Jessica Chastain And Nnamdi Asomugha On ‘The Savant’ Real Life Heroes

The post Jessica Chastain And Nnamdi Asomugha On ‘The Savant’ Real Life Heroes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nnamdi Asomugha, Jessica Chastain and Richard Gant in “The Savant” Apple TV+ She is an Academy Award-winning actress that does not shy away from challenging nor controversial roles. Previously celebrated for her outstanding performances in such films as The Help, Zero Dark Thirty and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Jessica Chastain continues to have the unique ability to make audiences believe every word she says within her impressively layered portrayals and her compassionate approach. Her talents are that much more evident in her latest project, The Savant, coming soon to Apple TV+. Chastain plays Jodi Goodwin, an undercover investigator who strategically gains the trust of hate groups on social media, in hopes of stopping them from carrying out domestic terrorist attacks. Based around real people who secretly take on these difficult and dangerous jobs, The Savant is an enthralling new series, properly telling these uncomfortable yet necessary stories during this most divisive time in America. Back on September 5, I sat down with Chastain for an interview, alongside her The Savant co-star Nnamdi Asomugha, who plays Jodi’s supportive husband Charlie, wondering first what it was about these real people and this all-too-timely script that both excited and challenged them to want to join this series. Chastain said, “It’s always challenging when you are playing a real person because you don’t want to do anything that inadvertently identifies them, because it’s a dangerous job – what she’s doing. You don’t want her to get doxxed. You don’t want to bring any trouble into her life. So, that is the most intimidating aspect of it. The thing I’m most excited about for people to learn is that people do this. We spend so much time looking at the news and hearing these horrific stories of mass shootings, and it’s always too late.…