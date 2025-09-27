Giełda MEXC
SNB leaves interest rates unchanged – Commerzbank
The post SNB leaves interest rates unchanged – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For once, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) did not spring any surprises yesterday, leaving its key interest rate unchanged, Commerzbank's FX analyst Michael Pfister notes. SNB expects weaker Swiss growth due to US tariffs "However, the press conference once again highlighted the SNB's dilemma: while SNB President Martin Schlegel emphasised the bank's willingness to cut interest rates further if necessary, he also underscored the higher bar for a repeat of negative interest rates. Officials would probably have delivered an interest rate cut yesterday if the rate had still been above 0%. However, the SNB has already used up most of its scope for further cuts." "We continue to assume that the SNB has now reached the end of its interest rate cutting cycle. For negative interest rates to be reinstated, either a major global crisis affecting Switzerland through weaker growth and/or a stronger Swiss franc would need to occur, or inflation would need to decline into deflationary territory." "Neither of these scenarios is likely at present. Although the SNB expects weaker Swiss growth due to US tariffs, the impact is likely to be limited. We also expect inflation to stabilise at the lower end of the target range. Overall, the SNB's decision yesterday confirmed our previous assessment."
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 01:44
UK’s top banks set 2026 launch for tokenized customer deposits after BoE backing
The post UK's top banks set 2026 launch for tokenized customer deposits after BoE backing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Britain's largest banks are getting ready to launch tokenized customer deposits by 2026, after a strong push from the Bank of England (BoE). Governor Andrew Bailey called on banks to prioritize this technology instead of diving into the unstable world of stablecoins. Now, big names like HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds, Barclays, Santander, and Nationwide are involved in a new pilot to test how far they can take digital bank money. The pilot is already underway. It uses blockchain to create digital versions of deposits and move them in real-time across online marketplaces. This is being done under the umbrella of UK Finance, the group coordinating efforts between banks and regulators. The project runs until mid-2026, and they're testing everything from regular payments to remortgaging and settlement of digital assets. Banks double down on tokens after Bailey's stablecoin warning This move comes just weeks after Bailey made his position clear. Back in July, he told The Times that he was "not against stablecoins," but didn't see the point of them. He thinks tokenized deposits actually provide real value, unlike stablecoins, which are pegged to fiat currencies but controlled by non-bank entities. Bailey also warned that stablecoins could pull money out of the traditional banking system, increasing financial risk. The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) won't finish drafting its stablecoin regulations until late 2026. But that hasn't stopped the BoE from allowing banks to move ahead with tokenized deposits under current rules. One UK bank official admitted the tokens don't have the flashy image that stablecoins do, but said they're still a huge tech step forward. There's no need to impress crypto bros, they just want this to work in the real world. This isn't just a UK thing either. A bunch of European banks said this week that they're planning to launch…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 01:38
Secure Your Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Tickets Today And Save Big
The post Secure Your Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Tickets Today And Save Big appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unmissable Opportunity: Secure Your Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Tickets Today And Save Big Skip to content Home AI News Unmissable Opportunity: Secure Your Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Tickets Today and Save Big Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-world-disrupt-2025-tickets/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 01:31
Best Time to Try Best Wallet
The post Best Time to Try Best Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins to Hit $4 Trillion by 2030, Says Citi Report: Best Time to Try Best Wallet As a crypto writer, Bogdan's responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he's become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he's ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan's biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 01:27
SWIFT Launches Blockchain Pilot, Stablecoin Plans to Rival Ripple
The post SWIFT Launches Blockchain Pilot, Stablecoin Plans to Rival Ripple appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world's largest interbank messaging network SWIFT has selected Ethereum layer 2 platform Linea to test blockchain-based transactions. It is also planning to launch a stablecoin, signaling a direct challenge to Ripple's cross-border payment model. SWIFT's Linea Blockchain Pilot Competes With Ripple Payments. The trial involves some of the world's top banks (BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon) and it is "a major step forward in moving SWIFT's messaging system on-chain, as the TheBigWhale reported. This particular development creates competition for Ripple, which has long touted blockchain as a cheaper and quicker alternative to bank transfers. Already tokenized messaging and settlement are used in Ripple's model to reduce dependence on SWIFT's legacy infrastructure. SWIFT is testing its own blockchain pilot, signaling that it is not about to give ground in the fast-evolving payments landscape. Currently, SWIFT links more than 11,000 financial institutions around the world. Recently, Tom Zschach, a company executive, claimed that banks would favor SWIFT's payment rails, tokenized deposits, or regulated stablecoins. It doesn't move money directly. Rather, it sends standardized instructions to banks to enable them settle payments through correspondent accounts. This system has supported global finance for decades but is slow, expensive and depends on several intermediaries. The Linea pilot aims to change that. Built by Consensys, Linea provides privacy-focused cryptographic proofs as well as scalability for Ethereum transactions. Such features attract banks that want operational efficiencies with compliance and data confidentiality. The pilot combines payment instructions and settlement in one on-chain transaction. This would cut costs and would let everyone monitor progress in real time. Thus, it can reduce costs and enable all parties to monitor progress in real-time. Pilot Faces Challenges but Shows Growing Blockchain Use in Banking Ripple has been among the biggest challengers to SWIFT's dominance. Banks and companies can move money across borders…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 01:21
Whales Buy $117K Bitcoin Hyper
The post Whales Buy $117K Bitcoin Hyper appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The frenzy isn't without reason. Bitcoin still dominates the market with a $2.17T valuation and trades around $109K, but its limitations are well known: painfully slow transactions, sky-high fees in bull cycles, and almost no space for apps, meme coins, or DeFi. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is aiming to fix that by introducing an advanced Bitcoin Layer-2 ecosystem. By integrating the Solana Virtual Machine, it will unlock sub-second speeds, near-zero gas fees, and cross-chain dApps – all secured by Bitcoin itself. So why are whales betting big now? The answer lies in how $HYPER could finally make Bitcoin so much more than a 'digital gold' vault. The Problem – Bitcoin's Speed and Scalability Limits Bitcoin may be the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, but in terms of scalability, it falls far behind its rivals. On-chain, $BTC can process just seven transactions per second (TPS). By comparison, $SOL has a theoretical limit of 65K TPS and has already peaked above 100K in real-world tests. Even $BNB Chain averages hundreds of TPS, leaving Bitcoin looking outdated with its measly single digits. This slow throughput translates into a painful user experience. A typical Bitcoin transaction takes 10 minutes to confirm, and in bull runs network congestion drives fees high. For a chain positioning itself as global money, that's a critical bottleneck. The Lightning Network was meant to change this. Launched in 2018, it promised off-chain payment channels and cheaper fees. But the reality hasn't matched the hype. Average transaction fees continued to rise after Lightning's rollout, according to BitInfoCharts data. The huge spike in April 2024, however, was due to the launch of the Runes protocol. Users still pay base fees and variable rates to routing nodes, and opening or closing channels requires on-chain transactions, meaning congestion and costs never…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 01:12
BlackRock Proposes Bitcoin Premium Income ETF to Complement IBIT
The post BlackRock Proposes Bitcoin Premium Income ETF to Complement IBIT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset management giant BlackRock filed to register a Delaware trust company for its proposed Bitcoin Premium Income ETF on Thursday, signaling a push to broaden its Bitcoin offerings. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said BlackRock's proposed product would sell covered call options on Bitcoin futures, collecting premiums to generate yield. The regular distributions would, however, trade away potential upside from investing in BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF, which mirrors Bitcoin's (BTC) price movements. "This is a covered call Bitcoin strategy in order to give BTC some yield. This will be a '33 Act spot product, sequel to the $87b $IBIT." Registering a trust filing in Delaware typically indicates that an ETF issuer will imminently file an S-1 registration statement or 19b-4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission to officially kick off the process. US regulators — particularly the SEC — have signaled openness to a wider range of crypto investment products as part of President Donald Trump's promise to make America the "crypto capital of the world." The new BlackRock product would complement its iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), which has clocked over $60.7 billion in inflows since launching in January 2024 — by far the largest of its kind — with the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) coming in next at $12.0 billion. Bitcoin yield products slowly coming to market One of the earliest reasons why many TradFi investment companies overlooked Bitcoin is that it isn't a native yield-generating asset. However, solutions have popped up, such as one of Strategy's convertible preferred stock offerings, STRK, which leverages its 639,835 Bitcoin to offer investors stable income. If approved, BlackRock's proposed product would add to the few prominent yield-generating Bitcoin products in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 01:03
Theta Capital Launches $200M Blockchain Venture Fund
The post Theta Capital Launches $200M Blockchain Venture Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unlocking The Future: Theta Capital Launches $200M Blockchain Venture Fund Skip to content Home Crypto News Unlocking the Future: Theta Capital Launches $200M Blockchain Venture Fund Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/theta-blockchain-venture-fund/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 00:58
Vitalik Buterin Just Spotlighted This NFT Utility to Watch
The post Vitalik Buterin Just Spotlighted This NFT Utility to Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has waded into the debate about the pricing of tickets and how non-fungible tokens (NFTs) can bridge the gap. Buterin's statement comes as a reaction to comments made by the CEO of Live Nation-Ticketmaster that concert tickets are "underpriced." Vitalik Buterin suggests NFTs can replace ticketing According to Buterin, tickets for these concerts or any event are usually stressful to obtain, as people stay up until 3:00 a.m. just waiting to snap up a slot. He noted that this happens as a result of the gap between demand and supply. To address this, the Ethereum founder suggests restoration of the demand and supply gap so there can be equilibrium somehow. He stressed that if there are more buyers than available tickets, there needs to be a system to decide who gets them. Buterin pointed out two possible avenues, which involve selling to those willing to pay the highest price or those ready to spend a long time in queues. According to him, "paying with time is less honest and more destructive." He believes that the man-hours spent in line produce no value. On the contrary, with higher prices, the money made from transfers can fund more production or any other worthy initiatives. So, if NFTs are used for the sales of these concert tickets, the system could easily extract this transferred money and channel it appropriately. Buterin also considered people who are not financially buoyant. He suggests allocating tickets to these groups and tying them to a goal. This could be providing proof of volunteering, good grades or any other worthy cause. "Basically, acknowledge that an auction will exist, but create more ways for people to bid that target diverse constituencies," Buterin stated. NFT back in spotlight? Non-fungible tokens are the first innovations that Ethereum used to showcase…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 00:57
Vanguard Mulls Adding Third‑Party Crypto ETFs
The post Vanguard Mulls Adding Third‑Party Crypto ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Vanguard is exploring offering access to third-party crypto ETFs, reversing its long-held anti-crypto position, according to a recent report. The potential shift is influenced by new CEO Salim Ramji, a BlackRock veteran, and is a response to strong client demand. The move comes as rivals like BlackRock, Fidelity, and Morgan Stanley are deepening their involvement in the digital asset space. Asset management giant Vanguard is reportedly reversing its long-held anti-crypto stance and preparing to offer its brokerage clients access to third-party exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The development was first reported by Crypto In America on Sept. 26. Citing a source familiar with the company's plans, the report indicates the move is a response to strong client demand and a shifting regulatory environment. The potential shift in strategy comes under the leadership of CEO Salim Ramji, a 10-year BlackRock veteran who took the helm
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 00:52
