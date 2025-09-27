Giełda MEXC
How A Government Shutdown Would Hit U.S. Travel And National Parks
The post How A Government Shutdown Would Hit U.S. Travel And National Parks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises behind the Capitol Building in Arlington, Virginia. NASA via Getty Images A looming U.S. government shutdown could deliver a devastating blow to the nation’s travel economy, costing an estimated $1 billion every week, according to a new warning from the U.S. Travel Association. Yesterday, the U.S. Travel Association sent a letter urging Congress to act quickly to keep the government open. The Association warned that a shutdown would be a “wholly preventable” blow to the travel industry. However, if it were to happen, the strain would be too much for an already overextended federal travel workforce. A shutdown would also disrupt air and rail travel and lead to longer Transportation Security Administration (TSA) lines, flight delays and cancellations. The Association also projected that national parks could close or fall into disrepair, museums and federally owned attractions would shutter and visitor experiences would diminish. A recent Ipsos survey, as quoted in the announcement, found that 60% of Americans would cancel or avoid air travel if the government were to shut down, which would likely cause a ripple effect through local economies across the country. What Is The Congress Voting On? In its 2026 budget request, the National Park Service (NPS) sought $2.1 billion, including $99.5 million for construction, $12 million for activities and $11 million for historic preservation. This request was already significantly less than the $3.3 billion NPS received under the 2025 continuing resolution. 2025 National Parks Crisis At A Glance In February, approximately 1,000 NPS employees, including probationary workers in Yosemite National Park, were terminated as part of a broad federal reduction-in-force. It prompted protests at iconic sites, such as El Capitan, where climbers displayed an upside-down American flag in distress, drawing attention to a national park system they…
U
$0.010389
+0.15%
COM
$0.011537
-30.67%
SUN
$0.025176
+3.14%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 01:32
WTI Oil retreats below $65.00 as concerns about global trade resurface
The post WTI Oil retreats below $65.00 as concerns about global trade resurface appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crude prices trim gains and drift below $65.00 following a new round of US tariffs. Strong US data and easing hopes of immediate Fed cuts are also pressuring Oil prices. From a wider perspective, however, the price of the WTI crude remains about 3.6% higher on the week. Crude prices are trimming previous gains on Friday, as a new tariff salvo from US President Donald Trump has brought fears of a decline in global demand. The price of the US benchmark WTI has retreated to the $64.75 area during the European morning session, from three-week highs, at $65.30 on Thursday. Just when the market was already turning the page of tariffs, Trump stirred the pot, announcing 100% levies for imports of branded pharmaceuticals, 25% on heavy-duty trucks, and 50% on kitchen cabinets. It is still unclear how these tariffs will be implemented and on which countries, but the announcement has already revived fears of a decline in global trade and, consequently, a decrease in demand for oil. Crude prices were also affected on Thursday by the solid US macroeconomic figures. Strong US data eases pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates further in the coming months, which would weigh on the growth of the world’s largest economy and limit its energy consumption. The price of the US Benchmark WTI Oil, however, remains on track to its sharpest weekly gain in months, on the back of a 3.6ª% rally from lows near $61.50. Data by the Energy Information Administration showed an unexpected drawdown on US crude commercial stockpiles, providing additional support to an already optimistic Oil trend as the reiterated Ukrainian attacks on some of the main Russian oilfields have been crippling the capacity of one of the world’s major crude producers over the last week. WTI Oil FAQs WTI…
TRADE
$0.09914
+3.90%
COM
$0.011537
-30.67%
GAINS
$0.0222
+1.23%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 01:26
HSBC Touts Quantum Win: IBM Test Boosts Bond-Trading Predictions by 34%
The post HSBC Touts Quantum Win: IBM Test Boosts Bond-Trading Predictions by 34% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HSBC says quantum computing just clocked a real trading win, reporting empirical gains in algorithmic bond pricing with IBM’s hardware and know-how. IBM Heron Takes Flight: HSBC Flags Quantum Gains in Algorithmic Bond Trading Announced Sept. 25, the joint trial touts the world’s first-known real-world evidence that today’s quantum machines can add value in live […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/hsbc-touts-quantum-win-ibm-test-boosts-bond-trading-predictions-by-34/
QUANTUM
$0.002481
-7.63%
WIN
$0.00004931
+0.12%
BOND
$0.1523
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 01:18
Jessica Chastain And Nnamdi Asomugha On ‘The Savant’ Real Life Heroes
The post Jessica Chastain And Nnamdi Asomugha On ‘The Savant’ Real Life Heroes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nnamdi Asomugha, Jessica Chastain and Richard Gant in “The Savant” Apple TV+ She is an Academy Award-winning actress that does not shy away from challenging nor controversial roles. Previously celebrated for her outstanding performances in such films as The Help, Zero Dark Thirty and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Jessica Chastain continues to have the unique ability to make audiences believe every word she says within her impressively layered portrayals and her compassionate approach. Her talents are that much more evident in her latest project, The Savant, coming soon to Apple TV+. Chastain plays Jodi Goodwin, an undercover investigator who strategically gains the trust of hate groups on social media, in hopes of stopping them from carrying out domestic terrorist attacks. Based around real people who secretly take on these difficult and dangerous jobs, The Savant is an enthralling new series, properly telling these uncomfortable yet necessary stories during this most divisive time in America. Back on September 5, I sat down with Chastain for an interview, alongside her The Savant co-star Nnamdi Asomugha, who plays Jodi’s supportive husband Charlie, wondering first what it was about these real people and this all-too-timely script that both excited and challenged them to want to join this series. Chastain said, “It’s always challenging when you are playing a real person because you don’t want to do anything that inadvertently identifies them, because it’s a dangerous job – what she’s doing. You don’t want her to get doxxed. You don’t want to bring any trouble into her life. So, that is the most intimidating aspect of it. The thing I’m most excited about for people to learn is that people do this. We spend so much time looking at the news and hearing these horrific stories of mass shootings, and it’s always too late.…
REAL
$0.06739
+5.21%
LIFE
$0.00003855
+5.96%
COM
$0.011537
-30.67%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 01:14
ByteDance to receive 50% of TikTok US profit under Trump deal
The post ByteDance to receive 50% of TikTok US profit under Trump deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways ByteDance will receive 50% of TikTok’s US profits under a Trump-approved deal. ByteDance’s ownership in TikTok US is reduced to below 20%, though it retains significant financial interest through licensing its algorithm. ByteDance, a China-based tech giant, will receive 50% of TikTok’s US profits under a deal approved by President Trump. The arrangement allows the Chinese company to maintain significant financial interest in the popular short-video app despite divesting majority ownership to American investors. The deal values TikTok’s US operations at approximately $14 billion, with ByteDance’s stake reduced to under 20% while licensing its algorithm to the new American-owned venture. Oracle has been placed in charge of securing US user data and overseeing content moderation in the new TikTok US venture as part of the deal’s security provisions. The restructuring allows TikTok to continue operating in the US while addressing national security concerns about Chinese ownership of the platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bytedance-to-receive-50-percent-of-tiktok-us-profit-under-trump-deal/
TRUMP
$7.572
+0.51%
COM
$0.011537
-30.67%
APP
$0.001906
-8.89%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 01:13
Expert Outlines Key Requirements for SHIB ETF U.S. Launch
The post Expert Outlines Key Requirements for SHIB ETF U.S. Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The possibility of a Shiba Inu ETF in the US has gained new attention within the community. While rival altcoins such as Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin have drawn interest from asset managers, SHIB has yet to see an official filing. Discussions have nevertheless intensified, with community figure Luis Delgado outlining what would be required to make a SHIB ETF viable. Three Key Criteria for SHIB ETF Approval Delgado, known in the Shiba Inu community as Del Crxpto, stated that introducing SHIB ETF involves more than filing paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In a recent post on X, he explained that any application would need to satisfy three main conditions. The first requirement is a “clean name.” He described this as a credible brand with strong public trust, something regulators consider essential. However, he noted that Shiba Inu’s pseudonymous development team may complicate matters. To overcome this hurdle, he said a reputable and recognized asset manager would need to sponsor the ETF. The second condition is a “clean face.” Delgado stressed that regulators and institutional investors would expect visible leadership with proven experience. Given SHIB’s reputation as a meme coin, he suggested that only trusted industry figures could bring legitimacy to the process. Finally, Delgado highlighted the need for a comprehensive compliance strategy. He stated that any proposal would have to be structured carefully to ensure full alignment with U.S. securities regulations. Without this framework, approval from the SEC would remain out of reach. Growing Interest in Shiba Inu Investment Products Delgado unveiled that a number of firms are already ready to compete in the race to launch an SHIB ETF. He affirmed that he is one of those candidates and claimed that he himself fits into the three requirements that he has outlined. As he made his…
EXPERT
$0.000894
+0.56%
SHIB
$0.00001176
-1.01%
U
$0.010389
+0.15%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 01:04
CIFR Prices $1.1B Upsized Convertible Note Offering
The post CIFR Prices $1.1B Upsized Convertible Note Offering appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cipher Mining (CIFR) priced a $1.08B private offering of a 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2031, upsized from $800M initially. The notes, senior unsecured obligations, are convertible at an initial price of $16.03 per share, a 37.5% premium to Thursday’s $11.66 close. Investors may require repurchase in 2029 at par, while Cipher can redeem starting in 2028 if shares trade 30% above the conversion price. Net proceeds of $1.08B will fund capped call transactions, the Barber Lake data center buildout, and expansion of its 2.4 GW high-performance computing pipeline. The financing comes as Cipher yesterday secured a $3B AI hosting deal with Google and Fluidstack. CIFR shares fell as much as 17% on Thursday and are. down a further 1% in premarket trading at $11.55. The decline in the stock price Thursday was likely driven by delta hedging activity from banks involved in the convertible note deal, which often pressures shares in the short term as counterparties manage their exposure. Similar price action has occurred following past convertible note offerings at Strategy and Semler Scientific. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/26/cipher-mining-prices-usd1-1b-upsized-convertible-note-offering
1
$0.008411
-7.16%
COM
$0.011537
-30.67%
MAY
$0.03807
-0.44%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 01:00
BlockDAG vs SUI: Why Traders Trust BlockDAG’s $410M+ Presale & Miner Hardware More Than Sui (SUI) Price Prediction
Compare BlockDAG’s explorer tools and testnet rollout with SUI’s developer-driven growth. See why BlockDAG’s ROI potential outperforms Sui price prediction.
SUI
$3.1768
-0.44%
WHY
$0.00000002846
-1.86%
TRUST
$0.0004059
-1.14%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 01:00
Will Inflation Worries Affect Consumer Confidence?
The post Will Inflation Worries Affect Consumer Confidence? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Macroeconomic factors continue to hold the attention of cryptocurrency investors as they navigate markets influenced by economic data. The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index for September 2025 offers critical insights into the current economic climate that could significantly shape the broader financial and cryptocurrency markets. Continue Reading:Will Inflation Worries Affect Consumer Confidence? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-inflation-worries-affect-consumer-confidence
COM
$0.011537
-30.67%
INDEX
$1.047
-2.69%
NET
$0.00007319
-0.06%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 00:54
Core PCE inflation holds steady at 2.9% in August as forecast
The post Core PCE inflation holds steady at 2.9% in August as forecast appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Annual inflation in the United States (US), as measured by the change in the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, edged higher to 2.7% in August from 2.6% in July, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. This print came in line with market expectations. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 2.9% in the same period, matching July’s increase and analysts’ estimate. The PCE Price Index and the core PCE Price Index rose 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively, on a monthly basis. Other details of the report showed that Personal Income increased by 0.4%, while Personal Spending expanded by 0.6% in August. Market reaction to PCE inflation data These readings failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. At the time of press, the US Dollar (USD) Index was trading virtually unchanged on the day at 98.42. US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.61% 0.78% 1.24% 1.14% 0.99% 1.78% 0.59% EUR -0.61% 0.19% 0.58% 0.50% 0.33% 1.13% -0.05% GBP -0.78% -0.19% 0.34% 0.34% 0.17% 0.99% -0.19% JPY -1.24% -0.58% -0.34% -0.09% -0.25% 0.55% -0.62% CAD -1.14% -0.50% -0.34% 0.09% -0.16% 0.64% -0.51% AUD -0.99% -0.33% -0.17% 0.25% 0.16% 0.81% -0.35% NZD -1.78% -1.13% -0.99% -0.55% -0.64% -0.81% -1.18% CHF -0.59% 0.05% 0.19% 0.62% 0.51% 0.35% 1.18% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese…
CORE
$0.386
+0.88%
COM
$0.011537
-30.67%
CHANGE
$0.00163722
-0.72%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 00:50
