1.8 billion in guarantees. Analysts say this “AI pivot” trend could reshape mining economics, transforming operators into decentralized computing providers. The AI-Mining Boom: New…
NOW
$0.00491
-3.15%
COM
$0.011537
-30.72%
AI
$0.123
-1.12%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 00:26
Crypto Analyst Highlights Crucial Support for Sei Token as SEI Price Attempts Stability
The post Crypto Analyst Highlights Crucial Support for Sei Token as SEI Price Attempts Stability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ali Martinez expects SEI price to rebound to $0.34, calls $0.27 a support level. Sei token is currently down by 4.43% over the last 24 hours. SEI may remain sluggish for the next 30 days. A crypto analyst has highlighted that Sei token is testing a crucial support level. They further underlined the possibility for SEI price to surge in the days to come. However, SEI price is currently down, and short-term estimates show that the downtrend may continue a little longer than expected. Sei Token on Crucial Support Ali Martinez, a notable crypto analyst, has highlighted that Sei token was testing the support margin of $0.27. Also known as ali_charts on X, he added that SEI price could next rebound to a high of $0.34. His X post specifically mentions that Sei token was holding on to the crucial support call at the time of his analysis. The recent statement from Martinez comes more to establish his earlier analysis. He had stated that defending the mark of $0.27 could pump SEI price up to the value of $0.34. Many community members have reacted to his post, with some saying that patience and risk management were still important. Interestingly, ali_charts previously discussed ETH price. He said that the Ethereum token must break the $4,841 point to reverse the price plummet. He stated that a correction of $2,750 could happen if the point is not broken and the aim of $5,864 is not kept on the books. SEI Price on a Downfall SEI price is currently down by 4.43% over the last 24 hours. The Sei token is exchanging hands at $0.2712 when the article is being drafted. The price further reflects that it has plunged by 18% in the last 7 days and 9.44% over the last 30 days. The…
SEI
$0.2766
-1.21%
TOKEN
$0.01177
+0.25%
COM
$0.011537
-30.72%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 00:07
Aave’s Upcoming Upgrade Promises Safer, Smarter Borrowing
Unlike earlier versions that treated all markets uniformly, V4 introduces a modular framework designed to let liquidity flow more freely […] The post Aave’s Upcoming Upgrade Promises Safer, Smarter Borrowing appeared first on Coindoo.
AAVE
$266.31
-1.10%
FLOW
$0.3483
-0.31%
MORE
$0.07643
+2.31%
Coindoo
2025/09/27 00:03
India Cracks Down: Stricter Rules To Combat Rising Digital Payments Fraud
India has launched a sharp clampdown on online payment scams, ordering tougher checks and new rules that aim to cut the rising tide of fraud. Based on reports, regulators and payment networks moved after authorities recorded big jumps in both the number of cases and the money lost to scams last year. Related Reading: Australia […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/27 00:00
Solana Prepares Alpenglow, XRP Gains Regulatory Boost, But BlockDAG’s $410M Presale and Live Tools Define 2025
From Solana price prediction to XRP price prediction and BlockDAG's hybrid infrastructure, discover which of the top crypto coins 2025 shows the strongest technical upside.
XRP
$2.7909
+0.25%
GAINS
$0.0222
+1.23%
BOOST
$0.10271
+3.55%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 00:00
Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Europe Sales Slump Weighs on Tesla as Competition Intensifies
TLDR Tesla stock closed at $423.39, down 4.38%, after a 23% sales drop in Europe in August. EV registrations in Europe rose 26%, while Tesla sales declined for the eighth straight month. RBC analysts still project Tesla’s Q3 deliveries at 456,000, above Wall Street expectations. Musk’s political activism is hurting Tesla’s brand image, impacting sales [...] The post Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Europe Sales Slump Weighs on Tesla as Competition Intensifies appeared first on CoinCentral.
ROSE
$0.02553
-0.07%
RBC
$0.009725
+4.50%
Coincentral
2025/09/26 23:53
