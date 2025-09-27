2025-09-28 Sunday

WLFI’s Bold Token Strategy Draws Attention

The post WLFI’s Bold Token Strategy Draws Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a decentralized finance initiative linked to Donald Trump, recently made waves by halting nearly 7.89 million WLFI tokens. The move, valuing around 1.43 million dollars, is aimed at stabilizing market prices through a calculated reduction in supply. Continue Reading:WLFI’s Bold Token Strategy Draws Attention Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/wlfis-bold-token-strategy-draws-attention
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 00:35
Who’s In The ‘House Of Guinness’ Cast? The Guinness Family Tree Explained

The post Who’s In The ‘House Of Guinness’ Cast? The Guinness Family Tree Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. House of Guinness Season 1 © 2024 Netflix, Inc. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s new series, House of Guinness, follows one of Europe’s most influential dynasties: the Guinness family. As you watch the show, read on to discover who’s in the House of Guinness Season 1 cast and which characters are based on real-life aristocrats from that era. Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins following the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the matriarch of the Guinness family and the driving force behind the successful brewery. Now that he’s gone, “the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness,” per Netflix. ForbesThe Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 On Netflix, Hulu And MoreBy Monica Mercuri The historical drama is inspired by the real-life Guinness family, and many of the show’s characters are based on actual members of the clan, including Sir Benjamin’s four children. However, some characters are fictional and created specifically for the series. “Here are a lot of the human beings who really existed at this time,” Knight told Netflix’s Tudum. “They were members of the Guinness family, people who worked with them and for them, and what I’ve tried to do is bring those characters to life as faithfully to the real thing as possible.” Meet The House of Guinness Cast On Netflix Here’s a detailed breakdown of the House of Guinness cast, including family members, friends, foes, romantic interests and more. Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness Arthur Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness Ben Blackall/Netflix Who is Arthur Guinness? Anthony Boyle portrays Arthur Guinness, inspired by the real-life son of Sir Benjamin Guinness.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 00:34
Rising Altcoin Season Index Signals Shift Away From Bitcoin

The post Rising Altcoin Season Index Signals Shift Away From Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 27 September 2025 | 19:00 Altcoins are once again taking center stage in the crypto market, with fresh data showing they are outperforming Bitcoin by a wide margin. CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index climbed to 71 this week, reinforcing the view that the market cycle has tilted in favor of alternative tokens. The index, which compares the 90-day performance of the top 100 altcoins against Bitcoin, has been climbing steadily. Just a month ago, it stood at 44, marking a period where Bitcoin held the upper hand. Last week it peaked at 77, while yesterday’s reading was 70. The highest level in the past year was 87, reached in December 2024, while the spring months of 2025 saw the opposite – a Bitcoin season, with readings near the lows. The latest numbers highlight how Bitcoin’s flat performance has allowed other tokens to surge. Over the last 90 days, Bitcoin has slipped nearly 2%, while Ethereum has posted modest gains of just over 6%. In contrast, some altcoins have skyrocketed. MYX soared by more than 8,000%, followed by ASTR with a 3,500% rally, XPL up more than 2,300%, and OKB gaining nearly 600%. Such moves confirm that traders are increasingly looking beyond Bitcoin for outsized returns, and the rising index reflects that shift. Analysts say the trend underscores how sector-specific developments, such as smart contract platforms and exchange tokens, are driving attention in this cycle. Although altcoin seasons are not uncommon, the current rally appears particularly strong, supported by regulatory clarity in key markets and fresh capital entering through centralized exchanges. With the index now firmly above 70, investors are watching to see whether momentum can push it back toward the December highs or if Bitcoin will regain dominance in the coming months. The information provided in this article is for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 00:04
Cryptocurrency turmoil triggered by Fed rate cut

The post Cryptocurrency turmoil triggered by Fed rate cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market has recently experienced a downturn, with nearly all tokens declining and the total market capitalization of crypto assets falling below $4 trillion. Following the Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point interest rate cut, traders betting on ETF gains faced over $500 million in liquidations, while those betting on Bitcoin saw $280 million in liquidations. Some analysts say the market is pricing in one of the largest liquidations of the year. While structural support from ETFs and institutions remains intact, the short-term outlook for the crypto market remains extremely fragile. Unless Bitcoin can rise above $115,000 and remain there, the market will face a difficult situation. Many participants are concerned that DAT trading is losing momentum and that significant inflows into crypto assets are unlikely in the short term. (DAT trading refers to publicly listed crypto financial companies raising funds to invest in digital currencies such as Bitcoin, providing shareholders with an indirect channel to hold cryptocurrencies.) Recently, several senior Wall Street investors have publicly suggested that rather than waiting for Bitcoin prices to rise, they should opt for legal cloud mining solutions like sjmineto achieve true financial freedom. Since its establishment in the UK in 2022, sjmine has consistently adhered to legal and compliant operations and is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The platform’s transparency and fund security have earned widespread industry recognition. Unlike traditional mining, sjmine often faces daunting challenges due to complex mining equipment and market volatility. sjmine offers an easy-to-use cloud mining service, allowing users to rent hashing power and automatically earn daily returns in the cloud without having to monitor market trends or worry about equipment maintenance. Sign up and receive $15. Key Benefits of Using a Bitcoin Mining App ● Zero Hardware Investment—No need to purchase or maintain expensive mining…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 00:01
TeraWulf Plans $3 Billion Data Center Expansion

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/terawulf-3-billion-data-center/
Coinstats2025/09/27 23:58
SWIFT Teams with Linea on Blockchain Messaging and Stablecoin Pilot Involving $7 Trillion Network

The post SWIFT Teams with Linea on Blockchain Messaging and Stablecoin Pilot Involving $7 Trillion Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: SWIFT is testing blockchain-based onchain messaging and a stablecoin-like settlement token with Linea. More than a dozen major banks, including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon, are part of the pilot. The project could reshape global payments by replacing legacy systems with faster, cheaper blockchain rails. SWIFT, the backbone of global interbank communication, is taking a major step into blockchain. The financial messaging giant has partnered with Linea, an Ethereum Layer 2 network developed by Consensys, to test onchain messaging and a new stablecoin-style settlement instrument. With over 11,000 financial institutions depending on SWIFT’s current infrastructure, this shift signals one of the most ambitious blockchain experiments in traditional finance to date. Over the decades, SWIFT has been the prevailing network of sending safe interbank messages. Its system handles an estimated 7 trillion transactions in a single day but critics have always referred to it as outmoded, very slow, expensive and overly reliant on intermediaries. SWIFT seeks to simplify the settlement and reduce costs through innovation with blockchain to improve transparency. A source close to the pilot described the initiative as “a technological transformation for the international payments industry that will take months to develop but carries long-term systemic impact.” Read More: Apple to Integrate Cardano – New CardanoKit May Bridge ADA to iOS Ecosystem Linea: Privacy and Scale for Institutional Finance Why Linea Was Chosen SWIFT chose Linea due to the privacy and scalability it offered. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 using zk-rollup and zkEVM technology, Linea enables faster transactions with lower fees while maintaining compatibility with Ethereum applications. In the case of banks, privacy is not a compromise. With its state-of-the-art cryptographic demonstrations, sensitive financial information can be kept safe and yet also permit operations inside the blockchain to be compliance-friendly. This is the balance that big…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 23:56
Nasdaq-Listed Firm Is Bringing ETFs Combining S&P 500 And XRP

The post Nasdaq-Listed Firm Is Bringing ETFs Combining S&P 500 And XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Financial advisors seeking to diversify client portfolios with cryptocurrencies—without stepping away from traditional equities—may soon have a new vehicle to do so. On September 26, asset manager Cyber Hornet submitted filings to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for three crypto-linked exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each fund is designed to blend exposure to the S&P 500 Index with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP. How The Funds Fuse S&P 500 With Ethereum, Solana, XRP According to the filing, each fund will allocate 75% of its portfolio to companies within the S&P 500. The remaining 25% will be dedicated to its respective digital asset or its associated futures market. Sponsored Sponsored Cyber Hornet has proposed the ticker symbols EEE for Ethereum, SSS for Solana, and XXX for XRP. Each fund will carry a 0.95% management fee. Market observers said the Cyber Hornet funds aim to give investors a middle ground between the resilience of large-cap US equities and the growth potential of digital assets. They believe this structure helps investors capture crypto’s upside while staying anchored in traditional markets. This approach reflects a growing recognition of digital currencies as viable portfolio components, not speculative outliers. Cyber Hornet’s move builds on its earlier success with a Bitcoin 75/25 fund, which delivered a 39% return in 2024. The crypto ETF ranked among Morningstar’s top performers in the Large-Blend category. That success may help justify expanding the strategy to other tokens like ETH, SOL, and XRP. Notably, investor interest in diversified crypto exposure has grown substantially over the past year, reinforcing the case for broader adoption. Meanwhile, these filings arrive amid a friendlier regulatory environment. The SEC’s Generic ETF Listing Standard, approved earlier this year, has simplified the path for issuers seeking to launch innovative products. This policy shift has spurred a wave of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 23:48
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Reveals His Three Preferred Altcoins Besides Bitcoin – One Is Quite Surprising

The post Billionaire Mike Novogratz Reveals His Three Preferred Altcoins Besides Bitcoin – One Is Quite Surprising appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mike Novogratz, a former Goldman Sachs partner, Wall Street veteran, and founder of Galaxy Digital, shared his striking predictions about the future of cryptocurrency markets. Novogratz offered insider insights into market cycles, institutional adoption, and the catalysts that will trigger the next major bull rally. After eight years of waiting, Wall Street’s “herd” has finally arrived in the crypto market, according to Novogratz. BlackRock’s involvement in ETFs and Larry Fink’s role have been critical in changing the institutional mindset. Unlike past four-year crypto cycles, Novogratz thinks things will be different this time: Regulatory Clarity: New laws and the SEC’s pro-crypto stance are paving the way for the industry to grow. Corporate Integration: Wall Street banks and Corporate America will accelerate the shift from “accounts to wallets” by integrating tokenized assets and stablecoins. Real World Assets (RWA) Tokenization: Portfolios will become a mix of tokenized real-world assets, including stocks, bonds, and private loans. Novogratz emphasizes the importance of community and trends in the valuation of successful crypto projects. “All successful cryptocurrencies are cults,” he says, noting that projects like XRP and Cardano, even with low use cases, survive and gain value thanks to the strength of their communities. According to him, even stocks like Tesla and MicroStrategy now have a cryptocurrency-like “cult” structure. Mike Novogratz reveals his four largest positions, expressing strong belief in three altcoins as well as Bitcoin. Novogratz’s four biggest positions are: Bitcoin (BTC) Solana (LEFT) Hyperliquid (HYPE) Ethereum (ETH) Solana (LEFT) hakkındaki tezini ise şu şekilde özetliyor: “Solana’nın anlatısı, internetin sermaye piyasaları için bir platform olacağı yönünde.” Jump Capital gibi elit yüksek frekanslı ticaret şirketlerinin Solana üzerine inşa etmeyi tercih etmesi, SOL’ü büyük sermaye piyasaları için güçlü bir aday yapıyor. Despite current global risks (especially the put options he bought due to high valuations on the NASDAQ),…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 23:47
Solana ETF with Staking: SEC Decision Expected Within Two Weeks

What if October became Solana's month? Several spot ETFs with staking could be approved by the SEC within two weeks. A decision that could trigger a new institutional momentum and reshape the crypto landscape. But will this regulatory recognition be enough to propel SOL to a status comparable to Bitcoin and Ethereum? L’article Solana ETF with Staking: SEC Decision Expected Within Two Weeks est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Solana
SOL$202.11+1.21%
Coinstats2025/09/27 23:05
Don't Be Overwhelmed by Digital Privacy - Easiy Digestible Tips to Stay Safe

Nearly 70 percent of Americans felt overwhelmed solely by the number of passwords they have to track, according to a 2023 Pew Research Center survey.
Hackernoon2025/09/27 23:00
