Who’s In The ‘House Of Guinness’ Cast? The Guinness Family Tree Explained

House of Guinness Season 1 © 2024 Netflix, Inc. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight's new series, House of Guinness, follows one of Europe's most influential dynasties: the Guinness family. As you watch the show, read on to discover who's in the House of Guinness Season 1 cast and which characters are based on real-life aristocrats from that era. Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins following the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the matriarch of the Guinness family and the driving force behind the successful brewery. Now that he's gone, "the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness," per Netflix. The historical drama is inspired by the real-life Guinness family, and many of the show's characters are based on actual members of the clan, including Sir Benjamin's four children. However, some characters are fictional and created specifically for the series. "Here are a lot of the human beings who really existed at this time," Knight told Netflix's Tudum. "They were members of the Guinness family, people who worked with them and for them, and what I've tried to do is bring those characters to life as faithfully to the real thing as possible." Meet The House of Guinness Cast On Netflix Here's a detailed breakdown of the House of Guinness cast, including family members, friends, foes, romantic interests and more. Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness Arthur Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness Ben Blackall/Netflix Who is Arthur Guinness? Anthony Boyle portrays Arthur Guinness, inspired by the real-life son of Sir Benjamin Guinness.